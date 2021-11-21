This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

Food, clothes and shelter: I’m thankful for food. I’m thankful for clothes. I’m thankful for a home. Are you thankful?

Timothy Stelmaszck

Grade 2, Benjamin

Family, friends and God: The one thing I’m thankful for is my family because they take care of me. Another thing I’m thankful for is God because he brought me into this world. The last thing I’m thankful for is my friends because they keep me entertained and they make me laugh. I’m happy and thankful for all the things in my life.

Taylor Francois

Grade 3, Benjamin

Family and food: I am thankful for my mom, dad, brother and friends. I love food on Thanksgiving: turkey, honey and fruit. I love fruit strawberries, but I am most thankful for life, heaven and God.

Evie Sparrow

Grade 3, Calvary

Thanksgiving and family: I am thankful for my mom, dad and brother. I like Thanksgiving because I like to eat turkey. I am thankful for my grandma and grandpa.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

All my family: I am thankful for my family. I have a mom, a dad, three sisters and two cats. I am thankful for every one of them. I hope that everyone feels the same for their families as I do for mine.

Luke Lauritson

Grade 5, Epiphany

Sister: I am thankful for my sister because she plays with me.

Clara Zbinden

Grade 1, Glenn

Mom, friends and grandparents: I am thankful for my mom because she is always there for me. I am also thankful for my grandparents because they are kind and caring. Last but not least I am thankful for my friends because they play with me.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

The world: I am thankful for the world I live in, the homes that were built for me, my family, and my friends. Everything I would ever wish for is all here on this beautiful planet. There is only one of these in the whole entire universe. So we’re so lucky to be the ones on it.

Noah Koetters

Grade 5, home school

Freedom: I'm thankful for my freedom. I'm sad for the people that don't have freedom. I'm thankful for my shelter.

Wesley Cox

Grade 3, Hudson

Books, family and friends: I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for the books we read.

Wyatt Wilke

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dear family: I’m grateful for the love I get from my dear family. I have the best parents, they feed me and I have a home. I’m thankful for my friends, they are so nice. I play with them at recess. The world is perfect for me.

Kendall Phillips

Grade 2, Northpoint

Great family: I am thankful for my family. They are really nice. They give me time to work on things and they give me snacks. They let us play outside and get me gifts whenever I am good. My family is great!

Drake Driscoll

Grade 3, Oakland

Teachers, dog and family: I am thankful for my mom, dad, sister and grandma. I’m thankful for Miss Ire and Miss Kaufman. They are the best people in the world. I am thankful for my dog Duke, too!

Ameer Scharfenberg

Grade 2, Parkside

Good people: I am thankful for my friends, family, teacher, classmates, principal and our nurse. Those people I just listed are to me very good people to be thankful for.

Nadia Carden

Grade 2, Prairieland

Helpful people: I’m thankful for my family, friends and community players. I am thankful for these things because the helpers are nice. I’m thankful for my family because I love them. I’m thankful for my friends because I love them; they are so fun. I have so many things to be thankful for.

Avery Castillo

Grade 3, Prairieland

My belongings: I’m thankful for my family, my friends, food, all my clothing and my room.

Montanah Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Food and school: I’m thankful for having some food. I’m thankful for Stevenson School; it is the best.

Tessa Drought-Nix

Grade 2, Stevenson

Many things: I have so much to be thankful for! First, I am thankful for my mom because she is thoughtful and takes care of me. Next, I am thankful for rain because it waters our flowers and it is fun to play in. Last, I am thankful for clothes because in the winter we would be cold without them.

Claire Malisia

Grade 2, Benjamin

Being a kid: I am thankful for being a kid. I love my baby brother so much. I love my family so much. I love everybody in my class.

Peyton Smyth

Grade 1, Epiphany

Family means everything: I am very thankful for my family and friends. My family means the world to me. My friends make me feel happy. I'm also thankful for my two cats. Whenever I'm bored I go play with them. My brother makes me laugh all the time.

Marlena Mayrose

Grade 5, Epiphany

Teacher: I am thankful for my teacher because I can learn with my teacher!

Micah Dalton

Grade 1, Glenn

Halloween: I am thankful for Mark and Ashley and Halloween. It is the best day ever because people give out candy.

Henry Koetters

Kindergarten, Home school

Love being thankful: Be thankful. I am thankful for God. He is my light and will shine for the world. I am thankful for my sister. She is my playmate. I am thankful for my friends. They are sweet and keep me going. I am thankful for my teacher. She taught me what tons are. I love being thankful.

Lily Benoit

Grade 3, Hudson

Dad: I’m thankful for my dad Ryan. He was a firefighter. He saved lives. He is a hero. He had a tough job.

Raider Mullenix

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Great-grandpa: I’m thankful for my great-grandpa Hops. He was one of the first Youngs and was the dad of my dad. My grandma is the mom of my dad. I love my great-grandpa Hops.

Carter Young

Grade 2, Northpoint

My house: I am thankful for my house. I see the roof over my head, the walls on my side, the floors that never get wet, the people in it, the cozy beds, and the nice food I find in my fridge every day. But the thing that I am most thankful about in my house is the people in it. My house keeps me safe.

Elsey Green

Grade 3, Oakland

Food and water: I’m thankful for food and water because it there wasn’t any there would not be life. I’m also thankful for electricity because if there wasn’t any you would need matches. Last I’m thankful we have leaders because if there wasn’t any the world would be crazy.

Abigail Welp

Grade 2, Parkside

Animals, food and more: I am thankful for cats, dogs, good guys, teachers, pandas, God, Jesus, fruit, carrots and school.

JaLaiah Craig

Grade 3, Sheridan

Loves family: I am thankful for my family. I love my mommy, dad, and sister because my family is so fun! I love my family; they are so fun! It is love, and I love my mom and dad.

Isabella Davis

Grade 2, Stevenson

A lot of things: I’m thankful for my mom, my hamster, my dad, clothes, my sister, television, hotels, my grandparents, school and food.

Henry Kopsell

Grade 2, Benjamin

Supportive family: I’m thankful for my family because they are always there for me.

Dean Williams

Grade 1, Epiphany

Sports: I’m thankful for baseball bats, gloves and other stuff. I also like basketball.

Austin Koch

Grade 5, Epiphany

Mom: I am thankful for my mom because she does everything for my brother and me.

Samarjeeta Nayak

Grade 1, Glenn

Protectors: I am very thankful for my family because my parents raised my siblings and me because they give me their food. I am thankful for school because now I have some knowledge in my head. I am thankful for police, doctors and firefighters for keeping everyone safe.

Katie Russell

Grade 3, Hudson

Brother: I’m thankful for my brother. I love to play with him. We play with our toys. We have lots of fun on our swing outside. We love to do Nerf fun wars. My brother and I do lots of things together. We have so much fun together. My brother Reed and I love to play together. It is fun to have a brother.

Rhett Gaa

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School and health: I am thankful that I have a good school and I am healthy.

Silas Hess

Grade 2, Northpoint

Family is important: I’m thankful for my family. Without my mother and father, I would never be born. Without my sisters Mayah and Sophie’s loving care, I would never know how to be a great brother. Without my cats, I would never pet them and watch them fight. Without my family, I would be sad and alone.

Josiah Lee

Grade 3, Oakland

Home: I’m thankful for my house because it keeps me safe. I’m thankful for my mom because she means a lot to me. She helps me when I have trouble. I’m thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn a lot of new things.

Laken King

Grade 2, Parkside

Food: I am thankful for the food I eat. I am thankful for my family.

Aliyah Erkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

Grateful for family: Today I’m telling you about what I’m grateful for. Here are some of the things I’m grateful for: having friends, a pet, a comfy warm bed, a car, having food, water, toys to play with, and a roof over my head. I’m grateful for all those things, but the thing I’m grateful for the most is my family!

Avery Dibble

Grade 3, Hudson