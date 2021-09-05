This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

Editor's note: To give everyone a chance to settle into the new school year, Flying Horse has continued publishing writing and drawing submissions from 2020-2021. Work from the new school year will begin appearing Sept. 12.

Among Us: Among Us is an online game where there are two kinds of people, the imposter and the crewmates. The crew has two jobs. One is optional. They have to find out the imposter or finish all their tasks. The imposters have one job and that is to trick people into not voting them out or making all the crewmates vote themselves out.

Brandon Ortega

Grade 3, Bent

Legos: I love Legos. Legos are so much fun. I have an entire cubicle full of them. I enjoy building ships, Viking ships, because they can charge my castle.

Aiden McCree

Grade 5, Calvary

Summer birthday: My birthday is in July. On my birthday I do a piñata. During my birthday my family and I eat cake and open presents. Since my birthday is in the summer, we have a big water slide for my friends and me. I usually have a sleepover every birthday.

Summer Price

Grade 4, Centennial

Parents, doctors: I think the best job is doctor because you help people get better and not be sick anymore. I think being a doctor is the best job because my mom and my dad are doctors.

Kacy Berche

Grade 3, Colene Hoose

Basketball: I want to be a basketball player. This is the best job in the world. It would be so fun to be a basketball player, especially because you don't have to do any papers. And you get paid. That is why I think being a basketball player would be the best job.

Kate Keck

Grade 4, Corpus Christi

Future plans: My future will be filled with launching rockets and landing planes. When I graduate from high school, I will volunteer for the Air Force. While at the Air Force Academy, I will take math classes and aerospace engineering. After I retire from the Air Force, I will get a job at NASA as an aerospace engineer until I officially retire.

Luke Henehan

Grade 5, Epiphany

YouTube: When I am a YouTuber, I'm going to make these types of videos: games, music remixes, reaction videos and live streams. And I'm going to be famous.

Andrew Matheny

Grade 3, Grove

Warm: Summer is a warm season when pools are put up. Summer is long. There is no school in summer. Summer is fun.

Luke Koetters

Grade 1, Home school

Video games: I am happy when I am playing video games. What also makes me happy is when I am playing sports. What mainly makes me happy is Roblox and Minecraft.

Nathan Fiala

Grade 3, Hudson

Creative: What I like about myself is that I’m very creative. I make crafts for my friends. I can even make a pouch out of paper. Usually at home I make puppets, headband and paper animals. Sometimes I make little gifts for my friends. People really like my gifts and my creativeness because they love my crafts.

Sophie Willert

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cheese: Cheese is a healthy choice for a snack or for your burgers. I like cheese sticks, also. Those are my favorite. Cheese is protein; don’t eat too much of it, though. Cheese comes in all flavors. My favorite is provolone. A lot of people like spice cheese, like my friend. Some people don’t like cheese.

Lyndi McArdle

Grade 3, Lexington

Talented: I think the best job is an artist because I am talented at it. And I learned with my friends. And that is why I think an artist is the best job.

Kate Litwiller

Grade 1, Mulberry

New shoes: I got new shoes. I can run with my new shoes. I wear socks with my new shoes. I can walk on the street. I can jog great with my new shoes.

Hannah Mohammed

Grade 5, Northpoint

Excited: I am excited it's almost summer because I will get to go to the beach. I will get to have a boys' sleepover only. I will play at the park with my sister because she is nice and good and funny. We always play tag. I will play football soon.

Prince Andrews

Grade 2, Oakdale

Grandma’s house: I’m going to my grandma’s house. I’m excited about all the fun we’re going to have like sewing, playing games and watching my favorite TV shows at night. When I wake up, it smells delightful: eggs, waffles, bacon, sausage, toast and cereal. Mmmm! My grandma and grandpa only live an hour away. This trip is going to be so fun.

Brooklyn Sharpe

Grade 3, Prairieland

Climbing: I love to climb trees because it is exercise, and it can be entertaining. It also helped me get over my fear of heights!

Armando Juarez

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Summer fun: I find many beautiful plants and feel the hot warm sun on me! You can find many wild flowers in the summer. It is very fun to ride your bike with your friends. The park is an entertaining place to go, too! My favorite part about summer is the beach. It’s amusing to swim and make sandcastles. Getting ice cream is my favorite part!

Kora Monkman

Grade 3, Sheridan

Likes it: My uncle and aunt cook turkey. I did not like turkey before, but now I like turkey.

Lexi Dorndush

Grade 2, Stevenson

School: My school year was awesome. I made new friends. My teacher was so cool! I will miss my classroom when school is out.

Mallory Miller

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Fall birthday: My birthday is in the fall. In my opinion, it is the best time for a birthday except for the fact that it always rains. My birthday is in October. The good thing about my birthday is that I’m older than most kids in my grade.

Colin Dozier

Grade 5, Calvary

Dinosaurs: I love dinosaurs. My favorite dinosaur is the archaeopteryx. They are the size of a crow.

Olive Niebur

Grade 1, Epiphany

Swim team: I am excited for the activities of summer because I get to do swim team, and I just moved up to advanced tumbling. I will be doing swim team over the summer. I can't wait for summer.

Addison Tracey

Grade 2, Grove

Reading: Reading makes me happy. I really like to read at Christmas. My favorite book series are Dog Man and Bad Guys. I have four Dog Man books. They're funny.

Dalton Riisberg

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun: My mom and dad make me happy because they play with me. My toys make me happy because they are fun.

Seamus Parish-Meyer

Grade 3, Oakdale

Time with others: My friends and family make me happy. I love spending time with them, because they always have something fun in mind. Going to places like parks, restaurants and festivals with them is always an awesome, fun time. But even the smallest moments, like sitting down and chatting, makes me happy.

Natalie Krylowicz

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Hot: I love summer because it is so hot, and I love the heat. It is my favorite time of year because it’s the perfect time for sports.

Charlie Haas

Grade 3, Epiphany

Inventor: I think the best job would be an inventor because I like inventing stuff.

Noah Hiatt-Quinn

Grade 3, Mulberry

Cheesy: My favorite food is pizza because of that cheesy goodness. And it melts right in your mouth. That’s why I love pizza.

Josue Martinez

Grade 4, Northpoint

Teaching: I think the best job to have is being a teacher. I think this is the best job because I am smart and I know how to do math. I would get to see children. It would be Oakdale because my school is Oakdale. Plus, I love Oakdale! I would be a second-grade teacher.

Callie Sparks

Grade 2, Oakdale

Dream birthday: My dream birthday would be to have all kinds of presents and a bunch of cake. My favorite cake is ice cream cake. I like Oreo ice cream cake. I love how it is so cold. Then I would want to open thousands of presents from my family. I want all of my family that can come to my party or house.

Christopher Cook

Grade 5, Prairieland

Best Teacher: Mrs. Johnson is the best! First, she is very stylish. I like her hair and glasses. Second, her classroom is very colorful and helps me learn. She is also very sweet because she helps me when something is wrong. Mrs. Johnson is caring because when something is not right she is still with me. These are the reasons why I love Mrs. Johnson.

Edara Devalle

Grade 3, Sheridan

Interests: I don't have a favorite job, but I'm interested in being an architect or being in the military. I have some good gun experience. My grandpa takes me hunting, as well. I play a lot of house building games and make modern mansions.

Macale Richards

Grade 5, Calvary

My opinion: The best job is an opinion, so I will give you mine. I think the best job is playing in the NFL (National Football League). The reason is simple. You get to play a great sport and get paid to have fun. It is not all great, though. You can get severely injured.

Seth Bojan

Grade 5, Epiphany

Fun days: I like second grade because we had a Christmas party, a Thanksgiving party and a Halloween party. We also had a Drink Day and a Toy Day. We also had fun arts and crafts.

Cambria Phares

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Fun place: Florida is a very fun place. I visit Florida once a year around June. The beaches are exciting; the ocean is nice and warm; and the house that we rent always has a pool, awesome kitchen and bunk beds for my cousins and me. I love Florida and can’t wait till I go this year!

Bobby Casali

Grade 5, St. Mary’s