This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Taking care of the earth

Everyone help: Did you know we all need to take care of the earth? Just like we take of our family and pets! There are three simple things we can all do to help — reduce, reuse and recycle. We can reduce by taking shorter showers to save water. We can also use a refillable water bottle to limit the amount of waste we use.

Ana Aviles

Grade 3, Benjamin

Protect the world: Don’t make the earth disappear and don’t make the earth mad. Take care of Bent school. God is protecting the world.

Jesus Vega

Grade 3, Bent

Trash: I would love to get all the trash out of oceans, lakes, rivers and any body of water. I believe this would make the world a better place. I appreciate the people trying to get all trash out of the oceans and other bodies of water.

Sienna Rowe

Grade 5, Calvary

Important: Taking care of the earth is important. We pick up trash to help the earth. In my neighborhood some people pick up trash.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

Recycle: To take care of the earth you need to recycle. It is hard to take care of the earth. God gave us a place to live so we have to take of it by recycling, picking up trash and not using so much water.

Justin Fernandez

Grade 3, Epiphany

Aquatic animals: Did you know that aquatic animals can get caught in your trash? The wind can actually blow your trash into a body of water. That’s why people in commercials and others persuade you to put your recycling in the recycling basket and trash in the trash bucket. By littering you are putting animals’ lives in danger. Please think about what you are doing.

Elsie Dietz

Grade 5, Epiphany

Three R's: You should always recycle, reduce and reuse. If you recycle every day you can save trees and animals. You can reduce stuff by writing on the back side or turn off the lights when you are not using it. You can reuse by making stuff out of something like a milk jug or paper roll. I hope you got inspired to save the earth.

Sobhan Kumar

Grade 2, Glenn

Bottles: What I can do to help the world is recycling and reuse. When I have a plastic bottle I save it because then I can use it again. We can help the world by picking up trash if we see some. We can plant trees so we will be able to breathe.

Anah McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Loves earth: I love earth! Earth is good because we all live on earth and it gives us oxygen. Earth gives us everything we need like water and animals. It is great in general. That’s why I love earth.

Carter Young

Grade 2, Northpoint

Take care: There are ways we all can help take care of the earth. I turn off the water when I am not using it. Throwing garbage away and not littering are also important.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Litter: Some people litter and that’s bad for our planet. That means if people litter too much, our planet will start to have less animals. Animals' habitats will start to go away, that means animals will have nowhere to live. To stop animal’s habitats from going away, people need to recycle and stop throwing trash on the ground. Our air is getting worse every time someone litters.

William Patrick

Grade 4, Northpoint

Driving: There are many ways we all can help take care of the earth. Instead of throwing garbage on the floor, I put it in the recycle or garbage bin. Driving hurts the earth so when we drive less we can take care of the earth.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

Earth: Taking care of the earth is important. I can take care of the earth.

Layla Champ

Grade 2, Oakdale

Pick up trash: I can help earth by picking up trash. Keep the earth healthy and help our community be healthy.

Patrick Hood Jr.

Grade 2, Parkside

Trees: Do not chop down trees. If you chop down trees, replant them in the forest. Do not use machines that make smoke because it is killing the environment. Also, you can pick up trash anywhere like your backyard, the playground and the city. Turn off the lights because it saves energy. Will you take care of the earth?

Ares McKinney

Grade 2, Prairieland

Pollution: People need to stop littering and polluting. We need to stop this to make the earth a better place. Let’s work together, everyone! Please. It’s for a good cause.

Alex Mosher

Grade 3, Prairieland

Animals: Have you heard that animals are dying from eating plastic? One way you can stop this is to recycle! If you throw plastic, metal or even paper away it gets taken to a dump. If it’s a windy day the plastic might blow into an animal's habitat. The animal might try to eat it and it might get badly wounded.

Jack Highland

Grade 5, Prairieland

Home: The earth is a very important place. It is where you and I live. We only have one earth, so it’s best for us to take care of it. Today our earth is being hurt due to all the pollution we emit. We should be the people who take care of our home and shouldn’t rely on nature to give us things when we could help it out ourselves.

David Alvarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Help earth: My mom and I pick up trash, we help the earth. I love the earth because the earth has food and everything for us, which is why we should be grateful.

Katherine Wood

Grade 3, Sheridan

Plants: Don’t pollute. Recycle, pick up trash, help one another, plant flowers, and plant trees, limit using chemicals and be kind to animals.

Quincy Henson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Plastic: I think we should recycle. Don’t litter. If someone litters you can pick it up and use less plastic and plant more trees. Don’t test stuff on animals.

Brittin McCauley

Grade 2, Benjamin

For the Lord: I would take care of the earth by planting trees and picking up trash. I would do all of this in the name of the Lord and for his glory.

Sam Lord

Grade 5, Calvary

Clean up: What you can do to help the earth is by cleaning up trash. Another thing to help the earth is by cleaning the earth. The earth should be clean.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Epiphany

Biking: I can ride my mountain bike instead of cars because the gas could make the air black. We can recycle because we can use stuff more than once. The first Earth Day was in 1970.

Jack Wey

Grade 3, Epiphany

Planet: The Earth is my favorite planet because we live on it and can breathe. So taking care of the Earth is critical or else we would have no other planet to live on and that’s a critical problem. So make sure to double check what you’re throwing or recycling away.

Luke Simmons

Grade 5, Epiphany

Paper: You can pick up garbage, plant plants, recycle and save paper. There are many ways to help the earth.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

Better place: I like taking care of the earth because it makes the world a better place. I plant trees. I have lots of trees in my backyard, apple trees and regular ones. Trees are the ones who give us air. That’s when we don’t want some gross air called carbon dioxide. I like doing that because sometimes it gives us fruit.

Amoree Bedeker

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Many ways: There are ways we all can help take care of the earth. I turn off the water when I am not using it. Throwing garbage away and not littering are also important.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Recycling: This is our earth. A lot of people think our earth is a very clean place, but in reality our earth is very messy, filled with tons of paper and plastic. This is very bad. It is hurting the animals and wild life. You are probably wondering how we could stop this terrible thing from happening. Well, there is a very reasonable solution. That is recycling!

Quinn Malone

Grade 4, Northpoint

How to help: There are many ways we all can help take care of the earth. Instead of throwing garbage on the floor, I put it in the recycle or garbage bin. Driving hurts the earth so when we drive less we can take care of the earth.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Safety: I can take care of the earth by planting flowers, trees, and growing vegetables. I love my earth. I don't want everyone to die on this earth. I want everyone to be safe.

Skylar Unhoch-Quehl

Grade 2, Oakdale

Walk: Taking care of the earth: Don’t litter, drive less, walk more and don’t cut trees.

Colton McKenney

Grade 2, Parkside

Save lives: If we save the earth, we will save lots of life. Saving the earth helps everybody, so it’s a very responsible thing to do. You can clean plastic and junk out of the ocean. You can also help out around our community by recycling.

James O’Brien

Grade 3, Prairieland

Lights: Make sure you turn off the lights! You should save electricity to help preserve the earth. Whenever you leave your house or exit a room, make sure to turn the lights off to save electricity. It saves you money and helps the earth.

Luke Woods

Grade 5, Prairieland

Oceans: How to take care of the earth is picking up trash in parks and in oceans! Our air can get polluted and our oceans as well. The people on earth need to do community service and pick up trash and join organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Council. We need to save our earth.

Amelia Tiemann

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Clean: I will make sure that people put stuff away in the garbage and not on the floor. If we don’t, the earth won’t be clean. We have to try our best. But that’s why we have to keep it clean. That can hurt the animals. But that’s why I want to take of the earth.

Malaysia Young

Grade 3, Sheridan