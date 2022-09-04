This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Note: This is the last Flying Horse with entries from 2021-2022. Submissions from this school year will start Sept. 11.

My two dogs: I love dogs. I have two dogs; one is Nike and one is Tula. I love dogs.

Colette Wrezinksi

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Fall and spring: Fall and spring are my favorite seasons. I like them because in fall it’s my birthday and in spring it’s Easter.

Mikey Krolweski

Grade 1, Epiphany

About summer: This summer I am going to five national parks. First, there is Badlands. Well just drive through there. Secondly, there is Yellowstone. I’m excited for Hot Springs. Grand Teton; I love hiking. I will like it there. Wind Cave is like Mammoth Cave.

Grant Lillge

Grade 1, Grove

School: Sometimes school can be boring but I can also be fun! I love when we celebrate holiday parties in my class. I also like it when we watch movies while wearing pj's. In May, we do the ABC day countdown every day. We do a fun activity that starts with the letter of the day.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Beach fun: I like going to the beach. The water is cold, but I like it because it is fun. I swam. I jumped in the waves. I like the sand because it’s hot. I like to find stuff in the sand.

Henry Koetters

Kindergarten, home school

Camping: I love to camp with family and friends. I can cook marshmallows and hot dogs over a fire. I love to set up a tent. Activities I like to do while camping are hiking and fishing. Summer is the best time to camp.

Luke Koetters

Grade 2, home school

Renewable/nonrenewable resources: There are two types of sources, renewable and nonrenewable. We need renewable sources to live. Some examples are water, wind and light. We will always have renewable sources. Nonrenewable resources mean we will not have them forever. Once they are gone, they will be gone forever. Some examples of nonrenewables sources are coal and oil.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Family: Family is important to me. My family is very loving and caring. They are number one! My family loves me so much.

Tayleigh Ferguson

Grade 2, Parkside

Loves cats: I love cats! I used to have a cat. Cats are cuddly to me. Cats are better than dogs to me. They are very cute to me.

Abby Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

Loves dogs: I love dogs because of their cute faces and their interesting life hacks. Dogs have interesting things they do when they drink. In order to get water, they put their tongues into a bowl shape to pick up water. Also, dogs have an amazingly strong sense of scent and can help solve many crimes and problems.

David Alvarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Cheese and more cheese: I like cheese. I will eat any cheese. I don’t know if cheesecake counts but I still eat it. My favorite food is grilled cheese and I like to read Marvel books.

Montanah Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Pizza love: I like pizza. I like cheese. I like pepperoni. I like bread. I like pizza sauce. And that is why I love pizza.

Dean Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Taking dogs for a walk: I like taking my dogs for a walk and playing with them. I love dogs so much.

Gabriella Becker

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Water is good: Water is good for us. Water is a liquid. The Earth is called the blue planet because it is mostly water.

Lev Jaster

Grade 1, Epiphany

My future car: My car will be a Bugatti or a monster truck. Yeah, it is cool for me, hopefully for you too.

Ben Kieser

Grade 1, Grove

Friends: Friends are really helpful. They are also very nice. Friends sometimes smile at you. Some friends understand. Some friends don’t. Friends are kind. Friends say “hi.”

Brooklyn Mlot

Grade 2, Parkside

Rymen Nature Center: I love Rymen Nature Center. I enjoyed the swings. I like the lake. I hiked to a place you sit and watch birds. Rymen Nature Center is the best!

Claire Woods

Grade 1, Prairieland

Baseball: I like baseball. I watch the New York Yankees because they’re my favorite team. They’re probably the best team in baseball. They have won the most World Series. They are really good; that's why I like them.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My mom: My mom and I have so much fun. I love my mom. She loves me too. She feeds me. I have fun with my mom.

Brooklyn Mitchell

Grade 3, Sheridan

The trampoline park: My favorite place in Bloomington is Altitude because it is very fun for a place to jump.

Zach Shoger

Grade 2, Stevenson

Loves all animals: I love all animals. I love them because they are cute and cuddly.

Harper Scheets

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Italy and the pope: Italy is a special place. That is where the pope lives in something that looks like a church. The pope has many statues of Jesus. The pope is a very special man.

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Cheerleading: Cheerleading is fun. Cheerleaders wear uniforms in all colors. Cheerleaders have special hair and makeup stylists. Cheerleaders use pompoms to rally the crowd.

Milani Carlos

Grade 2, Parkside

Chicago: Have you ever been to Chicago? I went to the American Girl Doll shop in Chicago! I got a new doll and I got its ears pierced. We also went to the Lego store and I got some Legos. I saw a giant Ferris wheel at Navy Pier.

Makenzie Lawless

Grade 1, Prairieland

My favorite things: My favorite things are ice cream, and my favorite ice cream is chocolate. My favorite sport is American football, and my favorite team is the New Orleans Saints. My favorite food is probably fish with rice.

Gio Magallanes

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Favorite anime: My favorite anime is "Naruto" because I like how they edit their fights and their cool moves. I like sensei Kakashi.

Christian Nobles

Grade 3, Sheridan

Favorite animal: My favorite animal is a tiger because tigers are cool in different ways. I want to show you what is cool about tigers. Tigers are cool because they can beat up an alligator.

Kaceson Davis

Grade 2, Stevenson

Dogs are fun: Dogs are very fun and cute. They can play with your dog. Dogs are fun.

Nolan Donahue