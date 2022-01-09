This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open Topic

I wish my teacher knew: I wish my teacher knew how much I love to do art. I wish my teacher knew how much I love this school. I wish my teacher knew how much I am a fan of crystals. I wish my teacher knew how much I love to watch "Naruto" from Netflix.

Yaritzell Bartolo Palafox

Grade 3, Bent

My friends: my friends are weird and funny, but they are the best. They match my personality so much.

Anna Stuckey

Grade 5, Calvary

Winter: I love winter because it’s a time you can drink hot cocoa, which is so much fun! I love making snowmen.

Eileen Kelley

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

How my dog got lost: First my dog got lost and my dog came back. It was happy.

Krimzyn Hilgenbrind

Grade 1, Epiphany

Girl Scouts: I like Girl Scouts because we do fun activities and learn something new every time. We had a lemonade stand and raised money for an animal shelter. We made a fairy garden and learned we need soil, water and sun for it to survive. I rang the red kettle bell to raise money for people in need.

Saheli Sura

Grade 3, Grove

Antiques: My favorite things are antiques. I have liked antiques since I was a little boy. My dad and I had a booth and we brought antiques out at the Antique Mall. It is fun to go out and look at stuff!

Dylan Rebbec

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School: I like school. I like PE because of my teachers Mr. Fisher and Mr. Scott. I like art with Mrs. C. I like the color blue. I like recess because I like to swing on the playground.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

Christmas: I love Christmas. It is my favorite holiday. I like making cookies. Tree cookies are my favorite.

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

"Captain Underpants": My favorite book is "Captain Underpants" because they are my favorite ones. I like them because they are funny. My favorite characters are Harold and George.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Purple fan: My favorite color is purple because it's a beautiful color and that's why I have a purple folder. At home I have a purple phone case on my phone. I love purple. I am thinking if I should do my nails purple. Jordyn, my best friend, likes purple and more colors too.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

My friends: My friend’s names are Charlotte and Tayleigh. I play with them at recess. My friends are nice! Charlotte and Tayleigh sit at the same table with me. They work hard!

Benjamin Tang

Grade 2, Parkside

My grandparents' house: When I go to my grandparents’ house there’s this big hill around the pond, and it's shaped like a trapezoid. The pond has a smaller circle that’s deeper than the rest of the pond. My sister and I like driving their golf cart; their house is surrounded by about 76 trees! We also like to ride my uncle’s four-wheelers; my grandpa goes super-fast down the slope.

Anna Wiltz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Have lots of jobs: I want to be a cook and have 12 more jobs and 12 more jobs. I want to be grateful for God and people and families, and paint the amazing Earth and the moon because it is the cool.

Kaceson Davis

Grade 2, Stevenson

Fishing: My top fishing lures and soft plastics this season are the strike king crankbait, you fish it with your rod tip down. My favorite soft plastic this season is bass pro tournament, purple and red fire pole with a drop slot.

Graham Bennett

Grade 5, Calvary

Basketball: I love playing basketball. I shoot it almost every time. I love it.

Quinn Casper

Grade 1, Epiphany

Space: I like space. The first astronaut that walked on the moon was Neil Armstrong. Did you know that the sun is a star? Jupiter has nine moons? There are dwarf planets, too. I only know one and it is Pluto. I am asking for space books for Christmas.

Eilliot Nowark

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

What I like about school: I like school. I like math and reading. I like to multiply. I like my teachers.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Colors: My favorite colors are violet and red. I love all colors. Sarah and I love colors. My clothes are really colorful. You and I are colorful. Without colors I do not know what. I like colors so much. I have colors. They are colorful.

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

The summer: One time in summer I went to a splash pad with my BFF Allie and my three siblings and I went under the water. It was so much fun!

Laiken King

Grade 2, Parkside

Waking up for school: What bugs me is that I like to get a good night's sleep but on the weekdays when I have school the next day I have to get up at SIX O’CLOCK! I am having a nice dream, and then my huge overhead light gets turned on. Then when I get nice and comfy my mom shakes my shoulder! And since I get ready in the morning then leave straight away.

Ella Wolden

Grade 5, St. Mary's

My birthday: I like my birthday because it is in summer and I can swim. I like my sisters birthday because it is in winter and we get to skate.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Sports: My favorite sports are soccer and basketball. I always loved playing soccer because it uses legs. My dad told me it’s good for the legs, and basketball my most favorite sport! My dad helps me with it and it makes me better at it.

Skye Holderby

Grade 5, Calvary

New boots: I have new boots. I wear them every day. They are comfy.

Anna Murray

Grade 1, Epiphany

My brother: My brother is cool. He makes me happy when I’m sad. I love my brother and he loves me, too. He is 1 year old. He is my favorite brother. He is funny when he is good, and when he is sad I cheer him up. When I tickle him he laughs and says "buba" and we do funny stuff. He cheers all of us up.

Maddox Mohr

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Vacation: I am ready for a vacation. I am going to Florida. I am going to the beach.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

Dogs: It is so fun to have a dog and play with it. Dogs are so fun. You can walk them. You can take them everywhere. A dog's favorite thing is going to the dog park.

Lola-Ann Smith

Grade 2, Oakdale

Presents: I love Christmas because of the presents I get. I like the wrapping paper!

Tucker Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Loves family: I love my family because my mom loves me. My dad loves me because I love him. Love Mikaela McIntosh.

Mikaela McIntosh

Grade 2, Stevenson

Candy: I love candy but I hate coconut candy. My favorite is candy cane.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

My dog: I like my dog because it is nice. It plays with me. It is new.

Madden Baker

Grade 1, Epiphany

My family: I love my family so much. My mom, dad, and Abrie, my older sister, and Alanie, my younger sister. My family and I like to do puzzles. It is really fun. When I’m at school I miss my family. My family is really nice. Abrie always plays with me, and when I’m sad Hallie cheers me up! My mom takes care of me when I’m sick. My dad plays with me.

Brooklyn Ringger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Halloween: My favorite holiday is Halloween. I love to get candy. I love to dress up.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Eating food: I like to eat pizza. I like to eat cookies. I like to eat cake. I like to eat cupcakes.

Keyon Heard

Grade 2, Oakdale

Spending time with my family: My family has my dad, mom and my sister. Sometimes at night I get to read to my mom. Sometimes dad gets to play Legos, and I play hide-and-seek with my sister.

Mia Dowd

Grade 2, Parkside

Friend birthday: It is Tessa’s birthday today. Tessa is my best friend. I play with Tessa every day. I love to play with Tessa all the time. She brought cupcakes today. I love cupcakes. Tessa’s eyes are blue. Her favorite cupcakes are pink and white. What do you like to do on your birthday?

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

Pajamas: My topic I chose is pajamas. My favorite thing to wear is my comfy. My comfy is comfy, soft, gray and huge! That’s what I chose to write about.

Maddie Beverlin

Grade 5, Calvary

Penguins: Penguins are my favorite animal. There are many different types of penguins like the emperor and Macquarie Island king. The emperor penguin is the biggest one.

Joey Borek

Grade 2, Jefferson Park