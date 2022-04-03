This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

All about spider monkeys: Did you know that spider monkeys are endangered? They live in the rainforest. They live in groups. They eat fruit, nuts and spiders.

Henry Modine

Grade 2, Benjamin

I love my family: The reason why I love my family is because they care for me. My mom cares for me. I love my mom because she gave birth to me.

Gianna Robson

Grade 1, Epiphany

All about school: School is where you learn. School is fun. You can read, you can write, you can play, you can help others, you can do crafts, you can learn many things and you can do many things.

Addy Draeger

Grade 2, Glenn

History: I love history. It’s my favorite topic. All from the dawn of time to supersonic planes. The thing I like to learn most of all is World War II. I know it all. I also like the signing of the Declaration of Independence. There’s so much to history!

Avery Wodika

Grade 4, Glenn

Football: Football is my all-time favorite. My favorite team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady is on that team. He is QB. Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. His team has won two Super Bowls in a row. They are really good. This year they’re going in the Super Bowl.

Maddox Mohr

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Spring break: On spring break I will go to Time Out program. I love playing laser tag. I will have fun. I will play games.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

My friends: I have lots of friends. One friend is named Sarah. Another friend I have is named Violet. My other friends are Austin and Lilly. Charlotte, Ms. Groff, Carlyse, and Sarah are my friends. I like friends.

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

My school: Prairieland is fun. You can get to school in a bus or a car. In school you learn. It is first grade to fifth grade. A lot of people go to school.

Cade Allen

Grade 1, Prairieland

Pandas: My favorite animal is a panda. Pandas like to eat bamboo all day long. A grown female weighs 200 pounds. Panda’s arms and legs, their head and body are black and white. A panda predator is a snow leopard. Do you love pandas?

Stormy Slichenmyer

Grade 2, Prairieland

Florida vacation: This year in 2022 I’ll be going on vacation in Florida! I live in Illinois so to get to Florida, I’ll go through four states. Those states are Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. I can’t wait to go on this trip! My sister Sophia is excited about going, too!

Sydney Lieder

Grade 3, Prairieland

Music: How does music affect you? I bet music plays an important role in your life. I love music! There’s many reasons why music is great for everyone. You can use an instrument, sing, dance to it, or just listen to music. It is so fun to play an instrument. It takes a lot of practice, but if you keep working it sounds amazing. Singing is great, too.

Karina Usiak

Grade 5, Prairieland

Fall: I love fall because the trees change colors. I like to see people play outside and enjoy themselves. You can see the brightest fall moon in fall. In fall there is a candy corn day. I like candy corn!

Zion Jones

Grade 3, Sheridan

Ice cream: I love ice cream. I always get vanilla unless it is my birthday. My mom and dad take me to the store after I get home from school. My parents get me ice cream. What kind of ice cream do you like?

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

My weekends: My choice on the weekend is to watch a movie, draw pictures and color or paint. I also play with my friends outside at 4 in the evening. We all play at the playground in our apartment.

Avyukt Turaga

Grade 2, Benjamin

Hawaii trip: What do you need to pack if you go to Hawaii? You need to pack sunglasses, clothes and food. Hawaii parties are called luaus.

Azelie Swantek

Grade 1, Epiphany

The ocean: I like the ocean it is fun to play in. We play lots of games like Sharks and Minnows. I also pick up trash and I run on the beach in the morning. My sisters, brothers and I have a sandcastle competition. I win a lot. I like the ocean and the beach.

Elliot Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Sleepovers: On spring break I will have a sleepover with Destiny. We will eat popcorn. We will play Twister.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

Friends are awesome: My friends are Jordyn, Charlotte and Austin. They are kind and awesome. I help them when they need me and they help me when I need them. I love my friends because they need me. I will always be with them. The best people are my friends.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

Easter: Did you know Easter is my favorite holiday? I love that the Easter Bunny brings us presents. There are lots of eggs on Easter. On Easter we celebrate Jesus. Easter is the best!

Eloise Nowack

Grade 1, Prairieland

Boxing: Being a boxer is a challenging job. When a boxer goes to a fight it is called about you have to get stronger to punch your opponent. You should still fight and have courage and be brave. When you are fighting you have to protect your head. If you don’t you could get hurt. Do you like boxing?

Ares McKinney

Grade 2, Prairieland

Dogs: I love dogs. They are super cuddly. Dogs are my favorite animals. My dream dog is a poodle. Do you like poodles?

Dawson Cook

Grade 3, Prairieland

Sweet Corn Festival: My favorite day of the year is August 27, 2022! Why? Because that’s the Normal Illinois Sweet Corn festival! I love the corn festival because my family always goes on the first day so we can get some corn before it all runs out! Illinois is one of the top corn producers of the country. Illinois produces 2,131,200,000 bushels of corn per year!

Kelsey LeMonnier

Grade 5, Prairieland

Books you love: I love books because they help me learn. My favorite book is "The Babysitter Club," it talks about a great idea. I know all of the characters. One is Kristy, two is Claudia, three, Mary and four, Stacey. I love books.

Nevaeh Caldwell

Grade 3, Sheridan

The best teacher: I have the best teacher in the world. Her name is Mrs. Scott. She is kind. She cares for others. I love my teacher. I love to learn. I love to learn cursive.

Rylee Arreold

Grade 2, Stevenson

Lions: They are big cats. They eat gazelles, zebras and wild deer. They live in Africa. They are the king of the savanna, not the jungle. Lions are the best.

Ryan Erwin

Grade 2, Benjamin

St. Patrick: I love St. Patrick. But the best part about St. Patrick’s Day is I love leprechauns. They turn your toilet water green. Some do funny things. But some are nice.

Annabelle Imobekhai

Grade 1, Epiphany

My favorite pet: Dogs are my favorite pet. I have a dog at home. At home I have a Yorkie. I love my dog so much. I am thankful that I have a dog. My dog is a boy and his name is Kobe, he is very soft. I like to play with Kobe.

Jordyn Krones

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Noodle the fish: My pet fish, Noodle, is super cute and he acts like he is starving right after he eats dinner even though I feed him a normal amount of food. Sometimes I even feed him snacks. He lives with two ghost shrimp and a snail, and even a real ghost ... R.I.P, Thomas, the frog. He jumped out. He could jump 5 feet across the room.

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

Where dogs live: Where do dogs live? Some dogs live in pet stores. Some dogs live in homes. Some dogs live in the wild. I love dogs!

Evelyn Chouinard

Grade 1, Prairieland

Summer vacations: I am going to Wisconsin and Minnesota in June. I am going to Wisconsin because I am going to Kalahari. Kalahari is a water park and hotel. We are staying for two days. I am going to Minnesota because of the biggest mall in the USA — The Mall of America. We are staying at the mall for one day. I am excited for June!

Paige White

Grade 3, Prairieland

Baseball: What thing do you like the most? I really want you to think about it because I could change your mind. My favorite thing in the entire world is baseball, especially because the MLB makes it amazing. One thing that makes the MLB special is that many people around the world are poor and only depend on baseball to change their lives.

Ean Kieser

Grade 5, Prairieland

Dr. Seuss: Dr. Seuss’ real name is Theodor Seuss Geisel. But his friends and family call him Ted. Dr. Seuss was born on March 7, 1904. Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated 44 kids’ books.

Ariana Ford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Help the poor: If I got gold I would give it to the poor.

Kaceson Davis

Grade 2, Stevenson