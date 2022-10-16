This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My friends

Everyone is my friend: My friends are everybody. They are super kind, friendly, funny and laughing.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

Kind and encouraging: I like that my friends are kind and encouraging. We play tag and make up games like cat.

Jersey Baier

Grade 1, Calvary

My friends are nice: I think that my friends are nice and that they are kind. I like to play with them and do activities with them. We like to play tag, family, and on the monkey bars, and I like to play wolves. I like to do activities like making fall trees and popsicles.

Azalea Baier

Grade 2, Calvary

My friends are the best: My friends are the best and they are sweet and kind. My friends are the best and most of all the time we talk and tell each other how we feel. Friends always stick together just like mine.

Amelia Easter

Grade 5, Calvary

My friends are great: My friends are great because they play with me at recess. The friends that I play with a lot are Olivia, Stavroula, Ryan and Caroline.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Always there for you: My friends are very nice. We sometimes have arguments, but we get over them, and what is good about having a friend is they’re always there for you even when you’re hurt.

Pryor Hughs

Grade 3, Epiphany

Help you when hurt: My friends are the best. When I get hurt they help me. We dance and we sing. My friends are so nice and we play tag.

Aadya Pandranki

Grade 1, Grove

Loyal and honest: I love my friends because they are nice and caring and fun to play with and they are loyal and honest.

Olivia Bressner

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Sit at lunch with my friend: Aiden is my friend. We eat lunch in the cafeteria together. We also play during recess.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Play kickball at recess: My friends and I play kickball during recess. Ismael is one of my friends. We are kind to each other.

La’Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Sleepovers with friends: Sleepovers are what I like to do with friends. I love playing with my toys. I love playing with my friends and watching TV. We dress up.

Kennedy Roberts

Grade 2, Parkside

What makes a friend: An excellent friend is someone who you have fun playing with. My friends and I have fun playing kickball, video games, and other interests that we share together. My friends and I are alike, but I don’t think friends have to be similar. Most of my friends are funny. My pals are as funny as clowns. I like friends that take time for sleepovers or just playdates.

Brandon Ott

Grade 5, Prairieland

Loyal and united: My friends are loyal and united. They stand by my side, all day, every day. My friends are the best!

Anika Thomas

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Hang out with friends: I love to hang out with my friends. We have a neighborhood and we all like to go to the pool.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Happy and cool: My friends are happy and they are cool. They are funny and they play with me. I like my friends and they like me too.

Maggie Connelly

Grade 3, Stevenson

Play with friends: I love to play with my friends. My friends are happy when they see me.

Tanya Maduakolam

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

My best friend Andi: My friend is Andi. Andi is in my gymnastics practice. She is very funny. We love doing backhand springs. We are best friends.

Sophie Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Playing games: My friends names are Rachel and Grace. I like to play at Reese’s. What I like to play is tag and hide-and-seek.

Makenzie Johnson

Grade 3, Washington

Friends are necessary: To me, my friends are a necessity! I always have the best time when I’m playing with my friends. We love singing and dancing.

Madeleine Traehler

Grade 4, Washington

My friend Eli: My friend Eli is my best friend. We always play every day. It is fun being together and he is funny.

Austin Lynch

Grade 2, Bent

Theresia is my friend: My best friend is Theresia. She is my friend. She lives in Illinois and we play at recess together. We are best friends.

Samuella Wila

Grade 3, Sheridan

All my friends: All of my friends are kind, funny, generous, athletic and helpful but when it comes to sports we like to get a little competitive. I have a lot of friends from school, my community and my family.

Eli Wallgren

Grade 5, Calvary

The best part of school: My friends are nice and some of them are Kat, Lily, Piper, Ryan and Olivia. I like my friends because they are nice, kind and friendly. But the best part of school is meeting new people. I really like nice friends a lot.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Friends are amazing: My friends are amazing. They’re so nice. My friends are Layla, Anna, Clare, Stela, Charlotte, Abby, Maia, Ezs and all my other friends. I love to swing and sing with my friends. I love playing games and having fun. They are the best. I like them so, so much.

Felicity Young

Grade 3, Epiphany

My friends play with me: My friends like to play with me and they like to play kickball with me.

Grey Gustin

Grade 1, Grove

Bella from gymnastics: My friend is Bella. We love to go to gymnastics together and we love to text together.

Bernice Yayu

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Friends are fun: I like to play with my friends. I am nice to my friends. Friends are fun!

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Always friends in the end: My friends are so nice. I have known them since pre-K. Their names are Palmer, Valentina, Abby and Elizabeth. I can’t imagine making better friends. Sometimes we get into fights, but in the end we’re all friends.

Ivanna Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

Friends have fun together: My best friend is named Zoey. She is my best friend. She lives in Illinois. She visits me all the time in the morning. We have fun together all the time. She is my best friend.

Theresia Husongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Lots of friends: I have lots of friends. Some of my best friends are Will, Elijah, Isaac and George. I play Halo with them almost every day. We go on lots of adventures in the game.

Dominic Hermes

Grade 3, Epiphany

Friends make you feel safe: My friends make me happy and safe and calm. My friend Max is one of them. He is smart and nice. Like Max I am smart but not as smart as Max.

Kyler Jacobs

Grade 3, Stevenson

Hide-and-seek with friends: I like to play hide-and-seek with my friends.

Elliott Schopp

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Ann from soccer: My friend Ann is on my soccer team. Ann also goes to my school. Sometimes we eat breakfast together at school. She is so good at soccer. We love to see each other. Ann is so nice.

Raven Cassell

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Friends can talk about anything: I like my friends because we can talk about stuff when I’m mad. I like my friends because when I’m bored we can play tag outside. I like my friends because when I’m mad or sad they help me up.

Chris Pratt

Grade 4, Washington

Lillie is a good friend: Lillie is nice. She is good to me. Lillie is sweet. Lillie is my best friend. We sing together.

Keosha Shantels

Grade 2, Bent

Friends have your back: Friends are fun and pull you up when you feel down. A good friend has your back. Do your friends do that?

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Good friends: I have a lot of friends. They are fun. My friends are kind. They are good friends.

Chandler Jones

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School friends: I have a lot of friends at school. Some of my friends are Da’Myala, Aadi and Ms. Blair. I want to go to a cheerleading camp with my friends.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 4, Northpoint

Laughing with friends: I like hanging out with my friends. I like laughing and talking with them. I really like playing with my friends during recess. It is so much fun to hang out with them!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary’s

BFFs forever: My best friend is Kyler because he is nice and smart and he was my first friend in second grade! And we go to soccer together. We are both playful and weird and nice and smart. We sometimes have good days and bad days! We are BFFs forever and that will never change!

Max Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Play outside with friends: I like to go outside with my friend Charlotte.

Camille Gaskin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Friends are respectful: My friends are nice. My friends are kind. My friends are respectful.

Kasen Thompson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

You can trust friends: Friends are people you can trust. Friends are people who make you happy. My friends and I love to sing, dance and eat. My friends are talented. My friends are incredible people.

Levi Meicner

Grade 4, Washington

Friends are fulfilling: Lillie is a great friend for filling up my bucket. When there is a long line for four-square Lillie takes me to play a game while we wait.

Cali Monroe