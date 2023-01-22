This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Winter

Christmas: What I like about winter is snowball fights and throwing them at my dog Hudson. I love to go sledding and playing in the snow with my little brother Leo and some winters with friends, but what I love about winter the most is Christmas because Jesus was born again!

Emmyline Vincent

Grade 3, Calvary

Winter months: December, January, February: What do they have in common? They are all the winter months. December is Christmastime. January is the New Year. February is the Super Bowl!

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorite season: Winter is one of my favorite seasons. It can snow in winter in some places like Illinois but in some places it doesn’t, like in Hawaii. When it snows, my family goes outside and collects snow, puts it in a bowl, takes it inside, and puts maple syrup on it. It tastes really good.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 4, Epiphany

Play in the snow: I like to play in the snow. I like to make snowmen. I also like to make snowballs and love sledding and making snow angels.

Andy Carr

Grade 2, Grove

Winter activities: My favorite thing to do in the winter is to play in the snow and play with my sister. We throw snowballs. Then we go inside and sit by the fireplace. We drink hot cocoa and eat chocolate. All of that stuff that we ate and drank is sweet.

Franki Mae Finck

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Snow: Winter is the best time of year to snow. In the winter I love throwing snow and having snowball fights.

Giuliana Del Rio

Grade 2, Northpoint

Winter birthday: My birthday is in winter. This year my grandpa, grandma and my uncle came to my birthday. My grandma brought cupcakes. They were good.

Alexandria Heredia

Grade 2, Parkside

Snow forts: In the winter I like to play in the snow and build a snow fort with my dad.

Elliott Schopp

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Loves winter: I love the winter. I get to drink hot chocolate and stay at home with my parents and my brother Nate. It is close to Christmas.

Eliana Lynn Godfrey

Grade 3, Washington

Winter poem: We will have so much fun in the snow. I will go sledding. Need a coat. Brrrr! The best part is hot chocolate. Enjoy the Christmas songs. Rudolph will be out on Christmas night.

Timmie Allison

Grade 4, Washington

Hates winter: OK, so I’m in a dilemma. I like winter because the snow is fun to play in, but I hate winter because you can get frostbite, plus you’re always cold. So I guess what I’m saying is I like it but I hate it.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Least favorite: Now, winter is my least favorite season. But there are some things I like about it. I like to have snowball fights. I like to come in the house with snow all over my dad and me. Next I like to build snowmen. They’re really fun to build and play with. That’s why I like winter.

Cecilia Marchese

Grade 2, Northpoint

Hot chocolate: I love winter because I get to make hot chocolate. First you put in powdered hot chocolate. Next you put hot milk. Finally you mix it up then drink it.

Ivory Ohanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Snowball fights: In the winter I like to have a snowball fight with my sister Kaydence and play in the snow.

Tayvon Thornton

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Presents: I love, love winter because presents, yay! Also because family. I love to going to my grandma’s house because presents and spending time with family.

Grey Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Snowboard: My favorite winter activity is sledding. I like to snowboard, too. I like to sled on huge hills! I like to snowboard on small hills. I like to drink hot cocoa after both!

Norah Whitworth

Grade 4, Washington

Gather with family: Winter is not my favorite part of the season but I love winter. It gathers the family and we get a very enjoyable time as a family.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

What I like about winter: I like to do a lot of things in the winter. First I like to go sledding because I like to go fast. Next, I like to make snowmen because I like to watch them melt slowly. Finally I love snowball fights because I can get revenge.

Knox McPherson

Grade 2, Northpoint

Snowmen: Christmas is fun. Snow is awesome. You can build a snowman.

Micah Valentine

Grade 2, Parkside

Ice skating: In the winter I like to build a snowman and go ice-skating with my brother.

Jori Cordero

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Play with sister: I love the winter because of the snow and because my birthday is in the winter. I also like to play with my sister outside.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Winter: The winter wolves are hunting. The snow is gently falling. A fox is looking for food. It’s majestic and beautiful. The rabbit is hibernating. A deer is scavenging. It is winter.

Knox Melick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The time of year: Winter is the time of the year. I was rushing outside with cheer. I had snowball fight with my sister. We went sledding on the big hill. Then we rushed inside, ripped all the snow clothes off. Then we asked mom if we could have hot chocolate. We put marshmallows in the mug. The end.

Avery Galso

Grade 2, Northpoint

Igloos: In winter I play in the snow. I also made an igloo. Then my mom and I made chocolate.

Tallan Brown

Grade 2, Parkside

Hot cocoa: In the winter I like to drink hot chocolate.

Kannen Coleman

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Winter and summer: Winter and summer are my favorite seasons. I guess it’s like winter versus summer!

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Snow angels: In the winter I eat snow. I make a snow angel. I play in the house. I go sledding with my sister.

Bella Cleinmark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Skiing: In the winter I like to go skiing because I like to go fast and go on the ski lift. I want everyone to have to go skiing.

Piper Friedrich

Grade 2, Northpoint

Double presents: I love winter because my birthday is in winter. I get double the presents and I get to play in the snow.

Emma Bukowski

Grade 2, Parkside

What I do in winter: In the winter I like to play in the snow and go sledding with my mom.

Maria Tavira

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Snow slushies: I love winter because you get to stay inside and make snow forts with friends. I especially love making snow slushies.

Hanna Joy Shiff

Grade 5, Calvary

Forts with tunnels: I like winter because my brother and I build forts with tunnels. Then we would have a snowball fight. We would hide and make giant snowballs. It was so fun!

Reid Buckley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Build a snowman: The first thing I like to do is build a snowman. You get a small ball and roll it up into the snow three times so you can make it bigger and make three of the big balls. We put a carrot on the smallest one and buttons for the eyes and the mouth and we do a snowball fight.

Kyra Mehra

Grade 2, Northpoint

Ice skating and sledding: In the winter I like to go ice skating with Reilly and go sledding.

River Bannister

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Bush crafting: Winter is one of my favorite seasons because that’s when I go bush crafting. Bush crafting is when you build huts in the wilderness. Also we have Christmas.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

Very cold: I don’t like winter because it is freezing! I like the summer more than the winter. It is hot in the summer and cold in the winter.

Azra Yackley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Play with friends: In the winter I like to have a snowball fight with Nolan and build a snow fort with Cruz.

Leo Brockemeyer

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Favorite season: Winter is my favorite season. I like it because it is cold, it has snow, and when it’s cold outside, when you’re done playing in the snow, come inside for hot chocolate!

London Caffey

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves winter: I love winter! I make snow angels and I drink hot cocoa. I make snowballs. I make snowmen. I do snowball fights.

Rozlynn Skinner

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Anniversary: On winter break I had my mom and dad’s anniversary. It was fun. I dressed up and ate steak with mushrooms.

Amira Bashary

Grade 2, Parkside

Play outside: My favorite part of winter is snow. Another favorite of mine is sledding. Winter is so much fun. I would play outside every day.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, Calvary

Snow angels: I love winter. Winter is fun. There are so many fun things to do. I like to play and make snow angels in the snow. Snow angels are fun.

Carlee Gauger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

All about winter: I drink hot chocolate after I go sledding. Last winter, My mom made snow ice cream, mmmm. I love to throw a snowball at my grandpa’s back. I tried to make a snowman but it fell apart.

Noelia Gonzalez

Grade 2, Parkside

Fun with snow: I really like winter because you get to build snowmen, do snow angels and my birthday!

Julian Hooten