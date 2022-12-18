This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite holiday

Veterans Day: My favorite holiday is Veterans Day. I love Veterans Day because they fought for us and some died.

Eli Harriel

Grade 2, Bent

Christmas: I love Christmas because snow comes. I love Christmas because Santa comes. I love Christmas because my family and I have snow fights. I love Christmas because we go sledding.

Anitsi M. Ortega

Grade 3, Bent

Christ and family: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to celebrate it with family and because it’s about Christ. It’s also my favorite holiday because we get to decorate our Christmas tree and because I get nice gifts.

Cori Hardin

Grade 5, Calvary

Jesus' birth: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to spend time with my family and we celebrate Jesus’ birth.

Lucy Sexton

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Easter: My favorite holiday is Easter because we get to find Easter eggs. And I like to go see the Easter Bunny.

Addison Segobiano

Grade 1, Epiphany

Ukraine Christmas: Ukraine Christmas is my favorite holiday. My family eats fancy food. Also Santa does not come. Instead an angel will come and put presents under your tree, like Santa but different. It’s near Christmas but a few days after.

Elijah Sanborn

Grade 3, Epiphany

My favorite holiday: My favorite holiday is Christmas and Halloween. I rate it 100/100 stars.

Sam Ponnou

Grade 2, Glenn

Halloween: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I get to dress up in costumes and we get to be scared. And we go trick-or-treating and get candy for free.

Lily Nguyen

Grade 3, Grove

The Fourth: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July because of the fireworks. The fireworks are bright. After the fireworks are over I get to go to sleep on the way home.

Kaliann Clover

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Trick-or-Treat: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I love candies and I get to collect lots and lots of treats. I go door to door for trick-or-treating and I get to meet my friends in the neighborhood.

Advika Gahuvanshi

Grade 3, Northpoint

Summer: Summer holidays are my favorite because butterflies come to my garden. I try to catch the butterflies.

Varsha Atyam

Kindergarten, Oakland

Diwali: My favorite holidays are Diwali and Christmas. My favorite holiday is Christmas because Christmas is very bright and very beautiful. My favorite holiday is Diwali because we do fireworks in Diwali. I like Christmas and Diwali the most!

Ishita Rohatgi

Grade 2, Oakland

Thanksgiving: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. I like Thanksgiving because I get to go over to my neighbors and have pie, turkey, stuffing and ham. I also like thanksgiving because we get to take turns saying something we are thankful for.

Leia Elleman

Grade 3, Oakland

Eid-al-Fitr: My favorite holiday is Eid-al-Fitr. It is my favorite holiday because you get to wear gold. On Eid-al-Fitr I get to eat a lot. I love Eid-al-Fitr.

Amira Bashary

Grade 2, Parkside

Spreading cheer: My favorite holiday is Christmas. You hang up ornaments on your Christmas tree and you hang up you stockings. The best of all is the presents. I still remember what Buddy said in the movie Elf: “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Aiden Klix

Grade 4, Prairieland

Holiday parade: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. This is my favorite holiday because it's in July, and my birthday is in July. One of my favorite Fourth of Julys was when I got to be in the parade! I love parades! It was so much fun to hold up flags and walk down the streets!

Zac Stahmer

Grade 5, Prairieland

Loves Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas. The food is very yummy. I love opening presents and spending time with my family. I love sitting by the fire. I love Christmas so much!

Hazel Pawley

Grade 5, St. Mary's

New Year's: My favorite holiday is New Year's. The New Year is 2023.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Valentine's Day: Valentine’s Day is about love. I love Valentine’s Day.

Seniyah Lynn Patterson Yayu

Grade 2, Stevenson

Trees and presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. It is my favorite because we get too open presents and decorate a tree.

Ramon Falls

Grade 3, Stevenson

Love day: My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. I like it because it is a day of love. This day makes me happy. I love to get gifts.

Daniel Lubala

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Mardi Gras: My favorite holiday is Mardi Gras.

Jackson Bella

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Hanukkah: My favorite holiday is Hanukkah because I like playing dreidel and the latkes, and sufganiyah are delicious. I like watching the shammash lighting the other eight candles on the menorah.

Damon Boerger

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Gifts and food: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get gifts. I can spend time with family. I get good food. I go to my grandma’s house and then open gifts.

Lyric Bennett

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Birthday: My favorite holiday is my birthday because you grow and get presents. I get a cake but I have to share it and it tastes really good! I love my birthday.

Felicity Henning

Grade 2, Washington

Winter: Winter is the best season because I like hot cocoa, Christmas and sledding! Winter is the best.

Norah Whitworth

Grade 3, Washington

Lots of favorites: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are my favorite holidays.

Calianna Monroe

Grade 2, Bent

Loves winter: I love winter! It is a perfect time to spend with family. We make tamales on Christmas. It is a tradition where I am from. We like to play card games or watch movies.

Luciana Quiros Rojas

Grade 3, Bent

Egg hunts: My favorite holiday is Easter because I love doing Easter egg hunts and being with family, and also I love bunnies.

Julian Hooten

Grade 5, Calvary

About Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas because Jesus is born on that day. I like the Christmas trees.

Sophiana Spicer

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Giving: My favorite holiday is Christmas. It is a time of sharing and giving.

Caleb Neuhaus

Grade 1, Epiphany

Many favorites: My favorite holidays are Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. I really like them because we get to celebrate with stuff. We get to use many decorations for every holiday.

Serah Arun

Grade 3, Epiphany

Holidays are fun: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get to see family. You get to drive a lot. You get to open up presents, but it really just having fun and seeing family.

Emma Swanson

Grade 3, Grove

Candy: My favorite holiday is Halloween because you get a lot of candy and scared. You also meet a lot of new people. You see a lot of your friends too.

Izaac Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Two favorites: I have two favorite holidays. They are Christmas and Halloween. I get presents for Christmas and candy for Halloween.

Sheba Hampton

Grade 4, Northpoint

Dress up: My favorite holiday is Halloween because you can get candy and you can dress up. I was a Fortnite skin this year. Halloween is a great holiday.

Zack Formella

Grade 2, Oakland

Best holiday ever: I like Christmas. This is my favorite holiday Because we get to sit around the Christmas tree. We get presents on Christmas morning and we get to visit everybody. It is the best holiday ever.

Eli Prahl

Grade 3, Oakland

Easter Bunny: My favorite holiday is Easter because it’s so joyful to find the eggs the Easter Bunny hid around your house. I like to see what's inside the eggs and my Easter basket. I also like to see how many eggs I get.

Nolan Taylor

Grade 5, Prairieland

Time with family: My favorite holiday is Christmas. You get all the presents, and you get to appreciate God. You have time with your family, and you can eat your favorite dishes and meals with your family.

Bram Chapman

Grade 5, St. Mary's

April holidays: My favorite holiday is April because it is my birthday, Easter and April Fools.

Dimaggio Anderson

Grade 3, Sheridan

Decorations: My favorite holiday is Christmas. Before Christmas we decorate.

Masiyah Childress

Grade 2, Stevenson

Day of Thanks: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I love to see my family and cousins. I love to my see my grandma.

Jeremiah Casas

Grade 3, Stevenson

The food: I like Thanksgiving! My grandma gives me pumpkin pie. We take pictures.

Reece Duzen

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

No school: My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get to miss a day of school and get presents.

Donivyn Singeltary

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Christmas is the best: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get presents. Your elves come and Santa comes. I love the way people are kind. My elf is the best. Christmas is the best!

Andrew Godfrey

Grade 2, Washington

Holiday activities: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I can watch Christmas movies with my family. Then we go to my grandma’s house and eat together. I love to see Santa at the mall and secret Santa.

Finley Wilson