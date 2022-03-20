This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

Everyone help: Did you know we all need to take care of the earth? Just like we take of our family and pets! There are three simple things we can all do to help — reduce, reuse and recycle. We can reduce by taking shorter showers to save water. We can also use a refillable water bottle to limit the amount of waste we use.
Ana Aviles
Grade 3, Benjamin
Protect the world: Don’t make the earth disappear and don’t make the earth mad. Take care of Bent school. God is protecting the world.
Jesus Vega
Grade 3, Bent
Trash: I would love to get all the trash out of oceans, lakes, rivers and any body of water. I believe this would make the world a better place. I appreciate the people trying to get all trash out of the oceans and other bodies of water.
Sienna Rowe
Grade 5, Calvary
Important: Taking care of the earth is important. We pick up trash to help the earth. In my neighborhood some people pick up trash.
Carly Harrington
Grade 1, Epiphany
Recycle: To take care of the earth you need to recycle. It is hard to take care of the earth. God gave us a place to live so we have to take of it by recycling, picking up trash and not using so much water.
Justin Fernandez
Grade 3, Epiphany
Aquatic animals: Did you know that aquatic animals can get caught in your trash? The wind can actually blow your trash into a body of water. That’s why people in commercials and others persuade you to put your recycling in the recycling basket and trash in the trash bucket. By littering you are putting animals’ lives in danger. Please think about what you are doing.
Elsie Dietz
Grade 5, Epiphany
Three R's: You should always recycle, reduce and reuse. If you recycle every day you can save trees and animals. You can reduce stuff by writing on the back side or turn off the lights when you are not using it. You can reuse by making stuff out of something like a milk jug or paper roll. I hope you got inspired to save the earth.
Sobhan Kumar
Grade 2, Glenn
Bottles: What I can do to help the world is recycling and reuse. When I have a plastic bottle I save it because then I can use it again. We can help the world by picking up trash if we see some. We can plant trees so we will be able to breathe.
Anah McCabe
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Loves earth: I love earth! Earth is good because we all live on earth and it gives us oxygen. Earth gives us everything we need like water and animals. It is great in general. That’s why I love earth.
Carter Young
Grade 2, Northpoint
Take care: There are ways we all can help take care of the earth. I turn off the water when I am not using it. Throwing garbage away and not littering are also important.
Ismael Abreu Arias
Grade 3, Northpoint
Litter: Some people litter and that’s bad for our planet. That means if people litter too much, our planet will start to have less animals. Animals' habitats will start to go away, that means animals will have nowhere to live. To stop animal’s habitats from going away, people need to recycle and stop throwing trash on the ground. Our air is getting worse every time someone litters.
William Patrick
Grade 4, Northpoint
Driving: There are many ways we all can help take care of the earth. Instead of throwing garbage on the floor, I put it in the recycle or garbage bin. Driving hurts the earth so when we drive less we can take care of the earth.
Anna Coffman
Grade 5, Northpoint
Earth: Taking care of the earth is important. I can take care of the earth.
Layla Champ
Grade 2, Oakdale
Pick up trash: I can help earth by picking up trash. Keep the earth healthy and help our community be healthy.
Patrick Hood Jr.
Grade 2, Parkside
Trees: Do not chop down trees. If you chop down trees, replant them in the forest. Do not use machines that make smoke because it is killing the environment. Also, you can pick up trash anywhere like your backyard, the playground and the city. Turn off the lights because it saves energy. Will you take care of the earth?
Ares McKinney
Grade 2, Prairieland
Pollution: People need to stop littering and polluting. We need to stop this to make the earth a better place. Let’s work together, everyone! Please. It’s for a good cause.
Alex Mosher
Grade 3, Prairieland
Animals: Have you heard that animals are dying from eating plastic? One way you can stop this is to recycle! If you throw plastic, metal or even paper away it gets taken to a dump. If it’s a windy day the plastic might blow into an animal's habitat. The animal might try to eat it and it might get badly wounded.
Jack Highland
Grade 5, Prairieland
Home: The earth is a very important place. It is where you and I live. We only have one earth, so it’s best for us to take care of it. Today our earth is being hurt due to all the pollution we emit. We should be the people who take care of our home and shouldn’t rely on nature to give us things when we could help it out ourselves.
David Alvarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Help earth: My mom and I pick up trash, we help the earth. I love the earth because the earth has food and everything for us, which is why we should be grateful.
Katherine Wood
Grade 3, Sheridan
Plants: Don’t pollute. Recycle, pick up trash, help one another, plant flowers, and plant trees, limit using chemicals and be kind to animals.
Quincy Henson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Plastic: I think we should recycle. Don’t litter. If someone litters you can pick it up and use less plastic and plant more trees. Don’t test stuff on animals.
Brittin McCauley
Grade 2, Benjamin
For the Lord: I would take care of the earth by planting trees and picking up trash. I would do all of this in the name of the Lord and for his glory.
Sam Lord
Grade 5, Calvary
Clean up: What you can do to help the earth is by cleaning up trash. Another thing to help the earth is by cleaning the earth. The earth should be clean.
Mila Jaeger
Grade 1, Epiphany
Biking: I can ride my mountain bike instead of cars because the gas could make the air black. We can recycle because we can use stuff more than once. The first Earth Day was in 1970.
Jack Wey
Grade 3, Epiphany
Planet: The Earth is my favorite planet because we live on it and can breathe. So taking care of the Earth is critical or else we would have no other planet to live on and that’s a critical problem. So make sure to double check what you’re throwing or recycling away.
Luke Simmons
Grade 5, Epiphany
Paper: You can pick up garbage, plant plants, recycle and save paper. There are many ways to help the earth.
Addy Draeger
Grade 2, Glenn
Better place: I like taking care of the earth because it makes the world a better place. I plant trees. I have lots of trees in my backyard, apple trees and regular ones. Trees are the ones who give us air. That’s when we don’t want some gross air called carbon dioxide. I like doing that because sometimes it gives us fruit.
Amoree Bedeker
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Many ways: There are ways we all can help take care of the earth. I turn off the water when I am not using it. Throwing garbage away and not littering are also important.
Aiden Smallwood
Grade 3, Northpoint
Recycling: This is our earth. A lot of people think our earth is a very clean place, but in reality our earth is very messy, filled with tons of paper and plastic. This is very bad. It is hurting the animals and wild life. You are probably wondering how we could stop this terrible thing from happening. Well, there is a very reasonable solution. That is recycling!
Quinn Malone
Grade 4, Northpoint
How to help: There are many ways we all can help take care of the earth. Instead of throwing garbage on the floor, I put it in the recycle or garbage bin. Driving hurts the earth so when we drive less we can take care of the earth.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Safety: I can take care of the earth by planting flowers, trees, and growing vegetables. I love my earth. I don't want everyone to die on this earth. I want everyone to be safe.
Skylar Unhoch-Quehl
Grade 2, Oakdale
Walk: Taking care of the earth: Don’t litter, drive less, walk more and don’t cut trees.
Colton McKenney
Grade 2, Parkside
Save lives: If we save the earth, we will save lots of life. Saving the earth helps everybody, so it’s a very responsible thing to do. You can clean plastic and junk out of the ocean. You can also help out around our community by recycling.
James O’Brien
Grade 3, Prairieland
Lights: Make sure you turn off the lights! You should save electricity to help preserve the earth. Whenever you leave your house or exit a room, make sure to turn the lights off to save electricity. It saves you money and helps the earth.
Luke Woods
Grade 5, Prairieland
Oceans: How to take care of the earth is picking up trash in parks and in oceans! Our air can get polluted and our oceans as well. The people on earth need to do community service and pick up trash and join organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council. We need to save our earth.
Amelia Tiemann
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Clean: I will make sure that people put stuff away in the garbage and not on the floor. If we don’t, the earth won’t be clean. We have to try our best. But that’s why we have to keep it clean. That can hurt the animals. But that’s why I want to take of the earth.
Malaysia Young
Grade 3, Sheridan