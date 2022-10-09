This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

My brother: What makes me happy is my brother. Whenever I see my brother a huge smile comes on my face. My brother is always with me, when I am sad he comes and cheers me up. My brother is my best friend in the world even though he upsets me. I am so grateful to have a brother who makes me happy.
Samarth Singh
Grade 5, Benjamin
My dog: My dog makes me happy because he is so cute and likes to play with me and lets me hug him.
Julian Hooter
Grade 5, Calvary
Family: What makes me happy is my family because they always have my back.
Maddox Grace
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Sports: I like to play sports. I use a baseball bat. The crowd cheers for me in baseball. I like to hit and play first base in baseball. Lastly, my friends and I play sports together. My favorite game is baseball and I hit the ball far. My favorite baseball field is Gardner Field.
Gage Kensinger
Grade 3, Delavan
Pandas: The things that make me happy are pandas. I like snuggles.
Kalyn O’Brien
Grade 1, Epiphany
Mom and dad: What makes me happy is when my mom or dad tell a funny story or make funny faces at me. My sister and brother are also funny but not as funny as my parents. A lot of things make me happy like when someone helps me. Dogs make me really happy.
Alice Hall
Grade 3, Epiphany
Music: I love music. When I hear it I want to dance. Music is awesome. There is always a kind of music you will like. I want to wiggle and move around. Music is the best thing ever.
Serenity Lewis
Grade 5, Fox Creek
Singing: The things I like to do are difficult and a lot of people can’t do what I can. One of them is incredibly difficult: singing. Somehow I have splendid amounts of breath control. The next one is art. I enjoy all different art, for one, sketching, painting and coloring. Another one is playing piano. I like how the rhythm makes my heart dance.
Jordan Roller
Grade 5, Grove
Treats: What makes you happy? Candy, ice cream and cake. Why? Because it is yummy. It is the best.
Henry Koetters
Grade 1, home school
Books: Good books make me happy. Whenever I’m sad, books cheer me up. Adventure books are exciting. Books make me smile when they have happy endings. Books always make me happy.
Luke Koetters
Grade 3, home school
Fall: I like the fall because I can jump into the leaves. I like to play in the train. I like to wrestle.
Hudson Greskoviak
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playing with family: What makes me happy is playing with my family. What makes me happy is going to school and doing sports. Cooking makes me happy, and baking. I love to explore. It makes me really happy! It makes me smile when I do coloring or drawing. But I love, love when I am really kind to someone or really nice. it feels so good.
Katherine Thomas
Grade 3, Northpoint
Math: What makes me happy is math. I like to count things.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 4, Northpoint
School activities: What makes me happy is PE and Mrs. Roper's room where we watch TV shows at school. I like doing money, doing math, and doing everything in my classroom. That's what makes me happy. Music also makes me happy.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Lots of things: There are a lot of things that make me happy. My family makes me happy. My dance teacher makes me happy. Fishing makes me happy. The beach makes me happy. Traveling makes me happy. My friends make me happy.
Aleah Hepburn
Grade 2, Parkside
Vietnam: What makes me happy is when I go to Vietnam to meet my grandma’s cousin, uncle and aunt. When it’s my birthday and then everyone surprises me, also when there is a party at my cheer and when I we do Book Buddies.
Vy Nguyen
Grade 3, Prairieland
Halloween: You know what makes the corners of my mouth shoot up!? Halloween! I like Halloween because you get lots of candy. You also get to dress up in costumes too! You can even go trick-or-treating with your friends! I also love to carve pumpkins and put them on my porch! That is why Halloween makes me happy.
Ryder Rutkowski
Grade 5, Prairieland
Food: Food makes me happy. I like food because it's beautiful and delicious. My favorite food is tacos. Why? Because I love the smell of the tacos.
Valentina Ortiz-Martinez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Anime: I love anime. It makes me so happy. Books are one of the things make me super happy. Singing makes me super-duper happy!
Jo Estrada
Grade 3, Sheridan
My sisters: My sisters make me happy. I love them so much. They are the best sisters ever.
Dalton Slade
Grade 2, Stevenson
Family and friends: My family makes me happy. My friends make me happy. My birthday makes me happy.
Danica Cunningham
Grade 3, Stevenson
The park: Going to the park with my daddy makes me happy. So does my turtle, Lizzy.
Caroline Allen
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
School: What makes me happy is when I come to school and get to see my teacher and classmates. I love school so much.
Brynn Kuhlman
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Many things: What makes me happy is writing, coloring, mom, dad, dog, hamster, family, big chapter books and coming music. There so many things that make me happy, even baking doughnuts.
Isabelle Butler
Grade 3, Washington
Dogs: Dogs make me happy. They are so cute and will cuddle with you whenever. They will play fetch with you and will definitely go on walks with you because it is mostly their favorite thing to do. Some dogs can save lives and some can do crazy things like skateboarding, paragliding, skydiving and more. They can hunt and they are not hard to train.
Lachlan Duffield
Grade 5, Benjamin
Food and video games: What makes me happy is food and video games because food won’t make me hungry and video games keep me occupied.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
My family: Something that makes me happy is my family. They are a very good family. They care for me. They also love me so much. I love them as much as they love me.
Lilly Kelley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Ice cream: I like eating ice cream. My favorite flavors are vanilla and Superman. Playing video games like Minecraft makes me happy. Lastly, my mom and I go to Legoland because you can get Legos.
Xavier Simmons
Grade 3, Delavan
After school: The thing that make me happy is after care. It is super fun. I like after care. I like to get prizes.
Henry Thompson
Grade 1, Epiphany
New things: What makes me happy is anything new, especially video games. When I hug my mom or dad. When I use my imagination. Sometimes my mom and dad make me happy but not all the time. Books sometimes make me happy, but not a lot. Playing Halo with my friends. Playing D&D with my best friend. All of those make me happy.
Elijah Sanborn
Grade 3, Epiphany
Mother's Day: Mother’s Day makes me happy because I love my mom!
Wyatt Moore
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Good friends: I have two very good friends. I met both of them in second grade. One of their names is Mason and the other is Elby. I like them because they are kind to me. Mason and I like to make forts out of sticks. Elby and I enjoy playing four-square together. I’m so lucky to have met them!
Eva Paul
Grade 3, Northpoint
Chocolate: Chocolate makes me happy. Milk chocolate candy bars are the best! I also like dipping cookies into milk.
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Mom and school: School makes me happy. Mom makes me happy.
Angelina Novy
Grade 5, Northpoint
Reading: Reading makes me happy because I can read at any speed. It helps me stay calm when I’m a little sad. My favorite kind is fiction. Reading is fun!
Annabelle Lin
Grade 2, Parkside
Drawing: Drawing makes me happy because I can draw dogs, softballs, my family and farms! Another thing that makes me happy is softball and swimming. Softball makes me happy because I have really nice teammates and we get to play good teams! Farms make me happy because I love seeing the animals. Last but not least swimming makes me happy. I’m really good at breaststroke!
Oakley Kaufman
Grade 3, Prairieland
Walks: What makes me happy? Walks. I love the breeze on my face. I smell Mother Nature. I see the trees swinging side to side. I can hear the dogs barking. Just taking a walk makes my life much easier, and it's just nice to just relax and take a walk. Walks make me happy. What makes you happy?
Prince Benny Mbaki
Grade 5, Prairieland
Watching TV: The thing that makes me happy is my television. It makes me happy because I like the relaxation. It makes me feel good and happy at the same time.
Ethan Zamora-Lopez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Games, outside and home: What makes me happy is playing games and going outside. Also, going home makes me happy.
Tyson Elmore
Grade 3, Sheridan
Coloring: I get happy when I’m coloring. I like coloring BB8 and butterfly. It makes me happy.
Juan Antonio
Grade 2, Stevenson
What makes me happy: My school makes me happy. My mom makes me happy. My big brother makes me happy. My cats make me happy. My dad makes me happy. Milo makes me happy.
Emma Colby
Grade 3, Stevenson
The family farm: Going to my family's farm makes me happy.
Cooper Lockwood
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Teacher and friends: What makes me happy is my teacher and my friends. I love my friends because they play with me and are nice, and the reason I like my teacher is because she helps me learn super math.
Bella Miranda
Grade 3, Sugar Creek