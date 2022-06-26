This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.
School activities: I like the activities from school. I like learning new stuff at school. I like art because it’s smooth. I like playing with my friends and best friend. I like math. It helps me get better. I like recess because it’s fun. I like my loving teachers. I like lunch time it helps my brain.
Yoritzell Bartolo Palafox
Grade 3, Bent
Learn new things: I love school because you learn new things! And get to meet new people. Hooray! I also like recess because it is fun. Lunch is my favorite time of the day. I also like math and writing. I love school and you should too!
Noah Zimmerman
Grade 2, Benjamin
P.E. and recess: What I love about school is P.E. and recess. What I also like about school is how nice the teachers are. I love school!
Graham Bennett
Grade 5, Calvary
Make new friends: What I like about school is that I get to learn new things and make new friends.
Lucas Boitnott
Grade 4, Carlock
The playground: I like playing on the playground with my friends.
Anna Murray
Grade 1, Epiphany
Recess and math: What I love about school is recess and math. I love recess because we get to go outside and play games. Sometimes we play kickball or four square or infield. What I love about math is two digit times two digits. I can do it in my mind. I love sprints about math because I feel it making my mind faster and sharper.
Arjun Merla
Grade 5, Epiphany
Read aloud: My favorite part about school is reading aloud. I like to relax and listen. It is very fun. I like to imagine the pictures in my head.
Abigail Furrow
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
"Pete The Cat" book: I like Mrs. C. I like the book "Pete The Cat."
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 3, Northpoint
Friends and teachers: I like seeing friends and teachers.
Angelina Novy
Grade 4, Northpoint
Mrs. Maiden: I like to go to school because I get to see my friend Mrs. Maiden. She is a kindergarten teacher. I am in fifth grade.
Peyton Smith
Grade 5, Northpoint
Lunch time: At school I like to eat lunch. I like to do homework. I like to go outside. It is fun at school. At our school I need to be nice to kids. I like to be good, responsible and helpful. I like to be kind, nice and to be happy. I like to be at school.
Giovanni Sims
Grade 2, Oakdale
After school: I like after school because we get to play outside and get to play dodgeball.
Finn Ritchart
Grade 1, Prairieland
All the subjects: I like P.E. I like to read. I like math. I like science and social studies.
Amir Thomas
Grade 3, Sheridan
Math: I like math because I like multiplication and I like when I learn math. I like art because I can paint and painting is fun. I like English because I learn something new. I like school because it’s cool and I can do math, P.E., art lunch, English and reading, and class is so cool!
Sheccid Gonzalez
Grade 3, Bent
Many things at school: I do so many things at school. I enjoy art and math. I like reading and writing. I am happy at school.
Deetya Kareddy
Grade 2, Benjamin
What I like about school: 1. I love lunch. Lunch is also an important meal. 2. History. History is the review of the world from the 46 presidents all the way to the Pilgrims. 3. Math. Math helps you with adding, clocks and much more. 4. Reading. Reading is super important because if you didn’t know how to read you could not be reading this. 5. Spelling. You need to know how to spell, right?
Emma Deti
Grade 3, Calvary
Seeing friends: What I love about school is seeing my friends after the summer and picking out instruments. I really enjoy doing science and history. I love doing these things. And playing at recess with my friends and swinging. We like to do funny talent shows with our hair crazy. We like playing volleyball and basketball. We like to tell jokes too.
Maddie Beverlin
Grade 5, Calvary
Nice teachers: I like my teachers because they are nice. My favorite subject is art. I love to doodle because it lets me draw.
Lily Smith
Grade 4, Carlock
Art and play: I like art and I like playing on the playground.
Carly Harrington
Grade 1, Epiphany
Everything: What I like about school, I like everything. I like math and English. I love my teacher. I like all of the specials. I like social studies and science. So I guess I should just say overall school is awesome. I’m in fifth grade and it rocks. This year I can do band. I am playing the alto saxophone. Do you play an instrument?
Mallory Dicken
Grade 5, Epiphany
Recess: Recess is the best. My favorite is my teacher. I like to play with my friends. I like to go music. I like math. I like IMC.
Jackson Maurer
Grade 3, Grove
The library: My favorite part about school is library. I like library because I love books. I like fiction books the best.
Dovie Hodel
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Science: It’s good to be back at school. I like science.
Sai Itte
Grade 3, Northpoint
Homework: I like homework. I like Mrs. C.
LT Howard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Schoolwork: I like doing schoolwork and having fun at recess. I like going to P.E. I like lunch. I like math and the job jars. Schoolwork is amazing and good. I like school so much; it’s amazing. I just like school! It is the best. I like to learn.
Kendrick Mbaya
Grade 2, Oakdale
Play with friends: I like to do math. I like to play with my friends.
Bronson Pope
Grade 1, Prairieland
Drawing: I like to do art because I can draw anything I want. I like to do P.E. because I do fun games like protect the pin, and the cooldown and warmup exercises are fun too.
Jazlyn Darnall
Grade 3, Sheridan
Math equals happy: I feel glad when I do math. I like the playground because I get to play with my friends, and I like P.E. because I can do exercise. I like music because I get to sing songs.
Abhiraj Pathak
Grade 2, Benjamin
Loves school: I love so many things about school. My favorite thing in school is recess, but my favorite subject is math. I love my friends too. They are so nice! All I know is that I love school. What do you love about school?
Anna Schenk
Grade 5, Calvary
Writing: I like lunch and P.E., recess, math and writing. I like P.E. and recess because I like to do activities and writing because I like to write about a lot of things like about me and about my friends.
Miles Werkman
Grade 4, Carlock
Art class and play time: I like to play on the playground. I like art.
Jamison Clauss
Grade 1, Epiphany
Basketball team: I like school because I have friends that are nice. My favorite special is P.E. My favorite thing about school is recess and social studies. I also love playing basketball because most of my friends are on the basketball team with me.
Blake Talley
Grade 5, Epiphany
Loves recess: I love recess more in school. I love recess because I get to meet friends. I also like recess because I get to play on the playground. I like recess because I like to go on the swing. I love school.
Brinda Madda
Grade 3, Grove
Physical Education: My favorite part about school is P.E. I like P.E. because I like to do workouts. One time I did 20 minutes of planks. I like to do planks. It is fun for me. I like to do other stuff too like jumping jacks and squats. I like a lot of workouts too.
Elliot Nowark
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Lunch and recess: I like recess and lunch. I like doing experiments and research. I like the hundreds chart. I love math. I like books. I love art and music. I love P.E. I like the job jars. I like school. I like Ms. Groff.
Jesse Kabena
Grade 2, Oakdale
Reading: I like to read books at IMC because I like to read.
Harper Stachurski
Grade 1, Prairieland
Lots of things: I love P.E. and art and music. I like to play with my friends.
Dalton Lockwood
Grade 3, Sheridan