This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Batman: Batman is my favorite superhero because he can fight bad guys and it is fun to see how they get out.
Anthony Fallat
Grade 5, Calvary
My dog: I want to write about my dog. My dog is really funny. His name is Hank. I also have a dog named Annie. She is really cute. My dogs play with each other. They sometimes get in a fight. But my dogs are the best.
Chandler Jones
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Minecraft: My favorite game is Minecraft. I play with my friends. I play survival and creative mode. We build houses in Minecraft. Sometimes I die by a creeper then I respond.
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Cats: Cats are so funny. My cat acts silly around laser lights. Cats are so cute. Cats are very soft.
Brynnleigh Best
Grade 2, Parkside
Books: Books are very educational because they have information in them, so you can learn more things. Books can help you because they're kind of like things that help you. They help you learn things so then you have more experience, and you can learn about things. Some books are just fun to read and talk about if some of your friends have read them.
Cooper Hill
Grade 5, St. Mary's
A new dog: My name is Cooper McNamara. I am getting a new dog in December. He is so small. He is black and brown. Now we have three dogs.
Cooper McNamara
Grade 2, Stevenson
History books: I love books! One of my favorite topics to read about is history. Do you like books?
Mason Coco
Grade 5, Calvary
Max the dog: I have a dog named Max. He is the best dog. My dog is my pet. He likes to go on walks a lot. I have to feed him in the morning and at night. He barks at the mailman a lot. He likes to go over to Miss Hunt’s house, and he loves to go chase squirrels.
Spencer Mool
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My best friend: Ashlyn is so beautiful and so kind and so loving. Last but not least she is my best friend!
Elsa Bell
Grade 2, Parkside
Dogs are cute: I like dogs. Dogs are cute. I have a dog. I want another dog.
Hazel Pawley
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Loves sports: I love sports. Baseball and football are my favorites. Football is rough. Baseball is less rough. I love football. It is my favorite sport.
Tanner Spidle
Grade 2, Stevenson
What I like to do for fun: What I do for fun is play video games or play with my friends. I also like eating food while I play video games.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
My brother: My brother is the best because he plays with me. He’s been with me my whole life. My brother is my BFF because he’s always with me and we will always be best friends. I like my brother because he’s always there for me. That’s why I like my brother.
Kasen Thompson
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My best friend Logan: My best friend is Logan. He plays with me at recess. We have a game called go bananas! Logan is my friend because he is fun and nice.
Oliver Hunt
Grade 2, Parkside
Christmas: I'm excited to get presents, spend time with family, and eat a lot of meals. Even though I'm getting presents, I'm thinking about God and how I'm going to spend time with my family. Maybe I even get to put up the star on my Christmas tree.
Bram Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Dogman, the books: Dogman is so good. If you don’t like it but you don’t want to read it you have it. I like it. My mom likes it, but my dad and my sis don’t. I love Dogman, I love Frog and Toad but I don’t because Dogman has so many chapters. He has a cat kid. Cat kid was so cute.
Max Corning
Grade 2, Stevenson
Likes dogs: I like dogs. They are cool and fun to play with.
Julian Hooten
Grade 5, Calvary
Loves Christmas: I love Christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of year because it snows outside. It is also fun when my mom and dad and I go to Ohio for Christmas. That’s what I am doing this Christmas. I get big presents.
Eli Kalvelage
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My game: My bluey game has four pieces. My bluey game is cool. I got to open an early Christmas gift. It is big. My game is colorful.
Noelia Gonzalez
Grade 2, Parkside
A story for you: Bob was a scientist, but bad things sometimes happen to him. (Alarm noises) Well he is awake. Time to start the day, so he went to his lab in his basement, so he can make a living creature. He did it.
Oliver Veselak
Grade 5, St. Mary's
My family is cool: My family is cool. My family set up the table I ran.
Masiyah Childress
Grade 2, Stevenson
Super Bowl: I hope that in the Super Bowl the teams are Cowboys versus Bills. It would be a really cool game to see.
Porter Shanle
Grade 5, Calvary
My family is great: My family is great. My brother Brenhem loves to play football. My dad loves watching TV. My dad’s favorite show is "Young Rock." My sister loves playing with me. My little brother loves playing dinosaurs with me. My mom looks to see if I got good grades on my math. I love my family so much.
Berwick Bloomberg
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My Elf on the Shelf: My elf’s name is Barney. He is really crazy. Every year he gives me a chocolate calendar. He is nice. He is tall and his hat is big. I think he works hard at the North Pole.
Liam Glenn
Grade 2, Parkside
My three cats: I have three cats, and their names are Jack, Calie and Eloise. My cat Jack is a black cat. He likes to snuggle and relax with me and my mom, but Eloise attacks him. Calie is a fluffy cat, and she is a very cute cat. Eloise is a kitten, and she is always active, goes really crazy and attacks Jack.
Liam Harper
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Chuck E. Cheese: My cousin's mom said we are going to Chuck E. Cheese after school. I am going and ldylay, Gio, Jhantyan, Jaslynn and Yanniyah and Ante too because she is driving us to Chuck E. Cheese. Jaslynn is my favorite sister. Yanniyah is my sister too.
Destinyi Hudson
Grade 2, Stevenson
Christmas vacation: I'm excited because of Christmas vacation because I'm going to Universal for the first time.
Cole Myers
Grade 5, Calvary
Loves math: I love math! Making a 10 is my favorite strategy. I love doubles too! Math is exciting every day. You should like math too. It helps you learn. Math is great.
Kaliann Clover
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
My sister: I play with my sister Bella on Roblox. I play Monopoly with my mom. I play with Addey outside on the slide. I play with my dogs so much too.
Ashlyn Smith
Grade 2, Parkside
When I was a baby: When I was a baby, my mom gave me a baby bottle. She left to go cook for my siblings. When she came back to check on me I was choking. She called my dad, and my dad said to rush me to the hospital. So she called 911. They came and my siblings got to ride in the back of the firetruck.
Ivanna Wallace
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Random things: I like my family. I like food. I see mom and I see my baby brother. My dad loves me. I'm good at math in school.
Samantha Wilu
Grade 2, Stevenson
Money: If I had $1,000 I would give it to people who are in need.
Cohen Huber
Grade 5, Calvary
If I had unlimited money: If I had unlimited amount of money I would buy a sky blue Lamborghini. I would also get a job so then I get more money. I would get a private jet a fly to the Bahamas for two days!
Kros Wilkey
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
All about me: Let me tell you about myself. I am 7 and I am in second grade. I have three siblings: two brothers and one sister. I play piano. I have a ukulele and I’m learning violin.
Annabelle Lin
Grade 2, Parkside
My cousin on Thanksgiving: My cousin is 3 years old, and he threw a pillow at my Grandma. He was told to stop jumping on the couch and got very mad. At that time my Grandma was heated and told him he would get a timeout, but my uncle told my Grandma that they don’t do time at their house.
Ben White
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Video games: I like video games. My favorite one would have to be Madden 23 or Fortnite.
Grayson Philyaw
Grade 5, Calvary
My brother's cat: My brother’s cat is so funny. He eats bacon. My cat is very skinny because we don’t feed her as much. We have five cats, two of them that look different and three of them that look the same.
Merredith Toth
Grade 2, Jefferson Park