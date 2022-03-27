This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

Birds, airplanes, helicopters: You cannot believe how many things can fly. A lot of things can fly, like birds, airplanes and helicopters. Have you been on an airplane before? I have not but I think it is fun! What about a helicopter? Have you been on one? I have not been in a helicopter, but I think it is fun!

Joselyn V. Gregorio-Pineda

Grade 3, Bent

Butterflies, flies: Many things can fly like butterflies or an airplane or a fly. Next, other things like cockroaches in Florida; there so many that can fly in the sky.

Jordan Kumi-Parfour

Grade 2, Benjamin

A unicorn: A unicorn has two wings and can fly. Unicorns have huge wings that are white and fluffy. I love unicorns wings.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

A rocket: One thing that flies is a rocket. A rocket is something that goes into space. It goes into space because that is its job.

Quinn Casper

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things fly: Cars fly. Airplanes fly. Helicopters fly. Fish fly. Birds fly. Rockets fly. Hot-air balloons fly.

Dhanush Acharya

Grade 2, Glenn

Flying things are awesome: Things that fly are awesome. They can basically take you anywhere in the world. Anywhere, any home. Do you like to fly?

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Ladybugs: I like ladybugs. They are cute at flying. I like when they land. They are red and black. They are pretty and fun to play with.

Lillian Slagel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Airplanes, eagles, pigeons: Airplanes fly high in the sky. Eagles have wings to fly. A pigeon can fly.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Many things fly: There are many things that can fly. Eagles and geese are animals that can fly. They use their wings. People fly high in the sky in airplanes to get to places that are far away.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Helium balloons: Helium is put into balloons to make them fly. Airplanes fly high in the sky. Bats and birds have wings to make them fly.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

Can't keep track of all things that fly: Things that fly are birds, planes, and more. There are a lot of things that fly. I can't keep track of them.

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

Loves ladybugs: Hey! Do you like ladybugs? Well I do! They come in so many colors. They also have wings. Their wings help them fly! There are more than 5,000 types of ladybugs. Most ladybugs have spots, but some have none. I love ladybugs!

Emae VanCalbergh

Grade 2, Parkside

Flying fish: A lot of things ﬂy, like ﬁsh. I know you might ask how and what is the ﬁsh’s name. The ﬁsh's scientiﬁc name is exocoetidae. Birds, planes, bugs and ﬂies ﬂy. If you could ﬂy, where would you go, and would you use it for good or bad?

Franky Patino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Birds, football, plane, helicopter: I have seen a bird fly. I have seen a football fly, and I have seen a plane fly. All of these things can fly and a helicopter can fly, too!

Darian Davis

Grade 3, Sheridan

Butterfly: A butterfly can fly but when butterflies are in a chrysalis they can’t fly — only if they are out of the chrysalis. They can fly and you can hold the butterfly, just be careful with it, so that’s why butterflies can fly.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 2, Stevenson

Reindeer: Things that fly are reindeer! And I fly! Just kidding! Ha ha!

Coralyn Auskings

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Eagles and ravens: There are many things that fly, like eagles and ravens. Some stuff that flies are birds and hawks. Most things that fly have wings or fire, like rockets run on fire, and jets run on both. Wings help steer. Fire helps to stay in the air and land. There can be some things with fire and wings that don’t fly.

Kaj Lal

Grade 2, Benjamin

Owls: What I know that flies is a bird. Owls fly too. I like it.

Ace Aguilar

Grade 1, Epiphany

Things that fly go fast: Planes can fly, so can helicopters, birds, hot-air balloons and butterflies. Flying fish are fish that when they need to move faster can fly.

Gigi Crothers

Grade 2, Glenn

Spaceships: Space ships can fly. They use gas to launch. Most spaceships have a cone at the top. There is a space station in Florida. One of my favorite spaceships from "Star Wars" is the Millennium Falcon.

Joey Borek

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Wings make things fly: Birds have wings to make them fly. Helicopters fly high in the sky. A falcon can fly.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Likes watching birds fly: Birds can fly in the sky. Penguins can't fly; they waddle. I like to watch the birds fly.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Animals, insects and aircrafts: Things that fly are a bird, a plane, a crow, a falcon, and an eagle. Some insects fly. One of them is a bee. Jet planes and regular planes fly.

Jeffrey Mulumba

Grade 2, Oakdale

Rainbow unicorns: Unicorns are so cool when they fly. They are normally rainbow. Unicorns are so, so playful.

Kamber Scharfenberg

Grade 2, Parkside

Animals fly: Some animals ﬂy. Planes ﬂy, but throughout history have we never had a human ﬂy. Just think of the possibilities; we could be on a high cliﬀ and ﬁnd an eagle's nest.

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Drones, paper airplanes and more: A plane flies. Helicopters and bugs fly. Flying fish, lady bugs and drones fly. Bats fly. Paper airplanes fly.

Serenity Cox

Grade 3, Sheridan

Airplanes can fly: I know what can fly. An airplane can fly. Airplanes go up and down and all around the world. Airplanes are fun to ride. They can hold people in them. They have wings that don’t flap. Airplanes are mostly white.

Hadassah Kim

Grade 2, Stevenson

Things that fly high: Things that fly are butterflies, birds, and bats. They can fly high.

Jayceon Campbell

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Birds, bats and bugs: Hi! Today we are going to talk about things that fly like a parrot and pelican, and some birds cannot fly like a penguin. Bats can fly too, so can bugs. Bugs that I like are butterflies and ladybugs. Bugs I do not like are bees and horseflies. Things that are not animals but can fly are airplanes, helicopters and jets.

Olivia Schwars

Grade 2, Benjamin

A million things fly: Things that fly are bees and airplanes and flies. There is over a million of things that fly. I can name a few more, like birds.

Coen Sax

Grade 1, Epiphany

Flying birds: The first morning I heard the birds I thought “It’s Spring!” Then I thought “flying birds!” I love birds. I think they are very much like us. They are different, they protect and they have families just like us.

Katherine Litwiller

Grade 2, Glenn

Toucans: A toucan can fly. Toucans are really colorful. They have many colors. Toucans can fly because they have wings. Toucans are one of my favorite animals. Toucans live in South America.

Mila Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fly for travel: People fly on airplanes to travel to somewhere far away. Helicopters fly high in the sky. Birds have wings to help them fly. They also lay eggs.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Jets: Things that fly are jets. They are fast. I like them because of how fast they are. You can go anywhere in an airplane. Helicopters can go high in the sky. You can go skydiving.

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Eagles: Eagles can fly 115 miles per hour. They can glide very well. They eat meat.

Tucker Mool

Grade 2, Parkside

Flying things are resourceful: Things that fly are really resourceful for faster travel, like airplanes and jets. They are a lot of fun, but a downside is that they use a lot of gas and now in these times gas is really expensive. It costs at least over $4 a gallon. While air travel is efficient, it is very costly.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary's

I see things fly: I see that birds fly with their wings. I see the jets fly with their wings. I see airplanes fly with their big wings. I see a rocket fly with the big fire. I see a rocket ship flying on live TV.

Jezreel Mulamba

Grade 3, Sheridan

Helicopters and kites: Things that fly are a helicopter and a kite.

Mikaela McIntosh

Grade 2, Stevenson

Not penguins: Birds that can fly are cardinals and robins. Birds that cannot are penguins.

Victoria Woodfin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek