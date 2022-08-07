This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things with wheels

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Lots of things with wheels: There can be cars, scooters, bicycles and a lot more. I think it’s cool how stuff has wheels so we don’t have to walk everywhere.

Anna Stuckey

Grade 5, Calvary

Car, wagon, plane: Some things that have wheels are cars and a wagon, and even a plane.

Dean Williams

Grade 1, Epiphany

Rollerblades: My favorite things on wheels that I own are my rollerblades. They are pink and gray and the wheels light up. I got them for my birthday last year. I like to rollerblade around the block. I love my rollerblades.

Jiles Hilgenbrinck

Grade 5, Epiphany

Things that have four wheels: My grandpa has a side-by-side; it has four wheels. It is fun to ride. Every time I go to their house we drive it. My dad’s truck has four wheels. When I’m older I’m going to get a truck. It is going to be black if I get one. My dad has a gray truck.

Hart Zeller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School bus: The school bus that I ride has six wheels. A motorcycle has wheels to make it go fast. A bike has two wheels, one in the front and one in the back.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Car, hoverboard, semi: Cars have wheels to make them move. I have fun on my hoverboard when the wheels move fast. A semi truck has 18 wheels!

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Ferris wheel: A car has wheels. A truck has wheels, but my favorite wheel is a Ferris wheel.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Remote-control cars: I really like remote-control cars, especially my race car. It has cool wheels, goes super fast and has a powerful engine. My favorite part about it is that when water is in it, it uses it to make mist that looks like smoke.

Lincoln Herbst

Grade 2, Parkside

Go fast: ATVS are powered by gas so they can go fast. Race cars can go 99 mph on a track. Monster trucks have four huge wheels. Wheels can roll!

Cade Allen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Things with wheels: Cars have wheels. Scooters have wheels. Trucks have wheels. Airplanes, bikes, shopping carts, some chairs and tables have wheels.

Malik Ellis

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cool things have wheels: Things with wheels are cool cars, cool toy cars, roller skates, skateboards, everything with wheels is cool. Semi-trucks, bikes are good. I love wheels.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 2, Stevenson

Roll: Things with wheels roll and get people places!

Graham Bennett

Grade 5, Calvary

Some things with wheels: Some things with wheels are bikes. Bikes can bring us wherever we want them, well almost wherever we want them to. A train has wheels, but the wheels can only ride on tracks not on the road. Cars can only go on the road not on the train tracks.

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Transportation: Transportation is something we use every day. It’s the way we get around — cars, planes, trucks, buses, helicopters and walking. Think about it, you’re on a bus to school; that’s a form of transportation. Or if you walk to school or drive a car to school or even fly to school in a helicopter, they are all forms of transportation.

Joseph Perinchery

Grade 5, Epiphany

Utility carts: Utility carts have wheels. They can be very heavy. When we were moving we used one to move our very big boxes. Sometime the delivery man uses one.

Maverick Skrzypczynski

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Place to place: Cars have wheels to make them go fast. Trash cans and recycle bins have wheels to make it easier to push them to the curb. My teacher has a chair with wheels so she can move from place to place.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Trains: A bike has wheels. A car has wheels. I love Thomas the Train. Trains have wheels.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Roller skates: There are a lot of things with wheels like cars and skateboards but I will be writing about roller skates. Roller skates have four wheels. I have roller skates that can turn into rollerblades. Rollerblades are hard to balance on because all of the wheels are in the middle!

Brooklyn Mlot

Grade 2, Parkside

Airplanes: Do you want to go on an airplane? Airplanes have wheels so that they can land down softly. Airplanes can go in high in the sky. Airplanes can go so high that they can touch the clouds. Airplanes can go anywhere!

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Important: My mom’s car has wheels. My dad’s truck has wheels. My stepmom’s jeep has wheels. All trucks, jeeps and cars have wheels. We all need wheels so we can go places. Toy cars have wheels and Lego cars have wheels. Wheels and cars are important to me.

Laylah Morales

Grade 3, Sheridan

Many things: I really like many things that have wheels like a car and a four-wheeler.

Bowdie Cronic

Grade 2, Stevenson

Most common: There are many things with wheels, but I think the most common one is a car. It has four wheels on the outside and one wheel on the inside. That is a thing with wheels!

Maddie Deti

Grade 5, Calvary

Two wheels: I love my bike because it has two wheels. I love my mom’s car because you can control it with your phone. That is why I like my mom’s car.

Melena Ulrich

Grade 1, Epiphany

Wheels are fast: Cars are on wheels. A lot of things are on wheels. Things on wheels are normally fast. Cars can be very fast. If you are on a skateboard and you’re going down a hill you will go very fast.

Marlena Mayrose

Grade 5, Epiphany

Loves wheels: I love things with wheels. My favorite thing that has wheels is a Lamborghini. I like it because it is really fast. They look really cool but what I don’t like about Lamborghinis is they are loud and they are really, really expensive. I wish I could have a Lamborghini. That would be very cool. Wheels are amazing!

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

