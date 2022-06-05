This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

My Lego jeep: My Lego Jeep is so cool! It’s yellow, but its gears are upside down. Also, if I fixed it I would have to take it all apart.

Jase Kern

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Reading is fun: I love to read. It’s so fun to read. You can learn things. Reading is the best. One of my favorites is "Dork Diaries." It’s so funny.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Watermelon: Watermelon is green and red with seeds. Watermelon tastes like, well, watermelon. Watermelon grows on the ground. Watermelon is round. Watermelon is juicy.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

Summer plans: Go to my cousin’s house to ride his ATV and I want an ATV.

Ben Kieser

Grade 1, Grove

Star Wars: "Star Wars" is my favorite movie. I wish light sabers were a real thing. The Death Star was blown up two times! Some people think Anakin Skywalker was the most powerful Jedi in the world. He would soon become Darth Vader.

Peter Hoerr

Grade 2, Parkside

Catios: Do you have a catio? A catio is where cats can go outside without leaving our house. They can’t run out of your house. You build it with wood and mesh. I have one at my house. One day there were three cats in my house. All the other cats went in the catio. U just opened the cat door. I assume the cats love it.

Rylee Hamelau

Grade 1, Prairieland

Loves dogs: There are a bunch of reasons why I love dogs! At first it is entertaining to do tricks with your dog. Next, they can protect you from danger such as someone robbing your house. Also, you can play tug-of-war with your dog. Last, the best reason to have a dog is they can cuddle and sleep with you. Zzz! Do you like dogs?

Ares McKinney

Grade 2, Prairieland

Awesome teacher: I have an awesome teacher! My teacher's name is Mrs. Rasch. What makes her so awesome is that sometimes for math she lets us play math games on our Chromebooks for the whole math time! We also get to do awesome activities! That is why Mrs. Rasch is an awesome teacher!

Maddie Hamelau

Grade 3, Prairieland

What I do at home: I play video games, watch TV and if I have homework I do that first.

Max Fecht

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My mom: I love my mom. If it wasn’t for her I would not be here so I thank her or I would not be here.

Dalton Lockwood

Grade 3, Sheridan

My teacher is the best: My teacher is the best, just like the school. The schoolteacher is the best. She is nice, pretty, funny and smart. All of the teachers are smart and funny. I love it but it is so nice to be friendly. I love to be a teacher. I love to be nice. Do you love to be a teacher like me?

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

Loves dogs: I love dogs. I have two dogs. One is Niko and one is Tula. I love dogs.

Colette Wrezinski

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Loves summer: I love summer. Summer is fun. I go to pools in the summer.

Arabella Truttmann

Grade 1, Epiphany

Drawing: I like drawing because it’s an easy way to show off. I have a 46 set of water color because that is my favorite coloring tool. I love to draw trucks. Do you like coloring/drawing?

Grant Lillge

Grade 1, Grove

My family: I like my family because they all have something special themselves. My mom is special because she is kind, caring and funny. My grandma is crazy, positive and a great cook. I love my grandpa because he is patient and a hard worker! That’s why I love my family.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Rainbows: Rainbows have six colors in them. The colors are red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple. To form a rainbow you need rain and sunlight. A rainbow is shaped like half of a circle. At the end of every rainbow there are clouds. They are like stands for the rainbow.

Laiken King

Grade 2, Parkside

Places I like to go: I like to go to swimming practice. Sometimes I get free time. I like going to karate. I like going to mommy’s house. I have fun. One day we went to the fair.

Eli Haynes

Grade 1, Prairieland

All about bees: You might think that bees are scary but let's take a deeper look. Bees work hard to collect nectar from flowers to make honey that we drink. The best way to avoid getting stung is to stand still and let the bee do its business and it will eventually fly away. Did you know that only female bees have stingers? Bees sting people because they are scared.

Shriya Patel

Grade 3, Prairieland

Baseball: Baseball is a fun sport. It is fun to play, you can make a lot of friends, and you can learn and win. That is why I play baseball. I have made a lot of new friends.

Franky Patino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

This summer: I will have fun, but I will miss school. I’m going to play with my friends, play video games, and ride my bike. My dad and I will have fun. I will miss my teacher so much.

Alex Kelly

Grade 3, Sheridan

The fair: There is a fair once a year and it is a lot of fun. There’s a big bowl that you get on and you go back and forth. There is a ride and you lie on your belly and you go up and down like Superman. I went with my dad, mom, sister, brother and Gabby and Gabby’s friend, grandma and I.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 2, Stevenson

My sister: My sister is funny and cool! I look up to her a lot. She is so nice and I love her.

George Brown

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Summer travel: This summer I will go to St. Pete. It is going to be fun. And swim at my friend’s pool. I love summer.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

End of school year: Time to get home, time to roam at home; it’s time to zip up our bags. It’s the end of the school year. That means we get to go start summer. These are some things to do in summer. You can swim in a pool, roast s’mores, ride your bike, play with friends, and play with your pets.

Norah Kauten

Grade 3, Grove

Cats: Cats are very cute. Baby cats are called kittens. There are many breeds such as tabby, Persian, Himalayan and Russian cats. Cats come in many colors. Cats can even be on a leash like dogs.

Ryan Cantway

Grade 2, Parkside

Flowers and trees: I love flowers! They smell so good. They are pretty. Flowers and trees help us breathe. Do you like flowers? I do.

Annabelle McClure

Grade 1, Prairieland

My summer: I'm going to go to the pool a lot this summer! I've been wanting a pool in my backyard for 3 months now. I love summer.

Xitali Bucio-Hernandez

Grade 5, St. Mary's