This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Soccer: Soccer is my favorite sport. I like to kick the ball in the goal. I am playing soccer this spring. Some of my friends from school play soccer also. So this is why I love soccer.

Blaine Meyer

Grade 2, Benjamin

My small family: My family is a small family so we call it the teeny tiny family. We like to go on vacations. Sometimes after church we go hiking. We would hike for a while. I love my family.

Finn Frederick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

All about God: Things about God are God is brave and God is smart. God is powerful and forgiving. God is nice, thankful, and happy to have here right now. He helps us with everything right now. God is happy for all of us right now. God protects us from everything.

Kendrick Mbaya

Grade 2, Oakdale

What I do before school: I get up at 6 then I eat breakfast and then I brush my teeth. I put my shoes on, put my coat on and I watch TV until 7:30. I do my homework too. At 2:30 we get off.

Mya Metz

Grade 1, Prairieland

Taco cat: I love my yellow cat named Taco. Taco has a human BFF named Sarah. My cat has two hiding spots I know about in my house. Taco loves to cuddle with Mommy. She likes to explore our home. Do you have a cat?

Stormy Slichenmyer

Grade 2, Prairieland

Basketball: Swish! The ball lands perfectly into the net, a buzzer goes off, and the crowd rises and cheers so loud you can hardly hear anything else. Basketball is my favorite sport, and in my opinion, the best. It is very fast-paced and there are so many things happening at once. You could be playing offense, and then a second later you could be rushing down to play defense.

Evelyn Seifert

Grade 5, Prairieland

Blob fish: I love all animals except blob fish. I don’t like blob fish because they look gross to me. It’s fine if you like blob fish; just I don’t. I will tell you the animals I like: birds, horses, dogs, cats, tigers and axolotls.

Nova Cook

Grade 3, Sheridan

Going to the park: I like to go to the park in the springtime and I was thinking about me as Isabella from "Encanto." I was learning how to tie my shoes and my brother too. When I did not do it, but I tied my shoe and I said "yay! I did it."

Emma Colby

Grade 2, Stevenson

Long car ride: I usually play on my Switch, or I usually read a book or I usually just watch outside the car window. I watch videos on my iPad if I have internet. And I usually draw in a notebook.

Elliot Martin

Grade 2, Benjamin

When I grow up: My topic is all about what I want to be when I grow up. I want to be a doctor at a hospital because I want to know how to do a heart transplant. My granny is a doctor. That is also why I want to be a doctor.

Maverick Skrzypczynski

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

If I were an animal: If I were an animal I would be a tiger or a shark because they are strong and fast.

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

Basketball is fun: Basketball was fun. My basketball season was very fun and I like it. I made new friends but now I can’t see them. The other team was winning but we made a comeback. Also I made five hoops and we got doughnuts and Gatorade and it was orange and I got a glaze doughnut. I got to go Chick-Fil-A.

Bronson Pope

Grade 1, Prairieland

Peanut butter cookies: I’m going to show you how to make peanut butter cookies. The three ingredients you will need are peanut butter, sugar, and one egg. First, measure one cup of sugar and pour it into the bowl. Next, take one cup of peanut butter and scoop into the bowl. Third, take the egg, crack it and put it into the bowl. Stir! Then get your pan and parchment paper into about the shape of the pan.

Natalie Simeone

Grade 5, Prairieland

Minecraft: What do you know about Minecraft? I know that Minecraft is a pixelated game. My favorite server is Cube Craft and my favorite mini game in Cube Craft is Free For All. Last, in the mini game you choose a character and fight other players, and most importantly stay alive as long as possible.

Henry Kopsell

Grade 2, Benjamin

Disney: I am going to write about Disney. I’m going to Disney on spring break and I think I am going to have a lot of fun! I can’t wait to ride all the rides there. I am going to ride on an airplane for my first time. Hopefully my ears don’t pop! My legs are going to hurt really, really bad from walking a lot. Disney is the best.

Knox Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Dirt bike: I have a fast motorcycle and a dirt bike that I never ride anymore. I wish I was riding it, but I am not.

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Tornadoes: Tornadoes are the second fastest on earth. If hail drops from sky there are chances of tornadoes. The tornado does a lot of damage. If warm, dry air meets cold, moist air there are chances of tornadoes. Sometimes tornadoes are just 15 minutes.

Scottie Douglas

Grade 1, Prairieland

My mom loves me: I love my mom. She helps me and feeds me. She is nice to me. She is kind to me. I love my mom. She loves me too. She is my friend to me.

Brooklyn Mitchell

Grade 3, Sheridan

Rocks: I love rocks. I have a rock club and I have a rock book. All my friends are in the club. We all like rocks.

Samson Yoder

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dogs: Do you like dogs? First, there are many kinds of dogs, like huskies, Dalmatians, or golden retrievers. Next, the golden retriever is nice to people, and the Dalmatian has white fur and black dots. Also, huskies have white and black fur. Then, my friend Anika’s uncle has a dog named Bruno. Lastly, dogs like to chase cats! Dogs are fun.

Trisha Taunk

Grade 2, Benjamin

Vacation: I love going on vacation. It is so much fun. I like to see my cousins and play with them. We go to the beach and I like going in the water. It is so cold. I love going on vacation.

Makayla Thompson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Puppies: I like puppies, German shepherd puppies! I like any puppies. I like service dogs. I like all dogs!

Paige McConnaughay

Grade 1, Prairieland

The best mom: My mom is the best. She feeds me and she helps me. She makes sure that I get a lot of water, she makes sure I get clean and she takes good care of my brother, my sister and me. That’s why I love my mom.

Malaysia Young

Grade 3, Sheridan

Family trip: My family and I are packing because we are going to Wisconsin. My sisters are staying with my aunt because they are babies. When we go to Wisconsin we are going to look at our hotel, unpack, look around the hotel, go the gym, go swimming, then eat and go to sleep. We are leaving on Friday and staying there on Saturday and Sunday, and going home on Monday.

Summer Stine

Grade 2, Stevenson

Baseball: Baseball is a fun sport to play. You choose you field and throw. There are three strikes and four balls. Three strikes you’re out of the old ball game. That is the sound of baseball. Three strikes you're out; have a good ball game.

Brock Benson

Grade 2, Benjamin

Day care: Right after school, I go to day care. I do my homework and play games. Every day we go outside. We play soccer and tag. Recently we got a new bathroom. Going to day care is fun!

Laraina Fever

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Play the piano: I love to play the piano. Last Friday I did my first lesson. I learned about the string. I learned about which notes are A B C and D.

Arabella Grazar

Grade 1, Prairieland

Tigers: Everybody knows that tigers have stripes, but did you know that each tiger’s stripes are different? Tigers eat food up to 10 to 15 pounds; that is a lot of meat in one day. Young tigers are called cubs. They are much smaller than grown-up tigers. Tiger cubs weight only 2 or 3 pounds when they are born.

Tripp Roberts

Grade 3, Sheridan

Wisconsin: What I am going to do on spring break is going to Wisconsin to meet my cousins there, and I get to see my uncle and we can play our games.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Spring break: I can’t wait for spring break! Are you excited for spring break? Frist, there is warmer weather. That means playing outside! Next, we get to have a whole week with no school! Plus we have no homework. Finally, the best part is when you family goes on vacation. I love to travel with my family. What do you do for spring break?

Haylen Wood

Grade 2, Benjamin