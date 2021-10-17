This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Play at park: I like my friends because they help me. I also like to play soccer with my friends Max and Carter. It is fun to play outside and at the park.

Blaine Meyer

Grade 2, Benjamin

Happy and energized: I have my friends and enjoy being with all of them. When I am with my friends I feel happy and energized. I love all of my friends.

Avery Roehm

Grade 5, Benjamin

Many friends: My friends are Cruse, Reed, Brigham, Micah and Tyler.

Haddon Loggans

Grade 3, Calvary

Play together: I like to play with my friend at recess. We play with stuff by the trees. I like playing with my friends.

Sienna Rowe

Grade 5, Calvary

Make music together: My friends and I have so much fun! We have fun making music and singing songs. We have so much fun together. I love my friends and all they do!

Caitlin O’Brien

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Play games: My friend and I like to play dodgeball and I like to play kickball.

Madden Baker

Grade 1, Epiphany

Lots of friends in class: All my friends are in my class. There is Jake, Will, Monica, Gina, Alex, Hazel, Ivan, Kenzie, Carter, Cecilia, Caden, Liam, Logan, Kace, Sophia, Max, Justin, Madden, Brice, Sre, Grace and more. We all have fun. I love my friends.

Lily Welsh

Grade 3, Epiphany

Important friends: Friends are an important part of my life. My friends are the best. It is easy to make a friend just by saying “hello.” Friends are like family. They’re always there for you.

Jiles Hilgenbrinck

Grade 5, Epiphany

Cheer you up: My friends are the best because they always make me laugh if I’m sad. We always get to play at my house on the weekends. We do everything together like math, reading, homework and much more. This is why my friends are the best.

Amelia Page

Grade 4, Fairview

Best friends: My friends are Owen, Sophia, Hanna, Max, Marlee, Hassain, Harper, Jake, Jackson, Jayden, Preston and Aspen. They are my friends because they are nice and they are the best friends I could ever have.

Annie Kloster

Grade 3, Grove

My best friends: I like all my friends, who are cool and nice. My friends names are Wyatt and Patrick, Tyler, Wesley, Ryder and other friends. My best friends are Wyatt and Patrick. I first met Wyatt in preschool, then I went to Hudson and met Patrick in kindergarten. I missed Patrick when his mother made him do home school. I do always love my friends even if they are gone. I truly love my friends forever and ever.

Abram Thompson

Grade 3, Hudson

Lunchtime friends: My friends at school are Abby and Fin. They are nice to me. We play soccer together. We eat lunch together too.

Addie Hightower

Grade 2, Jefferson park

F-R-I-E-N-D-S: Friends makes me proud and I’m glad to have them.// Racing my friends Dom and Gavin is very fun.// I’m excited when I have sleepovers with my friends.// Eating pizza and talking makes me happy.// Number games and Prodigy are also fun with friends.// Dom and Gavin are my best friends.// Science is very fun to do with my friends.

Konner Kennell

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Basketball team: My friend and I like to play basketball. We love to play it. We are really good at basketball. I am a blocker. He is a shooter. Sometimes we are on teams. Sometimes we are not, but we are still friends.

D.J. Henry

Grade 2, Oakdale

Need friends: We all need friends. My friends help me and play with me. If we don’t have any friends we will not have any fun.

Akshaya Senthilkumar

Grade 1, Oakland

Playground play: I like to play with my friends on the playground. We also play on the trampoline and in their pool. We play on his scooter! We like to play in the rain.

Benjamin Tang

Grade 2, Parkside

Amazing: Friends are amazing. They play with each other.

Abby Wehrle

Grade 1, Prairieland

Classmate friends: All of my classmates are my friends. All of them are kind and nice. Sometimes they are sad, mad and sometimes it may be their birthday.

Franky Patino

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Different friends: Moleah is my friend and she is funny. Phoenix is smart. Keirra is nice. Amir and I like to play tag. Montanah and I like to play with her Pop It. I like to play dino tag with Nick, Amir, Salvador and Malik.

Jayhlen McClellan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Play with you: My friend is Carro and a friend is someone who plays with you.

Bryce McGee

Grade 2, Stevenson

Kindness: My friend’s name is Karizma. Karizma is kind.

Harper Pettit

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Neighbor friends: I have a lot of friends. Some of my friends live in my neighborhood. Some of my friends are at school and others I meet at the park. All my friends are fun to play with.

Elliot Martin

Grade 2, Benjamin

Love my friends: I love to be with all my friends but I love to be with Emma, Josey, Arianna, Linden, Lola, basically all my friends. I love when we give each other presents. I love all of my friends; there’s nothing I would not do for them.

Skye Holderby

Grade 3, Calvary

Being active with friends: My friends are Steve, Rowen, Maddox and Sam. We like to play gagaball, knights game and ball tag. In school Steve sits behind me and Sam sits on the other side of the classroom from me.

Noah Jackson

Grade 5, Calvary

Friends for everyone: My friends are nice. They are fun to play with. You can trust them with secrets and toys. I do not know what I would do without friends. Everybody should have friends. They deserve them.

Owen Mucci

Grade 3, Corpus Christi

Awesome: My friends are awesome! They are kind, helpful, funny, caring and cheerful. I like to go over to their house to talk and play. Some of my friends live far away so I can’t see them a lot. I love seeing and playing with them, whether they live close by or far away they are some awesome, amazing friends.

Chiara Swantek

Grade 5, Epiphany

Makes your day: My best friend in the world is Nathan. He has been there for me when I’m sad or mad. Sometimes he lets me go to his house and we get to go swimming in his backyard. We get to go mini golfing with his dad and his brother. After he gets us ice cream from DQ and we go back to his house. That’s how Nathan gets my day going.

Isaac Mauricio

Grade 4, Fairview

After school fun: After school Avery and I call each other and play Roblox. We play club Roblox. I am a 10 in the game. I have one brother and one little sister and I have one dog.

Grace O'Grady

Grade 3, Hudson

Sibling friendship: My friend Sophie is the best friend in the world. I love her so much because she is so pretty. She is my sister actually. She is the best sister in the world. She is the kindest sister, too.

Ellie Hornsby

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

F-R-I-E-N-D-S: Fun to play with,// Run around the playground with them,// Interesting to talk to,// Eat snacks with them,// Nice and caring,// Draw things with them and// Say funny things.

Peyton Gresham

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Games with friends: My friend and I like to play games. We like to play Spider-Man and Ninjas and other games.

Jeffrey Mulumba

Grade 2, Oakdale

Have your back: My friends are great. They have my back like Brooklyn!

Tayleigh Ferguson

Grade 2, Parkside

Helpful: Friends are nice. Friends help each other.

Felicity Maxison

Grade 1, Prairieland

Everyone's a friend: My friend Nick is a good friend, and I have fun times with him. My friend Amir plays football with me. The world is my friend, too, I love everyone in the world.

Salvador Alvarez

Grade 3, Sheridan

School friends: My friend is Avery. She is at my school table. She is my BFF. We all play together and we live close. She goes to the same school.

Hadassah Kim

Grade 2, Stevenson

Laugh and joke: My friends are Kaleb, Patrick, Jason, George, David and more. Kaleb, Patrick and I joke around. With Lanye and Jason we laugh and play Halo on Layne’s Xbox. George, David and I play with our Legos after school.

Max Fecht

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Hudson: Hudson is my friend. We like to play at recess.

Liam Anderson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Recess play: I like to play with my friends at recess.

Zahara Martin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek