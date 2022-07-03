This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Five dreams: 1. A gymnast doing backhands springs, layouts and flips are my thing. 2. A teacher. All of my family is teachers from my great-grandma to my mom, and I want to be like them. 3. A cook. A cook sounds really fun! My sister and I love to cook. She is the main cook and I am the sidekick. 4. A designer. A designer is fun because you get to make whatever you want. 5. An artist. You get to be inspired to paint.

Emma Deti

Grade 3, Calvary

A nurse: I want to be a nurse. I want to help people, and it’s my dream job. I also want to be a scientist and experiment things. I want to have a rock collection and look at all the different rocks. I also want to work at Starbucks because I love their coffee, but if I could choose one it will be a nurse.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Equine therapist: I want to be an equine therapist. An equine therapist is better with kids. I want to do this job when I get older with my best friends. My friend loves horses just like me.

Vivian Steele

Grade 4, Carlock

Carpenter: I want to be a carpenter.

Owen Schwend

Grade 3, Grove

Gymnast and baker: I want to be a gymnast and I want to bake cakes.

Haizley Hilgenbrinck

Grade 3, Epiphany

Orthopedic doctor: I would like to be an orthopedic doctor at OSF Children’s Hospital.

Mallory Picken

Grade 5, Epiphany

Air Force: I want to be in the Air Force. I will drive jets.

Parker Compton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Teacher and doctor: I want to be a teacher. I want to be a doctor. A doctor helps people. It is a hard job. My Teetee is a nurse. She loves being a nurse. She works all the time.

Lola-Ann Thomas

Grade 2, Oakdale

Work at department stores: I want to work at Target and Walmart and be a teacher.

Ellie Brienen

Grade 1, Prairieland

NFL quarterback: I want to be an all-star NFL quarterback. Every day at recess I practice football with my friends Gio, David and Jacob. I love football and watch almost every one of the team’s games on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Veterinarian: I want to be a veterinarian because I want to see cats.

Lucy Bankert

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Future is unknown: To be honest, I really hate this question. My answer is I don’t know. I can’t predict the future so I don’t know.

Steve Immanuel

Grade 5, Calvary

A vet: I want to be a vet because I love animals. I have two dogs, two cats and a bunny.

Natalie Kobel

Grade 4, Carlock

Research scientist: I would like to be a scientist and do tests and experiments. I would also like to move to a house.

Alex Johnson

Grade 3, Epiphany

Help animals: I want to be a vet. Vets are doctors but for animals, and I like that being able to help an animal in need seems like fun because once you’re done with an animal, the fact that you know they feel better feels good.

Kara Ritter

Grade 5, Epiphany

Football player: I want to be a football player. I want to be a quarterback or a running back. I want to play on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A hero: I want to be a hero and save people. I want to be a Power Ranger. I want Power Rangers. There are four of them and they are great, like Mrs. Groff.

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Zookeeper: I want to be a zookeeper.

Connor Wall

Grade 1, Prairieland

Brain surgeon: I want to be a brain surgeon, astronaut or a carpenter. I want to be a brain surgeon because I can make a lot of money. I want to be an astronaut is because I can discover the mysteries of space. I want to be a carpenter because I do a lot of things with my hands like building Lego sets.

George Cole

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Pet store worker: I want to work at the pet store. I will sell cats and other pets.

Hudson Morefield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Pro golfer: I’m going to be a professional golfer.

Braxton Hutchcraft

Grade 5, Calvary

YouTuber: I want to be a YouTuber on Fortnite so I can play with my friends. When I am an adult I want to be a professional bike rider.

Teegan Martin

Grade 4, Carlock

Move to Florida: I want to move to Orlando.

Jack Wey

Grade 3, Epiphany

Ballet teacher: I want to be a ballet teacher or a person who teaches people how to ride horses. I love riding horses and actually I take lessons. I have danced all my life and I am still in love with it!

Isabella Wyse

Grade 5, Epiphany

Army: I want to be an Army man so I can help the world.

Tucker Mool

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Scientist, babysitter and artist: I would like to be a scientist. I would also like to be a babysitter. I would also like to be an artist.

Ana Serres

Grade 2, Oakdale

Teacher: I want to be a teacher.

Abby Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

Sky Zone: I want to work at Sky Zone and be a doctor.

Kallie Colone

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Software developer: I want to be a software developer just like my dad.

Graham Bennett

Grade 5, Calvary

Musician: I want to be a musician. I want to play the flute, guitar and piano because I love music.

Tovah Jugovic

Grade 4, Carlock

Be on YouTube: I want to be a YouTuber.

Sophie Bojan

Grade 3, Epiphany

MLB player: I want to be an MLB player. I want to play for the Chicago Cubs. I want to be number 44. My favorite player is Anthony Rizzo.

Austin Koch

Grade 5, Epiphany

Doctor for animals: I want to be a veterinarian. I want to help animals.

Makayla Thompson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Work at a zoo: I like animals so I would like to work at a zoo. I think they are so pretty. I’d work at a fish store. I like music so I’d play music. I would like to be a babysitter.

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

Disney and Six Flags: I want to go to Disney World and Six Flags.

Scottie Douglas

Grade 1, Prairieland

Paris: I want to go to Paris. I want to shop.

Victoria Woodfin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Artist: I want to be an artist. Maybe even a farmer like my dad. I like farming, but I’d rather be an artist.

Rowen Kruger

Grade 5, Calvary

Work at Disney: I want to work in Walt Disney.

Carter Wright

Grade 3, Epiphany

Doctor: I want to be a doctor. It would be fun being a doctor and helping people. I want to do surgery and all of that stuff.

Jon Welch

Grade 5, Epiphany

Scientist: I want to be a scientist because I want to learn.

Mila Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Help pets: I want to be a veterinarian. I want to help pets. You get so much money and have fun. You take care of so many animals.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

Engineer: I want to be an engineer.

Felicity Maxison

Grade 1, Prairieland

Teacher or police officer: I want to be a teacher because I think it would be fun. I also think it would be fun to be a police officer. I’m still thinking about it.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Be around animals: I want to be a vet. I like helping and being by animals.

Ellie Youngman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Third-grade teacher: I want to be a teacher because I think it will be fun. I want to teach third grade.

Kenzie Johns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Ballerina: I want to be a ballerina.

Annabelle McClure

Grade 1, Prairieland

Dog owner: I want two dogs, a corgi and a pit bull. If they aren’t extinct, I also want an axolotl, but they are endangered. What do you want to be when you grow up?

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Dodger player: I want to be an MLB player. I want to get drafted by the Dodgers. My number will be 07; that’s my favorite number. I know that I have to train really hard.

Dylan Gilbraith

Grade 5, Epiphany

Police officer: I want to be a police officer. I will do a good job. I will help people.

Konrad Gibson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park