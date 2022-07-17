This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Each week, we feature dozens of Central Illinois children's thoughts and drawings on various topics. Have a suggestion? email your drawings and topic responses to flyinghorse@pantagraph.com; include your student's name, grade level and school (or if the student is home-schooled). Flying Horse appears online and in print every Sunday.

Play with my friends: I love to play with my friends. I have 10 friends in the whole world. My friends are careful. My friends are good. They are helpful. They are kind. They are my best friends forever.

Trisha Taunk

Grade 2, Benjamin

My friend Ana: My best friend at school is Ana Swanson. We like to make books and have fun together. We like to play gaga ball and do art together.

Finley Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Friends are nice: My friends are nice. We like to color. I like to play with my friends.

Carly Harrington

Grade 1, Epiphany

Sleepovers with friends: Some things I do with my friends are have sleepovers. My mom finally let me have a sleepover with my friends. I have some friends at school who are in a different grade and some who I just talk or play with. I am friends with twins and they used to go to Epiphany. They would be in the 4th grade if they were still at Epiphany.

Valentina Gonzalez

Grade 5, Epiphany

The best friends: I have the best friends. My friends are Ethen, Jazz, Roz and Lulu. They were friends in Preschool up to second grade and they are like a brother and sister to me.

Ty’Kayla Abbott

Grade 4, Fairview

My friend Jaelyn: Jaelyn rides her bike to my house or walks. Jaelyn used to bring Makenah to my house. We hang out in my tree house. We talk about stuff. We sometimes play tag. We play hide and seek.

Wesley Ray Cox

Grade 3, Hudson

My friend Dovie: I like my friend Dovie because Dovie is friendly, funny, kind and honest. Dovie and I love to play Among Us. We love Among Us because we love to get chased by the imposter and we like to get frozen by the imposter. Dovie and I enjoy playing together.

Anah McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Friends are fun: I like friend. I play with friends. We play outside. I like swimming. Friends are fun.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Making new friends: I like making new friends. We play in the shade under the tree.

Angelina Novy

Grade 4, Northpoint

A special friend: I have a special friend. We play barbies. We dress them up and do their hair. It is fun playing with my friend.

Anna Coffman

Grade 5, Northpoint

Friends are nice: My friends are nice and friendly. Carlyse and I go to the tire swing and go to the swings together. Jordyn and I play together. Emma and I eat lunch and talk to each other. Jordyn, Carlyse, Emma, and I are friends. We play together. We play very fun games together every day.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

Everyone needs friends: We all need friends. My friends help me and play with me. If we don’t have any friends we will not have any fun.

Akshaya Senthilkumar

Grade 1, Oakland

Loves friends: I love my friends. My friends are fun. We like to play at the park. I have fun at the park. School is fun.

Annina Lee

Grade 2, Parkside

Friends are kind: Friends are kind. They have each other’s backs.

Scottie Douglas

Grade 1, Prairieland

Kind and caring: My friends are very kind and caring to me. They also enjoy hanging out with me and talking with me. They enjoy playing games with me during recess. I really enjoy having a lot of friends.

George Cole

Grade 5, Saint Mary’s

Games with friends: I like to play with friends Preston, Trenton and Dayton. We like to play army. We to like to play laser tag and we like to play video games.

Dalton Lockwood

Grade 3, Sheridan

Talk with friends: I love to talk to my friends.

Eshita Sandeep

Grade 2, Stevenson

Friends at recess: I like to play with my friends at recess.

Zahara Martin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Great friends: My friends are kind and nice. They cheer me up when I am sad. I have great friends. I am happy to have them.

Yoqueena Fathima Bajulu

Grade 2, Benjamin

Friends are the best: I love my friends they’re the best! They’re loving, kind and helpful.

Anna Swanson

Grade 5, Calvary

Playground friends: My friends and I like to play on the playground.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 1, Epiphany

Good people: My friends are really good people. Most of my friends are from school. I am on a swimming team and have lots of friends. I make friends when I go to the park and play basketball.

Marlena Mayrose

Grade 5, Epiphany

Best friends ever: I have the best friends ever: Speshuhl, Amirah, London, Ty’Kayla, Latrice, Faith, Bryal and Layla. I like to play outside with them and when I get hurt they help me.

Fayth Dearing

Grade 4, Fairview

My friend Journey: My bff is Journey. We like the same things we both like fidgets, dogs, art, and math, dancing, singing, and making music videos. We are having a sleepover on Friday and we are going to have the best time ever. We are going to go to the school shop and the gingerbread house.

Rachel Proctor

Grade 3, Hudson

Activities with friends: My friends and I like to draw. My friends like to do chalk. My friends and I like to draw pictures for people. My friend and I like to ride our bike.

Jordyn Krones

Grade 2, Jefferson park

Brother is my friend: My brother is my friend. We play at the playground. We like to play football.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 3, Northpoint

My friend Bailey: I like my friend Bailey. She is a beautiful girl. We always play together.

Da’Myala Dotson

Grade 4, Northpoint

Friends at Northpoint: I have friends at Northpoint School. I like all my friends. My favorite friend is Anna.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

All about my friends: Jesse plays baseball with me. Jeffrey plays with me all the time. Jordyn plays with me because she was born on the same day as me. D.J. is helpful and fun.

Luzander Granderson

Grade 2, Oakdale

Friends are beautiful: My friends name is Allie. My friends are beautiful, kind and willing. I love my friends. I care for my friends. Her smile is happy. I love to play with her. She is the best friend ever.

Laiken King

Grade 2, Parkside

Have my back: I like friends. I like my friends because they have my back.

Mya Metz

Grade 1, Prairieland

Friends make me happy: My friends make me happy. My best friend Gio loves football like me. My friend George was my friend on day one; he introduced me to everybody. My friend Franky is really funny. My friend David is really funny too.

Eric Bellino

Grade 5, Saint Mary's

My friends Jahyden and Naveah: My friend Jahyden is the funniest friend of all. When I’m feeling down Jahyden cheers me up. My friend Naveah and I like to dance together and we have the same favorite colors blue and red. Those are my friends.

Miyah Rushing

Grade 3, Sheridan

Nice and good: My friends and I play. My friends are nice and good. They come to my home.

King Freeman

Grade 2, Stevenson

How to be a good friend: Being a good friend is not bulling anybody. It also means helping others if they need it. You can be a good friend by sharing, taking turns, asking before taking and listening to others.

Henry Kopsell