This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Second grade: Second grade is the best! Walking to school is exciting. Mrs. Hailey is my teacher, and she is so much fun! I like the activities she plans. I like to learn about science, music and math. My favorite is math because I get to figure out problems! One of the best things about school is seeing my friends! We have a blast at school!

Ana Aviles

Grade 2, Benjamin

Many favorites: I like recess because I have my friends to do it with. I also like P.E. because it is always fun. I like lunch because that gives me a time to take off my mask so I can breathe. I like art because I do it at my desk at home. I like music because it makes me happy!

Ainsley Keag

Grade 3, Benjamin

Coloring: Art is fun because you can color. I love math because you can do fun things. I love my friends. I love P.E. because we can play. I love the playground. School is cool.

Angelina Mercado

Grade 3, Bent

Spanish: I love how we have an option for Spanish — crazy! My favorite thing is we have yoga mats for seats! I love them! I love how lunch tastes so good and the lunch ladies are so nice!

Bella Jacoby

Grade 3, Calvary

Band: I love to see my friends and my teacher. I like recess and art even though I am not very good. I like all of the birthday treats and even learning, crazy right? I like that I am about to be in band. I chose the saxophone. I even played a little song.

Dean Autumn

Grade 5, Calvary

Writing activities: I like writing a lot, especially when we write outside. I love sitting under this tree and having the wind blowing through my hair. It is very peaceful. I also really enjoy the writing activities.

Vivian Steele

Grade 4, Carlock

Soccer: I like P.E. because we get to play soccer.

Lev Jaster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Siblings: I really love school! I like seeing my friends, art class, computers and I really like my teacher! But most of all I like seeing my brother and sister. I love our Catholic school!

Kiara Foster

Grade 4, Epiphany

Sports: I like recess, sports and reading. For sports, I run cross country, track and field, basketball and volleyball. The reason I like recess is that I get to play soccer or kickball with my friends. Reading is my favorite subject; whenever I am home I am usually reading. I spent most of the summer reading!

Sammie Meyer

Grade 5, Epiphany

Reading: It is fun for me to read books. I even read in the night with my reading light. When my mom or dad asks me what I do for fun I say reading, that’s what I do for fun. My favorite books are "Big Nate" and "Junie B. Jones."

Elyse Husband

Grade 3, Grove

Morning meeting: My favorite part about school is morning meeting. I like it because it helps us get to know each other.

Mila Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Basketball: I like playing basketball. I like school lunch.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Playing: I like Mrs. Du. I like playing on the playground.

Da’Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

IMC books: I like reading at school. I like to ready my IMC books. My favorite book is "Field Trip to the Moon."

Rishi Putti

3-5C, Northpoint

Homework: I like my teacher, Ms. Groff. I like being in 2G. My favorite thing in the room is homework. Homework is cool because we learn. When we learn we become smart! I like P.E., IMC and art. Everything is so cool in 2G. Lunch is so yummy. I always eat lunch one. Yum!

Ana Serres

Grade 2, Oakdale

Writing: I like to write.

Evelyn Chouinard

Grade 1, Prairieland

Friends and teachers: My teachers are all so nice and helpful. If I don’t understand something my teacher will swoop into help me. I can talk to my friends at lunch and play with them during recess. My friends are very helpful. If I drop something they’ll help me get it, and if I can’t hear the directions they’ll walk me through it.

Charlotte Hendrix

Grade 5, Prairieland

Being active: I like P.E.; it is fun. I like recess; it is fun. I like art; it’s cool and fun. I like math; it’s fun. I like the library. I like music. I like when my friend and I play. I like ABCYA. I like the shark park.

Malik Ellis

Grade 3 Sheridan

The bus: I love the bus because I can talk to my friends. I like math and learning multiplication. My teacher is Mrs. Haley. She is nice. I love second grade. It’s a growling good time!

Margaret Roan

Grade 2, Benjamin

Learning: I like art because we create stuff. I like learning because it is my favorite. I like my teacher because she is nice. I like drawing and coloring because I love it. I like music because I want to be in band. I like lunch time because I like to eat. I like reading because I love to read. I like school because I love to learn.

Joselyn Gregorio-Pineda

Grade 3, Bent

Math: I really like math and I really love my teacher. I love P.E. and I love music. School helps me and I don’t know what I would have done if I ever home-schooled because then I would not have all my friends. The thing I love most is that we get to learn about God. I love to hear all the wonderful things he’s done.

Skye Holder

Grade 3, Calvary

My teacher: The thing I like about school is my teacher. She is very patient and kind. I also love math, reading, book buddies, recess and extra classes. I like how all of my friends are nice and kind to me and my class.

Karis Loggans

Grade 5, Calvary

Science: I like science because we do experiments. We made a worship tower with cheese sticks. I also like maker scenes. We play with blocks and built a city.

Elijiah Richardson

Grade 4, Carlock

Recess: I like CCS and I like recess at school.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Epiphany

Books: My favorite thing about school is reading. It’s like there is an adventure on each page. I could read all day. Right now my class and I are reading “Tales of Despereaux.” It is such a great book. I always get stuck in books. I also like hanging out with my friends. School can be fun.

Elsie Dietz

Grade 5, Epiphany

Loves school: I love school so much in all different ways. First I love to see my friend. Also I love to learn math, reading and writing. Last my teacher is so nice. Those are some reasons I love school.

Owen Schwend

Grade 3, Grove

Music: My favorite thing about school is music. I like that we get to sing.

Avery Ciacciarelli

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playing with friends: I can play with friends at school.

Ismael Aria

Grade 3, Northpoint

Teacher: I like Mrs. Du.

D’Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Food: I like drawing. I like food. I like mashed potatoes, chicken tenders and apple slices.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

After School: I like IMC, art and music. I like the after-school care. I have lots of friends there. It is my favorite! I also like recess. I love lunch. I am always hungry, so I like lunch!

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

Snack time: I like after school and reading and snack time and lunch time and play time.

Paige McConnaughay

Grade 1, Prairieland

Reading in the library: It’s one of my favorite things to do. I enjoy reading everywhere, especially at school. The first books I’m reading this year are "Wings of Fire" and "Powerless." My teacher has the best library ever. She really likes reading and a lot of my friends like reading also. I also have my own library in my room at home.

Leo DeBetta

Grade 5, Prairieland

Daily activities: I like class dojo, reading, art, lunch, free time and the daily fix-it book.

Alicih May

Grade 3, Sheridan

Creativity: I like art class because I can draw what I like and use my creativity and imagination.

Elliot Martin

Grade 2, Benjamin

Games: I like to play at recess. Also I like P.E. I like music and games. I like math. I like lunch time.

Jonas Patino

Grade 3, Bent

Long recess: I love that recess is 40 minutes long. I also love that my teacher is really nice.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

'Dog Man': I like reading because I love books. My favorite book is "Dog Man." There are 10. I like 10. They are comics.

Landon Scott

Grade 3, Grove