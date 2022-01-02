This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open Topic

Lunchtime: I would change the time for lunch because so that kids can have more time to eat and talk with their friends. I will give more time to let the kids play on the playground with their friends.

Monserrat Mejia Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

The weekend: The weekend is the best because I get to do almost whatever I want. It’s also very relaxing. I get to play video games. When I’m writing this on a Friday, so I’m pretty excited about the weekend.

Rowen Kruger

Grade 5, Calvary

Favorite colors: My favorite colors are pink and purple because I like light colors and dark colors.

Charlotte Johnson

Grade 1, Epiphany

My family: I have one brother. He is so caring. His name is Sobhan. My mom is so caring, too. She does everything. I have one dad. He has office work.

Samarjeeta Nayak

Grade 1, Glenn

Rainbows: I love rainbows.

Kyle McCully

Grade 1, Grove

Play football: My brothers and I play football outside in a big green open area. My dog is a Rottweiler, and her name is Roxie. Roxie has a nub instead of a tail.

Cooper Sieger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Loves math: I love math. It is fun.

Diamond Cooper

Grade 2, Oakdale

My mom: I love my mom. My mom is the best mom ever! When she makes ramen, it is the best! It is so good and I love it!

Landin Matheny

Grade 2, Parkside

School: I like school because I get to play with my friends and get to learn interesting facts about new things. My favorite subject is writing, and my favorite special is art! I like art because we get to make cool crafts. I like writing because I get to write cool stories.

Quinn Dobson

Grade 2, Prairieland

Blue: My favorite color is blue. Here is my story about when I started to like the color blue. One day my aunt made me a blue blanket. It made me so happy! I was like 3 years old! That is the story of my favorite color.

Mayson Barr

Grade 3, Prairieland

The Netherlands: As I walk through the streets, with water streaming down the canal, I see beautiful flowers everywhere. I would like to go to The Netherlands because my ancestors come from there. I would like to visit the Van Gogh Museum, an ode to one of the greatest artists that ever lived. 1.5 million people come to the museum every year.

Charlotte Hendrix

Grade 5, Prairieland

Nature: I like nature because of the stuff you can find in nature. I once found a very pretty rock. There are also creeks in nature. I love playing in creeks because of the rocks and other stuff you find in creeks. I think nature is also a good way to get fresh air and to have fun.

Sophia Phillips-Ohmart

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Video games: My favorite game is Fortnite and I like to play Roblox. Roblox is my second favorite game, but I don’t play those games much.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Science lab: I would make a science lab for kids that would be fun. It would be epic! It would finally have field trips so kids would learn new things in the world.

Emily Alvarez

Grade 3, Bent

Dogs: I love dogs, even though I don’t have any. My dream dog would be a golden retriever.

Sienna Rowe

Grade 5, Calvary

Submarines: Submarines are cool. Submarines are fast. Submarines are good.

Lev Jaster

Grade 1, Epiphany

Music: My favorite songs are "Savage Love," "Dance Monkey," "Sentwreithawe," "Never Grow Up," "Having Fun," "Be Cool" and "I Wish."

Anavi Sambaraouja

Grade 1, Grove

Cultural tradition: Ratha Yarta is when we carry the Jagnath, Subhadra Devi and Balabharda by a Ratha, which is made. It has wheels, so you use a rope to pull it. We pull it around the temple into a different place before where it was. Then, in Bahuda Yatra we pull it back where it was and put Jaganath Subhadrad Devi and Balabharda in the temple!

Sobhan Kumar Nayak

Grade 1, Glen

Listen to music with cousins: Every month I go to my cousin’s house and we listen to music like BTS and we have a Sprite and go to my grandma’s house and help with decorating her house for Christmas. And right now it looks beautiful.

Lily Kinther

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Saw an elf: On the weekend I saw an elf outside my door. It was so cool. What was cool about it is that it was red and white. I liked it because it was so tiny and it talked to me. It said I can get a special toy.

Derrion Lewis

Grade 2, Oakdale

Bell hunt: One day at school we did a bell hunt. When somebody found a bell in line, they were able to get out of line and walk to where they found the bell. They took it to the classroom. We got to take the bells home!

Charlotte Peveto

Grade 2, Parkside

New Year's: The New Year is the most important tradition celebrated in China. The Chinese people speak Chinese languages. In China, the color red stands for happiness and orange stands for good luck. Some people give their family, friends or neighbors oranges to wish them good luck. Also, at New Year’s Eve, we can’t forget about the Chinese Dragon Parade!

Shriya Patel

Grade 3, Prairieland

Ice cream: I like eating ice cream because it has all kinds of flavors. I also like it because it keeps you in a happy mood and an amazing feeling. Finally, why I like ice cream is because everyone loves and enjoys it with everyone else.

George Cole

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Likes many things: I like my books. I love cake. I like my book. I am eating pizza. I love my family.

Aliyah Erkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

I wish my teacher knew: I wish my teacher knew what are my second name and my mom’s second name. I wish my teacher knew that I have two brothers and one sister in Guatemala and that my family is in Guatemala. I wish my teacher knew that I play video games in my Xbox and that I watch movies in my Xbox.

Joselyn V. Gregoria-Pineda

Grade 3, Bent

Games: Some board games I like are Trouble, Battleship and Connect 4. Some games I like are basketball, ball tag, baseball and random games.

Maddox Horine

Grade 5, Calvary

New puppy: My new puppy is so cute. I can’t leave Olly. Why is he so cute? Because his face is so cute. It is just so cute. It is like everything is cute. Oh, and his tail is so cute. It is just too cute, and he is so small.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Epiphany

Kangaroos: Did you know kangaroos live in Australia? Kangaroos can jump as high as a school bus! Baby kangaroos are called joeys and they usually stay in their mom's pouch. Kangaroos drop their joey when predators are chasing them because it’s lighter to hop.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Loves football: I love football. My favorite team is Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The football league was made in 1920. There are 32 teams in the NFL. If you do not know, NFL means National Football League.

Peyton McKinsey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorite Christmas movies: My favorite Christmas movie is "Christmas Chronicles" part 1 and part 2. My favorite Christmas movie is "The Grinch." My favorite Christmas movie is "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." I love Christmas.

Emma Dotseth

Grade 2, Oakdale

My cat: My cat is so soft! I always snuggle her when I watch YouTube! When I’m sleeping downstairs, she comes to lie with me!

Liv Lunzer

Grade 2, Parkside

Basketball: I'm good at it. I play it with friends; they are good, too. My dad helps me practice.

Franky Patino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

A beautiful world: The world is beautiful. The flowers are beautiful. It is the most beautiful place.

Bowdie Cronic

Grade 2, Stevenson

Changes to school: I want breadsticks at my school every day. I want my classroom to be blue and pink.

Jeyli Guerra

Grade 3, Bent

Family: My family is awesome. I wish I got more time to have fun with all of them. I love spending time with them.

Sam Lord

Grade 5, Calvary

Coloring: I like coloring because I love that when you are done it will be color.

Dean Williams

Grade 1, Epiphany

"Frozen 2": My favorite movie is "Frozen 2." "Frozen 2" is a great movie. When I first saw "Frozen 2" in the theater it was kind of funny because I made a sad face when Olaf was going away. The other funny part was when this big glare was in front of them and Olaf kept running into the glare and kept flying backwards. It was so funny.

Tatyana Hill

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friends: I have lots of friends. They are my friends because they are nice to me and kind to me. They are helpful to me.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

After school: When I get home I hang my coat and backpack up. Then I hug my mom. I read and play WorldCraft.

Lincoln Herbst

Grade 2, Parkside

Spider-Man: Spider-Man is so cool. He is the best. He is my favorite superhero. My favorite movie is "No Way Home" in the black and red suit. He is my favorite Marvel character and my favorite part is his mask.

Cairo Ferguson

Grade 2, Stevenson