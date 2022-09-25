This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: When I grow up

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Professional soccer player: I want to be a professional soccer player for Liverpool. I want to be able to hear the noise of the crowd. I also want to touch the blazing fast ball. I want to be so fast I can pass all the players. I want to be playing so well I can smell my sweat.

Amann Fowad Ahmad

Grade 5, Benjamin

Veterinarian: When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian like my uncle because I help my uncle. I want to help the cat.

Olivia Toller

Grade 2, Bent

A gamer: When I grow up I want to be a gamer and play a lot of games. I want to get married when I get older. I want to travel to Las Vegas. I also want to be a YouTuber when I grow up because YouTubers are cool and I like YouTube myself.

Cesar Osario Guerra

Grade 3, Bent

NFL star: I want to be an NFL star because I love football. It is a dream of mine. Sometimes I go in my bed and dream about football.

Korbyn Passoni

Grade 3, Calvary

NBA player: When I grow up I will be a professional basketball player. I will play for the Chicago Bulls. I will dunk a lot. I will be a center or power forward. I will be an all-star!

Jack O’Brien

Grade 3, Epiphany

Monster truck driver: When I grow up, I have always wanted to be a monster truck driver. I don’t know why; it’s just always been my dream.

Robert Ren Hansen

Grade 3, Grove

Own Culver's: When I grow up I want to be own Culver's because I love it! It will be so much fun! I will give it to everyone!

Charlie Radebaugh

Grade 2, Northpoint

Art teacher: When I grow up I want to be an art teacher. I would like to teach at a school. I would like to teach different types of art. Some examples are drawing, painting, cartooning and sketching. That’s what I would like to do when I grow up!

Eva Paul

Grade 3, Northpoint

Policeman: When I grow up I want to be a policeman.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Cosmetologist: I want to do hair, makeup and nails. I like to do my sister's hair on the holidays when I see her.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Tennis player: When I grow up I want to be a tennis player because I have tennis lessons. I like Serena because she played tennis. I love sports because they are awesome.

Blake Williams

Grade 2, Parkside

Rescue animals: I want to be an animal rescuer. I love animals and I want to help them. I want to help dogs, cats and other animals find a home. I want to take good care of them until they find a new home.

Cecilia Jorczak

Grade 2, Prairieland

Inventor: When I grow up, I want to be an inventor. I can make all kinds of inventions like an arm that can hold stuff like a backpack, glasses that can help you with homework and robot pets that can talk to you. I can make factory robots for stores.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Famous singer: I want to be a singer and I want to be famous. I want to have a big house, a Lamborghini, and a Ferrari with my friends and brother.

Matthew Dilworth

Grade 3, Sheridan

Princess: When I grow up I want to be a princess.

Izzy Keney

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Nurse: I want to be a nurse when I grow up. I want to be one because my mom is one. She works very hard.

Lyric Bennett

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Geologist: When I grow up I want to be a geologist. I want to because of my grandpa. I think studying rocks is cool. I like to look at artists. That is why I want to be a geologist.

Henry Rossi

Grade 3, Washington

Pro sports player: When I grow up I want to be a pro sports player. For me it would be amazing because I love sports and I would make millions. I could also be able to hang out with teammates and friends. Another reason is I would probably have a team chef and taste the warm, delicious food on my tongue.

Luke Vayelzang

Grade 5, Benjamin

Doctor: When I grow up I want to be a doctor for people who need help.

Harper Getty

Grade 2, Bent

Landscaper: I want to be a landscaper because they make everything beautiful.

Caleb Swanson

Grade 3, Calvary

Have children: When I grow up I want to have a ton of children. I love children so much. When I grow up I want to be a track star. When I grow up I want to love God with all my heart.

Will Dietz

Grade 3, Epiphany

YouTuber: Someday I want to be a YouTuber.

Nikka Nelson

Grade 3, Grove

Doctor like dad: I want to be a doctor because my dad was a nurse and I love doctors. They are the best. I think doctors are cool.

Vivien Heikkila

Grade 2, Northpoint

Be on YouTube: When I grow up I want to be a YouTuber.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

Lego master: When I grow up I want to be a Lego master. A Lego master builds whatever they want. The Lego creations I want to build are Lego dinosaurs, robots, cars, ships, and animals, and I will post videos online.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

MLB player: When I grow up I want to be a baseball player. I want to be a pitcher. I want to play for the Cubs.

Charley Seifert

Grade 2, Prairieland

Author: When I grow up, I want to be an author. I would like to write fantasy books. I also enjoy mystery books and would like to write a few.

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Firefighter: When I grow up I want to be a firefighter.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Superhero: When I grow up I want to be a superhero! I want to be helpful!

Jackson Ross

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Olympic gymnast: When I grow up I want be an Olympic gymnast. I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was 5 years old. I hope to make it to the Olympics and win a gold medal.

Nevaeh Brewer

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Glass artist: When I grow up I want to be a glass artist. I want to make really cool sculptures and more useful things. I also want to know how to do the tricks of making glass. I hope I get to be a good glass artist and I enjoy it.

Isabelle Butler

Grade 3, Washington

Therapist or vet: I want to be a therapist or a veterinarian. A therapist would be an idea for me. It’s a good idea for me because I am very understanding and can listen to people for a long time. I can help people work out their problems. A veterinarian would also be a good idea because I adore animals. I can handle bleeding and hurt animals.

Ariana Max

Grade 5, Benjamin

Stand up for people: When I grow up I want to be a fighter. When people try to hurt others I can stand up for them.

Jeremih Carter

Grade 2, Bent

Work at Disney: When I grow up I will work at Walt Disney World and I will own a restaurant and a dog store that sells dogs and let my mom play with the dogs and feed them.

Bryson Easton

Grade 3, Epiphany

Work at a grocery store: When I grow up I’m going to work at Meijer because a store is easy to me. It is my dad’s old job.

Cameron Jackson

Grade 3, Grove

Ride horses: I want to be a horse rider because horses are my favorite animals! I love horses so much so I want to be a horse rider.

Giuliana Del Rio

Grade 2, Northpoint

Skater: I want to be a skater when I grow up. My mom can teach me how to skate backward. I will learn a couple tricks!

Giselle Rouse

Grade 2, Parkside

Scientist: I want to be a scientist because I like math.

Keaton Laning

Grade 2, Prairieland

Actor or cameraman: When I grow up I want to be an actor or a cameraman. I want to be a cameraman or an actor because I think it'll be fun and it'll be nice.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cheerleader and ballerina: I want to be a cheerleader. I want to be a ballerina. I want to live in Florida.

Caprice McKinney

Grade 3, Sheridan

Barber: I want to be a barber and own my own business. I want to travel around the world when I’m older.

Amir Nelson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Teacher: When I grow up I want to be a teacher. I want to teach third grade. I've wanted to be a teacher for five years. I've wanted to be an art teacher for three years. Teaching is fun and math is too. I still don't know which one to teach. I love learning and I love art. I would love to teach and I would love to teach art too. I would love to teach at Washington Elementary here. I love school.

Alexis Byers