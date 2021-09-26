This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Movie star: I will be walking down the red carpet and people will be cheering me on. I’m going to be playing Jane in "Mary Poppins" for theater! I will be practicing a lot. It could start my career. When I accomplish that goal, I will donate a lot of money to charity and I will also try and make my kids have a good life.

Cecilia Kennedy

Grade 4, Benjamin

Writer in Tennessee: I want to live at a lake in Tennessee and I want to be a writer. I want to live with my best friend Brooklyn. She does cheer with me.

Anna Stuckey

Grade 5, Calvary

Author: I want to be an author. Another idea I had in mind was a piano teacher. I want to be an author because I enjoy writing novels in my spare time. My favorite thing to write about is dogs, and I am writing one now that I want to edit and publish when I am older.

Audrey Kirchner

Grade 4, Calvary

Actress: I want to be an actress. I want an album for myself! It would be a dream to be famous! I also would love to share the world of God the father, God the son, and so much more. But for now I’m a dreamer.

Stella Horine

Grade 3, Calvary

Cheer coach: I want to be a cheer coach. I will coach a winning team. They will do the most advanced stunts ever, and if they do not win the next I will be a better coach.

Molly Jo Frietsch

Grade 4, Carlock

Artist: I want to be an artist. I really love art and I'm really good at doing art! Once at art class I wrote in paint! I love making crafts so much, and I also make 3D letters a lot.

Micah Jaeger

Grade 4, Epiphany

Meteorologist: I want to be a meteorologist. It started in the summer of 2020. The tornado siren went off and I was scared to death. Ever since that day I’ve been checking the weather. Sometimes I give a weather report to my family. My family calls me Mr. Weather Man. I can’t wait to be a meteorologist.

Alexander McKibbil

Grade 5, Epiphany

Eye doctor: I want to be an eye doctor because I want to help people that are blind. I like to help people because I’m nice. I want to be an eye doctor because I like eye doctors.

Brinda Madda

Grade 3, Grove

Paleontologist: I want to be a paleontologist because I think it is the job for me.

Reed Gaa

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Police officer: I want to be a police officer. I want to be a superhero. I want to be an emergency room doctor.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Trains: I want to be cool! I want to be a train. Peyton wants to ride a train!

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Many goals: I will work for a pet store. I will be an athlete. I will be a basketball player. I will be a football and baseball player. I will jump super high and make a cannonball and jump in the water. My sister taught me how. I want to be a teacher.

Jesse Kabena

Grade 2, Oakdale

Scientist: I want to be a scientist so I can study bugs. I can’t wait to grow up.

Ethan Webster

Grade 1, Prairieland

Car manufacturer: Vroom, vroom! I am in my top-notch testing lab where I test my cars. I want to be a car manufacturer. I am going to own my own electric car company called Vroom. I am going to have SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans, sports cars and self-driving cars.

Chase Allen

Grade 5, Prairieland

Professional baseball: I want to play MLB baseball. I have played baseball for a long time, and it has been my dream to be a major league player. I also enjoy watching other people play baseball and love going to MLB games in person and my cousins' in person. Baseball is my favorite sport and I love it.

David Alvarez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Dentist: I want to be a dentist. I will check sore teeth. I want to give out toys.

Aditya Patel

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Art teacher: I will be an artist because I love painting and I just want to be like my teacher from art. My mom said you can be an artist; don’t listen to the people that say you can't. You can do it.

Daniela Cruz

Grade 3, Benjamin

Change the world: I want to make racism illegal because it is wrong. Racism is wrong because it doesn’t matter what color your skin is, God made all of us and we're all brothers and sisters. God thinks that we all are perfect. I believe that the color of you doesn’t matter, only the content of character. Racism is a sin against God. That’s what I want to do when I grow up.

Maddie Deti

Grade 5, Calvary

Singer: I want to be a singer. I will sing to anyone. I can sing very well to anyone.

Hayleigh Stolzenbach

Grade 3, Calvary

Horse rider: I will live on a farm and teach horse lessons. I want to be an artist too and be a perfect rider and to have a lot of horses.

Victoria Bagley

Grade 4, Carlock

Professional football: I want to be a NFL star.

Caden Sax

Grade 3, Epiphany

Business owner: I want to be a business owner. I would help customers. I want to have two people work for me, and my family can help out too! I want it to be a small business. I can sell toys, clothes and shoes.

Lia Humphrey

Grade 5, Epiphany

Nurse: I want to be a nurse because my mom is one and I love to help people and I think it is so cool. I like it.

Brier Meiss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Superhero: I want to be a police officer. I want to be superhero Optimus Prime.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Doctor: I want to be a doctor. I also want to be a scientist who makes a potion that makes me a hero. As a doctor I will help people. I like to help people. Once I help people I feel something inside me. I feel and nice inside me. It’s amazing!

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

Zookeeper: I want to be a zookeeper.

Tanner Thompson

Grade 1, Prairieland

Study arts: Looking down from a huge dorm, I feel the fresh breeze of the early autumn. I will go to Illinois State University. I will study the arts and become an artist. I will visit my family often. I might go to New York City and do portraits in tourist destinations. As long as I have a simple and happy life, I will be alright!

Lucy Lannin

Grade 5, Prairieland

Surgeon: I want to be a neurosurgeon — that means brain surgeon. I want to help people with brain issues. I want to go to the University of South Florida. They have a very large compass and a wonderful med school. I want to be a neurosurgeon and help people.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Teach: I want to teach kids. I want to work in the library.

Londyn Beek

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Lawyer: I want to be a lawyer. I told my dad, and he told me what you do as a lawyer. And so I might change my mind, but for now I want to be a lawyer.

Skye Holderly

Grade 3, Calvary

Unsure: I have no clue of what I want to be when I grow up. I mean anything could happen.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

Builder: I want to be a builder. I’m going to build a city with my siblings.

Amaya Simonton

Grade 4, Carlock

Join circus: I want to be a flier in a show. I also want to be in a circus. If that doesn’t work I want to be a rapper. I want to live with my family and my family will have three dogs.

Kaci Coletta

Grade 3, Epiphany

Veterinarian: I want to be a vet because I love animals. They are so cute and cuddly. Another reason I want to be a vet is because I want to animals to be as healthy as us.

Hope Aitkin

Grade 4, Epiphany

Singer and actress: I want to be a singer and an actress because I do choir right now and I sing in my room too. I want to be an actress because I love to act sometimes even though I don’t take acting lessons.

Tinsley Hale

Grade 5, Epiphany

Marines: I want to be in the Marine Corps because I want to be like my dad.

Bentley Hendick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Firefighter: I want to be a police officer and a firefighter.

Aiden Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Fashion designer: I want to be a fashion designer, a doctor, and a seamstress. I have wanted to do this for about two years now. I hope I succeed.

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s