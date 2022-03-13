This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: St. Patrick's Day

Doesn't believe in leprechauns: I like wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day but I don’t believe in leprechauns.

Khloe Loggans

Grade 5, Calvary

St. Patrick: We celebrate St. Patrick's in March. St. Patrick was born in Ireland. St. Patrick was also a good priest.

Joey Michel

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17. St. Patrick’s colors are green and yellow.

Olivia Karkatzounis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Casual clothing at school: On St. Patrick’s Day I get to wear casual clothing at school, and don’t forget to put on some green or gold. If you don’t, get ready for the pinch because the guy is not going to be happy.

Kallie Cacter

Grade 3, Epiphany

Holiday from Ireland: St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday from Ireland. Leprechauns say if you find a leaf clover it would give you good luck. It is lucky to find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow too. In Chicago they dye the river green and have a big parade.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Loves St. Patrick's Day: I love St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is amazing! What I like the most about St. Patrick’s Day is to make the trap, and I like to dress all green. Then what I don’t like about St. Patrick’s Day is the leprechaun is just so sneaky, but I still like St. Patrick’s Day. I really want to catch him and I want his pot of gold. I love St. Patrick’s Day.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My birthday: St. Patrick's Day is my birthday and it is fun. St. Patrick's Day has a lot of green in it. St. Patrick's Day is a holiday with family and friends. St. Patrick's Day is amazing.

Emma Dotseth

Grade 2, Oakdale

Don't get pinched: We wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. We don’t get pinched.

Kane Franzen

Grade 2, Parkside

A fun holiday: For most American families, St. Patrick's day is a fun holiday. I have many ancestors who are Irish! When March 17th rolls around, my family and I drive two hours down to my grandparents in Edwardsville, Illinois! Then, we go to the St. Patrick's Day parade in St Louis. I love doing it! This holiday makes me grin just thinking about it!

Finley Walsh

Grade 5, Prairieland

Rich history and deep meaning: St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday with rich history and deep meaning. Leprechauns are fairies. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in the Republic of Ireland. The first St. Patrick’s Day was in New York in the 1760s. The river in Chicago is dyed green. Blue used to be the St. Patrick’s Day color. The holiday is named after St. Patrick, he lived over 1,500 years ago.

Ariana Ford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Rainbows: I like rainbows. I like green. Leprechauns are mischievous. Leprechauns are gold.

Kasdiaine Gray

Grade 2, Stevenson

Golden coins: I want to make homemade golden coins. The leprechauns would like them.

Kellan Adeniyi

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Parade with candy: On St. Patrick’s Day we usually go to a parade and get candy, and spend time with my grandma.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Dad's birthday: Saint Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday! I like it because it’s my dad’s birthday. Also someone died on this day; it was Saint Patrick.

Harper Scheets

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Catching leprechauns: On St. Patrick’s Day I try to catch the leprechaun. This time I am going to catch the leprechaun.

Krimzyn Hilgenbrinck

Grade 1, Epiphany

Get the leprechaun: I love St. Patrick’s Day. I love trying to get the leprechaun. I will try to leave my dog out to get him. Hopefully my dog will get him.

Bryce Willams

Grade 3, Epiphany

A lucky day: St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky day because you could get gold. A lot of people tell me that wear green or else you will get pinched. A lot of people tell me if you go to the end of the rainbow you will see a pot of gold.

Jaxon Maurer

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Have to wear green: On St. Patrick's Day you have to wear green. There are also leprechauns that steal coins. If you don't wear green you might get pinched.

Tatum Vandegraft

Grade 2, Oakdale

Leprechaun hats: We are going to wear leprechaun hats. I love hats. Do you love hats?

Annina Lee

Grade 2, Parkside

Irish culture: St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17. The full lowdown on Saint Patrick: pots of gold, shamrocks, leprechauns and good luck! My grandma’s birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day. Also, most people wear green on March 17 and leprechauns may be lucky, but they are nice.

Tripp Roberts

Grade 3, Sheridan

Family get-together: On St. Patrick’s Day my family gets together and we celebrate by playing and eating together. Some of my family is Irish. I love this day.

Hadassah Kim

Grade 2, Stevenson

Started in 416: St. Patrick’s Day started in the year 416. It is an Irish holiday. A leprechaun is tiny, but sneaky.

Avery Wilson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Green milk jugs: On St. Patrick’s Day I usually wear green. I remember my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Kampse dyed the milk in my milk jug green. What do you do on St. Patrick’s Day?

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Leprechaun traps: I like St. Patrick’s Day because you can stay up making a trap, but the leprechaun will destroy your houses to a green lake.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Lucky Charms: I like St. Patrick’s Day because I like the cereal Lucky Charms. It is very yummy.

Charlotte Johnson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Celebrate at school: On St. Patrick’s Day you have to wear green if you don’t want to get pinched. You can try to catch the leprechaun. At school you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green!

Logan Nagel

Grade 3, Epiphany

Never been pinched: When it’s St. Patrick’s Day you have to wear green. If you don’t, you will get pinched. I always wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. I also have never been pinched on St. Patrick’s Day.

Peyton McKinsey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun and special: St. Patrick's Day is fun. It's also about green. St. Patrick's Day is about green flowers. St. Patrick's Day is so special to me because I like green. I love grass. I love St. Patrick's Day.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

St. Patrick's Day parade: I love St. Patrick’s Day! I love to watch the parade. It is fun to watch!

Ryan Cantway

Grade 2, Parkside

Family likes the holiday: On St. Patrick’s Day you wear green. If you don’t wear green you get pinched. St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday. My family and I like St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe you should celebrate.

Christian Noble

Grade 3, Sheridan

Spring: I like St. Patrick’s Day. I like St. Patrick’s Day because it is in spring and I like spring. I also like it because it is when you see a rainbow and follow it and you might find a pot of gold. I have not caught a leprechaun before but this year I will!

Avery McGirr

Grade 2, Stevenson

Pot of gold: On St. Patrick’s Day, we will wear green so we don’t get pinched. If I see a rainbow, I will look for a pot of gold.

Karizma Moore

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Wear green, people!: I have nothing at all to say about St. Patrick’s Day except wear green, people.

Noah Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Middle name is Patrick: Patrick is my middle name! March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day.

Quinn Casper

Grade 1, Epiphany

Green and gold: What I do for St. Patrick’s Day is I wear green and gold. I also eat a nice lunch and dinner with my most favorite mashed potatoes. I tried to catch a leprechaun but I didn’t.

Grace Harr

Grade 3, Epiphany

Leprechauns lead to gold: Wear green when it is St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day has rainbows. Catch the leprechaun and he will lead you to his gold.

Lainey Swanson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Family likes to wear green: I like St. Patrick's Day because my family likes to wear green.

Kei'Mani Berry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Gold coins and four-leaf clovers: I love St. Patrick’s Day! I love the gold coins and four-leaf clovers! One time I found one. I have eaten a chocolate coin.

Khaydon Hall

Grade 2, Parkside

Likes St. Patrick's Day: St. Patrick’s Day is fun. Do you like St. Patrick’s Day? Everyone dresses like green. St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday it is fun. I like St. Patrick’s Day. I love it.

Brooklyn Mitchell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Likes leprechauns: I like leprechauns. At the end of the rainbows there is a pot of gold. Leprechauns are Irish. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Unicorn headbands: I picked out unicorn St. Patrick’s Day headbands for my friend, Lana, and me. We will wear them on 3-17-22.

Victoria Woodfin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek