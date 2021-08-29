This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

Editor's note: To give everyone a chance to settle in for the new school year, Flying Horse will continue publishing writing and drawing submissions from 2020-2021. Work from this year will begin Sept. 12.

Healthy: Water is healthy for you. You use it in the shower. It is in a pool!

Skylar Plath

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Beach is best: There are many things you can do with water. You could fill up a pool, play with water balloons, or go to a lake or ocean. The ocean is my favorite because I like the waves lifting me up and bringing me back down. I have the best times at the beach!

Melinda Lawrence

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Clear, wet: Water is used for drinking. Water is clear and wet. It is used for swimming and for making tea. Water is in fruit to make it fresh, healthy and juicy for people. Fruits are healthy for you.

Heavenlei Satterfield

Grade 2, Oakdale

Body needs it: I like water. You should have at least eight cups of water a day. Sixty percent of your body is water.

Dean Armstrong

Grade 3, Stevenson

Swimming: Swimming is very important. It can save your life. Or it can just be for fun, like swimming or baths. Also you need hydration from water.

Noah Hiatt-Quinn

Grade 3, Mulberry

Waterparks: I do many things with water like playing at waterparks. It is fun. I drink water. I have to because you need to be hydrated to live. After playing I need to drink water.

Brody Unzicker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Remember: Sometimes I forget to bring my water bottle to school. My teacher gives me a plastic water bottle, and I drink it throughout the day. Now every morning, I try to remember my water bottle.

Eva Zacharias

Grade 5, Epiphany

At the ocean: I like water because it is calm and relaxing. I love watching the waves. Water is annoying when it runs over your sandcastle. Under the water you can sometimes find seashells. You can have water as a drink. There is a type of water called saltwater. Do not drink saltwater. Saltwater is not healthy for you.

Liam Harper

Grade 3, Epiphany

Think about it: Let's take a moment to think about water. We drink it, so we don't get dehydrated. We use it for hydroelectricity, so we can have power. There are a ton of things we use water for that we couldn't go without. The next time you drink a glass of water, take some time to recognize what the world would be like without water.

Jack Heinz

Grade 5, Calvary

Every day: I use water every day. I drink water. I use water to take a shower.

Kesyon Heard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Fearful: Pools are one of my worst fears because I always feel like I’m going to drown, but water gun fights are really cool. Sometimes pools and the very tall and giant water slides are cool when I forget I can’t swim, or I’m just having way too much fun. I always think water is key to living because like Larry the Lobster from "SpongeBob" said, “Always stay hydrated!”

Victoria Ramirez

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Important: Water is important because you use it to be healthy. You use water to have water balloon fights and to have fun. Water is a resource people use. Rain is a water resource. People use water for different things. Saltwater is a kind of water.

Gabriella Hernandez

Grade 2, Oakdale

Help earth: Clean water will help the earth and help us. We need to keep garbage out of the water and stop pollution. We are not helping earth. We need to help coral reefs.

Mert Ener

Grade 2, Mulberry

Grow: Water helps us grow. Water is all around your community. The whole entire earth needs water. Don’t waste water.

Fayda Abbed

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Pools: I love pools. Last year pools were not open because of COVID-19. My family was really sad. Now this summer the pools are opening again. I am so excited! I love diving under water and going on waterslides. I love water.

Faith Young

Grade 5, Epiphany

Fun without pool: Last summer, I couldn’t go to the pool and play in the water. Here are some things I did instead. I played with the hose. It was really fun, and we got out the sprinkler and played. I played with our Slip ‘n’ Slide. We got a special kind and put water balloons at the bottom. And finally, I played in a bucket of water.

Lila Carter

Grade 3, Epiphany

Grow food: Rain helps grow food. Water fights are fun! I love going to a fun waterpark!

Kayden Long

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Lake house: My grandparents own a lake house in Springfield. We have a lot of fun in the summer. They own two boats, and we love taking them out for a ride. We like to tube, and last summer we started kneeboarding.

Addie Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorite: One of my favorite things to do with water is swim in it. I especially like going down water slides and jumping off diving boards at public pools. One of my favorite public pools has three huge and long water slides! I can’t wait until the pools open up!

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Everywhere: Water is everywhere. Water is used for planting, cleaning and cooking. Water is helpful for people. It is healthy to have it. There is water at your house. Make sure you save water. It is important.

Carelle Yetimbi

Grade 2, Oakdale

Must have it: Water is very healthy for you. I like to swim in water. I like to have water nearby so if I get thirsty I can drink it. If you do not have water, you will not live long.

Apphia McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cool off: I like to go to the pool and swim when it is hot outside. My family goes on vacation to a lake every year. In the summertime, my sister and I have water balloon fights.

Samantha Kosik

Grade 5, Epiphany

Loves water: I love water, so I like to swim. I like to swim in my pool and the ocean. I like to drink water. I drink water out of my cups.

Miles Eickhorst

Grade 3, Epiphany

Many uses: I use water in many different ways. I can make slime out of water. Some animals live under water. We need to drink water. Sometimes water is used for parks like waterparks. Plants need water to grow. You would have a short life without water. Water keeps the earth going.

Mindy Cornwall

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Outside fun: I love using water outside. I use water outside for lots of activities. I once used water outside for a big sprinkler. The sprinkler sprayed really far. I also used water outside for a slip-n-slide. The slip-n-slide was very slippery and very fast to go down.

Eva Thoennes

Grade 5, Calvary