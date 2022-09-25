This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.
Professional soccer player: I want to be a professional soccer player for Liverpool. I want to be able to hear the noise of the crowd. I also want to touch the blazing fast ball. I want to be so fast I can pass all the players. I want to be playing so well I can smell my sweat.
Amann Fowad Ahmad
Grade 5, Benjamin
Veterinarian: When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian like my uncle because I help my uncle. I want to help the cat.
Olivia Toller
Grade 2, Bent
A gamer: When I grow up I want to be a gamer and play a lot of games. I want to get married when I get older. I want to travel to Las Vegas. I also want to be a YouTuber when I grow up because YouTubers are cool and I like YouTube myself.
Cesar Osario Guerra
Grade 3, Bent
NFL star: I want to be an NFL star because I love football. It is a dream of mine. Sometimes I go in my bed and dream about football.
Korbyn Passoni
Grade 3, Calvary
NBA player: When I grow up I will be a professional basketball player. I will play for the Chicago Bulls. I will dunk a lot. I will be a center or power forward. I will be an all-star!
Jack O’Brien
Grade 3, Epiphany
Monster truck driver: When I grow up, I have always wanted to be a monster truck driver. I don’t know why; it’s just always been my dream.
Robert Ren Hansen
Grade 3, Grove
Own Culver's: When I grow up I want to be own Culver's because I love it! It will be so much fun! I will give it to everyone!
Charlie Radebaugh
Grade 2, Northpoint
Art teacher: When I grow up I want to be an art teacher. I would like to teach at a school. I would like to teach different types of art. Some examples are drawing, painting, cartooning and sketching. That’s what I would like to do when I grow up!
Eva Paul
Grade 3, Northpoint
Policeman: When I grow up I want to be a policeman.
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Cosmetologist: I want to do hair, makeup and nails. I like to do my sister's hair on the holidays when I see her.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Tennis player: When I grow up I want to be a tennis player because I have tennis lessons. I like Serena because she played tennis. I love sports because they are awesome.
Blake Williams
Grade 2, Parkside
Rescue animals: I want to be an animal rescuer. I love animals and I want to help them. I want to help dogs, cats and other animals find a home. I want to take good care of them until they find a new home.
Cecilia Jorczak
Grade 2, Prairieland
Inventor: When I grow up, I want to be an inventor. I can make all kinds of inventions like an arm that can hold stuff like a backpack, glasses that can help you with homework and robot pets that can talk to you. I can make factory robots for stores.
Bram Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Famous singer: I want to be a singer and I want to be famous. I want to have a big house, a Lamborghini, and a Ferrari with my friends and brother.
Matthew Dilworth
Grade 3, Sheridan
Princess: When I grow up I want to be a princess.
Izzy Keney
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Nurse: I want to be a nurse when I grow up. I want to be one because my mom is one. She works very hard.
Lyric Bennett
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Geologist: When I grow up I want to be a geologist. I want to because of my grandpa. I think studying rocks is cool. I like to look at artists. That is why I want to be a geologist.
Henry Rossi
Grade 3, Washington
Pro sports player: When I grow up I want to be a pro sports player. For me it would be amazing because I love sports and I would make millions. I could also be able to hang out with teammates and friends. Another reason is I would probably have a team chef and taste the warm, delicious food on my tongue.
Luke Vayelzang
Grade 5, Benjamin
Doctor: When I grow up I want to be a doctor for people who need help.
Harper Getty
Grade 2, Bent
Landscaper: I want to be a landscaper because they make everything beautiful.
Caleb Swanson
Grade 3, Calvary
Have children: When I grow up I want to have a ton of children. I love children so much. When I grow up I want to be a track star. When I grow up I want to love God with all my heart.
Will Dietz
Grade 3, Epiphany
YouTuber: Someday I want to be a YouTuber.
Nikka Nelson
Grade 3, Grove
Doctor like dad: I want to be a doctor because my dad was a nurse and I love doctors. They are the best. I think doctors are cool.
Vivien Heikkila
Grade 2, Northpoint
Be on YouTube: When I grow up I want to be a YouTuber.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
Lego master: When I grow up I want to be a Lego master. A Lego master builds whatever they want. The Lego creations I want to build are Lego dinosaurs, robots, cars, ships, and animals, and I will post videos online.
Ethan Gibb
Grade 2, Parkside
MLB player: When I grow up I want to be a baseball player. I want to be a pitcher. I want to play for the Cubs.
Charley Seifert
Grade 2, Prairieland
Author: When I grow up, I want to be an author. I would like to write fantasy books. I also enjoy mystery books and would like to write a few.
Adeline Blakney
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Firefighter: When I grow up I want to be a firefighter.
Dimaggio Anderson
Grade 3, Sheridan
Superhero: When I grow up I want to be a superhero! I want to be helpful!
Jackson Ross
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Olympic gymnast: When I grow up I want be an Olympic gymnast. I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was 5 years old. I hope to make it to the Olympics and win a gold medal.
Nevaeh Brewer
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Glass artist: When I grow up I want to be a glass artist. I want to make really cool sculptures and more useful things. I also want to know how to do the tricks of making glass. I hope I get to be a good glass artist and I enjoy it.
Isabelle Butler
Grade 3, Washington
Therapist or vet: I want to be a therapist or a veterinarian. A therapist would be an idea for me. It’s a good idea for me because I am very understanding and can listen to people for a long time. I can help people work out their problems. A veterinarian would also be a good idea because I adore animals. I can handle bleeding and hurt animals.
Ariana Max
Grade 5, Benjamin
Stand up for people: When I grow up I want to be a fighter. When people try to hurt others I can stand up for them.
Jeremih Carter
Grade 2, Bent
Work at Disney: When I grow up I will work at Walt Disney World and I will own a restaurant and a dog store that sells dogs and let my mom play with the dogs and feed them.
Bryson Easton
Grade 3, Epiphany
Work at a grocery store: When I grow up I’m going to work at Meijer because a store is easy to me. It is my dad’s old job.
Cameron Jackson
Grade 3, Grove
Ride horses: I want to be a horse rider because horses are my favorite animals! I love horses so much so I want to be a horse rider.
Giuliana Del Rio
Grade 2, Northpoint
Skater: I want to be a skater when I grow up. My mom can teach me how to skate backward. I will learn a couple tricks!
Giselle Rouse
Grade 2, Parkside
Scientist: I want to be a scientist because I like math.
Keaton Laning
Grade 2, Prairieland
Actor or cameraman: When I grow up I want to be an actor or a cameraman. I want to be a cameraman or an actor because I think it'll be fun and it'll be nice.
Cooper Hill
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Cheerleader and ballerina: I want to be a cheerleader. I want to be a ballerina. I want to live in Florida.
Caprice McKinney
Grade 3, Sheridan
Barber: I want to be a barber and own my own business. I want to travel around the world when I’m older.
Amir Nelson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Teacher: When I grow up I want to be a teacher. I want to teach third grade. I've wanted to be a teacher for five years. I've wanted to be an art teacher for three years. Teaching is fun and math is too. I still don't know which one to teach. I love learning and I love art. I would love to teach and I would love to teach art too. I would love to teach at Washington Elementary here. I love school.
Alexis Byers
Grade 3, Washington