This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Play at park: I like my friends because they help me. I also like to play soccer with my friends Max and Carter. It is fun to play outside and at the park.
Blaine Meyer
Grade 2, Benjamin
Happy and energized: I have my friends and enjoy being with all of them. When I am with my friends I feel happy and energized. I love all of my friends.
Avery Roehm
Grade 5, Benjamin
Many friends: My friends are Cruse, Reed, Brigham, Micah and Tyler.
Haddon Loggans
Grade 3, Calvary
Play together: I like to play with my friend at recess. We play with stuff by the trees. I like playing with my friends.
Sienna Rowe
Grade 5, Calvary
Make music together: My friends and I have so much fun! We have fun making music and singing songs. We have so much fun together. I love my friends and all they do!
Caitlin O’Brien
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Play games: My friend and I like to play dodgeball and I like to play kickball.
Madden Baker
Grade 1, Epiphany
Lots of friends in class: All my friends are in my class. There is Jake, Will, Monica, Gina, Alex, Hazel, Ivan, Kenzie, Carter, Cecilia, Caden, Liam, Logan, Kace, Sophia, Max, Justin, Madden, Brice, Sre, Grace and more. We all have fun. I love my friends.
Lily Welsh
Grade 3, Epiphany
Important friends: Friends are an important part of my life. My friends are the best. It is easy to make a friend just by saying “hello.” Friends are like family. They’re always there for you.
Jiles Hilgenbrinck
Grade 5, Epiphany
Cheer you up: My friends are the best because they always make me laugh if I’m sad. We always get to play at my house on the weekends. We do everything together like math, reading, homework and much more. This is why my friends are the best.
Amelia Page
Grade 4, Fairview
Best friends: My friends are Owen, Sophia, Hanna, Max, Marlee, Hassain, Harper, Jake, Jackson, Jayden, Preston and Aspen. They are my friends because they are nice and they are the best friends I could ever have.
Annie Kloster
Grade 3, Grove
My best friends: I like all my friends, who are cool and nice. My friends names are Wyatt and Patrick, Tyler, Wesley, Ryder and other friends. My best friends are Wyatt and Patrick. I first met Wyatt in preschool, then I went to Hudson and met Patrick in kindergarten. I missed Patrick when his mother made him do home school. I do always love my friends even if they are gone. I truly love my friends forever and ever.
Abram Thompson
Grade 3, Hudson
Lunchtime friends: My friends at school are Abby and Fin. They are nice to me. We play soccer together. We eat lunch together too.
Addie Hightower
Grade 2, Jefferson park
F-R-I-E-N-D-S: Friends makes me proud and I’m glad to have them.// Racing my friends Dom and Gavin is very fun.// I’m excited when I have sleepovers with my friends.// Eating pizza and talking makes me happy.// Number games and Prodigy are also fun with friends.// Dom and Gavin are my best friends.// Science is very fun to do with my friends.
Konner Kennell
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Basketball team: My friend and I like to play basketball. We love to play it. We are really good at basketball. I am a blocker. He is a shooter. Sometimes we are on teams. Sometimes we are not, but we are still friends.
D.J. Henry
Grade 2, Oakdale
Need friends: We all need friends. My friends help me and play with me. If we don’t have any friends we will not have any fun.
Akshaya Senthilkumar
Grade 1, Oakland
Playground play: I like to play with my friends on the playground. We also play on the trampoline and in their pool. We play on his scooter! We like to play in the rain.
Benjamin Tang
Grade 2, Parkside
Amazing: Friends are amazing. They play with each other.
Abby Wehrle
Grade 1, Prairieland
Classmate friends: All of my classmates are my friends. All of them are kind and nice. Sometimes they are sad, mad and sometimes it may be their birthday.
Franky Patino
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Different friends: Moleah is my friend and she is funny. Phoenix is smart. Keirra is nice. Amir and I like to play tag. Montanah and I like to play with her Pop It. I like to play dino tag with Nick, Amir, Salvador and Malik.
Jayhlen McClellan
Grade 3, Sheridan
Play with you: My friend is Carro and a friend is someone who plays with you.
Bryce McGee
Grade 2, Stevenson
Kindness: My friend’s name is Karizma. Karizma is kind.
Harper Pettit
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Neighbor friends: I have a lot of friends. Some of my friends live in my neighborhood. Some of my friends are at school and others I meet at the park. All my friends are fun to play with.
Elliot Martin
Grade 2, Benjamin
Love my friends: I love to be with all my friends but I love to be with Emma, Josey, Arianna, Linden, Lola, basically all my friends. I love when we give each other presents. I love all of my friends; there’s nothing I would not do for them.
Skye Holderby
Grade 3, Calvary
Being active with friends: My friends are Steve, Rowen, Maddox and Sam. We like to play gagaball, knights game and ball tag. In school Steve sits behind me and Sam sits on the other side of the classroom from me.
Noah Jackson
Grade 5, Calvary
Friends for everyone: My friends are nice. They are fun to play with. You can trust them with secrets and toys. I do not know what I would do without friends. Everybody should have friends. They deserve them.
Owen Mucci
Grade 3, Corpus Christi
Awesome: My friends are awesome! They are kind, helpful, funny, caring and cheerful. I like to go over to their house to talk and play. Some of my friends live far away so I can’t see them a lot. I love seeing and playing with them, whether they live close by or far away they are some awesome, amazing friends.
Chiara Swantek
Grade 5, Epiphany
Makes your day: My best friend in the world is Nathan. He has been there for me when I’m sad or mad. Sometimes he lets me go to his house and we get to go swimming in his backyard. We get to go mini golfing with his dad and his brother. After he gets us ice cream from DQ and we go back to his house. That’s how Nathan gets my day going.
Isaac Mauricio
Grade 4, Fairview
After school fun: After school Avery and I call each other and play Roblox. We play club Roblox. I am a 10 in the game. I have one brother and one little sister and I have one dog.
Grace O'Grady
Grade 3, Hudson
Sibling friendship: My friend Sophie is the best friend in the world. I love her so much because she is so pretty. She is my sister actually. She is the best sister in the world. She is the kindest sister, too.
Ellie Hornsby
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
F-R-I-E-N-D-S: Fun to play with,// Run around the playground with them,// Interesting to talk to,// Eat snacks with them,// Nice and caring,// Draw things with them and// Say funny things.
Peyton Gresham
Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn
Games with friends: My friend and I like to play games. We like to play Spider-Man and Ninjas and other games.
Jeffrey Mulumba
Grade 2, Oakdale
Have your back: My friends are great. They have my back like Brooklyn!
Tayleigh Ferguson
Grade 2, Parkside
Helpful: Friends are nice. Friends help each other.
Felicity Maxison
Grade 1, Prairieland
Everyone's a friend: My friend Nick is a good friend, and I have fun times with him. My friend Amir plays football with me. The world is my friend, too, I love everyone in the world.
Salvador Alvarez
Grade 3, Sheridan
School friends: My friend is Avery. She is at my school table. She is my BFF. We all play together and we live close. She goes to the same school.
Hadassah Kim
Grade 2, Stevenson
Laugh and joke: My friends are Kaleb, Patrick, Jason, George, David and more. Kaleb, Patrick and I joke around. With Lanye and Jason we laugh and play Halo on Layne’s Xbox. George, David and I play with our Legos after school.
Max Fecht
Grade 5, St. Mary’s
Hudson: Hudson is my friend. We like to play at recess.
Liam Anderson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Recess play: I like to play with my friends at recess.
Zahara Martin
Grade 1, Sugar Creek