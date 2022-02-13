This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Valentine's Day

A day you are lovely: Valentine’s Day is a day that you are lovely to all kinds of people. You eat all kinds of candy with friends and family. There is love everywhere in the world. You wear white and red.

Kylan Therwahger

Grade 2, Benjamin

Sharing love: Hi my name is Daniela! I love to celebrate Valentine’s Day and I love to share my love. I will bring a lot of candy for everyone in my class. What will you do for Valentine’s Day?

Daniela Guerra Cruz

Grade 3, Bent

It is sweet: Valentine’s Day is sweet, lots of candy for me. Lots of hearts, cupids flying around — maybe you’ll get hit and me, too. Some people say love is in the air, but I say no love here. But I think the real meaning of Valentine’s Day is your family and love them all the way.

Emma Deti

Grade 3, Calvary

My birthday: Valentine’s Day is my birthday! I usually celebrate at school the day before. This year Valentine’s Day is on a Monday! What’s your favorite part about Valentine’s Day?

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Write letters: I like Valentine’s Day because you can write letters to other people. You also could draw hearts and eat candy hearts.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Candy: I love Valentine’s Day because there is candy. I like Valentine’s Day candy because there are a lot of different kinds of candy. My favorite kind of candy is Hershey’s because they are so good. Hershey’s candy is sweet and melting. I eat them every day. When Valentine’s Day is over I could eat all of my candy.

Molly McCoy

Grade 3, Delavan

Send cards: On Valentine’s Day I send cards to my friends. They give me cards, too. My mom gives me candy.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

Giving love: Valentine’s Day is about giving love to one another. It’s about caring for loved ones. It’s an amazing day about caring and loving each other. Even if it is just telling them you love them or giving them a flower. It’s all going to show them that you love them.

Carter Wright

Grade 3, Epiphany

Name like Valentine: Since my name is Valentina it’s very close to "Valentine" so I like Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is when you spread love and kindness with your family and friends. You get to send letters to other people. And maybe even candies! That’s why I like Valentine’s Day.

Valentina Gonzalez

Grade 5, Epiphany

Classroom party gifts: For Valentine’s Day party at school I am giving my friend’s Pop-Its and my brothers, too.

Karis Wiedman

Grade 1, Grove

Doughnuts: On the night before Valentine’s Day I tossed all night until morning came. When I got downstairs I saw doughnuts on the table, and there was a plate with a doughnut for me. I almost forgot that I need to put streamers up on all of the doors upstairs. I used red and pink colored streamers. When everyone was downstairs we finally ate our doughnuts.

Norah Kauten

Grade 3, Grove

All about love: Valentine’s Day is all about love. Valentine’s Day was named after a man. Valentine’s Day has chocolate.

Lainey Swanson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day is coming soon. It is on Feb. 14. I make valentine cards for my friends. We make cookies and we celebrate with candy. Also, my family and friends come to my house on Valentine’s Day.

Beau Peterson

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Time with family: Valentine's Day is a day of love. I love my family. I love my brothers and my sister, too. I love my mom and dad. They are the best! Valentine's Day is a time to spend time with your family.

Jeffrey Mulumba

Grade 2, Oakdale

Decorate: On Valentine’s Day my favorite thing to do is to decorate. I also love parties, but I think the gifts are the best.

Kamber Scharfenberg

Grade 2, Parkside

All about holiday: Do you know anything about Valentine’s Day? The day we celebrate Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. Loving people means a person loves a person. You can also show love to family, friends and pets! A secret admirer means to craft a valentine’s card and say "meet any place you want." On this holiday we love people. This is the best holiday ever!

Stormy Slichenmyer

Grade 2, Prairieland

Lots of candy: My favorite part of Valentine’s Day is the morning. It is the best time. It’s when I get a lot of candy. At school, I love when we bring something to school and pass out the stuff to your classmates. We also have a valentine's party.

Analia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My mom is my valentine: My valentine is going to be my mom because she cooks for me, makes sure I’m healthy and is very nice. She helps me do homework. She’s my life and I love that. I’m living on this earth, and it’s too good to live.

Jazreel Mulamba

Grade 3, Sheridan

Happy and joy: On Valentine’s Day I will be happy with joy and my family will have fun, too.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Best candy: My favorite thing is candy on Valentine’s Day. My favorite candy is Mike and Ikes.

Akron Ahart

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Not a fan: I don’t like Valentine’s Day. I just like it for the games and the gifts that my mom gives me. I also know a man named Valentine. Do you like V-day?

Timothy Stelmaszek

Grade 2, Benjamin

A fun holiday: What a fun day to celebrate this holiday. Valentine’s Day! It is super fun. You get candy and cards and February is my birthday — super exciting! My family and I don’t really celebrate Valentine’s Day, but we just relax and watch a Valentine’s Day movie.

Joselyn V. Gregorio-Pineda

Grade 3, Bent

Disney on Ice: My family and I are going on a Valentine’s Day trip. We are going to Disney on Ice! I have been there but I am so, so excited! I love Disney characters and I can’t wait.

Khloe Loggans

Grade 5, Calvary

What I do: Here are the things I do on Valentine’s Day. I spend time on Valentine’s Day with mom and we snuggle. On Valentine’s Day I spend time with mom. We play some games and go to the mall. We have a Valentine’s Day party. We have our valentine’s party at my grandma’s house, and my grandpa makes ribs. The last thing we do is make valentines boxes for cards.

Wyatt Hoeft

Grade 3, Delavan

Making parents happy: Valentines is all about making my mom and dad happy or you can surprise them. Maybe I can make cereal. I love valentines. On Valentine's I like to make a note for my mom and dad.

Ariella Rodas

Grade 1, Epiphany

Candy hearts: I like candy hearts because they have a nice letter and you can eat them. I also like to spend time with my friends and family. The reason why I spend time with my family is because they’re really nice.

Grace Harr

Grade 3, Epiphany

My favorite holiday: I like Valentine’s Day. It is my favorite holiday. One Valentine’s Day when I was 3 years old my mom gave us a lot of chocolates. In first grade we gave valentines to everyone. Valentine’s is a good day.

Elliot Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Candy, flowers: I love Valentine’s Day! This is fantastic holiday because we can give love and joy to our family. I like smelling the flowers I give to my mom and grandma on Valentine’s Day. The chocolate candy that is my favorite is the heart box of chocolate. Valentine’s Day is about love!

Liam Seibert

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Friendly notes, sugar: Valentine's Day is when you send friendly notes and mail and sugar sweets. Valentine's Day is so cheerful and fun. You can eat lots of food. It's so great. I love Valentine's Day.

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

Pink, red: Hershey kisses, kinder and conversation hearts. All of the candy is so good! My favorite one is Hershey kisses. The colors of Valentine’s Day are pink and red. You will mostly see those colors in stores because I see them almost everywhere. I love Valentine’s Day!

Laiken King

Grade 2, Parkside

School parties: Classroom valentine parties are awesome! Over the past years, my classmates and I play games, eat snacks, and just have fun. I love making valentine boxes and getting treats for my classmates, and then I put them in their colorful bags. I hope we will all have a fun and amazing class party again this year!

Vivian Brown

Grade 5, Prairieland

Lots of activities: I like Valentine’s Day because there are so many snacks, and sometimes we watch movies. We get to do crafts.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Treats, cards: When I was in my old school on Valentine’s Day we would bring treats and cards for everyone. We would have a party. When we give out the cards and snacks we have to sit on the carpet.

Kierron Smith

Grade 3, Sheridan

Gifts for family: I love my mom. I love my dad. I will give some flowers to my mom. We have parties. I will give goodie bags to my mom and dad. I will give candy to my brother and my baby brother. I will give my dog food to my dog. I will give me a book. When I come to school I will give flowers to my teacher.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 2, Stevenson