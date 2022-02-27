This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Lamborghinis: I love Lamborghinis. Lamborghinis are really fast and they have wheels. When I grow up, I will have a Lamborghini for real.

Angelina Santana

Grade 3, Bent

Wagons: I think that whoever designed wheels is a good person. For some reason when I think of wheels I think of wagons.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Bikes: My bike has two black wheels and my bike is pretty. I love my bike.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Tires: Some things with wheels could be bikes and cars. Tires are very cool. They are very helpful. They help cars move.

Ace Aguilar

Grade 1, Epiphany

Cars: A car is on wheels. Cars help transport you from place to place. If we didn’t have cars it would be a lot harder to get to school, sports or even just fun activities. You couldn’t ride your bike if we didn’t have wheels. Wheels are great and they are a big part of our world.

Kaitlyn Jelinek

Grade 5, Epiphany

Lots of things: A car has wheels, a tractor has wheels, a train has wheels, a cart has wheels and a truck has wheels.

Hazel Overberg

Grade 1, Grove

Wheelchairs: A thing that helps you around is a wheelchair. My friend Jerzey has one. When she was jumping on the trampoline her brother jumped too high. On YouTube a man made a wheelchair for a dog. It had light-up wheels. The dog was chasing other dogs. He was so much fun! Wheelchairs are a part of life.

Loraina Fever

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cars, bins and chairs: Cars have wheels to make them go fast. Trash cans and recycle bins have wheels to make it easier to push them to the curb. My teacher has a chair with wheels to make it easier for her to move from place to place.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Airplanes: Airplanes have wheels so they can take off and land safely. Cars have four wheels to make them move. My school has rolling chairs so we can move around.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Different wheels: Wheels on a car are fast. It is really fun driving with wheels. There are different kinds of things you can put with wheels. It is fun to drive on a vacation. You can roll the windows down.

T.J. Jones

Grade 2, Oakdale

Four wheels: I love cars. I have always wanted to drive a car. Cars have four wheels and doors. Cars have a steering wheel. Cars have four seats and a trunk.

Landin Matheny

Grade 2, Parkside

Pink cars: There are pink cars! They are fun and cute! I want one! I would drive my stuffies and toys around in it. Pink cars are amazing.

Eloise Nowack

Grade 1, Prairieland

For faraway places: Things that have wheels are cars, airplanes and school buses. Cars have wheels to take people to faraway places like Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Airplanes have wheels so that they can roll, take off and come back down safely. School buses have wheels so they can take kids to school.

Maddie Hamelau

Grade 3, Prairieland

Race with wheels: Hoverboards, scooters, cars, trains and airplanes. Those are just a few examples of things with wheels, but my favorite is my bike. I love going to my grandma’s house in the spring and summer. I ride my bike up and down the sidewalk. It’s so fun to race my sisters and then see their expressions as I zoom right past them! What is your favorite thing with wheels?

Sophia Hospelhorn

Grade 5, Prairieland

Ride with wheels: I ride bikes that have wheels. I want to learn how to skateboard. I also want to know how to drive a car. I also want to learn how to drive a go-cart.

Analia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Wheels and engines: Cars have wheels and engines. Planes have wings and engines. Jets have wings and engines. Vroom! Vroom!

Nick Smock

Grade 3, Sheridan

Monster trucks: Cars, monster trucks, vans and race cars have wheels.

Gehrig Beer

Grade 2, Stevenson

Limousine: A thing with wheels is a limousine. A limousine is a car. It is very long. Another thing with wheels is a hoverboard. A hoverboard has two wheels. It can come in many colors. The last thing with wheels is a skateboard. A skateboard is kind of like roller skates. It is shaped like an oval.

Madelyn Castaneda Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Many bikes: My mom and dad both have cars. My sibling and I have a bike. We have a lawnmower and two more bikes.

Sienna Rowe

Grade 5, Calvary

Many things: I know so many things with wheels. I will tell you them. Cars have wheels. Trains have wheels. Skateboards have wheels. How would these things move with no wheels? I guess you could make other things that could move.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

McLaren: One of my favorite things on wheels is a McLaren. A McLaren is one of my favorite cars and it can go over 200 mph. My favorite type of McLaren is the McLaren 600LT Spider. It can go up to 204 mph, and the speed isn’t only my favorite part but also the look of the McLaren. That is my favorite thing on wheels.

Christopher Kazigwa

Grade 5, Epiphany

Scooter: I have a scooter. My scooter makes sound. My scooter is Spider-Man themed. I love my scooter!

Wyatt Wilkey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Semi trucks: Cars have wheels to make them move. I have fun on my hoverboard when the wheels go fast. A semi truck has 18 wheels!

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Fast cars: Wheels are on a bus and on fast cars. A Ferrari is fast. That is how wheels help people.

Kei'Mani Berry

Grade 2, Oakdale

School buses: I like buses because some of my friends ride them, and it takes them to their homes. I’m thankful for the buses because they get my friends to school and home.

Milani Carlos

Grade 2, Parkside

Travel: We use cars to travel. Cars have four wheels. Cars have gas to make the wheels go. Cars have engines to make them go! You get to race race cars.

Connor Wall

Grade 1, Prairieland

Endless things: Many things have wheels. There are cars, planes, trains and many more. My favorite thing with wheels is cars, but there is one more thing that has wheels: RC cars! If I talked about all of the things with wheels, this would go on forever, so I’m going to stop here.

Lofton Vaughn

Grade 3, Prairieland

Rivian: When I grow up I want to have my own car. I know exactly what I want, a Rivian! It has four tough and powerful wheels and awesome speed. It can go on and off ramps, through snow, and even rocky roads because of those four big, powerful wheels. Hopefully, I'll have enough money to buy the Rivian when I grow up!

Vivian Brown

Grade 5, Prairieland

Go places: Does your car have wheels? It does. The wheels help the car roll on the road, so we can get to places faster than walking. Bikes have wheels too. There are only two wheels on bikes, and you pedal and do work. Scooters have wheels as well. You push a scooter, and it goes. If you want to get somewhere, use something with wheels.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Things with wheels: A car, RC car, bus, a truck, Tesla, a toy car, monster trunk, dump truck and a garbage truck have wheels.

Bently Donnelly

Grade 3, Sheridan

Toy wheels: I have a bike. My bike has glitter, ribbons, pink, basket and princesses! And I have a toy airplane. For my dolls, when I get older I will get a car. And for my 9th birthday I want a hoverboard.

Hadassah Kim

Grade 2, Stevenson

Weird topic: This is a weird topic but things with wheels such as cars, motorcycles, bicycles and etc.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Drive: Cars, bikes and trains have wheels. We can drive on wheels. Cars have wheels so they can drive.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

The Hogwarts Express: Trains have wheels, and what better train to type about than the Hogwarts Express? In case there are those who don’t know who or what the Hogwarts Express is, the Hogwarts Express is a train from "Harry Potter" that takes students that are accepted at Hogwarts out of London and into the magical world of Hogwarts.

Anna-Belle Willett

Grade 5, Epiphany

Shoes: My sister has shoes that have wheels on them and they are cool wheels. It is hard to ride them. My sister is a pro at them. She does not really wear them that much.

Harper Nielser

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Everywhere: Wheels are almost everywhere because cars are everywhere in traffic. I love to ride my bicycle. It has wheels. Scooters have wheels.

Braydon Reeser

Grade 2, Oakdale

Suitcase: Lots of things have wheels, but my favorite is the suitcase! When you travel you might bring a suitcase. A suitcase has four wheels. I like to pack suitcases!

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

Wheels are cool: Some cars have extra wheels. A wagon has four wheels. A bicycle has two wheels. A scooter has small wheels.

Tanner Thompson

Grade 1, Prairieland

Roller skates: Skates are cool. I used to skate. It was hard, but I do it anyways. There are so many roller skating places. My sister has blue and black skates. She is still learning. She can probably skate now. Also my sister is 21.

Aliciah May

Grade 3, Sheridan

Wheels are fast: Cars have wheels to drive and to make them go fast.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 2, Stevenson