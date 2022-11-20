This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I'm thankful for

My puppy: I am thankful for my puppy. He likes to be called Bear Bear.

David Bryant, Grade 2, Bent

Teachers: I’m thankful for having a teacher and her helping students. I’m thankful for recess and Ms. Wolfe and Mrs. Day and Mr. Christian. I am thankful for the bus drivers because they take us home and take us to school.

Cesar Osario Gurra, Grade 3, Bent

Many things: I’m thankful for my mom and dad, food, water, a warm house, toys, video games and even more.

Mason Coco, Grade 5, Calvary

Food: I am thankful for food because it’s delicious and it helps me survive and I like snacks because they are delicious.

Charles Casey, Grade 2, Cedar Ridge

My mom: I’m thankful for my mom. My mom is nice and fun. She works very hard. She is very loving. She has six kids. Her name is Regina, but everybody calls her Gina. I love her very much and I look up to her. She works at the Bloomington Career Center and she is a clinical instructor. I think she is very smart, cool and thoughtful.

Caitlin O’Brien, Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Siblings and friends: I am thankful for my brother and my sister. I play with George at after care. I play with Rosalynn. I play with Peter a lot.

Henry Thompson, Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things: I am thankful for a lot of things. The things I am thankful for are my family and the Earth. More things I am thankful for are water and food and once more thing I am thankful is my home. I am thankful for everything.

Abby Fuller, Grade 3, Epiphany

Baby sister: I am thankful for my baby sister Kensi. She is sweet. She likes to play with my glasses when I hold her. She listens when I read to her.

Kendal Atkins, Grade 2, Grove

Close friends: What I’m thankful for are my close friends because if I don’t have close and reliable friends I will not have social awareness. They help you up when needed. That’s why I’m thankful for friends that are close.

Olivia Blade, Grade 5, Grove

My school: I’m thankful for my school. I like to learn new things every day. When I go to school I eat breakfast with my friends. We like to play tag.

Aiden Gray, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Video games: I am thankful for an Xbox. I would play games on it. Without it, I would have to watch plain TV. My favorite part is that they have so much game space.

Owen Meador, Grade 3, Oakdale

Root beer: I am thankful for root beer. I love root beer. I drink it and it tastes good. Without root beer, I will have to drink water. My favorite part about root beer is that it tastes good. I love root beer. I can never lose it.

Chase Day, Grade 4, Oakdale

Theo the dog: I am thankful for my dog. He is so cute. He likes to sleep with my family. His name is Theo.

Gavin Wirtz, Grade 2, Parkside

Freedom: I am thankful for freedoms because freedom is what lets you play together, eat together, so that’s why we need freedom. I’m also thankful for pedestrians, the people that give us food or the people that walk the street. Also people like doctors and nurses. That’s what I’m thankful for.

Delaney Baker, Grade 3, Prairieland

Helpful family: I am thankful for my family because they do so much for me. My family saves up money so they can buy food. Also, my family keeps a roof over my heard and makes me some dinner. My mom helps me with my homework and shows me what to do. That my family helps me, I like to help them.

Madelyn McNicol, Grade 4, Prairieland

Vacations: One thing I’m thankful for is vacation! I love ocean breezes, palm trees, and the beach. We go to my cousins in California. I enjoy making sandcastles and swimming in the ocean. I lie on my back and float. I love to surf and ride the big waves. I’m thrilled to go on another trip very soon!

Melea Smith, Grade 5, Prairieland

Mom’s cooking: One thing I am thankful for is my mom. I am thankful for her because when I have a long day, I know I can come home to someone that loves me. Another reason is her awesome cooking. Some of the things she cooks are cheesy potatoes and beef tips, which are awesome.

Adeline Blakney, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Everything: I’m so thankful for everything, everything as in there’s nothing I’m not thankful for. I am really thankful for life the most.

Jo Estrada, Grade 3, Sheridan

What I’m thankful for: I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful for kind people that give money to the poor. I’m thankful for schools. I’m thankful for my life.

Trinity Johnson, Grade 2, Stevenson

My town: I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my community. I’m thankful for my town.

Emma Colby, Grade 3, Stevenson

My family: I am thankful for my family. I love them all so much.

Blain Forsythe-Daily, Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My cousin: I’m thankful for my cousin who even when I do something wrong they will be there for me.

Karsen Coleman, Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Disney World: I am thankful for Disney World because it’s super fun. I also like things with sugar because sugar is delicious. Last but not least I love electronics because you can do tons of fun things on them.

Ava Gully, Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Flying Horse and more: What I’m thankful for is my family, my friends, my school and Flying Horse because I love to draw and color. I love my family and friends. And I have the best kind of school a kid could ask for. This is what I am thankful for.

Finley Wilson, Grade 3, Washington

Education: I am thankful for school and education because it makes us smarter.

Lillian Shriver, Grade 4, Washington

The world and community: I am thankful for my whole entire world and my community.

Harper Getty, Grade 2, Bent

A home and family: I’m thankful for having an apartment. I’m thankful for a mama and a dad. I’m thankful for two brothers and one sister.

Alexis Perez Ramos, Grad 3, Bent

What God gave me: I’m thankful for shelter, food and family. I’m thankful for friends, life and God. I’m thankful for everything God gave me.

Evey Gensel, Grade 5, Calvary

A supportive family: I am thankful for my family. My family has six people. My family is supportive and nice. They get me stuff that I can play with.

Ryan Rudicil, Grade 2, Cedar Ridge

Thanksgiving feast: What I am thankful for is that every Thanksgiving my Nana prepares a wonderful feast and she invites us every year. The whole family used to come, but my cousins went to high school and now college. It is way too busy with work, but sometimes they come, but that is good because there is more turkey that we can eat.

Sophia Leifer, Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Parents: I am thankful for my parents who take good care of me every day and my friends that play with me and help me with stuff. I am thankful for the sun and moon that float in the sky over my head so there is night and day. I’m very thankful.

Connor Biddle, Grade 3, Epiphany

The little things: I am thankful for perfectly pointed pencils. I am thankful for literacy letters made from scratch. I am thankful for glowing globes of light which make my home shine with bright. I am thankful for family and friends who make my smile go end to end. I am thankful for crisp cool water that makes parched lips moist.

Joanne Jo, Grade 5, Grove

A place to sleep: I am thankful for my bed. When I go to bed I am so glad that I have something warm to sleep in. Could you imagine having no bed? I love my bed.

Abilene Yoss, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My dogs: I am thankful for my dogs. I love to play with my dogs. They protect me. They lay down next to me. They hug me and I hug them. Without them I would be sad. My favorite thing about them is playing with them and they play with me.

Iliana Islas Padilla, Grade 4, Oakdale

Michelle, my mom: I’m thankful for my mom Michelle to me she’s a hero to me. I’m thankful for my school Prairieland Elementary. I’m thankful for Mrs. Schertz. She very kind I hope my sister gets her. I love all my friends they’re so kind.

Hudson Cooper, Grade 3, Prairieland

My life: What I’ m most thankful for is life. Why? Because if I didn’t ‘t see grass, flowers, trees, humans, animals, or cars, I wouldn’t ’t know what I was missing out on. I’ m happy I’ m not missing out because I have friends, family and pets and grandparents. I would’ve missed out on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween and a lot others.

Valentina Ortiz, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

My blessings: I’m thankful for life and good blessings, home, family and food. Kind people, teachers, life friends, are by you and they like to be friends. My pets are cute. I will give him food.