This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.
Note: This is the last Flying Horse with entries from 2021-2022. Submissions from this school year will start Sept. 11.
My two dogs: I love dogs. I have two dogs; one is Nike and one is Tula. I love dogs.
Colette Wrezinksi
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Fall and spring: Fall and spring are my favorite seasons. I like them because in fall it’s my birthday and in spring it’s Easter.
Mikey Krolweski
Grade 1, Epiphany
About summer: This summer I am going to five national parks. First, there is Badlands. Well just drive through there. Secondly, there is Yellowstone. I’m excited for Hot Springs. Grand Teton; I love hiking. I will like it there. Wind Cave is like Mammoth Cave.
Grant Lillge
Grade 1, Grove
School: Sometimes school can be boring but I can also be fun! I love when we celebrate holiday parties in my class. I also like it when we watch movies while wearing pj's. In May, we do the ABC day countdown every day. We do a fun activity that starts with the letter of the day.
Saheli Sura
Grade 3, Grove
Beach fun: I like going to the beach. The water is cold, but I like it because it is fun. I swam. I jumped in the waves. I like the sand because it’s hot. I like to find stuff in the sand.
Henry Koetters
Kindergarten, home school
Camping: I love to camp with family and friends. I can cook marshmallows and hot dogs over a fire. I love to set up a tent. Activities I like to do while camping are hiking and fishing. Summer is the best time to camp.
Luke Koetters
Grade 2, home school
Renewable/nonrenewable resources: There are two types of sources, renewable and nonrenewable. We need renewable sources to live. Some examples are water, wind and light. We will always have renewable sources. Nonrenewable resources mean we will not have them forever. Once they are gone, they will be gone forever. Some examples of nonrenewables sources are coal and oil.
Haleigh Beard
Grade 5, Northpoint
Family: Family is important to me. My family is very loving and caring. They are number one! My family loves me so much.
Tayleigh Ferguson
Grade 2, Parkside
Loves cats: I love cats! I used to have a cat. Cats are cuddly to me. Cats are better than dogs to me. They are very cute to me.
Abby Wehrle
Grade 1, Prairieland
Loves dogs: I love dogs because of their cute faces and their interesting life hacks. Dogs have interesting things they do when they drink. In order to get water, they put their tongues into a bowl shape to pick up water. Also, dogs have an amazingly strong sense of scent and can help solve many crimes and problems.
David Alvarez
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Cheese and more cheese: I like cheese. I will eat any cheese. I don’t know if cheesecake counts but I still eat it. My favorite food is grilled cheese and I like to read Marvel books.
Montanah Harris
Grade 3, Sheridan
Pizza love: I like pizza. I like cheese. I like pepperoni. I like bread. I like pizza sauce. And that is why I love pizza.
Dean Smith
Grade 2, Stevenson
Taking dogs for a walk: I like taking my dogs for a walk and playing with them. I love dogs so much.
Gabriella Becker
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Water is good: Water is good for us. Water is a liquid. The Earth is called the blue planet because it is mostly water.
Lev Jaster
Grade 1, Epiphany
My future car: My car will be a Bugatti or a monster truck. Yeah, it is cool for me, hopefully for you too.
Ben Kieser
Grade 1, Grove
Friends: Friends are really helpful. They are also very nice. Friends sometimes smile at you. Some friends understand. Some friends don’t. Friends are kind. Friends say “hi.”
Brooklyn Mlot
Grade 2, Parkside
Rymen Nature Center: I love Rymen Nature Center. I enjoyed the swings. I like the lake. I hiked to a place you sit and watch birds. Rymen Nature Center is the best!
Claire Woods
Grade 1, Prairieland
Baseball: I like baseball. I watch the New York Yankees because they’re my favorite team. They’re probably the best team in baseball. They have won the most World Series. They are really good; that's why I like them.
Eric Bellino
Grade 5, St. Mary's
My mom: My mom and I have so much fun. I love my mom. She loves me too. She feeds me. I have fun with my mom.
Brooklyn Mitchell
Grade 3, Sheridan
The trampoline park: My favorite place in Bloomington is Altitude because it is very fun for a place to jump.
Zach Shoger
Grade 2, Stevenson
Loves all animals: I love all animals. I love them because they are cute and cuddly.
Harper Scheets
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Italy and the pope: Italy is a special place. That is where the pope lives in something that looks like a church. The pope has many statues of Jesus. The pope is a very special man.
Hannah Kinate
Grade 1, Epiphany
Cheerleading: Cheerleading is fun. Cheerleaders wear uniforms in all colors. Cheerleaders have special hair and makeup stylists. Cheerleaders use pompoms to rally the crowd.
Milani Carlos
Grade 2, Parkside
Chicago: Have you ever been to Chicago? I went to the American Girl Doll shop in Chicago! I got a new doll and I got its ears pierced. We also went to the Lego store and I got some Legos. I saw a giant Ferris wheel at Navy Pier.
Makenzie Lawless
Grade 1, Prairieland
My favorite things: My favorite things are ice cream, and my favorite ice cream is chocolate. My favorite sport is American football, and my favorite team is the New Orleans Saints. My favorite food is probably fish with rice.
Gio Magallanes
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Favorite anime: My favorite anime is "Naruto" because I like how they edit their fights and their cool moves. I like sensei Kakashi.
Christian Nobles
Grade 3, Sheridan
Favorite animal: My favorite animal is a tiger because tigers are cool in different ways. I want to show you what is cool about tigers. Tigers are cool because they can beat up an alligator.
Kaceson Davis
Grade 2, Stevenson
Dogs are fun: Dogs are very fun and cute. They can play with your dog. Dogs are fun.
Nolan Donahue
Grade 2, Corpus Christi