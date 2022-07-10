This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Being happy: I love being happy! Three things that make me happy are coloring, birthday parties and playing outside. Coloring is cool because it is very relaxing and I love using my gel pens. I also like birthday parties because they have presents, cake and singing.

Claire Malisia

Grade 2, Benjamin

Family: I feel happy when I see my parents and when I see my teacher and when I call my grandma every day, and whenever I call it makes me feel happy. Also, my friend makes me happy because she helps me. In summer I always miss school so I think school is happy! I am super happy when my brother comes home.

Soinitya Kaoutuo

Grade 3, Benjamin

My grandparents: Seeing my grandma and grandpa when they call, playing games with my friends, playing Uno with my family, when my dad makes burgers and when my mom makes shrimp make me happy.

Jordan J. Flores Lepe

Grade 3, Bent

Dogs: Dogs make me happy because they are playful, snugly, cute, cuddly and they’re fuzzy. Animals make me happy. Singing makes me happy. I love dancing. Hope to see you in the newspaper!

Stella Horine

Grade 3, Calvary

Dogs and parents: My dogs make me happy every time I see them. My parents make me happy when I hug them. My family makes me happy all the time.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Spending time with family: Family is what makes me happy. First I love spending time with my family. We enjoy going to the races to spend time together. Second I am happy spending time watching movies in my dad’s room. I like watching "Henry Danger." Third, I like playing board games together.

Brandon Taylor

Grade 3, Delavan

Sports and video games: What makes me happy is playing baseball, video games and making robots. I like video games because I like outsmarting bad guys. I like robotics because it’s like making your dream come to life. Crushing the ball when I play baseball makes me happy.

Neil Gupta

Grade 5, Epiphany

My mom: Something that makes me happy is spending time with my mom. My mom is the best mom in the whole world. I love her with my whole heart. She is so kind and pretty. She takes my brother and me on a lot of vacations.

Finn Frederick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friends and family: My friends and family make me happy. I love my family because they make me feel wonderful. I love when they make me laugh. I love when they give me presents on my birthday because I love them. They are so nice and they are so kind. I went swimming with my family and friends.

Aubrey Banuat

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Sleep: I am happy when I get to lie down. I love to sleep. I love to snuggle under my covers. My pillows are nice. I love my bed. It is the best! It is great and cool and good!

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

My dad: My dad makes me happy because when I ask him to play basketball and he says "yes."

Peter Hoerr

Grade 2, Parkside

My brother: My brother makes me happy because he plays with me and plays video games with me. He is very happy.

Harper Stachurski

Grade 1, Prairieland

D&D: Playing Dungeons and Dragons makes me feel free to do whatever I want! The fact that your character lives and dies depending on a dice roll is one of my favorite parts of the game. Playing games with friends is more fun than playing alone in my opinion, so D&D made it where the game is meant to be played with friends.

Otto Johnson

Grade 5, Prairieland

Drawing: What makes me happy is drawing. I’ve been drawing since I was 2 so for eight years. I can draw anime and draw other people. I love drawing because it helps keep me calm.

Amelia Bowling

Grade 5, Ridgeview

Soccer: What makes me happy is when I win in a soccer game or when I’m with my family going out or just with them. I like when I’m playing in a quiet place so I can play in peace.

Gio Magallanes

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My cats: I like to play with my cats. I like to play with the catnip banana with them. They attack the banana. They love it. My sister and I love our cats. Their names are Cupcake and Monkey.

Caylee Wylie

Grade 3, Sheridan

When people are nice: What makes me happy is my panda, and I like when people be nice to each other.

Jewelry Long

Grad 2, Stevenson

Ice cream: Ice cream makes me happy. And I like my teacher.

Lana Brown

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Many things: There are a lot of things that makes me happy. Video games make me happy, especially Zelda. I love playing with my friends.

Noah Zimmerman

Grade 2, Benjamin

Homework: I love homework because it is fun and I can learn new things. I love my tablet because I play games after school. I love when my mom and my dad give me Roblox because I can build things in Roblox.

Sheccid Cobas Gonzalez

Grade 3, Bent

God: God makes me so happy. He literally made this world. My family, my mom, dad, brother, sister and dog are very important to me. Food, I love food! And food keeps me breathing. It’s a win-win. Friends are very important to me because they keep me happy. They are very supportive. I love gymnastics, it is my favorite sport.

Emma Deti

Grade 3, Calvary

Games: Playing Minecraft, sports or games make me happy. Writing my comic also makes me happy.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

Playing with my dog: My dog makes me happy. First, I love spending time with my dog at the park. I love playing with my dog in the backyard. Second, I like petting my dog. My dog’s favorite spot to pet is his head. Third, I’m responsible to feed my dog. My dog’s favorite food is cat food.

Kaidyn Clanahan

Grade 3, Delavan

Coming home from school: What makes me happy is going home after a long day at school. Another thing I like is going to P.E. I’m happy when my friends get on video games and we play together. I also like hiking because it’s fun.

Blake Talley

Grade 5, Epiphany

School: One thing that makes me happy is being at school. I play at the park. When I am at the park I like to play tag. I also play soccer.

Addie Hightower

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Math games: Math games like defend your fort and around the world. My birthday makes me happy because of the slip-and-slide. When we went to Texas this year that made me very happy because I found two arrowheads and a bunch of fossils!

Gavin Grebner

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

The pool: I am happy when I am at the pool. I am happy when I am on my trampoline. I am happy when I am looking at the stars on my porch roof. It is fun! I was happy when my mom got me toys from Disneyland. I was happy when I got a cat. I am happy when it is time to go home.

Emma Dotseth

Grade 2, Oakdale

Tacos: What makes me happy are tacos because they are a variety of food and I love food, and the other thing that makes me happy is coloring because it calms me down.

Emae VanCalbergh

Grade 2, Parkside

My sister: My sister makes me happy because she is really funny and she is fun to play with.

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Florida: When I step out of the plane I can already feel the humid Florida air warming up my skin. Arriving in Florida makes me more joyful than anything else. The hot weather there burns me up like a marshmallow on a fire, but the scorching hotness in this part of the country is one reason why I like it so much in Florida.

Ean Kieser

Grade 5, Prairieland

My family: My family is what makes me happy. I also enjoy playing games and watching TV to relax a little as well. My family is the main people that make me happy, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. I love the outdoors too.

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Eating and playing: I like to eat to make me happy. I like to play to make me happy. I like to play with my mom.

Maleah Hatchett

Grade 3, Sheridan

My parents: My mom and dad make me happy.

Eric Marshall

Grade 2, Stevenson

Baby sister: My baby sister, Piper, makes me happy. She is silly and cute. She walks with me.

Zoey Birchler