This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Kindness: I like to be happy. I like to be nice. I like to be kind and caring. I like to play with friends. I make people laugh. I give good hugs. Being kind makes me happy.

Ryan Erwin

Grade 2, Benjamin

Gymnastics: Gymnastics makes me happy because I like being active. We get to travel for competition. I also get to hang out with friends. Doing flips is fun. It makes me happy when I see my coaches. I love doing all the events. Gymnastics is the best.

Tenly Gerike

Grade 3, Benjamin

Brother: The thing that makes me happy is when my brother always comes home from work and football and he would buy me food that I like.

William Alavaradio Melende

Grade 3, Bent

Parents and siblings: My parents are so kind, loving and caring. My siblings are very nice. My sister Ali makes me happy when she babysits because she is so nice and we do fun things. My brother Cameron is nice. He is very active like me. My brother Braxton is in fifth grade. We play together. Sometimes we don’t always get along but he makes me happy.

Emmersyn Hutchcraft

Grade 3, Calvary

God: The Chargers winning games or talking with friends, but the real thing that makes me happy is God.

Sam Lord

Grade 5, Calvary

Food: Food is what makes me happy. First, I love to eat pizza. I love it when my mom orders pizza from Monical's. I think it’s the best pizza ever. Second, I like to make ice cream sandwiches. My mom and I make ice cream sandwiches with Oreos and ice cream. We eat them and they are delicious.

Maddy Neuendorf

Grade 3, Delavan

Friends: What makes me happy is when I’m mad or sad my friends make me happy and they help me with things I’m struggling with.

Christopher Kazigwa

Grade 5, Epiphany

Video games: When I play video games on my Xbox like GTA5 and I am waiting for GTA6 because that’s really cool.

Oliver Ivanov

Grade 3, Glenn

Fishing: I like fishing and I got a smallmouth bass. I go with my sister and my grandma and grandpa and brother. My grandpa has a fish on his wall.

Makayla Thompson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dog: My dog Coco makes me happy. She is a girl and she is a pitbull and boxer mix.

Sage Steeg

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Many things: I am happy when I get home to see my mom, dad and my brother. I am happy when I give my mom and dad hugs and kisses. I am happy when I come to school every day. I am happy when I do fun projects. I am happy when I stay home and play fun games! I am happy when I sleep … it’s the best!

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

School: Something that makes me happy is that I get to go to school because I love my teacher so much because she is happy and super nice!

Liv Lunzer

Grade 2, Parkside

Ice cream: When I get ice cream I get happy.

Eli Haynes

Grade 1, Prairieland

Family: “The love of family is life’s greatest blessing.” This quote by Eva Burrows describes my family and me. My dad makes me happy because he plays Nintendo Switch with me. My mom makes me happy because she makes me food. We help each other out in the family. My sister makes me happy because she plays Minecraft with me. Family always forgives each other when things are hard.

Musa Wall

Grade 5, Prairieland

Pizza: Pizza makes me happy because of the taste, the flavor, the pepperoni, the shape, the cheese and the crust.

Isaac Oliviero

Grade 5, Ridgeview

Art: I like art because it makes me happy. I do art at my house because it makes me calm. My mom and I do art. It is cool and fun!

Brooklyn Mitchell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cats: Cats make me happy because they are soft. They also can be nice. Cats can snuggle with you. They are playful.

Analia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Myself: I make me happy.

Elliot Skibbons

Grade 2, Stevenson

Swinging at the park: The park makes me happy. The swings are my favorite.

Akron Ahart

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Roller skating: Something that makes me happy is riding roller skates because I can roll around and when I roller skate I feel a breeze.

Grace Nsiangani

Grade 2, Benjamin

Fortnite with friends: I love to go to my friend’s house. I love to play Fortnite with his brother and dad.

Adam Bennett

Grade 3, Benjamin

Grandparents: Seeing my grandma and grandpa when they call, playing games with my friends, playing Uno with my family, when my dad makes burgers and when my mom makes shrimp make me happy.

Jordan J. Flores Lepe

Grade 3, Bent

Reading and drawing: Sometimes reading and drawing make me happy. Reading the Bible and praying about my family. Playing with my friends also makes me happy.

Rowen Kruger

Grade 5, Calvary

The river: The Pekin river is what makes me happy. First, I love spending time at the Pekin river. I always go to watch the river. Second, I am happy spending time with watching the boats. I like watching the boats because they are so relaxing and cool. Third, the river in Pekin is beautiful because the fish, flowers and shades of blue water.

Wyatt Hoeft

Grade 3, Delavan

Baseball: What makes me happy is playing baseball, video games and making robots. I like video games because I like outsmarting bad guys. I like robotics because it’s like making your dream come to life. Crushing the ball when I play baseball makes me happy.

Neil Cupta

Grade 5, Epiphany

Soccer: Soccer makes me happy because being the goalie you get to block balls.

Case Dohman

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Vacation with family: Having a vacation with my family. April is my favorite month. Playing my dog, Oliver, playing with my ducks and my brothers.

Avery Stange

Grade 3, Lowpoint-washburn

Surprises: I am happy when my parents surprise my little brother and me. They surprised us when we were going to Universal Studios in Florida. We got to ride in a rental car. We went on the highway. We got some food and when we got done on the highway we went to Legoland and we went to Universal Studios.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

Sister: My sister makes me happy, and her name is Sofia!

Mia Dowd

Grade 2, Parkside

Home: I am happy when I go home. I get to see my cats.

Arabella Grazar

Grade 1, Prairieland

Dancing: “There are shortcuts to happiness, and dancing is one of them.” This is a quote by someone named Vicki Baum. Dancing really makes me happy. One of the reasons I enjoy dancing is because it is relaxing. Sometimes I’ve had a long day or I’m stressed, and it’s just nice to dance and be free with no worries. Another thing about dancing is that it’s challenging.

Karina Usiak

Grade 5, Prairieland

Creativity: What always puts a smile on my face? Creating always makes me happy. You can set your mind to the object and there’s no stress. When you’re creating something, you can’t mess up. If you do mess up, you will still create something. This is why creating makes me happy!

Layne Wright

Grade 5, Prairieland

Farming: Farming makes me happy. It is like real life. You can combine and raise animals. You can do everything like real life. You make your money by selling crops. You can buy your own vehicles. It really makes me want to be a farmer.

Canter Toohill

Grade 5, Ridgeview

Football and teacher: Football makes me happy. My teacher, Miss Bold, makes me happy, too.

Devon Cones

Grade 3, Sheridan

Wisconsin Dells: I love to go to Wisconsin Dells and to go down the Hurricane, and the Lunar Loop. The Hurricane takes you down, and then a 30-foot drop and an enormous place that you feel like you lose your stomach. The Lunar Loop counts down by three and then the trapdoor falls and you are going in a loop the next thing you know.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Having fun: I love to have fun. I love to skip. I love eating.

Getirig Beer

Grade 2, Stevenson

Toys: My toy Eeyore makes me happy. He is cuddly.

Avery Wilson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Lots of things: The things that make me happy are candy, Ms. Hayes, my moms, my friends, Mr. Engelman, Puppy Duppy Dookies, YouTube, Dog Man, horror and writing and illustrating a book. They aren’t in order; I like them all the same. P.S.: I do like Ms. Hayes, Mr. Engelman, my family and friends a little better.

Zeke Ettner

Grade 3, Benjamin

Scooter: I love riding my scooter. The first reason is that is has wheel. Reason two is that I’m so good at riding it. Last but not least, I can ride it to any place I want. My scooter is green and is a Ninja Turtle scooter.

Rayirth Chandra

Grade 2, Benjamin