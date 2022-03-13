This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: St. Patrick's Day

Doesn't believe in leprechauns: I like wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day but I don’t believe in leprechauns.
Khloe Loggans
Grade 5, Calvary
St. Patrick: We celebrate St. Patrick's in March. St. Patrick was born in Ireland. St. Patrick was also a good priest.
Joey Michel
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
March 17: St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17. St. Patrick’s colors are green and yellow.
Olivia Karkatzounis
Grade 1, Epiphany
Casual clothing at school: On St. Patrick’s Day I get to wear casual clothing at school, and don’t forget to put on some green or gold. If you don’t, get ready for the pinch because the guy is not going to be happy.
Kallie Cacter
Grade 3, Epiphany
Holiday from Ireland: St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday from Ireland. Leprechauns say if you find a leaf clover it would give you good luck. It is lucky to find a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow too. In Chicago they dye the river green and have a big parade.
Saheli Sura
Grade 3, Grove
Loves St. Patrick's Day: I love St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is amazing! What I like the most about St. Patrick’s Day is to make the trap, and I like to dress all green. Then what I don’t like about St. Patrick’s Day is the leprechaun is just so sneaky, but I still like St. Patrick’s Day. I really want to catch him and I want his pot of gold. I love St. Patrick’s Day.
Knox Craig
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My birthday: St. Patrick's Day is my birthday and it is fun. St. Patrick's Day has a lot of green in it. St. Patrick's Day is a holiday with family and friends. St. Patrick's Day is amazing.
Emma Dotseth
Grade 2, Oakdale
Don't get pinched: We wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. We don’t get pinched.
Kane Franzen
Grade 2, Parkside
A fun holiday: For most American families, St. Patrick's day is a fun holiday. I have many ancestors who are Irish! When March 17th rolls around, my family and I drive two hours down to my grandparents in Edwardsville, Illinois! Then, we go to the St. Patrick's Day parade in St Louis. I love doing it! This holiday makes me grin just thinking about it!
Finley Walsh
Grade 5, Prairieland
Rich history and deep meaning: St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday with rich history and deep meaning. Leprechauns are fairies. St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated in the Republic of Ireland. The first St. Patrick’s Day was in New York in the 1760s. The river in Chicago is dyed green. Blue used to be the St. Patrick’s Day color. The holiday is named after St. Patrick, he lived over 1,500 years ago.
Ariana Ford
Grade 3, Sheridan
Rainbows: I like rainbows. I like green. Leprechauns are mischievous. Leprechauns are gold.
Kasdiaine Gray
Grade 2, Stevenson
Golden coins: I want to make homemade golden coins. The leprechauns would like them.
Kellan Adeniyi
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Parade with candy: On St. Patrick’s Day we usually go to a parade and get candy, and spend time with my grandma.
Maddie Beverlin
Grade 5, Calvary
Dad's birthday: Saint Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday! I like it because it’s my dad’s birthday. Also someone died on this day; it was Saint Patrick.
Harper Scheets
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Catching leprechauns: On St. Patrick’s Day I try to catch the leprechaun. This time I am going to catch the leprechaun.
Krimzyn Hilgenbrinck
Grade 1, Epiphany
Get the leprechaun: I love St. Patrick’s Day. I love trying to get the leprechaun. I will try to leave my dog out to get him. Hopefully my dog will get him.
Bryce Willams
Grade 3, Epiphany
A lucky day: St. Patrick’s Day is a lucky day because you could get gold. A lot of people tell me that wear green or else you will get pinched. A lot of people tell me if you go to the end of the rainbow you will see a pot of gold.
Jaxon Maurer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Have to wear green: On St. Patrick's Day you have to wear green. There are also leprechauns that steal coins. If you don't wear green you might get pinched.
Tatum Vandegraft
Grade 2, Oakdale
Leprechaun hats: We are going to wear leprechaun hats. I love hats. Do you love hats?
Annina Lee
Grade 2, Parkside
Irish culture: St. Patrick’s Day is a celebration of Irish culture on or around March 17. The full lowdown on Saint Patrick: pots of gold, shamrocks, leprechauns and good luck! My grandma’s birthday is on St. Patrick’s Day. Also, most people wear green on March 17 and leprechauns may be lucky, but they are nice.
Tripp Roberts
Grade 3, Sheridan
Family get-together: On St. Patrick’s Day my family gets together and we celebrate by playing and eating together. Some of my family is Irish. I love this day.
Hadassah Kim
Grade 2, Stevenson
Started in 416: St. Patrick’s Day started in the year 416. It is an Irish holiday. A leprechaun is tiny, but sneaky.
Avery Wilson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Green milk jugs: On St. Patrick’s Day I usually wear green. I remember my kindergarten teacher Mrs. Kampse dyed the milk in my milk jug green. What do you do on St. Patrick’s Day?
Anna Schenk
Grade 5, Calvary
Leprechaun traps: I like St. Patrick’s Day because you can stay up making a trap, but the leprechaun will destroy your houses to a green lake.
Eileen Kelley
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Lucky Charms: I like St. Patrick’s Day because I like the cereal Lucky Charms. It is very yummy.
Charlotte Johnson
Grade 1, Epiphany
Celebrate at school: On St. Patrick’s Day you have to wear green if you don’t want to get pinched. You can try to catch the leprechaun. At school you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with green!
Logan Nagel
Grade 3, Epiphany
Never been pinched: When it’s St. Patrick’s Day you have to wear green. If you don’t, you will get pinched. I always wear green on St. Patrick’s Day. I also have never been pinched on St. Patrick’s Day.
Peyton McKinsey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Fun and special: St. Patrick's Day is fun. It's also about green. St. Patrick's Day is about green flowers. St. Patrick's Day is so special to me because I like green. I love grass. I love St. Patrick's Day.
Sarah Castaneda
Grade 2, Oakdale
St. Patrick's Day parade: I love St. Patrick’s Day! I love to watch the parade. It is fun to watch!
Ryan Cantway
Grade 2, Parkside
Family likes the holiday: On St. Patrick’s Day you wear green. If you don’t wear green you get pinched. St. Patrick’s Day is a fun holiday. My family and I like St. Patrick’s Day. Maybe you should celebrate.
Christian Noble
Grade 3, Sheridan
Spring: I like St. Patrick’s Day. I like St. Patrick’s Day because it is in spring and I like spring. I also like it because it is when you see a rainbow and follow it and you might find a pot of gold. I have not caught a leprechaun before but this year I will!
Avery McGirr
Grade 2, Stevenson
Pot of gold: On St. Patrick’s Day, we will wear green so we don’t get pinched. If I see a rainbow, I will look for a pot of gold.
Karizma Moore
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Wear green, people!: I have nothing at all to say about St. Patrick’s Day except wear green, people.
Noah Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Middle name is Patrick: Patrick is my middle name! March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day.
Quinn Casper
Grade 1, Epiphany
Green and gold: What I do for St. Patrick’s Day is I wear green and gold. I also eat a nice lunch and dinner with my most favorite mashed potatoes. I tried to catch a leprechaun but I didn’t.
Grace Harr
Grade 3, Epiphany
Leprechauns lead to gold: Wear green when it is St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day has rainbows. Catch the leprechaun and he will lead you to his gold.
Lainey Swanson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Family likes to wear green: I like St. Patrick's Day because my family likes to wear green.
Kei'Mani Berry
Grade 2, Oakdale
Gold coins and four-leaf clovers: I love St. Patrick’s Day! I love the gold coins and four-leaf clovers! One time I found one. I have eaten a chocolate coin.
Khaydon Hall
Grade 2, Parkside
Likes St. Patrick's Day: St. Patrick’s Day is fun. Do you like St. Patrick’s Day? Everyone dresses like green. St. Patrick’s Day is a holiday it is fun. I like St. Patrick’s Day. I love it.
Brooklyn Mitchell
Grade 3, Sheridan
Likes leprechauns: I like leprechauns. At the end of the rainbows there is a pot of gold. Leprechauns are Irish. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17.
Bryce McGee
Grade 2, Stevenson
Unicorn headbands: I picked out unicorn St. Patrick’s Day headbands for my friend, Lana, and me. We will wear them on 3-17-22.
Victoria Woodfin
Grade 1, Sugar Creek