This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Water

Without water: If we didn’t have water there’s no plants, no people, no animals. You need water to survive. Some kids don’t even have water.

Brock Benson

Grade 2, Benjamin

Don't throw food in water: Stop throwing food in water, and save the animals.

Jayden Suarez

Grade 3, Bent

Helps our bodies: Water helps our bodies. It makes us alive. Water is very important. We need to make lakes, rivers and streams clear. Let’s help our community!

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Need water: We need water. Without water we won’t survive. Water is healthy for us. If we drink water we won’t get sick.

Kenisha Mundla

Grade 2, Glenn

Swim and drink: You can swim in water. You can drink water. Do you?

Graham Kester

Grade 1, Grove

Swimming pool: Cabloosh! I love swimming in my nana and papa’s swimming pool.

Grant Tillage

Grade 2, Grove

Good for your body: Water is very good for your body. You need water to live. I think water is my favorite drink to have. My favorite thing about water is that you get to swim in it. My aunt has a pool and it is filled with water. I really like water. Is it really fun to learn facts about water.

Jaxon Maurer

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Where water is: Water is in a fountain. Water is in the lake. Water is in the pool. I swim in the summer. I also swim in a Jacuzzi.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Clean with water: We need water to bathe and clean our hands. We need water to enjoy water slides. Going to the beach is fun with the ocean water.

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Water as a gas: Water turns into gas. I go to the swimming pool. I wash a car in a car wash.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Powerful: Water is powerful. It can create canyons. Rivers start high up and end at low places.

Milani Carlos

Grade 2, Parkside

Swimming: Do you like to swim in water? I love swimming in water! I swim at the pool in the summertime. I like to splash and play. I can’t wait to swim in the pool.

Eloise Nowack

Grade 1, Prairieland

Water is the best: I like taking walks and I adore seeing the lake and puddles. I ride my bike through the puddles on the sidewalk. I think it's so much fun when you go outside when it’s raining. That’s why I think water is the best.

Drew White

Grade 3, Prairieland

Hydrating: Water hydrates us. If we didn’t have water we wouldn’t be able to cool off. We swim in water. We drink water. Water helps us be clean.

Montanah Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

The pool: I like water because I like to go the pool. It is fun.

Andrew Kachur

Grade 2, Stevenson

Need water to live: We need water to live. Did you know that we are 75 percent water? Water is also called H2O. All animals need water to live. Oceans look blue when it is clear out but water is not blue it is just reflecting the sky. That’s why when it’s stormy it looks gray. That’s what I know about water.

Oliver Cornwell

Grade 2, Benjamin

The Titanic: The Titanic was the biggest ship in the world. That was until it sank in 1912. The giant ship crashed into an iceberg, causing it to sink in water. It sank so deep that it took scientists many years to find it deep in the ocean.

Madelyn Castaneda Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Drink water: We drink water. Water is in the ocean. Water is good for you. Water is healthy. Sometimes water is recycled. Some water is at the store.

Taylor Harr

Grade 1, Epiphany

Water is all around us: Water is everywhere; Oceans, lakes and and way more. Water helps you and me and more. Basically water is important to the world and more out there. Drink water every day.

Rocco Chiesi

Grade 1, Grove

Loves water: Water is cold, refreshing and amazing. We need water to live. Sometimes I like to swim in water, and I like the pretty rain. It helps plants, animals and our environment. I like to put ice in my water so it’s cold and refreshing. I would like to try water skiing. I like to take a warm shower and sing in the shower. I love water.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Balloons, slides and car washes: In the summer I fill up water balloons and have a fun time. I go to the water park and go down the water slides. My grandma and I go to the car wash.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Water is strong: Water can break rocks. I love going down water slides. Puddles are fun to jump in. Water balloons keep me cool. Rivers end in the ocean. Oceans are fun with waves.

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

Important: Water is important for life. You need water to drink. Plants need water to grow. We need water to be clean. I love water.

Evelyn Chouinard

Grade 1, Prairieland

Water is unique: Water is unique because 75% of our body is made of water. Water keeps us hydrated and healthy. Fun fact! Jesus walked on water.

Avery Castillo

Grade 3, Prairieland

Water: I love water. We need it. If we didn’t have water we would be thirsty. Without water we would have a drought. That’s why we need water and water is good for you. We need water to get clean. I love water.

Malaysia Young

Grade 3, Sheridan

The ocean: The ocean is full of salt water. Lots of sea creatures live in salt water like fish. I have a lot of water. Water surrounds lots of Islands. Some of my favorite sea creatures are dolphins.

Avery McGirr

Grade 2, Stevenson

Likes water: I like water. Do you? First, water can be used for many things. All living things need water like plants, animals and humans. Next, we use water to clean. Clean cars, homes, baths and showers. And I saved the best for last: I love swimming in water in pools and in hot tubs. What is your favorite thing about water?

Haylen Wood

Grade 2, Benjamin

Protect animals' water: To protect animals you need to clean the beach so animals don’t choke. If you leave trash in the water the animals that live in the water can die. Water parks open at summer. It can be dangerous sometimes. Water parks are fun for kids and sometimes for adults. Don’t leave nasty things in the water. Drinking water is healthy for your body.

Argelia Montserrat Duenas

Grade 3, Bent

Sea water: Sea water makes drinking water. When it rains, the water goes to the sewer. I love water! Water helps you grow. Water is the best!

Amelia Grossman

Grade 1, Epiphany

Healthy: Water is healthy for you because it helps you stay hydrated. I drink water when I’m hot. I also drink water when I’m thirsty.

Kenzie Johns

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Water slides: I like to go down red water slides. My mom and I go through the car wash. Water is important for many things.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Most powerful thing: Water is the most powerful thing in the world.

Tucker Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Let me tell you about water: Drinking water helps you grow. Water keeps you alive. Water gives you energy. So, please drink water.

Ethan Webster

Grade 1, Prairieland

If there is no water: If there is no water, we can’t drink. No water means no baths. We need water to wash our hands. Also we use water in many recipes. We couldn’t do laundry or dishes. We couldn’t even go fishing or swimming. So remember, always save as much water as you can. If there was no water, our world wouldn’t even be a place of life.

Shriya Patel

Grade 3, Prairieland

Drink water every day: I drink water. I love water. Water is healthy for you. Do you know that water helps us and dogs? I love water. You have to drink water every day.

Brooklyn Mitchell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Snow: You can drink it. It is good for you. Water, you can have fun with it, too. It is in a snowcone. Snow is water.

Bowdie Cronic

Grade 2, Stevenson

Water is amazing: Water is amazing. Water is a liquid. You can drink it. Fish swim in it, too. When you freeze it, it turns into snow or ice. Water can do many great things.

Ryan Erwin

Grade 2, Benjamin

Why I don’t like the ocean: I don’t know how to swim. My mom paid for swimming lessons and it didn’t teach me anything. But when I went to Cancun I learned more there than swimming class. I still don’t like swimming because I don’t like getting wet.

Emily Alvarez

Grade 3, Bent