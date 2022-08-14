This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Things that fly

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Flying things are cool: Things that fly don’t always have a lot in common. A helicopter uses a rotor. Butterflies use wings. Kites use wind and planes use propellers. Flying things are so cool!

Claire Malisia

Grade 2, Benjamin

Flies and butterflies: Things that fly are flies and butterflies.

Dean Williams

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of things fly: A kite can fly. Birds can fly. Bees can fly. Ladybugs can fly. A plan can fly. Flies can fly.

Bellah Davis

Grade 2, Glenn

Pegasus: One thing that can fly is a Pegasus. I imagine that I can see one because I love them. They are so majestic and their favorite food is pizza, but that is just my opinion. I love my way of imagining them; it is so much fun. I love the way they look and smell. They smell like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. They smell so good!

Ellie Hornsby

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Many things fly: Things that can fly are a plane, helicopter, a kite, eagles, and a jet. A parrot can fly. A plane is fast. A helicopter is kind of the same, but a plane is bigger. A helicopter is kind of small. Kites are fun. Parrots are cute.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

Airplane: An airplane is very fast. A plane is big. A plane is white. They flight high in the sky.

Landin Matheny

Grade 2, Parkside

Birds to leaves: A bird can fly because it has wings to fly. Airplanes can fly because they have big wings. A helicopter can fly because it has a propeller. A leaf can fly because it is small.

Caylee Wylie

Grade 3, Sheridan

The solar system: Things that fly are kites and birds and even balloons, and some airplanes and helicopters, and some insects too and last the solar system.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Tooth fairy: One of the things that can fly is the tooth fairy. I lost a tooth, and I hope the tooth fairy comes to my house tonight.

Karizma Moore

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Do you know what flies?: First, an airplane can fly and it flies slowly. Next, helicopters, birds and kites fly. Last a drone can fly, but you should control it. Do you know anything that flies?

Abhiraj Pathak

Grade 2, Benjamin

Fairies: Things that can fly are fairies. One day at school Stavroula, Melena, Mila, Peyton and I saw a tree with a tiny door and tiny boulders that covered the door. Then I smelled pumpkin. I think that might have been a fairy.

Charlotte Johnson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Superman: Superman can fly. His weakness is kryptonite. Superman’s name is Clark Kent. Oops, I shouldn’t have said that!

Wyatt Wilkey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Butterfly: A thing that flies is a butterfly. I like butterflies. A thing that flies is a fly. A thing that flies is a bat. Lots of things that fly high are cool. Things that fly are moths. I love insects or bugs! Insects are bugs.

Jordyn Mizel

Grade 2, Oakdale

Bees: Bees have wings. Bees have two wings. Bees collect nectar so they can make honey! Bees accidently collect pollen when they fly from flower to flower. If you don’t bother bees they won’t bother you. Fun fact: Bees have two stomachs.

Brooklyn Mlot

Grade 2, Parkside

Bluebirds: Today we will be talking about things that fly. A bluebird can fly up to 35 mph. Bluebirds are cool to find. Bluebirds are common. If I saw one I would be shocked.

Christian Nobles

Grade 3, Sheridan

Planes, insects, helicopters, birds: A plane can fly. An insect can fly. I buy stuff that can fly. I like helicopters and birds.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Paper airplanes: My favorite thing to fly is paper airplanes. I love to fly them so much.

Akron Ahart

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Planes: Planes are amazing things! They can help you travel. They have to go fast to take off. Being a pilot is hard work. You have to touch a lot of buttons. Planes are very convenient for long travel. They go much faster than q car at cruising speed. That’s what’s cool about planes.

Oliver Cornwell

Grade 2, Benjamin

Fairies, birds, ponies, squirrels, fish: Fairies fly and birds fly. Flying squirrels flying fish. Ponies fly too.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jets: Jets can fly fast. Jets can take people places. I wish I could be in a jet.

Konrad Gibson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Birds: Things that fly are birds. I like the blue jay the most because it's colorful and beautiful. I like the blue jay more than any bird, but it's not the best bird. I like it the best. A lot of people have different birds that they like. People even have pet birds.

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

A baseball: A baseball can fly because someone throws it. When you play baseball you need a baseball, glove and a bat. You need to keep your eye on the ball to catch it.

Liv Lunzer

Grade 2, Parkside

Things that fly: I am going to tell you the things that fly. I like birds, airplanes and rocket ships. I like all those things because some birds have red, orange, blue and pink feathers. I also like rocket ships because it looks cool to me when they say "three, two, one … blast off!" I also like the dinosaurs that fly.

Nova Cook

Grade 3, Sheridan

Aircraft, animals, objects: Helicopter and airplanes can fly, and many more things can fly like a bird and kites and insects.

Jeremiah Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Bumblebees and butterflies: There are many things that can fly, like bumblebees and butterflies. These two insects fly with their wings. Another animal that uses wings to fly is a hummingbird. Not all flying things are animals. Rockets and helicopters fly, but they aren’t animals. So those are some things that fly.

Fathima Bajulul Hak

Grade 2, Benjamin

Fairies, butterflies, squirrel: Stuff that can fly is like fairies. Another thing that can fly is a butterfly. The last thing that can fly is a flying squirrel.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Epiphany

Jet packs: Scientists have jet packs. Jet packs need jet fuel. People use jet packs to fly.

August Dohman