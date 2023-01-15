This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Batman: Batman is my favorite superhero because he can fight bad guys and it is fun to see how they get out.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

My dog: I want to write about my dog. My dog is really funny. His name is Hank. I also have a dog named Annie. She is really cute. My dogs play with each other. They sometimes get in a fight. But my dogs are the best.

Chandler Jones

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Minecraft: My favorite game is Minecraft. I play with my friends. I play survival and creative mode. We build houses in Minecraft. Sometimes I die by a creeper then I respond.

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Cats: Cats are so funny. My cat acts silly around laser lights. Cats are so cute. Cats are very soft.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Books: Books are very educational because they have information in them, so you can learn more things. Books can help you because they're kind of like things that help you. They help you learn things so then you have more experience, and you can learn about things. Some books are just fun to read and talk about if some of your friends have read them.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

A new dog: My name is Cooper McNamara. I am getting a new dog in December. He is so small. He is black and brown. Now we have three dogs.

Cooper McNamara

Grade 2, Stevenson

History books: I love books! One of my favorite topics to read about is history. Do you like books?

Mason Coco

Grade 5, Calvary

Max the dog: I have a dog named Max. He is the best dog. My dog is my pet. He likes to go on walks a lot. I have to feed him in the morning and at night. He barks at the mailman a lot. He likes to go over to Miss Hunt’s house, and he loves to go chase squirrels.

Spencer Mool

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My best friend: Ashlyn is so beautiful and so kind and so loving. Last but not least she is my best friend!

Elsa Bell

Grade 2, Parkside

Dogs are cute: I like dogs. Dogs are cute. I have a dog. I want another dog.

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves sports: I love sports. Baseball and football are my favorites. Football is rough. Baseball is less rough. I love football. It is my favorite sport.

Tanner Spidle

Grade 2, Stevenson

What I like to do for fun: What I do for fun is play video games or play with my friends. I also like eating food while I play video games.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

My brother: My brother is the best because he plays with me. He’s been with me my whole life. My brother is my BFF because he’s always with me and we will always be best friends. I like my brother because he’s always there for me. That’s why I like my brother.

Kasen Thompson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My best friend Logan: My best friend is Logan. He plays with me at recess. We have a game called go bananas! Logan is my friend because he is fun and nice.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Christmas: I'm excited to get presents, spend time with family, and eat a lot of meals. Even though I'm getting presents, I'm thinking about God and how I'm going to spend time with my family. Maybe I even get to put up the star on my Christmas tree.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Dogman, the books: Dogman is so good. If you don’t like it but you don’t want to read it you have it. I like it. My mom likes it, but my dad and my sis don’t. I love Dogman, I love Frog and Toad but I don’t because Dogman has so many chapters. He has a cat kid. Cat kid was so cute.

Max Corning

Grade 2, Stevenson

Likes dogs: I like dogs. They are cool and fun to play with.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves Christmas: I love Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of year because it snows outside. It is also fun when my mom and dad and I go to Ohio for Christmas. That’s what I am doing this Christmas. I get big presents.

Eli Kalvelage

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My game: My bluey game has four pieces. My bluey game is cool. I got to open an early Christmas gift. It is big. My game is colorful.

Noelia Gonzalez

Grade 2, Parkside

A story for you: Bob was a scientist, but bad things sometimes happen to him. (Alarm noises) Well he is awake. Time to start the day, so he went to his lab in his basement, so he can make a living creature. He did it.

Oliver Veselak

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My family is cool: My family is cool. My family set up the table I ran.

Masiyah Childress

Grade 2, Stevenson

Super Bowl: I hope that in the Super Bowl the teams are Cowboys versus Bills. It would be a really cool game to see.

Porter Shanle

Grade 5, Calvary

My family is great: My family is great. My brother Brenhem loves to play football. My dad loves watching TV. My dad’s favorite show is "Young Rock." My sister loves playing with me. My little brother loves playing dinosaurs with me. My mom looks to see if I got good grades on my math. I love my family so much.

Berwick Bloomberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My Elf on the Shelf: My elf’s name is Barney. He is really crazy. Every year he gives me a chocolate calendar. He is nice. He is tall and his hat is big. I think he works hard at the North Pole.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

My three cats: I have three cats, and their names are Jack, Calie and Eloise. My cat Jack is a black cat. He likes to snuggle and relax with me and my mom, but Eloise attacks him. Calie is a fluffy cat, and she is a very cute cat. Eloise is a kitten, and she is always active, goes really crazy and attacks Jack.

Liam Harper

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Chuck E. Cheese: My cousin's mom said we are going to Chuck E. Cheese after school. I am going and ldylay, Gio, Jhantyan, Jaslynn and Yanniyah and Ante too because she is driving us to Chuck E. Cheese. Jaslynn is my favorite sister. Yanniyah is my sister too.

Destinyi Hudson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Christmas vacation: I'm excited because of Christmas vacation because I'm going to Universal for the first time.

Cole Myers

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves math: I love math! Making a 10 is my favorite strategy. I love doubles too! Math is exciting every day. You should like math too. It helps you learn. Math is great.

Kaliann Clover

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My sister: I play with my sister Bella on Roblox. I play Monopoly with my mom. I play with Addey outside on the slide. I play with my dogs so much too.

Ashlyn Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

When I was a baby: When I was a baby, my mom gave me a baby bottle. She left to go cook for my siblings. When she came back to check on me I was choking. She called my dad, and my dad said to rush me to the hospital. So she called 911. They came and my siblings got to ride in the back of the firetruck.

Ivanna Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Random things: I like my family. I like food. I see mom and I see my baby brother. My dad loves me. I'm good at math in school.

Samantha Wilu

Grade 2, Stevenson

Money: If I had $1,000 I would give it to people who are in need.

Cohen Huber

Grade 5, Calvary

If I had unlimited money: If I had unlimited amount of money I would buy a sky blue Lamborghini. I would also get a job so then I get more money. I would get a private jet a fly to the Bahamas for two days!

Kros Wilkey

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

All about me: Let me tell you about myself. I am 7 and I am in second grade. I have three siblings: two brothers and one sister. I play piano. I have a ukulele and I’m learning violin.

Annabelle Lin

Grade 2, Parkside

My cousin on Thanksgiving: My cousin is 3 years old, and he threw a pillow at my Grandma. He was told to stop jumping on the couch and got very mad. At that time my Grandma was heated and told him he would get a timeout, but my uncle told my Grandma that they don’t do time at their house.

Ben White

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Video games: I like video games. My favorite one would have to be Madden 23 or Fortnite.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

My brother's cat: My brother’s cat is so funny. He eats bacon. My cat is very skinny because we don’t feed her as much. We have five cats, two of them that look different and three of them that look the same.

Merredith Toth