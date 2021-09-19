This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Second grade: Second grade is the best! Walking to school is exciting. Mrs. Hailey is my teacher, and she is so much fun! I like the activities she plans. I like to learn about science, music and math. My favorite is math because I get to figure out problems! One of the best things about school is seeing my friends! We have a blast at school!
Ana Aviles
Grade 2, Benjamin
Many favorites: I like recess because I have my friends to do it with. I also like P.E. because it is always fun. I like lunch because that gives me a time to take off my mask so I can breathe. I like art because I do it at my desk at home. I like music because it makes me happy!
Ainsley Keag
Grade 3, Benjamin
Coloring: Art is fun because you can color. I love math because you can do fun things. I love my friends. I love P.E. because we can play. I love the playground. School is cool.
Angelina Mercado
Grade 3, Bent
Spanish: I love how we have an option for Spanish — crazy! My favorite thing is we have yoga mats for seats! I love them! I love how lunch tastes so good and the lunch ladies are so nice!
Bella Jacoby
Grade 3, Calvary
Band: I love to see my friends and my teacher. I like recess and art even though I am not very good. I like all of the birthday treats and even learning, crazy right? I like that I am about to be in band. I chose the saxophone. I even played a little song.
Dean Autumn
Grade 5, Calvary
Writing activities: I like writing a lot, especially when we write outside. I love sitting under this tree and having the wind blowing through my hair. It is very peaceful. I also really enjoy the writing activities.
Vivian Steele
Grade 4, Carlock
Soccer: I like P.E. because we get to play soccer.
Lev Jaster
Grade 1, Epiphany
Siblings: I really love school! I like seeing my friends, art class, computers and I really like my teacher! But most of all I like seeing my brother and sister. I love our Catholic school!
Kiara Foster
Grade 4, Epiphany
Sports: I like recess, sports and reading. For sports, I run cross country, track and field, basketball and volleyball. The reason I like recess is that I get to play soccer or kickball with my friends. Reading is my favorite subject; whenever I am home I am usually reading. I spent most of the summer reading!
Sammie Meyer
Grade 5, Epiphany
Reading: It is fun for me to read books. I even read in the night with my reading light. When my mom or dad asks me what I do for fun I say reading, that’s what I do for fun. My favorite books are "Big Nate" and "Junie B. Jones."
Elyse Husband
Grade 3, Grove
Morning meeting: My favorite part about school is morning meeting. I like it because it helps us get to know each other.
Mila Rodriguez
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Basketball: I like playing basketball. I like school lunch.
Aadi Avala
Grade 3, Northpoint
Playing: I like Mrs. Du. I like playing on the playground.
Da’Myala Dotson
Grade 4, Northpoint
IMC books: I like reading at school. I like to ready my IMC books. My favorite book is "Field Trip to the Moon."
Rishi Putti
3-5C, Northpoint
Homework: I like my teacher, Ms. Groff. I like being in 2G. My favorite thing in the room is homework. Homework is cool because we learn. When we learn we become smart! I like P.E., IMC and art. Everything is so cool in 2G. Lunch is so yummy. I always eat lunch one. Yum!
Ana Serres
Grade 2, Oakdale
Writing: I like to write.
Evelyn Chouinard
Grade 1, Prairieland
Friends and teachers: My teachers are all so nice and helpful. If I don’t understand something my teacher will swoop into help me. I can talk to my friends at lunch and play with them during recess. My friends are very helpful. If I drop something they’ll help me get it, and if I can’t hear the directions they’ll walk me through it.
Charlotte Hendrix
Grade 5, Prairieland
Being active: I like P.E.; it is fun. I like recess; it is fun. I like art; it’s cool and fun. I like math; it’s fun. I like the library. I like music. I like when my friend and I play. I like ABCYA. I like the shark park.
Malik Ellis
Grade 3 Sheridan
The bus: I love the bus because I can talk to my friends. I like math and learning multiplication. My teacher is Mrs. Haley. She is nice. I love second grade. It’s a growling good time!
Margaret Roan
Grade 2, Benjamin
Learning: I like art because we create stuff. I like learning because it is my favorite. I like my teacher because she is nice. I like drawing and coloring because I love it. I like music because I want to be in band. I like lunch time because I like to eat. I like reading because I love to read. I like school because I love to learn.
Joselyn Gregorio-Pineda
Grade 3, Bent
Math: I really like math and I really love my teacher. I love P.E. and I love music. School helps me and I don’t know what I would have done if I ever home-schooled because then I would not have all my friends. The thing I love most is that we get to learn about God. I love to hear all the wonderful things he’s done.
Skye Holder
Grade 3, Calvary
My teacher: The thing I like about school is my teacher. She is very patient and kind. I also love math, reading, book buddies, recess and extra classes. I like how all of my friends are nice and kind to me and my class.
Karis Loggans
Grade 5, Calvary
Science: I like science because we do experiments. We made a worship tower with cheese sticks. I also like maker scenes. We play with blocks and built a city.
Elijiah Richardson
Grade 4, Carlock
Recess: I like CCS and I like recess at school.
Mila Jaeger
Grade 1, Epiphany
Books: My favorite thing about school is reading. It’s like there is an adventure on each page. I could read all day. Right now my class and I are reading “Tales of Despereaux.” It is such a great book. I always get stuck in books. I also like hanging out with my friends. School can be fun.
Elsie Dietz
Grade 5, Epiphany
Loves school: I love school so much in all different ways. First I love to see my friend. Also I love to learn math, reading and writing. Last my teacher is so nice. Those are some reasons I love school.
Owen Schwend
Grade 3, Grove
Music: My favorite thing about school is music. I like that we get to sing.
Avery Ciacciarelli
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Playing with friends: I can play with friends at school.
Ismael Aria
Grade 3, Northpoint
Teacher: I like Mrs. Du.
D’Niyah Simmons
Grade 4, Northpoint
Food: I like drawing. I like food. I like mashed potatoes, chicken tenders and apple slices.
Anna Coffman
Grade 5, Northpoint
After School: I like IMC, art and music. I like the after-school care. I have lots of friends there. It is my favorite! I also like recess. I love lunch. I am always hungry, so I like lunch!
Charlotte Pedersen
Grade 2, Oakdale
Snack time: I like after school and reading and snack time and lunch time and play time.
Paige McConnaughay
Grade 1, Prairieland
Reading in the library: It’s one of my favorite things to do. I enjoy reading everywhere, especially at school. The first books I’m reading this year are "Wings of Fire" and "Powerless." My teacher has the best library ever. She really likes reading and a lot of my friends like reading also. I also have my own library in my room at home.
Leo DeBetta
Grade 5, Prairieland
Daily activities: I like class dojo, reading, art, lunch, free time and the daily fix-it book.
Alicih May
Grade 3, Sheridan
Creativity: I like art class because I can draw what I like and use my creativity and imagination.
Elliot Martin
Grade 2, Benjamin
Games: I like to play at recess. Also I like P.E. I like music and games. I like math. I like lunch time.
Jonas Patino
Grade 3, Bent
Long recess: I love that recess is 40 minutes long. I also love that my teacher is really nice.
Maddox Horine
Grade 5, Calvary
'Dog Man': I like reading because I love books. My favorite book is "Dog Man." There are 10. I like 10. They are comics.
Landon Scott
Grade 3, Grove