This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open Topic

Christmas: Christmas is my favorite holiday because it’s Jesus’ birthday. And I get to spend time with family, and I get to open cool presents.

Braxton Hutchcraft

Grade 5, Calvary

Sledding: I like going sledding. Each year my family and friends go sledding. It is fun!

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Soccer and basketball: I am very good at soccer and basketball. I am good at dribbling and scoring goals. Sports are my favorite thing.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Winter break: I did a lot of fun activities during winter break. The best activity was jumping on a trampoline at Sky Zone. Another activity was going to the movies and watching "Sing 2" and eating popcorn. I also played games at the arcade and won a Pop-It fidget spinner.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Pokemon: Pokemon are amazing creatures. Pokemon cards are fun to collect. You can also battle people with them. It’s fun to have Pokemon cards.

Rhett Gaa

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Likes school: I like school. I like Mrs. Hartke's class. I like making projects with my 4th-grade friends. I like art class because I like to draw and create. I like PE. Mr. Fisher helps me tumble.

D'Niyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Thomas the train: I like Thomas the train. I like Thomas. I like Edward. I like Gordon.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Stuffed koala: My favorite stuffed animal is a koala. He's so fuzzy. He's so cute. I love him so much with all of my heart. After school I am dying to see him.

Braydon Reeser

Grade 2, Oakdale

About me: My name is Booklyn. I am 7 years old. My favorite color is blue. I love my mom and dad! My dad is allergic to cats so we have a dog! I have a Santa headband. I know how to tell time. My favorite animals are dogs and cats. My dog’s name is Zee Zoo.

Brooklyn Miot

Grade 2, Parkside

Decorating for Christmas: I like to take the Christmas tree out of the basement and the ornaments and I like to decorate my tree and find my elf.

Jeremiah Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Christmas break: Today is the last day of school until Christmas break. I can’t wait to celebrate with my family! And I can’t wait to celebrate Jesus!

Anna Schenk

Grade 5, Calvary

Loves school: I love school! The thing I love most is seeing Mrs. Dicken. My favorite subject is math. My favorite special is C.G.S.

Gianna Robson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Wilson Jersey: I’m getting a Rusty Wilson jersey because I wanted to have all of the Seahawks jerseys.

Cooper Sieger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Big family: My family is big. Everybody I love so much. Some I don't get to see. Six people are coming over for Christmas. I love my family!

Luzander Granderson

Grade 2, Oakdale

My mom: My mommy is the best to me! She cares for me and I love her. I love my BFF sister, too!

Tayleigh Ferguson

Grade 2, Parkside

Excited for Christmas: I am excited for Christmas because I got the present I really want. I know I got it because my sister told me. I cannot wait for winter break to see the smiles on my family’s faces when they see their presents. I also can’t wait to get my presents!

Avery McGirr

Grade 2, Stevenson

What I do on Christmas: What we do is we do stockings, eat lunch and then do gifts.

Noah Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Weekend painting: This weekend I get to go to Dabble About. I am going to paint something. I don’t know what I’m going to do but it is going to be fun.

Olivia Stanford

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Funny family: My family is funny because my mom says funny stuff. My brother is funny. My dad had a funny joke.

Kei'Mani Berry

Grade 2, Oakdale

All about school: In my school we have P.E., recess, music, art and lunch. I get to see my friends. I get to walk home and enjoy the outside world. Second grade and under leave at 2:27. Third, fourth and fifth grade leave at 2:30.

Lincoln Herbst

Grade 2, Parkside

On my birthday: Today is my birthday. I’m going to bike today.

Tessa Drought-Nix

Grade 2, Stevenson

Most wonderful time of year: I have nothing to say but it is Christmas. It certainly is the most wonderful time of the year and you also get presents a lot of them.

Autumn Dean

Grade 5, Calvary

Class parties: Today is my Christmas party at school, so we are going to exchange presents and do other stuff so, yeah, I’m really excited.

Steve Immanuel

Grade 5, Calvary

My friends: My friends are really nice and kind. These are my friends: Abby, Finn, Ellie, Jordyn — everyone is my friend in my class and my teacher. I like everyone in my grade.

Aubree Porter

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Chores: My job at home is doing the dishes. I do not like doing the dishes, but it is my job to do the dishes. I get a cup until I get a lot of cups and then I stack them. I get a plate and scrub and scrub and scrub. My brother has a job, too. It is to clean the windows.

Ana Serres

Grade 2, Oakdale

About me: I have blue eyes. My favorite food is mac and cheese. My favorite color is pink. I’m 7 years old! I have blonde hair. I have three sisters, no brothers! I have two dogs named Jasmine and Belle!

Abigail Welp

Grade 2, Parkside

Legos: I like Legos.

Dean Smith

Grade 2, Stevenson

Pajama Day: I know this is a little weird, but I’m going to talk about this. So, it’s pajama day and I forgot to bring my blanket. It has dogs on it, but I forgot to bring it.

Anna Swanson

Grade 5, Calvary

Turtles: Turtles are my favorite animals. They are so slow because they live to be very old. Turtles like to eat plants and leaves. Sea turtles lay their eggs and leave them in the nest. Sometimes the sea turtles even leave their nests! Also, another fun fact about sea turtles is they bury their nests!

Dovie Hodel

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My pet dog: My pet is a dog. She is a girl. She has lots of breeds in her! Her main breeds are husky and German shepherd. The bad part is she sheds like crazy! I still love her so much!

Charlotte Pedersen

Grade 2, Oakdale

Gifts: I like gifts.

Anaarak Kracnen

Grade 2, Stevenson

Presents on Christmas: I can’t wait until I get all the presents for Christmas. My grandmas are going to get me so much stuff. When I went to my grandma’s I saw so many presents. But at my other grandma’s I only saw some stuff in the stocking, but the stockings are big. We get some money. We also get little stuff. For Christmas I want a Switch, but my mom says I can’t get it. I said I will pay for it but they are expensive.

Hart Zeller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Wants a dog: I would like to have a dog, but I can't have a dog because I just can't have a dog. I don't know why I can't have a dog.

Skylar Unhoch-Quehl

Grade 2, Oakdale

Puppy for Christmas: For Christmas I would like a dog. A brown dog, and it has a white stripe down its belly. I will train it. I love dogs. I really love brown dogs. I like dogs with pointed ears. I would name my dog Greta. My grandma’s dog was named Greta.

Lucy Uphoff

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Playing football: Hi I like to play football with my friend. When I grow up I’m going to play NFL for the Bears. I like to watch the Bears. I never went to a football game. I hate the Packers. I like when the Packers lose. I like Kansas City; they are my second favorite. I love Patrick Mahome.

Sait Abbed

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My sister: My sister Arianna and I danced to the music. We both have curly hair but she has orange hair and I have brown hair. She is 20 and I am 7.

Harper Neisler

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Gingerbread house contest: Every year in December we have a gingerbread house contest. My mom always wins. She makes good gingerbread houses. I think my other sister Jersey won this year. My house kept falling but then I made a good one and it had a lot of candy on it.

Brynnly Craig

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Basketball: I really like basketball. Basketball is a sport that I really like to play. Some of the rules to basketball are if you get fouled while you shoot the ball then you take a free shot. A free shot is when you shoot on a line that is in the middle of one side of the court. People line up on the side.

Finn Frederick

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My Beyblades: Their names are Heat Seeker, Forth Srice, Majshin and V Antucles. V Antucles is very sharp, and you don’t touch him when he is spinning or you will get cut. I like forth since the most they are fun to watch them fight and spin around. The one that spins the longest is Majshin I also like him too. Heat Seeker like to defend himself. He also spins fast.

Clayton Stoller

Grade 2, Jefferson Park