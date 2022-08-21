This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Survival: We need water to survive. When we waste water bottles we are increasing the amount of pollution. Water can prevent dehydration. And you should not waste it.

Sivansh Parasa

Grade 1, Benjamin

A liquid: Water is a liquid. There are two types of water: Fresh and salt. Lakes and rivers are freshwater. Oceans are salt.

Tucker Frantz

Grade 2, Benjamin

H2O: Water is two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom (H2O). We drink water to survive. Water is in oceans, lakes, rivers and seas. Water can also be a bad thing in the form of floods, tsunamis and hurricanes, We need to save water because eventually it might run out. We need to take shorter showers, turn off faucets and stop polluting water bodies.

Nagpavan Parasa

Grade 4, Benjamin

Helps people: Water keeps people safe. Water also helps animals stay safe too. Water helps plants grow. Water is something that helps everybody.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Good for environment: Water is good for the environment. Water is good for people to drink. We can help out and take the trash out of the water to help the environment. You can too.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

Bodies of water: Water is an ocean. Water comes out of a faucet. You drink water. Water is in a river. Water is in an pond. Water is everywhere.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

Many things to do with water: There are so many different things you can do with water. You can swim in it, you can drink it and sometimes when it is frozen you can skate on it. I like to do all of those things, including drinking it. I especially like to swim in water. I have a big pond at my house. I also have neighbors with a pool.

Dovie Hodel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Helps us live: Water slides use water. Water is important because it helps us live. Fish live in the water because fish breathe in the water.

Khaydon Hall

Grade 2, Parkside

We need water: We need water. We need water to help us stay alive. Water helps our flowers to grow. I love to play with water balloons. Water keeps us clean.

Bronson Pope

Grade 1, Prairieland

Water is important: Water is the thing every living thing needs. Water is very important in our lives. Water gives us very fun activities like swimming, water polo, Marco Polo and more. Water is what makes up 75% of our body and 85% of our Earth. We wouldn’t even exist without water.

Alex Mosher

Grade 3, Prairieland

Water is everywhere: Water is everywhere — in lakes, in your backyard, and even in your house. Some people like fishing in water and boating. There are a lot of things you can do in water like swimming and water skiing. A bunch of animals live in water like fish, mammals and frogs.

Sophia Philips-Ohmart

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Why we need water: Water is really important to the world. Water keeps us healthy. We do a lot of things with water. We shower in water, we drink water, and we use water for food. We need water for Earth. We need water for plants to grow. There are a lot of things we need water for. Thank you for reading.

Miyah Rushing

Grade 3, Sheridan

The water cycle: I like the water cycle. The water cycle is that the water runs and then it goes into ground and then it stays and then it goes back up.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

How to save water: We must save water. Let me tell you how. First, never leave water on when not using it. Next, we can harvest rainwater by collecting the rainwater in big water tanks. Last, but not least do not take more than you can drink. That’s how to save water and the Earth.

Rayirth Chandra

Grade 2, Benjamin

Water is wet: Water is wet. Water is clear. You can drink water.

Olivia Karkatzounis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Water has many uses: Water is a liquid. A liquid is something you can pour into a cup and it will form into the cup you pour it in, and if you try this experiment at your home, it will be fun. There are so many ways to use water.

Rhett Gaa

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Water is powerful: I love water! It helps the Earth stay healthy. When it rains, all the worms come out their holes, eww! Water is powerful. So powerful in fact it can create canyons and break boulders so much that they turn into sand! Wow! I love water!

Emae VanCalbergh

Grade 2, Parkside

I like water: Do you like water? Water is a liquid. Humans drink water. It is fun to swim in the summer in water. We all need water for many different things.

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Water is unique: Water is very different from other things. It can be a solid and it can also be a liquid and it can be a gas. When water is a solid it is ice. When water is a liquid, it’s just water. When water is gas, it is steam. Water is like nothing else on Earth.

Lofton Vaughn

Grade 3, Prairieland

Drink water: We drink water. We are made out of water. Lots of animals live in water like fish, sharks, jellyfish and many more. When you are on a boat, that boat is on water. Most of the world is water. When it rains, that's water.

Gio Magallanes

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Good for you: Water is good for your body. Water is healthy and water is very good. I love water but I don’t like water that much, but still water is great for you.

Jezreel Mulamba

Grade 3, Sheridan

Water is good: I like water. It is good. Water can be at the lake and the ocean. Water guns have water too. The river has water too. I like the water park. I would like to go to the water park. Some people do not want water on their head. I love water.

Tamarr Bouie

Grade 2, Stevenson

Healthy: Water is very healthy! Water freezes when it gets cold. You can turn water into ice cubes. You can use water to shower. You can use it to go on water slides. There are different types of water.

Henry Modine