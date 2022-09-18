This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I like about school

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Art: I like art because I like to draw. It’s my favorite in school because it’s so fun in art and I also like the colors. I can read on the bus or at my house or at the playground that is my favorite place you can play around and it’s so fun.

Angell Reyes Sanches

Grade 3, Bent

Math, science and reading: I love math, science and reading because in science we get to do experiments and in reading we get to read books of all kinds. In math it’s fun to do all the math games we do.

Nathan Kata

Grade 5, Benjamin

Get smart: What I like about school is that I can learn and get smart and I get to see my friends almost every day.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves to learn: I love school so much because I love to learn. Math is my most favorite subject. To go to school feels good, it makes me happy.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

My friends: What I like about school are my friends because they are so nice to me and they always include me. I love school.

Maddox Grace

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Catholic school: What I like about this school is that we are a Catholic school I like that our school has a big playground. I like that we have a Mary garden. Our school has a kickball field.

Connor Koch

Grade 3, Epiphany

School days: I love the library. I like art, music, math, writing and reading books. I like being with my friends.

Andy Carr

Grade 2, Grove

Enjoys school: I enjoy school because I really enjoy seeing all my friends. I love seeing my teacher and Miss Edward in the morning. I know it’s every kid’s favorite but I love going outside and playing kickball with my friends during recess. School is great I love it. Going to school flies by but in the seven hours I am here I have so much fun.

Joseph Lavazza

Grade 5, Grove

Math is my favorite: What I like about school is math. I like learning about addition and subtraction. It is my favorite.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Subtraction: What I like about school is math. We learn about subtraction.

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Writing and recess: I like school because my favorite things about school are go writing because it makes my hands stronger. My second thing is recess because it makes me happy and drains my energy.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Drama club: What I like about school is drama club. I love drama club because it is fun to do. You get to be in a play and hang out with your friends. The costumes are very fun because you look like either another person or an animal with the costume on.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

School is the best: I love school. People are happy. School is the best.

Promise Hollowdy

Grade 3, Sheridan

Milo the dog: My school has a dog, her name is Milo. I like my teacher the best. I love her so, so much.

Naomi Lane

Grade 2, Stevenson

Lunch, recess, library: I like lunch and recess. I also like the library!

Kai Bergfield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

An amazing school: I like art because I like to draw and be creative. I love music and I like to make music. In PE I like running. I like to eat in the cafeteria because the food is very good. I like to play outside in the playground. I like to do science with my teacher Mrs. Martin. It’s so fun. I have an amazing school.

Stephanie Almanza

Grade 3, Bent

Favorite parts of school: Science is super fun and amazing because we get to do extraordinary science experiments. I like Friday the most because we have Free Choice Friday. The P.E. teachers set up fun things to do in one P.E. class, but I mostly do the scooters because it’s so fun to roll around in such a humongous gym. I like recess because I get to play soccer.

Amaan Ahmad

Grade 5, Benjamin

Learn new things: What I like about school is I get to see my friends. I also like learning new things I’ve never learned before because it’s always good to learn something new!

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

School pets, jobs and books: I like that we get a pet fish, snail, chicks and a cow. We have lots of jobs. We have a library, it has lots of books like Magic Treehouse and the Who Was books and I survived, Judy Moody, My Weird School, religion books and history books.

Layla Bustle

Grade 3, Epiphany

The teachers: I like how all the teachers are sweet. Some of the classes are slightly hard but that helps challenge your mind. It may overwhelm some people but my mind thinks differently I find a challenge more fun because if it was easy you wouldn’t be learning anything. I like how every day when I come home from school I’m always happy.

Jordan Roller

Grade 5, Grove

CVC words: What I like about school is learning CVC words.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Counting: What I like about school is math. I like counting numbers.

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

Physical education: P.E. is my favorite subject! I love the sports. I do like kickball and baseball. I also like running the track.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

Learning is fun: I like that school has creative and fun ways to make learning fun. The food that is in the cafeteria is always good, that's what most people say. It is always fun to dress up on days like PJ day or picture day.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Lots of activities: We do a lot of activities. Lunch is yummy and P.E. and art. Soon we will have a party! We go shopping at the class store. We do some fun stuff.

Amanda Pierce

Grade 3, Sheridan

School is great: School is great because P.E., but learning is sometimes fun. My teacher Mrs. Stanley is caring for her students. She is the nicest teacher. We have a class pet that is caterpillars. Some of the caterpillars are chrysalis.

Belle Diamond Kinkela

Grade 2, Stevenson

Loves everything: I like everything at school. I learn new things.

Aubrey Carter

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

What I look forward to at school: I always look forward to P.E. I love the loud squeaky shoes. I love how P.E. is early in our day. I also love the surprise of not knowing what we’re playing. I love going to P.E.

Jessica Duncan

Grade 5, Benjamin

Variety of subjects: I like music, P.E. and art. I like music because we get to see the high school kids play their instruments. The instrument that I want to play is the flute. I like P.E. because on the first day we got to play line tag and stations. I love art because I got to learn how to draw dragons.

Gemma Smith

Grade 5, Calvary

New school: I like art, P.E. and computers. I also like recess, science, music and Spanish. I like mew new school very much because it’s very fun and awesome. I like my new school!

Serah Arun

Grade 3, Epiphany

Reading: What I like about school is reading. I like reading Pete the Cat books. I check the books out in the IMC.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Recess: I like recess the best. I like the swing and the monkey bars. I like the slides and the red climber. The blue spinner goes fast!

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Many things: I like a lot of stuff about school! My favorite subject is writing! My favorite part of the day is lunch and recess! I love seeing my friends and playing with them. Learning is so fun!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

Math, writing and the people: I like school. I like math. I like to do cursive writing and math. I love my friends and my teacher.

Avia Wright

Grade 3, Sheridan

School is cool: I like school because it is fun. I like math because it is cool. School is cool.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

Class cow: I like our adopted class cow. Her name is Brownie Caramel. She is a girl cow.

Jazae Warner

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Drawing and painting: Do you like art? Well I do. I like to draw, paint and color. I love to draw and color rockets, words and cute people. I also like to mix colors while coloring. Whenever I use colored pencils I use two colors at once: for example, the colors blue and purple or red and orange. I also like to paint.

Aanya Mahajan