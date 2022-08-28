This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Hawaii, Japan and Alaska: I love to travel. Some places I want to go are Hawaii, Japan and Alaska. I love the nature in those areas. Alaska has many temperate rainforests. They are basically woods that get a lot of rain. I love woods. Hawaii is a tropical island.

Oliver Cornwell

Grade 2, Benjamin

Australia and Mexico: I think I would like to visit Australia. I’d like to visit Australia because it sounds interesting, but maybe Mexico because my family is from there. The last place I would like to visit is Italy.

Madelyn Castaneda Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Dollywood: I want to go to Dollywood. It is fun. It is cool. It is in Tennessee.

Jamison Clauss

Grade 1, Epiphany

Florida: I would like to visit Florida because it has a beach and oceans, it’s amazing! You can scuba dive and see sharks and pools, also hotels and food.

Rocco Chiesi

Grade 1, Grove

Antarctica: I would like to visit Antarctica! Antarctica has penguins; that is why I want to go to Antarctica. Also, I want to go to Antarctica because I want to see a baby seal.

Joey Borek

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My teacher's house: I would like to visit Ms. Blair's apartment. Ms. Blair would take me to the park. We have so much fun together!

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Europe: I would like to visit Europe. I read about Europe at school, and it seems interesting. My mom and dad would be invited.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Alaska: I want to visit Alaska because I want to discover bigfoot. Alaska is the one place you can find him.

Tucker Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Michigan: Let me tell you about Michigan. There is a big lake. It is very hot in summer. In Holland, Michigan, flowers bloom. I want to go to Michigan.

Ethan Webster

Grade 1, Prairieland

Fenway Park: I want to go to Fenway Park. Fenway is home of the Boston Red Sox. It is the oldest MLB stadium. I hope it happens!

Mayson Barr

Grade 3, Prairieland

Lots of places: I’d like to visit France, Wisconsin Dells, Greece, Egypt, Disneyland — not Disney World but Disneyland— and Harry Potter land and Hawaii; just those places even though it’s a lot.

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Mexico: I would like to visit Mexico. I want to go there because I want to try Mexico’s food. I think Mexico’s food is good so I want to try more of it.

Max Myers

Grade 3, Sheridan

Los Angeles: I’d like to go to L.A. and see LeBron James. I also want to go to the beach.

Akron Ahart

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Anna Maria Island: I want to visit Anna Maria Island. You can fish or swim in the ocean. You can ride horses on the beach. You can ride boats. You can make your own doughnuts at doughnut experiment. You can play on the beach. I can’t wait to go there next year.

Ryan Erwin

Grade 2, Benjamin

Chicago, Canada, Disneyland and more: I want to go to Chicago soon. I want to go to Disneyland. I want to go to Children’s Discovery Museum. I want to go to the beach again sometime. I want to go to Canada some time. I want to go to school all the time.

Taylor Harr

Grade 1, Epiphany

Africa: I’d like to visit Africa. I would visit Africa because I really like animals and Africa has a lot of animals. I would want to research the animals because I’m like a research guy. The animals I would research would be a cheetah, crocodile, hyena and a meerkat. I would like to go on a safari trip. I love Africa.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

New York: I would like to visit New York because I want to see the Empire State Building. I would want to go on a boat and go in the Statue of Liberty. I think New York is interesting to explore. I would love to see Broadway.

Aiden Reed

Grade 2, Parkside

Paris: I would like to go to Paris. I want to see "Ladybug" and "Chat Noir." I can go on the Eiffel Tower. I could see the "Mona Lisa." "Miraculous" is the best show.

Abby Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

Disney World: Disney World is where I want to visit. Disney World would be fun. I want to go to Disney World with my family. I want to go to Disney World for my birthday.

Analia Castro-Krutke

Grade 5, St. Mary's

California: I would like to visit California because it seems like a nice place and because my mom and dad have been there so I need to go there.

MaLeah Hatchett

Grade 3, Sheridan

South Carolina: I’d like to visit South Carolina to visit my friend. I want to go to the beach and go swimming and I want to go the Wisconsin Dells.

Brock Benson

Grade 2, Benjamin

China: I want to visit China. The reason why I want to go is to go on the Great Wall of China. I love China!

Gianna Robson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Green Bay, Wisconsin: I would want to go to Green Bay. My favorite thing about Green Bay is the football stadium. The Green Packers are my favorite team. I want to meet DA. That’s my dream to meet him. I really want to be a football player when I grow up.

Jaxon Maurer

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The beach: A place I want to visit is the beach. The beach has sand. You can make sandcastles. It is hot at the beach. You can eat cold food like ice cream and popsicles. Some beaches have oceans next to them.

Charlotte Peveto

Grade 2, Parkside

All around the world: Where would you like to visit? I’d like to visit Ireland, maybe Mexico too. I want to go all around the world, but I can’t. We should do it together. Where do you like to visit?

Mya Metz

Grade 1, Prairieland

Many places: There are a lot of places I'd like to visit. New Zealand looks and sounds like a fun place. You can do hiking and go to a beach and relax. Australia is also a very cool country because of all the animals. You can go to a zoo and see capybaras and lizards.

David Alvarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Places I'd like to visit: I would like to visit Texas, Hawaii, Mexico, Colorado, New York, Chicago, Europe and California.

Jahyden McClelland

Grade 3, Sheridan

Virginia: Virginia is the best vacation spot in U.S. Let me tell you about it. First, Virginia is on a side of U.S.A. Next, is also has a beach. Last, but not the very least, there are hotels there too. That’s all about my favorite state Virginia!

Rayirth Chandra