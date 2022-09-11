This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I did this summer

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Favorite summer memory: My favorite summer memory is when I wrote my first comic book, "The origin of Slime-X." It’s about a guy covered in slime with cool super powers going on cool adventures.

Mayukn Asthana

Grade 5, Benjamin

Ice cream shop: I went to the ice cream shop this summer. I also went to Six Flags. I had a lot of fun. I also slept a lot.

Alexis Perez Ramos

Grade 3, Bent

Nashville, TN: I went to Nashville. I went to the pool and my sister Anna and I played volleyball. We went to the water park. We went to the mall. We stayed at a resort.

Caleb Swanson

Grade 3, Calvary

St. Louis Arch: This summer I went to Saint Louis and went to the Arch. I love the top; I could see a bird’s-eye view. The second day I went to the St. Louis Museum. I loved going in the caves. The third day, the last day, my family went to the zoo. My favorite animal was the rhino!

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

Washington, D.C.: This summer I went to Washington, D.C., and I saw the White House. I saw the Lincoln Memorial and I saw the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and I had fun.

Alice Hall

Grade 3, Epiphany

Went to Scribbles: This summer my friend Amaya and I went to a summer camp called Scribbles.

Shayla Donnelly

Grade 3, Grove

A fun camp: This summer I went to a fun camp with a concert of eight people. I also went to a fun water park with my friends. It was the biggest water park in Illinois.

Aiden McLaughlin

Grade 8, home school

The Discovery Museum: This summer I went to the Discovery Museum. On the first floor, I played with the toy trains and the sandbox. On the second floor, I played with the blue blocks and the marble run. On the third floor, I played with the puppet show and the play show.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

Lots of things: I did a lot this summer. I walked with my dog. I also went swimming.

Keaton Laning

Grade 2, Prairieland

Orange Leaf: This summer I went to Orange Leaf to get frozen yogurt with my friends. The flavor I got was Watermelon Festival. It tasted like sweet and juicy watermelon. There were lots of flavors and it was overwhelming. I love Orange Leaf!

Raelynn Kessinger

Grade 3, Prairieland

Most fun summer: This summer was one of the most fun I have ever had. My baseball team had a tournament in Wisconsin. We played some good competition. In one game we were tied and went to two extra innings! When I was up to bat, there were two outs, two strikes, and a runner on second. I swung and hit a double! The runner scored and we won!

Vince Boratto

Grade 5, Prairieland

Norfolk, VA: This summer, my family and I traveled to Norfolk, Virginia. We got to relax on the beach and hunt for seashells. We took photos of fragrant vegetation at the botanical gardens.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Had so much fun: This summer I had a lot of fun. I went to the pool with my friends and my family and I went to the fair and had so much fun.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Disney World: This summer I went to Disney World.

Ellie Link

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Made movies with friends: This summer my friends and I made movies. The first movie we made was “Lord Voldgames.” It is the sequel to the “The Break-In.”

Harrison Hume

Grade 5, Towanda

Learned a new skill: I learned how to cross my eyes. I went to D.C.

Josie Shoults-Wilson

Grade 2, Washington

Ohio trip: This summer I went to Ohio to visit my dad’s friend Joe. He owned a field as big as 268 acres. It was also a farm. Joe’s wife, Jeanie, took me on one of their farm vehicles and I helped take care of their duck, baby chicks and chickens. My sister and I loved going on walks. Joe had two dogs: Addie and Jack.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

The Philippines: Have you gone to the Philippines? If not, then listen. It is the best. I went to many beaches and pools. There is also delicious food there. The best thing was I got to see the rest of my family. We laughed and played and stuff. We also did a lot of activities. We also went to pools. There were wave pools and normal pools.

Edrake Barroga

Grade 5, Benjamin

The Ozarks: I went to the Ozarks. I went tubing on a speedboat and I went off a high dive. I jumped on a water trampoline. I played golf and got third place.

Nolan Donjer

Grade 3, Calvary

Family trips: My family and I went to Branson with my grandparents. Then baseball started. My team finished first. Then we went to Asheville with my best friend’s family. My aunt Linda has a pool we went there a lot this summer. My family and I also went to Colorado! We saw cool animals there! Summer was fun but it flew by!

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Fun in St. Louis: We went to Saint Louis. We went to the zoo and the aquarium; we also went to a carnival. We went to the Arch and the underground museum. Then we left we ate at a restaurant and then we went home.

Pryor Hughs

Grade 3, Epiphany

Miami: I went to Miami with my cousins and family. Also, on that trip we went to five beaches. We rented a house with a pool. I went to the pool every day!

Mishika Rout

Grade 3, Grove

Florida: This summer I went to Florida. I played in the pool. I floated at the beach. We slept in a cabin. Then we went to the water park.

Elsa Bell

Grade 2, Parkside

Built a pool: This summer my family and I built a pool. We went camping, and dad got a boat. We fished off of it. I spent the night at my cousin's house, and when I left he gave me his old PC case and his old PC motherboard and fans.

Osvaldo Salinas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Visit with grandma: I visited my grandma. I went to cool places. I went swimming with my grandma and sisters.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Grandparents farm: This summer I went to my grandma and grandpa’s farm.

Biver Bannister

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Vacation with cousins: Have you ever been on a vacation with your cousins? I have but only once. But anyway there was one day in particular that I want to share with you. My family and I went on a vacation to Charleston. My cousins did too, not knowing we did too. So it was like a vacation for all of us together.

Bailey Hard

Grade 5, Benjamin

In a wedding: This summer I was a junior bridesmaid in my brother’s wedding. Then I went out west to Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and The Grand Tetons and saw Pikes Peak.

Elizabeth Knowles

Grade 5, Calvary

Went to the pool: I went to the pool. I played with my friends. I painted with my mom. I saw my uncle. I saw my grandpa.

Autumn Nolh

Grade 3, Epiphany

Florida vacation with grandparents: This summer I went on vacation with my grandparents to Florida. We had so much fun!

Myla McClure

Grade 3, Grove

The zoo: This summer I went to the zoo. I saw a monkey. I like the monkey. I went in a thing that felt like a tornado. I also went on a merry-go-round.

Noelia Gonzales

Grade 2, Parkside

Drove to Florida: This summer I drove to Florida with my friend Abigail. First, we rented a beach house at Clearwater Beach. After a few days at Clearwater, we drove to Universal Studios and spent a half our time at Harry Potter land. Finally, we went to the Kennedy Space Center.

Elizabeth Clover

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Many activities: I went swimming, watched TV, played games, went to visit my grandma, went to the fair and played outside.

Kylan Etallan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Went to Iowa: This summer I went to Iowa.

Tayvon Thornton