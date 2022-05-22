This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Summer

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse also appears in print every Sunday.

Love summer: During summer many people celebrate by having fun. Some people swim, go to the park or more. My favorite thing to do in summer is play with my friends. I love summer!

Tucker Frantz

Grade 2, Benjamin

Bittersweet: I love summer because my birthday it is in July. I also don’t like summer that much because I love and we do this thing called world changer and it is my favorite. So I don’t like summer and I do like summer; it is called bittersweet.

Kian Todeo Garcia

Grade 3, Bent

Favorite season: Summer is my favorite season of all. I love it being nice and warm. I love swimming in summer a lot. Summer is the best.

Elsa Birgells

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Swimming: In the summer Paisley and I go out to swim and Mom sometimes does too. We have so much fun. I love summer so much.

Lily Lauts

Grade 2, Glenn

Go to the pool: Summer is going to be hot so I will go to the pool or the beach. I’m going to the pool because the pool has no sharks in the pool or sea weed.

Levi Simmonin

Grade 3, Glenn

A summer poem: The sun is setting/Seagulls are flying above./A beautiful sea/ In the summer sky./Clouds of all kinds float above./Slow and elegant.

Lydia McCulley

Grade 4, Glenn

Play: I love summer because I get to swim and go to my grandma’s house. Next I get to play.

Vera Preston

Grade 1, Grove

Summer is fun: Summer is fun because I get to go for long walks. I also like this season because I get to go to the water park. Sometimes we get ice cream from the ice cream truck. Last but not least I finally get to wear shorts and a T-shirt after the long winter.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Summer activities: This summer, I want to swim, and I want to bike and go fishing and camping.

Henry Koetters

Kindergarten, home school

Best time of year: I love summer. It is hot. I love to swim, bike, fish and camp in summer. Most of all, I love to go to the park right next to us. Summer is the best time of year.

Luke Koetters

Grade 2, home school

Summer plans: I want to bike 100 miles this summer. I want to hold my breath for a minute or two. I want to get a dog or another pet that is not a fish. I want to have a great summer.

Noah Koetters

Grade 5, home school

The things I like about summer: The flowers bloom in the summer. In the summer I go swimming a lot. In the summer I go on vacation. I can’t wait until summer.

Makenzie Lawless

Grade 1, Prairieland

Summer birthday: Summer is my favorite because it’s my birthday month. There are so many fun things to do like swimming and riding bikes. Since the weather is warm, you can go outside and run around. My favorite is going in our backyard with my family. I like to play on the playset. I like to watch the sunset and feel the weather get cooler.

Drew White

Grade 3, Prairieland

Love and hate: I don’t hate summer, but I don’t like it either because I am more of a stay inside or sleep person. Plus, you get sticky and sweaty. I love playing sports, but I’m still a stay inside and sleep person. I kind of like summer.

Xitlali Bucio Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

All about summer: I go to the pool. I play outside with my friends. I go to the movies and explore the world.

Christian Nobles

Grade 3, Sheridan

Water park: I love the summer time. It is a warm season. I like to go to State Farm Park and wear swimsuits.

Emma Colby

Grade 2, Stevenson

Play in the sprinkler: I like summer because I get to wear shorts. I like to play in the sprinkler!

Kellan Adeniyi

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Play dates: First summer is the best. We can stay up late, have sleepovers and even play dates. I also love summer. It’s the best. What do you like about summer?

Brittin McCauley

Grade 2, Benjamin

The beach: In summer I am going to the beach in Miami and I am also going to church camp and going swimming. I am going to sleep for a long time just like most animals do in winter. I am going to play Roblox when it's summer. I am also going to play sports like soccer, volleyball and laugh when I miss.

Yaritzell Barto Palafox

Grade 3, Bent

Play with friends: I like summer because I like swimming in my pool and playing with my friends.

Gabriella Becker

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Summer is hot: Summer is very hot. You can use a fan to cool you down. All the pools are open in the summer. There is no school in the summer. People like to eat ice cream in the summer. People wear shorts in the summer.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

What I'm doing this summer: This summer I’m going to a wedding, I’m doing a theater camp and my mom’s going to have a baby on July 19, 2022, and the wedding is on July 16, 2022. That’s crazy; they’re just three days apart.

Lotte Stephey

Grade 3, Glenn

Why I love summer: I love summer because it’s hot and we get to go to the beach. We get to play at the pool and we get ice cream from the ice cream truck. That’s why I love summer.

Nolan Dew

Grade 1, Grove

Go summer!: I think summer is the best season ever. Go summer! You can wear big or small shorts in the summer because it is warm! Also the public pools are fun at the right temperature. Splash, splash! You can ride your bike and go to the park. I like to play on the slide when I go the park. When you go outside you can set up bubbles.

Stormy Slichenmyer

Grade 2, Grove

Bugs and fish: I love the summer. In the summer you get to swim in the pool. There are lots of bugs to catch. I like to catch many kinds of fish. At the end of summer you get to back to school.

Connor Wall

Grade 1, Prairieland

Least favorite season: Summer is my least favorite season because it's so warm and sweaty outside. One thing I like about summer is going swimming. I also don't like bugs.

Wolf Kocourek

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Summer scenery: I love how it looks in summer. The trees have leaves, the grass is green, and flowers begin to bloom. It is very beautiful. I love going into the forest with my dad and it makes me so glad. I love summer. It is my favorite season.

Nova Cook

Grade 3, Sheridan

Lots of fun: On summer break I am going to go to State Farm Park and go see my friend that moved, and we’re going to have lots of fun together.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Ice cream: In the summer I like to go swimming. My sister and I go swimming a lot! We also eat a lot of ice cream!

Karizma Moore

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Can't wait for summer: I can’t wait for summer! First, I can’t wait to play softball with my friends. I can’t wait for my babysitter Cassie to come and watch us. Also, I can’t wait to run around my dad’s farm. On the farm we get to ride the golf cart, gator and tractors. After, I get to ride my dad’s boat on the lake with friends and family.

Haylen Wood

Grade 2, Benjamin

Go to the park: In summer I like going to the park, watching the sunset and sunrise, staying up listening to music until 4, playing games and watching TV. I will probably go to my friend’s house if I can. I will sit on front of my porch and watch. I will explore a forest I found with my sister.

Jordan J. Flores Lepe

Grade 3, Bent

No school: I love summer. Summer is warm and fun. There is no school in summer. I can’t wait until summer.

Halle Heller

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Ride bike: I love summer. I can ride my bike. It will be so much fun. The ice cream truck comes a lot. The slushies are so, so good. That is why I love summer.

Stacia Lana

Grade 3, Glenn

For summer: I’m going bowling, painting my rocks, playing a lot of games, having a movie night, playing with our friends and going to my cousin’s house and playing in their pool.

Zaya Williams

Grade 1, Grove

Summer break: I think summer is great. Let me tell you why. We play outside in summer. Summer is so, so hot. Summer is the time when you have a break from school called summer break. I think summer is so fun!

Claire Woods

Grade 1, Prairieland

Amazing time: I love summer! There are beaches, pools, heat, and a lot of other things. I personally like the ocean. It's bright blue water, crashing waves and raindrops. My name is Jacob. Summer is an amazing time for Nerf guns and water guns. Summer spells geese, bugs, and mosquitoes — yuck.

Jacob Geraghty

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Sunny and nice: I love summer because it is so nice outside. Summer is so fun. You can swim, play outside and sports open. Summer is my favorite, plus it is always sunny.

Tripp Roberts

Grade 3, Sheridan

Exciting: My favorite season is summer. It is very hot in the summertime. I’m going to swim, jump on the trampoline, and go to my friend’s house. I will have so much fun. I’m excited for summer break.

Rylee Arreola

Grade 2, Stevenson

Really hot: When it’s summer, I set up the pool. We have fun! It’s so hot when it’s summer. It’s like a desert because it’s really hot!

Aditya Patel

Grade 1, Sugar Creek