This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

My friend: I like my friend Mason. He is so funny. I like to play with him at recess. We play sharks and minnows.

Jax Turnbaugh, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Winter break: During winter break my friends from Trenton, New Jersey, will be visiting our house. We are going to celebrate Christmas by opening gifts. I am so excited to see them!

Sai Itte, Grade 4, Northpoint

The beach: I want to go to the beach. I would like to swim in the warm ocean. I want to swim in with my auntie.

La’Teriyana Howard, Grade 5, Northpoint

Swimming: I love swimming! It is so fun but cold, but I get stronger! I think I’m beautiful. I’m in second grade. It is fun but hard. My teacher is fun and nice. I’m so silly. I love drawing! Drawing is cool.

Kennedy Roberts, Grade 2, Parkside

Sled dogs: I love sled dogs. They are my favorite type of dogs. My two favorites are Samoyeds and Alaskan Malamutes. Sled dogs are really cute.

Elizabeth Clover, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get a lot of presents. My favorite season is winter because you can play in the snow. My favorite planet in the solar system is Saturn because it is the second largest planet.

Theresia Kasongo, Grade 3, Sheridan

Takis: I like Takis because the flavor is good. I like to eat Takis in my room. I like to share them with my sister.

Navyiah Partlow, Grade 4, Sheridan

About me: Hi! My name is Elijah Pablo. I’m going to tell facts about myself. First of all I’m in a school called Stevenson Tigers. I love P.E. Sometimes I like to do hard math. My teachers name is Mrs. Stanley. It’s my classmate’s birthday. My favorite color is red. I go to a group and the teacher’s name is Mrs. Thomas. I love to sing.

Elijah Pablo, Grade 2, Stevenson

Helping people: I like to help people by taking out the trash and plug in things and take care of the cats so I get paid for doing it. I help my grandpa so I feel good about myself. I help him get his tools. I help him cook because he needs a new heart.

Damien Porter, Grade 3, Stevenson

My lizard: I like my lizard Skelda. I love when he climbs on me. Skelda likes to run all over the bed. He likes to get onto people’s shoulders. He is a good pet.

Dean Hopson, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Animals: I like animals. I really like birds. I have seven birds at home. They’re my pets. The birds have blue and green feathers. They are cool!

Ismael Abreu-Arias, Grade 4, Northpoint

My mom: Mom is the best. She helps me clean my room. We do everything together. She cooks for me. She is my best friend.

Angelina Novy, Grade 5, Northpoint

My dogs: I have two dogs. My dogs are so cute. I love my dogs. They can do 20 tricks. I have so much fun. I play with my dog so much!

Jonathan Huey, Grade 2, Parkside

Picnics: How to set up your first picnic: First, you find a place and put your stuff on the ground. Second, you put the towel thing and the food down. Third, you eat your food.

Ethan Zamora Lopez, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Playdates: Today I want to have a play date with friends.

Jo Estrada, Grade 3, Sheridan

Loves blue Takis: I love Takis and the Taki flavor is so good. And I love Takis to the point I would not share. I love it. I love it. I love the blue Takis.

Xander Jackson, Grade 4, Sheridan

Candy: My favorite candy is Twix, M&Ms, Starbursts and Kit Kat. Candy is good but not healthy for you. Candies are for snacks and other ones are Reece’s and Skittles, and my favorite? I love, love this candy the most in the world. It is sweet and sour and it is Sour Patch Kids.

Naomi Lane, Grade 2, Stevenson

Ringo the cat: I love my cat Ringo. He is so cute! He loves to play with my other cats. He jumps on top of the fridge. Ringo comes to the hallway.

Evan Szabo, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Winter: I am excited that it is winter because it will snow. I like to play in the snow. I like to make snowmen and build forts.

Aiden Smallwood, Grade 4, Northpoint

Chicago Blackhawks: My favorite hockey team is the Chicago Blackhawks. I play for the Bloomington J.R. Thunder! I scored three goals in my jamboree. My favorite player is Patrick Kane.

George Dicken, Grade 2, Parkside

My fish: I have a fish from Indiana. My sister wanted it for a pet. He’s a blue and black fish.

Ian Zamora Lopez, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Loves Christmas: This Christmas I might not get that much stuff but I do love Christmas because I get to see my family.

Lawrence Harris, Grade 3, Sheridan

All about Takis: I love Takis. I love them so much that I come to school to talk about it. Before I go to sleep I eat Takis. I go to basketball games with Takis. I like them so much that I will share. I even changed my background to Takis.

Zion Jones, Grade 4, Sheridan

My birthday: Today is my birthday. I’m doing it in school. I have a good bag. I have a pen in the bag. We are going to eat candy. I like my birthday.

Juan Antonio, Grade 2, Stevenson

My church: My church is the best. My church is the best because God and Jesus are there. People there are so kind to me. My Sunday school teachers are Mrs. Leay, Mrs. Sare and Mrs. Krissa. They are so, so nice to me.

Etta Yackley, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Pet cats: My favorite pet is a cat. Cats drink milk. Cats meow. Cats play outside. That is why I like cats.

Ali Bouzouma, Grade 4, Northpoint

Teachers: Teachers are loving, kind, helpful and most important of all … sweet.

Aleah Hepburn, Grade 2, Parkside

Harry Potter World: So, one time I went to Harry Potter World. My family and I went on rides there. Their rides are so fun.

Isabella Tandy, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

It’s cold: I went to sleep this week and I got cold.

Elijah Shorter, Grade 3, Sheridan

Takis are good: Takis are delicious! They are mildly spicy. I like to eat them when I’m playing TD games because I can chill while my towers do the work. Takis are my favorite snack. The Fuego is a little limey. When I’m done with a bowl of Fuego Takis I get a lime overload from the dust on my fingers.

Max Myers, Grade 4, Sheridan

Things I like: I like math. I like spending time with my family and friends. I like candy but they are not good for you. I like fun.

Francezz Marine, Grade 2, Stevenson

Best time of year: I love Christmas so much! The best part of Christmas is opening presents. I love to decorate the Christmas tree every year. Christmas is the best time of year.

Graeme Moore, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Basketball: Basketball is my favorite thing to do. I like to do chest passes and bounce passes and shoot and dribble. I love basketball.

Decklyn Olson, Grade 2, Parkside

German shepherds: I love German shepherds. These dogs are my literal spirit animals. They are easily trained and are very fit animals. I want a whole cult of German shepherds because I love them so much.

Palmer Graven, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Video games: Hi! I’m Aodhan. It says it up there. I want to talk about Friday Night Funkin. Friday Night Funkin’ is a video game where you fall into a place and you need to click on the arrows down below. When you get it you’ll have to practice by ice cropping beep.

Aodhan Rampa, Grade 3, Sheridan

School: School is the best. It helps me with learning and it’s fun. I love school ever since I have been at Stevenson. I missed my old friends from Pepper Ridge.

Seniyah Patterson, Grade 2, Stevenson

My family: I love my family. They are the best people ever. I love my mom and my dad and my sisters and my brothers. My family is kind and helpful, and they love me. I love my family.

Jaxon Spaulding, Grade 2, Jefferson Park

The best day ever: The best day of my life was when I got a teacup Yorkie. It was my sister’s favorite kind of dog. She loves teacup Yorkies. The dog was a boy.

Valentina Ortiz-Martinez, Grade 5, St. Mary’s

In summer: Over the summer we went to a lava field near Duluth. It was rocky and beautiful. We ate lunch there.

Henry Babbit, Grade 2, Parkside

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is “Raya and The Last Dragon.” The first I timed watched it I fell in love with it. I started to cry because her pa was turned to stone. Raya has been looking for Sisu for 30 years. My feeling is sad for Raya.

Sarah Peavler, Grade 2, Stevenson

Loves school: I love my school. My school helps me learn in Miss Bucher’s room. I like the books Miss Hunt reads to me. The school is the best.