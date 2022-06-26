This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

School activities: I like the activities from school. I like learning new stuff at school. I like art because it’s smooth. I like playing with my friends and best friend. I like math. It helps me get better. I like recess because it’s fun. I like my loving teachers. I like lunch time it helps my brain.

Yoritzell Bartolo Palafox

Grade 3, Bent

Learn new things: I love school because you learn new things! And get to meet new people. Hooray! I also like recess because it is fun. Lunch is my favorite time of the day. I also like math and writing. I love school and you should too!

Noah Zimmerman

Grade 2, Benjamin

P.E. and recess: What I love about school is P.E. and recess. What I also like about school is how nice the teachers are. I love school!

Graham Bennett

Grade 5, Calvary

Make new friends: What I like about school is that I get to learn new things and make new friends.

Lucas Boitnott

Grade 4, Carlock

The playground: I like playing on the playground with my friends.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

Recess and math: What I love about school is recess and math. I love recess because we get to go outside and play games. Sometimes we play kickball or four square or infield. What I love about math is two digit times two digits. I can do it in my mind. I love sprints about math because I feel it making my mind faster and sharper.

Arjun Merla

Grade 5, Epiphany

Read aloud: My favorite part about school is reading aloud. I like to relax and listen. It is very fun. I like to imagine the pictures in my head.

Abigail Furrow

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

"Pete The Cat" book: I like Mrs. C. I like the book "Pete The Cat."

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Friends and teachers: I like seeing friends and teachers.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Mrs. Maiden: I like to go to school because I get to see my friend Mrs. Maiden. She is a kindergarten teacher. I am in fifth grade.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Lunch time: At school I like to eat lunch. I like to do homework. I like to go outside. It is fun at school. At our school I need to be nice to kids. I like to be good, responsible and helpful. I like to be kind, nice and to be happy. I like to be at school.

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

After school: I like after school because we get to play outside and get to play dodgeball.

Finn Ritchart

Grade 1, Prairieland

All the subjects: I like P.E. I like to read. I like math. I like science and social studies.

Amir Thomas

Grade 3, Sheridan

Math: I like math because I like multiplication and I like when I learn math. I like art because I can paint and painting is fun. I like English because I learn something new. I like school because it’s cool and I can do math, P.E., art lunch, English and reading, and class is so cool!

Sheccid Gonzalez

Grade 3, Bent

Many things at school: I do so many things at school. I enjoy art and math. I like reading and writing. I am happy at school.

Deetya Kareddy

Grade 2, Benjamin

What I like about school: 1. I love lunch. Lunch is also an important meal. 2. History. History is the review of the world from the 46 presidents all the way to the Pilgrims. 3. Math. Math helps you with adding, clocks and much more. 4. Reading. Reading is super important because if you didn’t know how to read you could not be reading this. 5. Spelling. You need to know how to spell, right?

Emma Deti

Grade 3, Calvary

Seeing friends: What I love about school is seeing my friends after the summer and picking out instruments. I really enjoy doing science and history. I love doing these things. And playing at recess with my friends and swinging. We like to do funny talent shows with our hair crazy. We like playing volleyball and basketball. We like to tell jokes too.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Nice teachers: I like my teachers because they are nice. My favorite subject is art. I love to doodle because it lets me draw.

Lily Smith

Grade 4, Carlock

Art and play: I like art and I like playing on the playground.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

Everything: What I like about school, I like everything. I like math and English. I love my teacher. I like all of the specials. I like social studies and science. So I guess I should just say overall school is awesome. I’m in fifth grade and it rocks. This year I can do band. I am playing the alto saxophone. Do you play an instrument?

Mallory Dicken

Grade 5, Epiphany

Recess: Recess is the best. My favorite is my teacher. I like to play with my friends. I like to go music. I like math. I like IMC.

Jackson Maurer

Grade 3, Grove

The library: My favorite part about school is library. I like library because I love books. I like fiction books the best.

Dovie Hodel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Science: It’s good to be back at school. I like science.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Homework: I like homework. I like Mrs. C.

LT Howard

Grade 4, Northpoint

Schoolwork: I like doing schoolwork and having fun at recess. I like going to P.E. I like lunch. I like math and the job jars. Schoolwork is amazing and good. I like school so much; it’s amazing. I just like school! It is the best. I like to learn.

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

Play with friends: I like to do math. I like to play with my friends.

Bronson Pope

Grade 1, Prairieland

Drawing: I like to do art because I can draw anything I want. I like to do P.E. because I do fun games like protect the pin, and the cooldown and warmup exercises are fun too.

Jazlyn Darnall

Grade 3, Sheridan

Math equals happy: I feel glad when I do math. I like the playground because I get to play with my friends, and I like P.E. because I can do exercise. I like music because I get to sing songs.

Abhiraj Pathak

Grade 2, Benjamin

Loves school: I love so many things about school. My favorite thing in school is recess, but my favorite subject is math. I love my friends too. They are so nice! All I know is that I love school. What do you love about school?

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Writing: I like lunch and P.E., recess, math and writing. I like P.E. and recess because I like to do activities and writing because I like to write about a lot of things like about me and about my friends.

Miles Werkman

Grade 4, Carlock

Art class and play time: I like to play on the playground. I like art.

Jamison Clauss

Grade 1, Epiphany

Basketball team: I like school because I have friends that are nice. My favorite special is P.E. My favorite thing about school is recess and social studies. I also love playing basketball because most of my friends are on the basketball team with me.

Blake Talley

Grade 5, Epiphany

Loves recess: I love recess more in school. I love recess because I get to meet friends. I also like recess because I get to play on the playground. I like recess because I like to go on the swing. I love school.

Brinda Madda

Grade 3, Grove

Physical Education: My favorite part about school is P.E. I like P.E. because I like to do workouts. One time I did 20 minutes of planks. I like to do planks. It is fun for me. I like to do other stuff too like jumping jacks and squats. I like a lot of workouts too.

Elliot Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Lunch and recess: I like recess and lunch. I like doing experiments and research. I like the hundreds chart. I love math. I like books. I love art and music. I love P.E. I like the job jars. I like school. I like Ms. Groff.

Jesse Kabena

Grade 2, Oakdale

Reading: I like to read books at IMC because I like to read.

Harper Stachurski

Grade 1, Prairieland

Lots of things: I love P.E. and art and music. I like to play with my friends.

Dalton Lockwood

Grade 3, Sheridan