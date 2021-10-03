This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: What games I like to play

Tag: I like to play tag because tag is so much fun and run. Also, it's easy because all you have to do is have fun.

Abhiraj Pathak

Grade 2, Benjamin

Chutes and Ladders: One of the games I like to play is Chutes and Ladders because it is a challenging game. If you get a chute you go down, if you get a ladder you go up. And, this is a game where you roll dice and you get whatever the number the dice has on it.

Sana Salavath

Grade 3, Benjamin

Mousetrap: Mousetrap is definitely one of my favorite games to play because there are mice trying not to get caught. It's so fun; you should try it.

Stella Horine

Grade 3, Calvary

Many games: Games I like to play are Life, Uno, Guesstures, Sorry and many more.

Noah Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Kickball: I like kicking home runs. I like playing kickball. I like playing outfield.

Jamison Clauss

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jenga: I like to play Jenga. I like to play Jenga with my family. We can earn points. You earn points each time you win!

Abby Fuller

Grade 2, Epiphany

Sports, boards and cards: I like to play softball and basketball, card games and board games. I like King's Corner, Garbage and Spot it.

Evelyn Miller

Grade 4, Epiphany

Soccer: I like playing soccer. It is fun for me because I play with friends and I have fun. I am on a travel soccer team and get to travel places like Peoria or Champaign. I love to play soccer!

Jiles Hilgenbrinck

Grade 5, Epiphany

Outdoor and online activities: My favorite sport is football. My favorite online game is Minecraft. I love racing with friends and playing catch.

Landon McClane

Grade 3, Fairview

Video games: I like playing video games and the video games I like to play are Asphalt 8, Minecraft, Jet Ski racing, Alto's Adventure and more. Those are some really good games you should try out there!

Oliver Ivanov

Grade 3, Glenn

Battleship: My favorite game to play is Battleship because I like to guess where their ships are.

Annie Kloster

Grade 3, Grove

Minecraft: I like to play Minecraft. My sister and I have made a lot of worlds. One of my favorite worlds is the city. It has a farm, pool, skyscraper, mansion, and we are building a school. My second favorite is house in the sky. I have cats. The base and basement are made in the mountain.

Tyler Brutlag

Grade 3, Hudson

Monopoly: I like to play Monopoly. I play with my dad and mom. I like to be the dog a lot. My cousin is fun to play Monopoly with. Our family does not cheat in Monopoly; we know the rules.

Abby Furrow

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Score goals: I love to score goals in soccer. Soccer is fun because you can run speedy quick. I love to be the goalie.

Clay Romani

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Rayman: I like the game Rayman. I like it because it is cool. I play it by myself.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Basketball: I like to play basketball because it brings me joy to pass and shoot the ball with my friends and my dad.

Olivia Carolan

Grade 4, Northpoint

Nintendo Switch: I like to play the Nintendo Switch because it is fun. I usually play with my brother.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

School: I like to play school because you can be the teacher, and it is fun to be the teacher. A teacher likes apples. Red apples are the best.

Lola-Ann Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Top-It: I like to play Top-It because it is fun.

Skylar Cook

Grade 1, Prairieland

Chess: My favorite board game to play is chess. It takes strategy to win, and it teaches you patience. I have two chess boards. One is made from glass and the other is made of wood. My dad also has one made of stone or marble. I would recommend chess to others because it's fun.

Elyot White

Grade 5, Prairieland

Super Smash Bros: I like to play Super Smash Bros. I like to learn new moves and I can play with others online.

Bishop Brakhn

Grade 3, Sheridan

Gymnastics: I like to play gymnastics. I play gymnastics at recess.

Avery McGirr

Grade 2, Stevenson

Mario: I like Mario Brothers. I like Mario and Luigi.

Lucy Bankert

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Hide-and-seek: I like to play hide-and-seek. I like to play hide-and-seek because I like to hide.

Olivia Schwars

Grade 2, Benjamin

Five favorites: There are five games I love to play. Clue because my family loves to play it. Guess Who because my mom and I love to battle it out to see who is better. Monopoly because my sibling and I love playing. Golf, the card game, because my grandparents and I love this game. Yahtzee because my dad and I love to yell "Yahtzee!"

Emma Deti

Grade 3, Calvary

Connect Four: I play to Connect 4 because I am good at it. I also like to play ball tag at recess.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

Tennis: I like tennis because it is a great sport.

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Mario Party: I like to play Mario Party. In Mario Party, you pick your player. My favorite player is Mario. I really like to play Mini games.

Will Dietz

Grade 2, Epiphany

Baseball: I like to play baseball and win the game, on the TV or playing it outside with my friends. I like like playing baseball because I like pitching. I can throw very fast and strike the batters out!

Luke Simmons

Grade 5, Epiphany

Tablet games: I like to play on my iPad because it has so many games. I can get some of my favorites like Seekers notes, YouTube and Roblox.

Alina Liheareux

Grade 3, Fairview

Trouble: My favorite game is Trouble, and my babysitter Clarie and my brother and sister would play a lot. When Clarie gets one she says, "Yay! I got one."

Lotte Stephney

Grade 3, Glenn

Wii: I love to play games on the Wii.

Owen Schwend

Grade 3, Grove

2K21: 2K21 s the best basketball game ever in my opinion. And I like Minecraft, too. Oh how could I forget Call of Duty. Also, Borderlands is a good video game.

Dempsey Waldschmidt

Grade 3, Hudson

Candy Land: I like to play Candy Land. My favorite piece is the purple piece and I like to play with my mom, my dad and my sister. I love the game. My whole family loves it! My grandma gave it to me.

Amoree Bedeker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Minecraft: I like to play Minecraft because you have to survive and build a shelter; you have to grow your own food. There are ones like coal, copper, iron, gold and diamonds. There are animals like cats, dogs, spiders, fish, skeletons and zombies.

Zander Aeschleman

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Video games: I play video games with my friends. I like to play Place for Zombies with my brother.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Twister: I really like to play Twister. It is such a fun game. I love it when people fall on top of each other and mess each other up.

Quinn Malone

Grade 4, Northpoint

Trains: I like to play games by myself. I play trains. It is fun!

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Jump Force: I like to play Jump Force. That's my favorite game. Jump Force is basically a game where you fight anime characters. There are a lot of anime characters.

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

Old Maid: I love games! I like old maid and hide-and-seek.

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Monopoly: I love Monopoly because it is a fun game to play. My dad taught me how to play. I play with my stepmom, dad and siblings. We play after homework on the dining room table. I like playing because sometimes I win and I feel happy. I don't really care if I lose. I would love to recommend this to my friends.

Mackenzie Cook

Grade 5, Prairieland

Pokemon: I like Pokemon. My favorite is Pikachu. The Pokemon are so cool because all that stuff and the pokeballs, there are so many. There are also mega Pokemon.

Nova Cook

Grade 3, Sheridan

Water balloons: I like to play water balloon fights.

Zolch Shogler

Grade 3, Stevenson

Clue: My favorite game is Harry Potter Clue. I love the characters.

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Sports: I like sports because they make me active and they are fun! I like soccer and kickball.

Haylen Wood

Grade 2, Benjamin

Gaga ball: I like to play gaga ball at recess, and I'm super good at playing it. And I also like to play four square, knights and ball tag because they are really fun.

Braxton Hutchcraft

Grade 5, Calvary

Uno: I like to play Uno. I like to play Uno because it is fun and it has cards.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany