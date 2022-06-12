This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I did this summer

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday. NOTE: These items were submitted in August 2021.
This summer: I did some stuff but not a lot. I, my mom, my step-siblings, and step-dad went to Chicago! We went to Shed Aquarium, horseback riding, the art museum, and two zoos.
Anna Schenk
Grade 5, Calvary
Ice cream and fun at the lake: I went to Lake Michigan. I got a Lake mat and got lots of ice cream. I made a lot of sandcastles and holes.
Hadley Portugal
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Europe travel: I went to Ireland — a big home but not very good water. I went to England. It was fun. I went on the biggest Ferris wheel. Scotland was good. It was rainy all the time.
Ryker Nolan
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
South Dakota: I went to South Dakota and saw Mount Rushmore, Devil’s Tower, Crazy Horse and the badlands. And on our way we went to the World’s Largest Truck Stop. I also went camping and roasted marshmallows. I caught a 2 foot 9 inch fish.
Liam Casper
Grade 3, Epiphany
Places I went: I went to the pool. I got an Xbox. I went to Six Flags and Michigan and Chicago. I went to a party.
Kai Walker
Grade 3, Hudson
Branson vacation: I went on vacation to Branson. It was so much fun. We shared a condo with my cousins. We went to the pool a lot. I stayed there a week.
Brooklyn Ringger
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Smokey Mountains: This summer I went to Smoky Mountains. It started raining.
Sai Itte
Grade 3, Northpoint
Swimming at the pool: This summer I went to the pool. I like to swim. I went to Fairview.
Da’Myala Dotson
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fun in Chicago: This summer I went to Chicago. This summer I ate the wieners. This summer I went to Willis Tower. It was fun.
Rishi Putti
Grade 5, Northpoint
Gatlinburg: I went to Gatlinburg. I walked the strip. I slept in the mountains. I went in the hot tub and played with the pool table. I heard bear reports. I went on a gondola. I had fun. We did not bring the dog. I fell asleep on the drive there. I saw a deer. I hiked and saw lots of animals and did computer learning.
Charlotte Pedersen
Grade 2, Oakdale
So much fun: We went to Wisconsin Dells and had so much fun.
Scottie Douglas
Grade 1, Prairieland
Wisconsin Dells: I went to the Wisconsin Dells; I went down the Lunar Loop and the Hurricane. I played in the softball in-town league. We went to the beach, and we went to the Gulf of Mexico. I spent that week with my grandparents, my uncle, and my cousin.
Amelia Tiemann
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Pools and cities: I went to the pool, St. Louis, and I went to Chicago.
Nuuriah Partlow
Grade 3, Sheridan
Eventful summer: I went to the beach and got stung by a jellyfish. I also went to Sea World San Diego and had a lot of fun. We also went to Arizona to see family. After that, well, we just stayed home after that.
Sam Lord
Grade 5, Calvary
My vacation: On my vacation I went to my grandma and grandpa’s house. I went to a Bandits baseball game and got a baseball and mini-Bandit. We went to a bridal shower and went to a marina to feed ducks, but ended up finding shells. We went to a zoo and a state park.
Cecilia Kinate
Grade 3, Epiphany
Went to Florida: I went to Florida and I went to the beach. We went to a store and I bought a T-shirt. I also got to go over a bridge. I got McDonald’s and I ate a happy meal.
Kolby Toland
Grade 3, Hudson
Alabama vacation: I went to Alabama on vacation with my family and I went to the ocean and I had so much fun.
Kaleb Wheatley
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Summer camp: I went to summer camp in the park.
Ismael Abreu Arias
Grade 3, Northpoint
Fortnite: This summer I played Fortnite.
LT Howard
Grade 4, Northpoint
Fairview water park: I went swimming this summer. I went to Fairview.
Peyton Smith
Grade 5, Northpoint
Great Wolf Lodge: I went on vacation. I went down a water slide. I slept at Great Wolf Lodge. I ate ice cream with my grandma. I had my birthday party. I got new toys. I went on a quest for three days. It was really exciting.
Jordyn Mizell
Grade 2, Oakdale
Water park: I went to a water park. It was super.
Cade Allen
Grade 1, Prairieland
Fun with siblings: I played with my sister and brother. I went to day care too! I played with Kiki and had Chinese food.
Melony Smith
Grade 3, Sheridan
Florida and summer birthday: I went to Florida and it was amazing. At my house I had pool parties and my birthday was celebrated in June. I got a lot of presents.
Braxton Hutchcraft
Grade 5, Calvary
State Farm Pool: I went to State Farm pool because my dad works there. Then we met our friends there; we went on the lazy river, the yellow slides, the big red slide, the diving boards and the hot tub. After that we went to Gene’s ice cream.
Haizley Hilgenbrinck
Grade 3, Epiphany
Pool party: I went to my friend’s pool party. It was so fun. They had a lot of floats.
Cali Wenger
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Michigan and summer school: This summer I went to Michigan. I went to summer school at Parkside Junior High School.
Aadi Avala
Grade 3, Northpoint
Many activities: I went to a bakery. I ate a marshmallow cupcake. I went to a zoo. I played with my yo-yo. I went to the sea. I saw the sunset.
Tatum Vandegraft
Grade 2, Oakdale
Destin, Florida: I went to Destin, Florida. It was fun too.
Arabella Grazar
Grade 1, Prairieland
What I did this summer: I went to the movies, to Mexico, and we went to the beach with my cousins. I had so much fun all the time.
Salvador Alvarez
Grade 3, Sheridan
Lots of things: I did a lot. I went camping most of this summer. I went to Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Pennsylvania.
Anna Stuckey
Grade 5, Calvary
Delaware: I went to Delaware and it was so much fun! We got there at night and we started when the sun was not up. The next day we went to the beach!
Monika Swantek
Grade 3, Epiphany
Pool with friends: I went to the pool in Normal with Mrs. Jesse and Oden and Jase and me. It was so fun to go to the pool with Jase.
Landry Potts
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
The fair: I went to the fair with my dad. Some of the rides were scary. They were slides and big guitars. They were roller carts. They went forward and backward. The fair was really fun. We went to get food. We saw animals. It was fun!
Kendrick Mbaya
Grade 2, Oakdale