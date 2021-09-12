This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I did this summer

Gulf of Mexico: I went to the Gulf of Mexico for a family trip. We went swimming. We went to the beach. We went during the tropical storms; it rained a lot. We went to a summer camp. It was so much fun. They also had a pool and beach we could go to. We also went hiking and babysat our baby cousin.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Wisconsin: I went to Wisconsin in July. I went there for one week. My family went to the children’s museum, a lake, a fair, and I saw Wisconsin’s state Capitol.

Molly Mester

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Disney World: I went to Disney World with my cousins, Mimi, Papa, godparents and my family. We got to have slushies, popcorn and more popcorn, and there were parades. We got to see Minnie and Mickey and Donald and Daisy Duck.

Kynlee Beymer

Grade 3, Epiphany

Places to go: I went bowling with my grandma and grandpa over the summer. I went to a camp called Fairview Day Camp, and it started in July. I went to St. Louis and went to the zoo. That is what I did this summer.

Jacob Mitchell

Grade 3, Fairview

Fun animals: I went to Mexico, and it was fun. I got to pet a dolphin and hold a parrot, and I got to pet it, too, and take pictures.

Journey Fishel

Grade 3, Hudson

Table rock Lake: I went on vacation to Table Rock Lake. It was so fun. We went boating, tubing and jet skiing. I jet skied a lot. It was so fun. I also went with all my cousins. I mostly jet skied, but I still had fun. I only went to bed about three times. Once I took a nap on the boat.

Hart Zeller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playing: I did swimming and I did playing with my friends. We went to Virginia and Kansas. My brother and I did water balloons.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Walking: I walked with my mom.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Raging Waves: I went to Raging Waves. It was fun. I got ice cream. It was vanilla and pineapple. My cousin came, too. We went to the hotel. We went swimming. We walked to get pizza. We baked cookies and ate them. We ate ice. We watched the Olympics and went to bed.

Lola Thomas

Grade 2, Oakdale

Ozarks: I went to the Ozarks.

Makenzie Lawless

Grade1, Prairieland

Northeast travel: This summer I went to Acadia National Park, Maine. It was so much fun. On our way, we stopped at Niagara Falls, New York. We went on the Maid of the Mist boat tour. When we were heading back we stopped in Vermont. We got to stay at the Von Trapp Family Lodge and we got ice cream at the Ben and Jerry's ice cream factory. It was all awesome, but the best part was doing it with my family.

Finley Walsh

Grade 5, Prairieland

Swimming: I went to Fairview pool and my uncle’s pool, and I had a blast! I also broke my record for the most sit-ups I’ve done in a row; my new record was 200 sit-ups in a row. I went and got ice cream a little bit, too. I also got to see my baby cousin Lilly a lot. The best summer ever!

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Texas visit: I traveled to Texas, and it was fun. I went swimming. I went with my dad and with my sister.

Nevaeh Caldwell

3rd Grade, Sheridan

Ton of fun: I went to the Ark and creation museum. And it was a ton of fun. Then I went to my grandparents’ house. And we went to Myrtle Beach and Bay Beach.

Khloe Roggans

Grade 5, Calvary

Fun in Florida: I went to Florida to see my grandpa and uncle. I went on a dolphin tour. I went to the beach and collected seashells. We went to a carnival. I went to my pool when I got home. I got see very cute puppies.

Kenzie Fleming

Grade 3, Epiphany

Places I went: I went to get ice cream. I went to the water park. I went on a bike ride. I climbed a tree and hung out. I went mini golfing. I went to a sleepover.

Cara Gibson

Grade 3, Hudson

Branson vacation: I went on vacation with my family. We went to Branson, Missouri.

Keagan Paulan

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Grandma's house: I slept. I went to my grandma’s house. I went outside and rode a bike.

D’Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

See sea life: I went to the beach. I caught a crab. I saw a dolphin and a turtle. I saw fish. I saw a shark. I saw a jellyfish. I saw a whale. I went swimming. I got some ice cream. I went to a cave. I caught fish. I played a game for one hour. I went to my aunt's house. I found $10. I ate a banana split.

Braydon Reeser

Grade 2, Oakdale

Rollercoaster ride: I got to ride a rollercoaster.

Connor Wall

Grade 1, Prairieland

Mexican beaches: I went to my parents’ hometown in Mexico. Then I went to Puerto Vallarta. Puerto Vallarta is a beach in Mexico. Then I went to other beaches on a speedboat.

Gio Magallaness

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Seeing family: I went to my great grandma’s home to see my family in New York. I went with my brothers and my mom it was so much fun!

Jazlyn Darnell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Play outside: I went fishing. I also went swimming. My favorite thing I did this summer was play with my friends outside.

Graham Bennett

Grade 5, Calvary

Busy at camp: I went to a camp called Fairview. I went swimming daily it was fun! We did a lot of activities we had a giant playground! We also went to an art camp I drew a comic there! I also went to a basketball camp and learned a lot!

Alex Johnson

Grade 3, Epiphany

Happy meal, times: I went to Florida and I went to the beach. We went to a store and I bought a T-shirt. I also got to go over a bridge. I got McDonald's and I ate a happy meal.

Kolby Toland

Grade 3, Hudson

Fishing: I like to go fishing because I like to catch fish. My brother and I like to go swimming in our pool we make big splashes. I ride my bike a lot.

Brynnly Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Marvel Museum: I went to a hotel. I went to a pool, too. I had fun! I ate breakfast. I got to go to a Marvel Museum. I got to sleep two nights there. I liked it. I was so happy! I had so much fun!

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

Waterpark: We went to Wisconsin and we went to the waterpark.

Finn Ritchart

Grade 1, Prairieland

A blast: The summer was a blast! My family went to Austin and stayed at a cabin with friends. We went to a lake and swam. We also went boating. It was a really fun summer!

Max Myers

Grade 3, Sheridan

Lake Michigan: My family and I went to Lake Michigan. We found so many beautiful rocks. That’s what I did this summer.

Anna Swanson

Grade 5, Calvary

Wisconsin Dells: So my mom, stepdad and I went to Wisconsin Dells, and my brother Wyatt went on a red slide, and he said it was like falling off a cliff. I was going to do it, but when I looked at the drop I was like "Nope!"

Ivan McLaren

Grade 3, Epiphany

Nashville: I went to Nashville, Tennessee. I got souvenirs. I got a water bottle and a keychain.

Dylan Rebbec

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Indian Rocks: I went to Indian Rocks Beach.

Bronson Pope

Grade 1, Prairieland

Door County: I went to Door County Peninsula State Park in Wisconsin. I camped there, I went swimming, and I got lots of ice cream. It was very fun. I played lots of games with my friends and cousins there. We rented paddleboards, and I got knocked in the water. It was scary and fun at the same time.

Ella Wolden

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

time with family: I went to the pool and I spent time with my family. Then I spent the night at my grandma’s and went to the fair. It was fun!

Kierra Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

Summer play: I pretty much didn’t do anything. All I did was play outside and play video games. I know it’s not a lot, but that’s what I did this summer.

Steve Immanuel

Grade 5, Calvary

St. Louis: I went to St. Louis. It was so much fun. I saw the Arch. It is tall, gray, and you can go inside it. I also went to the Cardinals stadium, and they played the Twins in the first game. The Cardinals won the second game against the Twins.

Stella Bickett

Grade 3, Epiphany

Softball: I was playing softball. My favorite position is catcher. My second favorite position is left field. My third favorite position is second base.

Angalia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Anderson Pool: I went to Anderson Pool. It was fun. I partially knew how to swim, but it was still fun. I went down the slides at least 40 times. Another exciting thing I did this summer is we had a big Fourth of July pool party, I had a lot of fun and then we watched the fireworks.

Max Herr

Grade 3, Epiphany

Epiphany play: I went to Epiphany playground with my friends and played tag. My family went to two cookouts; one was across the street, and one was at Epiphany. I visited my grandma’s Fourth of July and watched fireworks. I played in the pool with my friends. My friends and I did crafts.

Trinity Bussan

Grade 3, Epiphany