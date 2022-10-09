This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What makes me happy

My brother: What makes me happy is my brother. Whenever I see my brother a huge smile comes on my face. My brother is always with me, when I am sad he comes and cheers me up. My brother is my best friend in the world even though he upsets me. I am so grateful to have a brother who makes me happy.

Samarth Singh

Grade 5, Benjamin

My dog: My dog makes me happy because he is so cute and likes to play with me and lets me hug him.

Julian Hooter

Grade 5, Calvary

Family: What makes me happy is my family because they always have my back.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Sports: I like to play sports. I use a baseball bat. The crowd cheers for me in baseball. I like to hit and play first base in baseball. Lastly, my friends and I play sports together. My favorite game is baseball and I hit the ball far. My favorite baseball field is Gardner Field.

Gage Kensinger

Grade 3, Delavan

Pandas: The things that make me happy are pandas. I like snuggles.

Kalyn O’Brien

Grade 1, Epiphany

Mom and dad: What makes me happy is when my mom or dad tell a funny story or make funny faces at me. My sister and brother are also funny but not as funny as my parents. A lot of things make me happy like when someone helps me. Dogs make me really happy.

Alice Hall

Grade 3, Epiphany

Music: I love music. When I hear it I want to dance. Music is awesome. There is always a kind of music you will like. I want to wiggle and move around. Music is the best thing ever.

Serenity Lewis

Grade 5, Fox Creek

Singing: The things I like to do are difficult and a lot of people can’t do what I can. One of them is incredibly difficult: singing. Somehow I have splendid amounts of breath control. The next one is art. I enjoy all different art, for one, sketching, painting and coloring. Another one is playing piano. I like how the rhythm makes my heart dance.

Jordan Roller

Grade 5, Grove

Treats: What makes you happy? Candy, ice cream and cake. Why? Because it is yummy. It is the best.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Books: Good books make me happy. Whenever I’m sad, books cheer me up. Adventure books are exciting. Books make me smile when they have happy endings. Books always make me happy.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Fall: I like the fall because I can jump into the leaves. I like to play in the train. I like to wrestle.

Hudson Greskoviak

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playing with family: What makes me happy is playing with my family. What makes me happy is going to school and doing sports. Cooking makes me happy, and baking. I love to explore. It makes me really happy! It makes me smile when I do coloring or drawing. But I love, love when I am really kind to someone or really nice. it feels so good.

Katherine Thomas

Grade 3, Northpoint

Math: What makes me happy is math. I like to count things.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

School activities: What makes me happy is PE and Mrs. Roper's room where we watch TV shows at school. I like doing money, doing math, and doing everything in my classroom. That's what makes me happy. Music also makes me happy.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Lots of things: There are a lot of things that make me happy. My family makes me happy. My dance teacher makes me happy. Fishing makes me happy. The beach makes me happy. Traveling makes me happy. My friends make me happy.

Aleah Hepburn

Grade 2, Parkside

Vietnam: What makes me happy is when I go to Vietnam to meet my grandma’s cousin, uncle and aunt. When it’s my birthday and then everyone surprises me, also when there is a party at my cheer and when I we do Book Buddies.

Vy Nguyen

Grade 3, Prairieland

Halloween: You know what makes the corners of my mouth shoot up!? Halloween! I like Halloween because you get lots of candy. You also get to dress up in costumes too! You can even go trick-or-treating with your friends! I also love to carve pumpkins and put them on my porch! That is why Halloween makes me happy.

Ryder Rutkowski

Grade 5, Prairieland

Food: Food makes me happy. I like food because it's beautiful and delicious. My favorite food is tacos. Why? Because I love the smell of the tacos.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Anime: I love anime. It makes me so happy. Books are one of the things make me super happy. Singing makes me super-duper happy!

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

My sisters: My sisters make me happy. I love them so much. They are the best sisters ever.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Family and friends: My family makes me happy. My friends make me happy. My birthday makes me happy.

Danica Cunningham

Grade 3, Stevenson

The park: Going to the park with my daddy makes me happy. So does my turtle, Lizzy.

Caroline Allen

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

School: What makes me happy is when I come to school and get to see my teacher and classmates. I love school so much.

Brynn Kuhlman

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Many things: What makes me happy is writing, coloring, mom, dad, dog, hamster, family, big chapter books and coming music. There so many things that make me happy, even baking doughnuts.

Isabelle Butler

Grade 3, Washington

Dogs: Dogs make me happy. They are so cute and will cuddle with you whenever. They will play fetch with you and will definitely go on walks with you because it is mostly their favorite thing to do. Some dogs can save lives and some can do crazy things like skateboarding, paragliding, skydiving and more. They can hunt and they are not hard to train.

Lachlan Duffield

Grade 5, Benjamin

Food and video games: What makes me happy is food and video games because food won’t make me hungry and video games keep me occupied.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

My family: Something that makes me happy is my family. They are a very good family. They care for me. They also love me so much. I love them as much as they love me.

Lilly Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Ice cream: I like eating ice cream. My favorite flavors are vanilla and Superman. Playing video games like Minecraft makes me happy. Lastly, my mom and I go to Legoland because you can get Legos.

Xavier Simmons

Grade 3, Delavan

After school: The thing that make me happy is after care. It is super fun. I like after care. I like to get prizes.

Henry Thompson

Grade 1, Epiphany

New things: What makes me happy is anything new, especially video games. When I hug my mom or dad. When I use my imagination. Sometimes my mom and dad make me happy but not all the time. Books sometimes make me happy, but not a lot. Playing Halo with my friends. Playing D&D with my best friend. All of those make me happy.

Elijah Sanborn

Grade 3, Epiphany

Mother's Day: Mother’s Day makes me happy because I love my mom!

Wyatt Moore

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Good friends: I have two very good friends. I met both of them in second grade. One of their names is Mason and the other is Elby. I like them because they are kind to me. Mason and I like to make forts out of sticks. Elby and I enjoy playing four-square together. I’m so lucky to have met them!

Eva Paul

Grade 3, Northpoint

Chocolate: Chocolate makes me happy. Milk chocolate candy bars are the best! I also like dipping cookies into milk.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mom and school: School makes me happy. Mom makes me happy.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Reading: Reading makes me happy because I can read at any speed. It helps me stay calm when I’m a little sad. My favorite kind is fiction. Reading is fun!

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

Drawing: Drawing makes me happy because I can draw dogs, softballs, my family and farms! Another thing that makes me happy is softball and swimming. Softball makes me happy because I have really nice teammates and we get to play good teams! Farms make me happy because I love seeing the animals. Last but not least swimming makes me happy. I’m really good at breaststroke!

Oakley Kaufman

Grade 3, Prairieland

Walks: What makes me happy? Walks. I love the breeze on my face. I smell Mother Nature. I see the trees swinging side to side. I can hear the dogs barking. Just taking a walk makes my life much easier, and it's just nice to just relax and take a walk. Walks make me happy. What makes you happy?

Prince Benny Mbaki

Grade 5, Prairieland

Watching TV: The thing that makes me happy is my television. It makes me happy because I like the relaxation. It makes me feel good and happy at the same time.

Ethan Zamora-Lopez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Games, outside and home: What makes me happy is playing games and going outside. Also, going home makes me happy.

Tyson Elmore

Grade 3, Sheridan

Coloring: I get happy when I’m coloring. I like coloring BB8 and butterfly. It makes me happy.

Juan Antonio

Grade 2, Stevenson

What makes me happy: My school makes me happy. My mom makes me happy. My big brother makes me happy. My cats make me happy. My dad makes me happy. Milo makes me happy.

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

The family farm: Going to my family's farm makes me happy.

Cooper Lockwood

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Teacher and friends: What makes me happy is my teacher and my friends. I love my friends because they play with me and are nice, and the reason I like my teacher is because she helps me learn super math.

Bella Miranda