This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Places I'd like to visit

Australia: I'd like to visit Australia because I want to see kangaroos and see them kick. I'd also like to see koala. It is really going to be easy to see them because they are always found in the trees.

Sivansh Parasa

Grade 1, Benjamin

Africa: There are a lot of places that I’d like to go. I would like to go to Africa because I want to see elephants. I would also like to go there to try new food. I would like to go there to see new stuff that they make.

Henry Modine

Grade 2, Benjamin

Cairo, Egypt: I'd like to go to the capital of Egypt, Cairo. My first reason is that it contains a really amazing wonder of the world (WOW) called the Pyramids of Giza. They consist of three humongous pyramids. The second reason is that there is a really big river called the Nile River. It is the longest river in Africa and the second longest river in the world.

Nagpavan Parasa

Grade 4, Benjamin

A water park: I would like to go to the water park because I want to see my grandma swim and I also want to learn how to swim. My sister has gone to the water park before. She said it was fun, so I wanted to try!

Daniela Guerra Cruz

Grade 3, Bent

Go to the beach: I like the beach. It is fun to lie in a hammock and build a sandcastle. It is fun to go to the beach.

Krimzyn Hilgenbrinck

Grade 1, Epiphany

All around the world: I want to go to Arizona, Florida and Mexico. I want to see places. I want to see all the places in the whole entire world.

Bellah Davis

Grade 2, Glenn

Many places: I’d like to visit Hawaii, Florida, California, Disney, Disney World, Italy, Colorado, Russia and Spain. Why I want to travel so much is because I like to see other places in the world.

Hazel Overberg

Grade 1, Grove

Venice, Italy: I’d like to visit Venice, Italy. There are water roads. They use boats. I also want to see the glass blowing. I wonder if they use special glass.

Case Dohman

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

A friend's house: I would like to visit Camela's house. She lives in Bloomington. If I visit Camela, we will play and go swimming in her pool.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Chicago: I would like to visit Chicago. I would ride a bus to different car shows. Chicago has big buildings.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

The zoo: I would love to visit the zoo. I want to see all of the animals. My mom wants to go with me.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

The woods: I’d like to visit the woods. My friends and I love to visit the woods. List of things you might need: food, binoculars and a walkie-talkie. You can birdwatch, explore, play or you can go for a nature walk. There is a lot of stuff to do in the woods.

Kamber Scharfenberg

Grade 2, Parkside

New York City and Australia: I like to go places! I want to go to New York City. I will see the Statue of Liberty. I also want to visit Australia. I want to see kangaroos!

Annabelle McClure

Grade 1, Prairieland

The Bahamas: I want to go to the Bahamas because it has a certain water park, Atlantis! It has a shark tunnel. It also has a wave pool. Atlantis is huge and has huge water slides. And in conclusion the Bahamas seems like a really fun place to go.

Connor Cox

Grade 3, Prairieland

Paris: I would love to visit Paris because I really want to see the Eiffel Tower. I would also love to visit Italy. Italy seems such like a pretty place. I really want to go see the beach in Mexico. The last place I would like to visit is Alaska; I don’t know why but I just want to.

Xitali Bucio Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

England: I’d like to visit England because I researched it. It looked really fun and I’d like to try the food there. I think it would be really fun to learn more about the animals that live there.

Jazlyn Darnall

Grade 3, Sheridan

Canada: I want to go to Canada. I also want to go to Harry Potter World.

Hudson Morefield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Disney Land: I would like to visit Disneyland because it is the happiest place for everyone. There is a big castle, parks, theme parks where parents and children can have fun together. There are famous Disney characters with fun rides and roller coasters. There are resorts to stay the night. It is a tourist attraction. A lot of people visit Disneyland in the summer.

Kaj Lal

Grade 2, Benjamin

The beach: I like to go the beach. I get to play in the sand. I get ice cream. I get to swim in the water. I love my grandma’s apartment the most.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

My teacher's house: If I could go anywhere, I would choose Mrs. C's house. She has an Xbox with games. Mrs. C has farming equipment and she can show me all of the special tools.

LT Howard

Grade 4, Northpoint

The Children's Discovery Museum: I want to visit the Children's Museum. I would dress up and play pretend house. My mommy, daddy, papa and nana would join me.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

Disney World: I want to visit Disney World. Disney World has so many games and rides. I love the concession stands, mostly the candy. I really want to go to the castle. I want to get lots of prizes. I also want to go shopping to buy toys and clothes.

Emae VanCalbergh

Grade 2, Parkside

Ireland, Disney and the beach: I would like to visit many places. I love Ireland because you can learn Irish dances. I love Disney World because you get to meet Dumbo. I love the beach because I get to play in the sand, make sandcastles and see the sharks. I can’t wait to see these places.

Ellie Brienen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Japan: I want to go to Japan because I want to see the Sakura trees. Then I want to go to France and England to see the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben. Finally I want to visit India to see the Taj Mahal. These are the places I want to see.

Alex Mosher

Grade 3, Prairieland

Mexico: I would like to go to Mexico because in most places it looks really nice. I’ve only been to three places in Mexico. I would like to explore more cities and stuff.

Gio Magallanes

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Likes to travel: I like to travel. My favorite place I have been to so far is Wisconsin. I love the root beer. I like to go to the ice rink too. I love to go places.

Laylah Morales

Grade 3, Sheridan

See Mickey Mouse: I would like to go to Disney. I would want to see Mickey Mouse.

Harper Pettit

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

California: First, I would like to visit California so I could visit the Golden Gate Bridge. Next, I want to visit Grady’s Family Fun Park because there are boats there. Last, I would like to visit India again because my family lives there.

Abhiraj Pathak

Grade 2, Benjamin

The ocean: I want to go to the ocean. I want to play hide-and-seek in coral. The ocean is cool. Do you like the ocean? I do!

Lev Jaster

Grade 1, Epiphany

South America: I would like to visit South America. I would to explore South America. South America has different animals that some North America does not. South America is so cool. I want to visit it.

Lainey Swanson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Washington, D.C.: I’d like to visit Washington, D.C. It has the Martin Luther King Jr. monument. Kind did a speech and he helped Black people. He worked for equality for all people.

Khaydon Hall

Grade 2, Parkside

Wisconsin Dells: Have you ever visited Wisconsin Dells? They have a water park! They have a kid’s water park and a big kid water park. They have an arcade. There is laser tag!

Finn Ritchart

Grade 1, Prairieland

Hershey, Pa.: I would like to visit Hershey, Pennsylvania, because I love the Hershey bars! I would love to see Milton Hershey’s town. I would love to get an awesome souvenir from there. It would be so amazing to go there someday.

Maddie Hamelau

Grade 3, Prairieland

Germany: I would like to visit Germany because I have family that lives there. I would really like to see them. It is also a cool place to visit in general, the animals that live there are pretty cool. I would love to have food from there. It is really good.

Sophia-Phillips-Ohmart

Grade 5, St. Mary's

New York: I would go to New York. It’s a big place. I like hot dogs and the trees and open air, good food and fun places.

Aliciah May

Grade 3, Sheridan

The ocean, Disney and a roller coaster: I want to go to the beach. I want to go or Disney World. I want to go in the ocean. I want to go on a kids’ roller coaster.

Zoey Birchler

Grade 1, Sugar Creek