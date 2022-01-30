This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Pets/Favorite Animals

My dog: My favorite animal is my dog because you play with toys. The sad part is when my other dog was adopted and the big dog was sad, but at least she has us and she’ll never leave us.
Kian Todeo Garcia
Grade 3, Bent
Wants any pet: I have no pets but I really want anything. I would be happy with a fish.
Anna Swanson
Grade 5, Calvary
Amazing pets: My pets are amazing. My dog is an English mastiff. He is a super big dog. I like to play with him. Big dogs are sometimes hard to take care of. They mostly shed and jump on you. He loves attention. He sleeps a lot. He is brown and he was born in September. His name is Oakley and weighs 200 pounds.
Lily West
Grade 4, Centennial
A dog: My favorite animal is a dog because I have a dog named Bella.
Finley Uhren
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Chameleon: My favorite pet is a chameleon. Here are some things about my pet. I got a chameleon at PetSmart. Then, I feed it every day. I feed it in the morning, afternoon and evening. I clean the cage out every week. I use soap and water to clean the cage. I hope you learned a few things about my pet.
Hollis Nelson
Grade 3, Delavan
Pet monkey: I would love a monkey as a pet. Monkeys are smart so I would make it do some stuff for me. I would build a jungle gym for it to swing around. I would feed it bananas. I should have a monkey as a pet.
Colin McCarthy
Grade 4, El Paso-Gridley
Bird and puffer fish: My favorite animal is a bird because it looks cool. My second favorite animal is a puffer fish because it blows up.
Mikey Krolewski
Grade 1, Epiphany
Cute dog: I have a dog named Bea and she is so cute! It is amazing that there are so many types of animals. My favorite animal is the dog because they are so fuzzy, furry and friendly. Animals are the best!
Ella Henehan
Grade 5, Epiphany
Dog and lion: I like my dog Eva and my favorite animal is a lion.
Reed Enari
Grade 1, Grove
English mastiff: I have a pet. Her name is Piper. She is an English mastiff. She is 6 years old. She weighs 150 or 130 pounds. She is bigger than me. She is one of the biggest dogs. I love her. She is the best dog ever. I hope you enjoyed learning about my dog.
Journey Fishel
Grade 3, Hudson
Dog and fish: I have a dog his name is Gunner. I love him so much. He is about 3 or 4. I also have a fish. Her name is Rosy. I also love her as much as I love my dog. I love both of them so much.
Brinkley Peden
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
About my pet: My pet runs and plays. My pet is brown. My dog goes to the park.
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 4, Northpoint
About my dog: My pet is my dog Chase. My dog Chase barks. Chase is black and orange.
Peyton Smith
Grade 5, Northpoint
Horse and dog: My favorite animals are a horse and a dog. Those are my favorite pet animals because I can ride a horse with a friend and have so much fun. I can have fun and play with a dog.
Kendrick Mbaya
Grade 2, Oakdale
Dream pet: Have you ever had a dream pet? Well, the pet of my dreams is a golden retriever. They are really good guard dogs and they are also really nice. Their sharp teeth and their big claws can save anybody. They are a really friendly breed. My dream pet is a golden retriever.
Joseph Bishop
Grade 5, Prairieland
Loves all animals: I love all animals, especially baby animals. I wish people wouldn't hurt the forests or jungles. It's where animals live; it's their home. How would you like it if someone came up to your home and destroyed it? That's what I thought! We need to try and protect these animals, no matter what. The animals are depending on you to protect their home.
Anna Wiltz
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Many favorites: My favorite pets are cats, dogs, guinea pigs and fish. My favorite animals are horses and snakes.
Lanlyah Brown
Grade 3, Sheridan
Tigers: I love tigers.
Eric Zas
Grade 2, Stevenson
Three pets: I have three pets. My three pets are: Meea the stinky cat, Boomer the dog, and Tiny Elvis the pug.
Avery Wilson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Birds, fish and dogs: My favorite pets are birds because they can fly. My other favorite pet is a fish. My other favorite pets are parrots because they are different colors. My last favorite pet is a dog because they are so cute.
Benny Lopez
Grade 3, Bent
Teddy Bear: My pet's name is Teddy Bear. He actually looks like a bear. He’s 3 years old.
Graham Bennett
Grade 5, Calvary
A corgi: My pet is amazing. She is a corgi. Her name is Skittles. She is so fun to play with because she is strong. She weighs 38 pounds. She is fun to watch because she wrestles our cats. Skittles is so fluffy, like she has an inch of fur. My dog is a very good dog because she listens to directions. I love my dog.
Jaxson Farrell
Grade 4, Centennial
Cooper the dog: I am going to tell you a few things about my dog Cooper. First, Cooper and I go on walks. Cooper and I go on walks because Cooper likes to run when we go on walks. Second, Cooper and I practice tricks. One of the tricks Cooper and I practice is how to shake his paw. Third, Cooper and I play a lot.
Kaidyn Clanahan
Grade 3, Delavan
Red squirrel: The pet of my dreams would be red squirrel. I like it because it is cute. The fur is soft and dense in winter. It has sharp claws so it can claw my brother. I think a red squirrel would be a good pet.
Paityn King
Grade 4, El Paso-Gridley
Lizard: My favorite animal is a lizard. Lizards can climb on walls. Lizards can run super fast and lizards like to eat bugs.
Brooks Keough
Grade 1, Epiphany
Loves dogs: I used to have a dog named Roxy. She was the best dog ever. I wish she was still alive. She was a puggle. I loved so much. If I get a new dog I will name it Prince if it’s a boy and Rose if it’s a girl. I love dogs.
Jiles Hilgenbrinck
Grade 5, Epiphany
Horses: My favorite animals are horses.
Annabelle Gardner
Grade 1, Grove
Panther: A panther makes a great pet. They have sharp claws. They love playing. I think panthers are a great pet. Panthers are very athletic.
Wesley Ray Cox
Grade 3, Hudson
Cats: My favorite animal is a cat. I like cats because they are very fun to play with, and I have one at home. I like how we kind of let them out all the time. I like how I get to cuddle with them a lot. I really like his name. It is Spooky. Our family really likes the name.
Jaxon Maurer
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Monkey: My Favorite animal is a monkey. They are cute. Monkeys swing in the jungle. Monkeys are funny to watch.
Rishi Putti
Grade 5, Northpoint
Turtles and chinchillas: My favorite animals are a turtle and a chinchilla. My favorite animals are a tiger, birds, and a puppy. My favorite animals are a cat and guinea pigs. My favorite animal is a baby giraffe.
Emma Dotseth
Grade 2, Oakdale
Wants a pug: Do you have a loving pet at your house? I don't have any, but if I were to choose one it would have to be a pug. Their faces are almost impossible to not beam at, with a look of laziness and sadness. They would always be there if I was feeling down or angry to cheer me up and keep going.
Max Pattelli
Grade 5, Prairieland
Loves all animals: I love all bugs, animals, arachnids, you name it. Some of my favorites are owls, snakes, lions, cats, ocelots, dogs, foxes, wolves, birds, eagles, capybaras, hippos, crocodiles, deer, fish, moose, anteaters, ducks, geese, and badgers. As you can see I am a big animal guy. I love animals because they are super-duper cute.
David Alvarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Takes care of my dog: I have a dog. I feed him. I give him plenty of time outside. Every day I pet him and tell him he's a good boy.
Bently Donnelly
Grade 3, Sheridan
Snakes: I love snakes. I like their skin.
Anare Wkracher
Grade 2, Stevenson
Bunny: My favorite animal is a bunny because it so soft and fluffy. I also have a bird named Nugget. My bird is a blue bird. My brother has a dog. His name is Gorden.
Emily Alvarez
Grade 3, Bent
Penguins: My favorite animal is a penguin because when they’re babies they’re so cute. Also, when penguins jump super high out of the water it's super cool. The only thing I don’t like about them is that they live in cold weather.
Rowen Kruger
Grade 5, Calvary
Snickers: My pet is wonderful and soft. It doesn’t like having people in the room when it’s eating. My pet is a dog and it is a golden doodle. Its name is Snickers. Snickers likes to go on jogs and walks. She is gold and white. Snickers is a good dog and best present I ever got!
Nathan Jones
Grade 4, Centennial
The heifer: The heifer would be the best pet because it is not shaggy and hair would not fly all over the place. It would be perfect because I have a lot of farm space. I’d have to get another dowel though because my heifer would get lonely. It would be amazing by showing it at the county fair.
Crew Metz
Grade 4, El Paso-Gridley