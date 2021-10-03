This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What games I like to play

Tag: I like to play tag because tag is so much fun and run. Also, it's easy because all you have to do is have fun.
Abhiraj Pathak
Grade 2, Benjamin
Chutes and Ladders: One of the games I like to play is Chutes and Ladders because it is a challenging game. If you get a chute you go down, if you get a ladder you go up. And, this is a game where you roll dice and you get whatever the number the dice has on it.
Sana Salavath
Grade 3, Benjamin
Mousetrap: Mousetrap is definitely one of my favorite games to play because there are mice trying not to get caught. It's so fun; you should try it.
Stella Horine
Grade 3, Calvary
Many games: Games I like to play are Life, Uno, Guesstures, Sorry and many more.
Noah Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Kickball: I like kicking home runs. I like playing kickball. I like playing outfield.
Jamison Clauss
Grade 1, Epiphany
Jenga: I like to play Jenga. I like to play Jenga with my family. We can earn points. You earn points each time you win!
Abby Fuller
Grade 2, Epiphany
Sports, boards and cards: I like to play softball and basketball, card games and board games. I like King's Corner, Garbage and Spot it.
Evelyn Miller
Grade 4, Epiphany
Soccer: I like playing soccer. It is fun for me because I play with friends and I have fun. I am on a travel soccer team and get to travel places like Peoria or Champaign. I love to play soccer!
Jiles Hilgenbrinck
Grade 5, Epiphany
Outdoor and online activities: My favorite sport is football. My favorite online game is Minecraft. I love racing with friends and playing catch.
Landon McClane
Grade 3, Fairview
Video games: I like playing video games and the video games I like to play are Asphalt 8, Minecraft, Jet Ski racing, Alto's Adventure and more. Those are some really good games you should try out there!
Oliver Ivanov
Grade 3, Glenn
Battleship: My favorite game to play is Battleship because I like to guess where their ships are.
Annie Kloster
Grade 3, Grove
Minecraft: I like to play Minecraft. My sister and I have made a lot of worlds. One of my favorite worlds is the city. It has a farm, pool, skyscraper, mansion, and we are building a school. My second favorite is house in the sky. I have cats. The base and basement are made in the mountain.
Tyler Brutlag
Grade 3, Hudson
Monopoly: I like to play Monopoly. I play with my dad and mom. I like to be the dog a lot. My cousin is fun to play Monopoly with. Our family does not cheat in Monopoly; we know the rules.
Abby Furrow
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Score goals: I love to score goals in soccer. Soccer is fun because you can run speedy quick. I love to be the goalie.
Clay Romani
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Rayman: I like the game Rayman. I like it because it is cool. I play it by myself.
Rishi Putti
Grade 5, Northpoint
Basketball: I like to play basketball because it brings me joy to pass and shoot the ball with my friends and my dad.
Olivia Carolan
Grade 4, Northpoint
Nintendo Switch: I like to play the Nintendo Switch because it is fun. I usually play with my brother.
Aadi Avala
Grade 3, Northpoint
School: I like to play school because you can be the teacher, and it is fun to be the teacher. A teacher likes apples. Red apples are the best.
Lola-Ann Smith
Grade 2, Oakdale
Top-It: I like to play Top-It because it is fun.
Skylar Cook
Grade 1, Prairieland
Chess: My favorite board game to play is chess. It takes strategy to win, and it teaches you patience. I have two chess boards. One is made from glass and the other is made of wood. My dad also has one made of stone or marble. I would recommend chess to others because it's fun.
Elyot White
Grade 5, Prairieland
Super Smash Bros: I like to play Super Smash Bros. I like to learn new moves and I can play with others online.
Bishop Brakhn
Grade 3, Sheridan
Gymnastics: I like to play gymnastics. I play gymnastics at recess.
Avery McGirr
Grade 2, Stevenson
Mario: I like Mario Brothers. I like Mario and Luigi.
Lucy Bankert
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Hide-and-seek: I like to play hide-and-seek. I like to play hide-and-seek because I like to hide.
Olivia Schwars
Grade 2, Benjamin
Five favorites: There are five games I love to play. Clue because my family loves to play it. Guess Who because my mom and I love to battle it out to see who is better. Monopoly because my sibling and I love playing. Golf, the card game, because my grandparents and I love this game. Yahtzee because my dad and I love to yell "Yahtzee!"
Emma Deti
Grade 3, Calvary
Connect Four: I play to Connect 4 because I am good at it. I also like to play ball tag at recess.
Maddox Horine
Grade 5, Calvary
Tennis: I like tennis because it is a great sport.
Hannah Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Mario Party: I like to play Mario Party. In Mario Party, you pick your player. My favorite player is Mario. I really like to play Mini games.
Will Dietz
Grade 2, Epiphany
Baseball: I like to play baseball and win the game, on the TV or playing it outside with my friends. I like like playing baseball because I like pitching. I can throw very fast and strike the batters out!
Luke Simmons
Grade 5, Epiphany
Tablet games: I like to play on my iPad because it has so many games. I can get some of my favorites like Seekers notes, YouTube and Roblox.
Alina Liheareux
Grade 3, Fairview
Trouble: My favorite game is Trouble, and my babysitter Clarie and my brother and sister would play a lot. When Clarie gets one she says, "Yay! I got one."
Lotte Stephney
Grade 3, Glenn
Wii: I love to play games on the Wii.
Owen Schwend
Grade 3, Grove
2K21: 2K21 s the best basketball game ever in my opinion. And I like Minecraft, too. Oh how could I forget Call of Duty. Also, Borderlands is a good video game.
Dempsey Waldschmidt
Grade 3, Hudson
Candy Land: I like to play Candy Land. My favorite piece is the purple piece and I like to play with my mom, my dad and my sister. I love the game. My whole family loves it! My grandma gave it to me.
Amoree Bedeker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Minecraft: I like to play Minecraft because you have to survive and build a shelter; you have to grow your own food. There are ones like coal, copper, iron, gold and diamonds. There are animals like cats, dogs, spiders, fish, skeletons and zombies.
Zander Aeschleman
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Video games: I play video games with my friends. I like to play Place for Zombies with my brother.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 3, Northpoint
Twister: I really like to play Twister. It is such a fun game. I love it when people fall on top of each other and mess each other up.
Quinn Malone
Grade 4, Northpoint
Trains: I like to play games by myself. I play trains. It is fun!
Peyton Smith
Grade 5, Northpoint
Jump Force: I like to play Jump Force. That's my favorite game. Jump Force is basically a game where you fight anime characters. There are a lot of anime characters.
Kendrick Mbaya
Grade 2, Oakdale
Old Maid: I love games! I like old maid and hide-and-seek.
Rylee Hamelau
Grade 1, Prairieland
Monopoly: I love Monopoly because it is a fun game to play. My dad taught me how to play. I play with my stepmom, dad and siblings. We play after homework on the dining room table. I like playing because sometimes I win and I feel happy. I don't really care if I lose. I would love to recommend this to my friends.
Mackenzie Cook
Grade 5, Prairieland
Pokemon: I like Pokemon. My favorite is Pikachu. The Pokemon are so cool because all that stuff and the pokeballs, there are so many. There are also mega Pokemon.
Nova Cook
Grade 3, Sheridan
Water balloons: I like to play water balloon fights.
Zolch Shogler
Grade 3, Stevenson
Clue: My favorite game is Harry Potter Clue. I love the characters.
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Sports: I like sports because they make me active and they are fun! I like soccer and kickball.
Haylen Wood
Grade 2, Benjamin
Gaga ball: I like to play gaga ball at recess, and I'm super good at playing it. And I also like to play four square, knights and ball tag because they are really fun.
Braxton Hutchcraft
Grade 5, Calvary
Uno: I like to play Uno. I like to play Uno because it is fun and it has cards.
Anna Murray
Grade 1, Epiphany