This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What I did this summer

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday. NOTE: These items were submitted in August 2021.

This summer: I did some stuff but not a lot. I, my mom, my step-siblings, and step-dad went to Chicago! We went to Shed Aquarium, horseback riding, the art museum, and two zoos.

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Ice cream and fun at the lake: I went to Lake Michigan. I got a Lake mat and got lots of ice cream. I made a lot of sandcastles and holes.

Hadley Portugal

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Europe travel: I went to Ireland — a big home but not very good water. I went to England. It was fun. I went on the biggest Ferris wheel. Scotland was good. It was rainy all the time.

Ryker Nolan

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

South Dakota: I went to South Dakota and saw Mount Rushmore, Devil’s Tower, Crazy Horse and the badlands. And on our way we went to the World’s Largest Truck Stop. I also went camping and roasted marshmallows. I caught a 2 foot 9 inch fish.

Liam Casper

Grade 3, Epiphany

Places I went: I went to the pool. I got an Xbox. I went to Six Flags and Michigan and Chicago. I went to a party.

Kai Walker

Grade 3, Hudson

Branson vacation: I went on vacation to Branson. It was so much fun. We shared a condo with my cousins. We went to the pool a lot. I stayed there a week.

Brooklyn Ringger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Smokey Mountains: This summer I went to Smoky Mountains. It started raining.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Swimming at the pool: This summer I went to the pool. I like to swim. I went to Fairview.

Da’Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fun in Chicago: This summer I went to Chicago. This summer I ate the wieners. This summer I went to Willis Tower. It was fun.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Gatlinburg: I went to Gatlinburg. I walked the strip. I slept in the mountains. I went in the hot tub and played with the pool table. I heard bear reports. I went on a gondola. I had fun. We did not bring the dog. I fell asleep on the drive there. I saw a deer. I hiked and saw lots of animals and did computer learning.

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

So much fun: We went to Wisconsin Dells and had so much fun.

Scottie Douglas

Grade 1, Prairieland

Wisconsin Dells: I went to the Wisconsin Dells; I went down the Lunar Loop and the Hurricane. I played in the softball in-town league. We went to the beach, and we went to the Gulf of Mexico. I spent that week with my grandparents, my uncle, and my cousin.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Pools and cities: I went to the pool, St. Louis, and I went to Chicago.

Nuuriah Partlow

Grade 3, Sheridan

Eventful summer: I went to the beach and got stung by a jellyfish. I also went to Sea World San Diego and had a lot of fun. We also went to Arizona to see family. After that, well, we just stayed home after that.

Sam Lord

Grade 5, Calvary

My vacation: On my vacation I went to my grandma and grandpa’s house. I went to a Bandits baseball game and got a baseball and mini-Bandit. We went to a bridal shower and went to a marina to feed ducks, but ended up finding shells. We went to a zoo and a state park.

Cecilia Kinate

Grade 3, Epiphany

Went to Florida: I went to Florida and I went to the beach. We went to a store and I bought a T-shirt. I also got to go over a bridge. I got McDonald’s and I ate a happy meal.

Kolby Toland

Grade 3, Hudson

Alabama vacation: I went to Alabama on vacation with my family and I went to the ocean and I had so much fun.

Kaleb Wheatley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Summer camp: I went to summer camp in the park.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Fortnite: This summer I played Fortnite.

LT Howard

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fairview water park: I went swimming this summer. I went to Fairview.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Great Wolf Lodge: I went on vacation. I went down a water slide. I slept at Great Wolf Lodge. I ate ice cream with my grandma. I had my birthday party. I got new toys. I went on a quest for three days. It was really exciting.

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

Water park: I went to a water park. It was super.

Cade Allen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Fun with siblings: I played with my sister and brother. I went to day care too! I played with Kiki and had Chinese food.

Melony Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

Florida and summer birthday: I went to Florida and it was amazing. At my house I had pool parties and my birthday was celebrated in June. I got a lot of presents.

Braxton Hutchcraft

Grade 5, Calvary

State Farm Pool: I went to State Farm pool because my dad works there. Then we met our friends there; we went on the lazy river, the yellow slides, the big red slide, the diving boards and the hot tub. After that we went to Gene’s ice cream.

Haizley Hilgenbrinck

Grade 3, Epiphany

Pool party: I went to my friend’s pool party. It was so fun. They had a lot of floats.

Cali Wenger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Michigan and summer school: This summer I went to Michigan. I went to summer school at Parkside Junior High School.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Many activities: I went to a bakery. I ate a marshmallow cupcake. I went to a zoo. I played with my yo-yo. I went to the sea. I saw the sunset.

Tatum Vandegraft

Grade 2, Oakdale

Destin, Florida: I went to Destin, Florida. It was fun too.

Arabella Grazar

Grade 1, Prairieland

What I did this summer: I went to the movies, to Mexico, and we went to the beach with my cousins. I had so much fun all the time.

Salvador Alvarez

Grade 3, Sheridan

Lots of things: I did a lot. I went camping most of this summer. I went to Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

Anna Stuckey

Grade 5, Calvary

Delaware: I went to Delaware and it was so much fun! We got there at night and we started when the sun was not up. The next day we went to the beach!

Monika Swantek

Grade 3, Epiphany

Pool with friends: I went to the pool in Normal with Mrs. Jesse and Oden and Jase and me. It was so fun to go to the pool with Jase.

Landry Potts

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The fair: I went to the fair with my dad. Some of the rides were scary. They were slides and big guitars. They were roller carts. They went forward and backward. The fair was really fun. We went to get food. We saw animals. It was fun!

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale