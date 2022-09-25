 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday. 

Professional soccer player: I want to be a professional soccer player for Liverpool. I want to be able to hear the noise of the crowd. I also want to touch the blazing fast ball. I want to be so fast I can pass all the players. I want to be playing so well I can smell my sweat.

Amann Fowad Ahmad

Grade 5, Benjamin

Veterinarian: When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian like my uncle because I help my uncle. I want to help the cat.

Olivia Toller

Grade 2, Bent

A gamer: When I grow up I want to be a gamer and play a lot of games. I want to get married when I get older. I want to travel to Las Vegas. I also want to be a YouTuber when I grow up because YouTubers are cool and I like YouTube myself.

Cesar Osario Guerra

Grade 3, Bent

NFL star: I want to be an NFL star because I love football. It is a dream of mine. Sometimes I go in my bed and dream about football.

Korbyn Passoni

Grade 3, Calvary

NBA player: When I grow up I will be a professional basketball player. I will play for the Chicago Bulls. I will dunk a lot. I will be a center or power forward. I will be an all-star!

Jack O’Brien

Grade 3, Epiphany

Monster truck driver: When I grow up, I have always wanted to be a monster truck driver. I don’t know why; it’s just always been my dream.

Robert Ren Hansen

Grade 3, Grove

Own Culver's: When I grow up I want to be own Culver's because I love it! It will be so much fun! I will give it to everyone!

Charlie Radebaugh

Grade 2, Northpoint

Art teacher: When I grow up I want to be an art teacher. I would like to teach at a school. I would like to teach different types of art. Some examples are drawing, painting, cartooning and sketching. That’s what I would like to do when I grow up!

Eva Paul

Grade 3, Northpoint

Policeman: When I grow up I want to be a policeman.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Cosmetologist: I want to do hair, makeup and nails. I like to do my sister's hair on the holidays when I see her.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint       

Tennis player: When I grow up I want to be a tennis player because I have tennis lessons. I like Serena because she played tennis. I love sports because they are awesome.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

Rescue animals: I want to be an animal rescuer. I love animals and I want to help them. I want to help dogs, cats and other animals find a home. I want to take good care of them until they find a new home.

Cecilia Jorczak

Grade 2, Prairieland

Inventor: When I grow up, I want to be an inventor. I can make all kinds of inventions like an arm that can hold stuff like a backpack, glasses that can help you with homework and robot pets that can talk to you. I can make factory robots for stores. 

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Famous singer: I want to be a singer and I want to be famous. I want to have a big house, a Lamborghini, and a Ferrari with my friends and brother.

Matthew Dilworth

Grade 3, Sheridan

Princess: When I grow up I want to be a princess.

Izzy Keney

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Nurse: I want to be a nurse when I grow up. I want to be one because my mom is one. She works very hard.

Lyric Bennett

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Geologist: When I grow up I want to be a geologist. I want to because of my grandpa. I think studying rocks is cool. I like to look at artists. That is why I want to be a geologist.

Henry Rossi

Grade 3, Washington

Pro sports player: When I grow up I want to be a pro sports player. For me it would be amazing because I love sports and I would make millions. I could also be able to hang out with teammates and friends. Another reason is I would probably have a team chef and taste the warm, delicious food on my tongue. 

Luke Vayelzang

Grade 5, Benjamin

Doctor: When I grow up I want to be a doctor for people who need help.

Harper Getty

Grade 2, Bent

Landscaper: I want to be a landscaper because they make everything beautiful.

Caleb Swanson

Grade 3, Calvary

Have children: When I grow up I want to have a ton of children. I love children so much. When I grow up I want to be a track star. When I grow up I want to love God with all my heart.

Will Dietz

Grade 3, Epiphany

YouTuber: Someday I want to be a YouTuber.

Nikka Nelson

Grade 3, Grove

Doctor like dad: I want to be a doctor because my dad was a nurse and I love doctors. They are the best. I think doctors are cool. 

Vivien Heikkila

Grade 2, Northpoint

Be on YouTube: When I grow up I want to be a YouTuber.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Lego master: When I grow up I want to be a Lego master. A Lego master builds whatever they want. The Lego creations I want to build are Lego dinosaurs, robots, cars, ships, and animals, and I will post videos online.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

MLB player: When I grow up I want to be a baseball player. I want to be a pitcher. I want to play for the Cubs.

Charley Seifert

Grade 2, Prairieland

Author: When I grow up, I want to be an author. I would like to write fantasy books. I also enjoy mystery books and would like to write a few.

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Firefighter: When I grow up I want to be a firefighter.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Superhero: When I grow up I want to be a superhero! I want to be helpful!

Jackson Ross

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Olympic gymnast: When I grow up I want be an Olympic gymnast. I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was 5 years old. I hope to make it to the Olympics and win a gold medal.

Nevaeh Brewer

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Glass artist: When I grow up I want to be a glass artist. I want to make really cool sculptures and more useful things. I also want to know how to do the tricks of making glass. I hope I get to be a good glass artist and I enjoy it.

Isabelle Butler

Grade 3, Washington

Therapist or vet: I want to be a therapist or a veterinarian. A therapist would be an idea for me. It’s a good idea for me because I am very understanding and can listen to people for a long time. I can help people work out their problems. A veterinarian would also be a good idea because I adore animals. I can handle bleeding and hurt animals. 

Ariana Max

Grade 5, Benjamin

Stand up for people: When I grow up I want to be a fighter. When people try to hurt others I can stand up for them.

Jeremih Carter

Grade 2, Bent

Work at Disney: When I grow up I will work at Walt Disney World and I will own a restaurant and a dog store that sells dogs and let my mom play with the dogs and feed them.

Bryson Easton

Grade 3, Epiphany

Work at a grocery store: When I grow up I’m going to work at Meijer because a store is easy to me. It is my dad’s old job.

Cameron Jackson

Grade 3, Grove

Ride horses: I want to be a horse rider because horses are my favorite animals! I love horses so much so I want to be a horse rider.

Giuliana Del Rio

Grade 2, Northpoint

Skater: I want to be a skater when I grow up. My mom can teach me how to skate backward. I will learn a couple tricks!

Giselle Rouse

Grade 2, Parkside

Scientist: I want to be a scientist because I like math.

Keaton Laning

Grade 2, Prairieland

Actor or cameraman: When I grow up I want to be an actor or a cameraman. I want to be a cameraman or an actor because I think it'll be fun and it'll be nice. 

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cheerleader and ballerina: I want to be a cheerleader. I want to be a ballerina. I want to live in Florida.

Caprice McKinney

Grade 3, Sheridan

Barber: I want to be a barber and own my own business. I want to travel around the world when I’m older.

Amir Nelson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Teacher: When I grow up I want to be a teacher. I want to teach third grade. I've wanted to be a teacher for five years. I've wanted to be an art teacher for three years. Teaching is fun and math is too. I still don't know which one to teach. I love learning and I love art. I would love to teach and I would love to teach art too. I would love to teach at Washington Elementary here. I love school.

Alexis Byers

Grade 3, Washington

Next topic: My friends

The new school year is a great time to reconnect with old friends and to make new ones. What do you like about your friends? What do you like to do? Write and draw about your friends.

Date due: Oct. 3

Date published: Oct. 16

