This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: Open topic

My brothers: My brothers are famous singers. They do concerts. They always sing me "Happy Birthday." They get a lot of money. I wish I can be like them one day. I like to sing in my room a lot. I hope my wish comes true.

Stephanie Almanza

Grade 3, Bent

My sister: I love my little sister. My sister has soft hands. My sister makes beautiful abstract art. My sister has beautiful blonde, brownish hair. My sister has a big imagination.

Vivian Reginelli

Grade 1, Corpus Christi

Unicorns: I love unicorns. They are magical. They have a rainbow horn. Unicorns are very pretty. They love candy. They like sour candy and sweet candy.

Charlotte Falkner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Family: I love my family. My family loves me! My family helps me. I have eight people in my family. I have cousins. Sometimes my family is crazy, but I am not crazy a lot.

Aisha Alrawi

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Christmas break: On Christmas break I will be getting my presents. I will be very happy about it. I will spend time with my siblings. They'll also be there with me when I unwrap the Christmas presents.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Winter break: I can't wait for winter break. On Christmas Day, my mom and I are going to open up all of our presents we gave each other. We are going to have so much fun together!

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

About arachnids: These are some arachnid facts. Some scorpions can glow in UV light. The biggest spider in the world is the goliath bird-eating spider, but it does not eat birds. Millipedes have hard shells on their backs. Some centipedes live in the basements.

Ethan Gibb

Grade 2, Parkside

The best day: The best day was when I went to Orlando with my grandparents. We had so much fun because we went to Disney. We spent the night inside of a nice apartment.

Abigail Ortiz

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Christmas: For Christmas I like to get stockings and presents.

Kylan Callahan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Takis: Takis are a very good snack and what is in Takis is lime and other stuff. I like Takis because they are spicy and I love spice. I love fuego.

Shawn Franklin

Grade 4, Sheridan

Football: My favorite sport is football and I know a lot about football. My dad taught me a lot about football. My dad and I practice a lot together. My dad plays football and when I grow up I will play football just like my dad.

Dalton Slade

Grade 2, Stevenson

When I grow up: I wish when I grow up I want to be an artist. I like to draw a lot. It’s fun, it's calm and it’s relaxing. When I draw I try my best.

Daisy Alvarez-Trease

Grade 3, Stevenson

All the things I do: I like to draw ugly things. I like to be at school because my teacher lets us write. I like to eat pizza because I like it.

Daniela Garcia Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent

Fall: My favorite holiday is fall. I like to jump in the leaves. I need a jacket in fall.

Cisco Head

Grade 1, Epiphany

Unicorns and chocolate milk: I love unicorns and chocolate milk. Fun fact: Chocolate milk does not come directly from cows. Chocolate comes from white milk and white milk comes from cows. I also love dolphins. I think they are amazing with their cool jumps. I also love my stuffed animal cotton candy. I named her myself. She is a unikitty.

Zoey Herren

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Build a snowman: During winter break, I will build a snowman with my mom and dad. Our snowman will have black eyes, a black mouth and a carrot nose. When we are done, my mom will have hot chocolate ready for us in the house.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Plans for break: My winter break plans are to sleep in and keep my pajamas on every day. I will also open presents and play in the snow. I can't wait!

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Going to Disney: Winter break is going to be fun. I am going on a plane to Disney World. When I go back there will be two more days until Christmas.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Ghosts: Many people believe in ghosts. Some claim to see them, others don’t. Ghosts are supposedly the spirits that could not find the afterlife. Do you believe in ghosts?

Adeline Blakney

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Favorite food: My favorite food is KFC and cheese sticks and turkey and apple pie, pizza and hot dogs.

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

The internet: I like the internet because there’s Wi-Fi and without Wi-Fi you can’t watch memes. Without Wi-FI you can’t play Fortnite. Without Wi-Fi you can’t watch your tunes. But for real the internet is a big habit to our world. Just think of what would happen in New York City.

Arrion Hayes

Grade 4, Sheridan

Video games: My favorite video game is Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach. My favorite character is Glamrock Freddy because he is the nicest one and he helps me. Do you like video games?

Jamir Lanier

Grade 2, Stevenson

The best dog ever: A couple months ago my dog passed away. His name was Louie. He was my favorite dog on Earth. I miss him so, so much. I wish I could see him just to say I love him and hug him. I just wish I could see him one more time.

Hailey Grubs

Grade 3, Stevenson

Xmas: I like Christmas.

Alexis Nagel

Grade 1, Epiphany

My family: I love my family so much. They are the best. Anderson helps me with my homework. My mom picks out my outfit. My dad helps me clean up. Emersyn helps me with my lunch. I love my family.

Adalynn Wyss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Christmas plans: My family is going to visit over winter break. On Christmas Day, we are going to open presents and have a nice dinner. I am so excited to see them!

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 4, Northpoint

My birthday: For my birthday we went to Sky Zone. I went to a skating rink. I played with my sister. My sister and I were jumping.

Giselle Rouse

Grade 2, Parkside

Fun Facts: The quickest wind blowing in the world was 253 mph. The top location on Earth, where you can see the most rainbows, is Hawaii. The Mona Lisa doesn’t have eyebrows.

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary's

What I like to do: I love Christmas and I love to go to the pool in summer. I love to go to my friend’s house. It’s fun. On the weekends I love to spend time with my family and friends on holidays.

Samuella Wilu

Grade 3, Sheridan

Play basketball: What I want to be when I grow up is a WNBA player. The reason why I want to be a basketball player is because my dad’s side of the family loves basketball and we also watched a game on Saturday. Basketball is really a fun sport to play. My dad taught me how to play it.

Miyah Rushing

Grade 4, Sheridan

Favorite holidays: My favorite holidays are Easter, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Thanksgiving. Holidays are great. I love school because I can play at recess. I love school. Candy is good but it’s bad too eat all the time. I love my family. They are the best.

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

If I could be anyone: If I could be anyone I would be Drake so I can go in a Lambo and a Ferrari. Then I can go donate $100,000 to the kids hospital and I can go get some new shoes and a helicopter and I will go to the Super Bowl.

Cairo Ferguson

Grade 3, Stevenson

Decorating the tree: This is how I think I will decorate my Christmas tree. First I will get my Christmas tree at Home Depot. Then I will put ornaments on it. Next I put my angel on top. Then the tree is done. Yay!

Bayliana Boyert

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

During break I will: During winter break, my family is going to the Festival of Lights in Peoria. On Christmas Day, we will open up the presents we gave each other. We are also going to celebrate my brother's 14th birthday!

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

My mom: I want to tell you about my mom. Her name is Nikala. She lets me watch videos on her phone. My mom is a good cook. She cooks me my favorite meal, spaghetti. My mom loves me and I love her.

Nina Razny

Grade 2, Parkside

Favorite dog: I chose to write about my favorite type of dog, the basset hound! I love basset hounds because their eyes are so droopy and cute. I also love their long ears. Once I had a dream about basset hounds playing basketball against cats, and they won!

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Loves to play: Hi I’m Brayden and I love to play!

Brayden Watkins

Grade 3, Sheridan

Favorite sport: My favorite sport is basketball because when I first saw my new house I knew there was a basketball court right across the street. The reason I love basketball so much is because I love to shoot around a lot and see myself getting better and better.

Jordyn Young

Grade 4, Sheridan

Among Us: Among Us is my favorite video game because I love to be the imposter. But being crewmate is fun too. I hate when I am going download. Watch YouTubers play it too. I use the red skin and hat. My favorite map is the airship.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

Become a baker: When I grow up I want to be a baker because I love to bake for my family and friends. I love to bake and make food like pizza.

Danica Cunningham