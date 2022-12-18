This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite holiday

Veterans Day: My favorite holiday is Veterans Day. I love Veterans Day because they fought for us and some died.
Eli Harriel
Grade 2, Bent
Christmas: I love Christmas because snow comes. I love Christmas because Santa comes. I love Christmas because my family and I have snow fights. I love Christmas because we go sledding.
Anitsi M. Ortega
Grade 3, Bent
Christ and family: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to celebrate it with family and because it’s about Christ. It’s also my favorite holiday because we get to decorate our Christmas tree and because I get nice gifts.
Cori Hardin
Grade 5, Calvary
Jesus' birth: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to spend time with my family and we celebrate Jesus’ birth.
Lucy Sexton
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Easter: My favorite holiday is Easter because we get to find Easter eggs. And I like to go see the Easter Bunny.
Addison Segobiano
Grade 1, Epiphany
Ukraine Christmas: Ukraine Christmas is my favorite holiday. My family eats fancy food. Also Santa does not come. Instead an angel will come and put presents under your tree, like Santa but different. It’s near Christmas but a few days after.
Elijah Sanborn
Grade 3, Epiphany
My favorite holiday: My favorite holiday is Christmas and Halloween. I rate it 100/100 stars.
Sam Ponnou
Grade 2, Glenn
Halloween: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I get to dress up in costumes and we get to be scared. And we go trick-or-treating and get candy for free.
Lily Nguyen
Grade 3, Grove
The Fourth: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July because of the fireworks. The fireworks are bright. After the fireworks are over I get to go to sleep on the way home.
Kaliann Clover
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Trick-or-Treat: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I love candies and I get to collect lots and lots of treats. I go door to door for trick-or-treating and I get to meet my friends in the neighborhood.
Advika Gahuvanshi
Grade 3, Northpoint
Summer: Summer holidays are my favorite because butterflies come to my garden. I try to catch the butterflies.
Varsha Atyam
Kindergarten, Oakland
Diwali: My favorite holidays are Diwali and Christmas. My favorite holiday is Christmas because Christmas is very bright and very beautiful. My favorite holiday is Diwali because we do fireworks in Diwali. I like Christmas and Diwali the most!
Ishita Rohatgi
Grade 2, Oakland
Thanksgiving: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. I like Thanksgiving because I get to go over to my neighbors and have pie, turkey, stuffing and ham. I also like thanksgiving because we get to take turns saying something we are thankful for.
Leia Elleman
Grade 3, Oakland
Eid-al-Fitr: My favorite holiday is Eid-al-Fitr. It is my favorite holiday because you get to wear gold. On Eid-al-Fitr I get to eat a lot. I love Eid-al-Fitr.
Amira Bashary
Grade 2, Parkside
Spreading cheer: My favorite holiday is Christmas. You hang up ornaments on your Christmas tree and you hang up you stockings. The best of all is the presents. I still remember what Buddy said in the movie Elf: “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
Aiden Klix
Grade 4, Prairieland
Holiday parade: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. This is my favorite holiday because it's in July, and my birthday is in July. One of my favorite Fourth of Julys was when I got to be in the parade! I love parades! It was so much fun to hold up flags and walk down the streets!
Zac Stahmer
Grade 5, Prairieland
Loves Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas. The food is very yummy. I love opening presents and spending time with my family. I love sitting by the fire. I love Christmas so much!
Hazel Pawley
Grade 5, St. Mary's
New Year's: My favorite holiday is New Year's. The New Year is 2023.
Elijah Shorter
Grade 3, Sheridan
Valentine's Day: Valentine’s Day is about love. I love Valentine’s Day.
Seniyah Lynn Patterson Yayu
Grade 2, Stevenson
Trees and presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. It is my favorite because we get too open presents and decorate a tree.
Ramon Falls
Grade 3, Stevenson
Love day: My favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day. I like it because it is a day of love. This day makes me happy. I love to get gifts.
Daniel Lubala
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Mardi Gras: My favorite holiday is Mardi Gras.
Jackson Bella
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Hanukkah: My favorite holiday is Hanukkah because I like playing dreidel and the latkes, and sufganiyah are delicious. I like watching the shammash lighting the other eight candles on the menorah.
Damon Boerger
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Gifts and food: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get gifts. I can spend time with family. I get good food. I go to my grandma’s house and then open gifts.
Lyric Bennett
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Birthday: My favorite holiday is my birthday because you grow and get presents. I get a cake but I have to share it and it tastes really good! I love my birthday.
Felicity Henning
Grade 2, Washington
Winter: Winter is the best season because I like hot cocoa, Christmas and sledding! Winter is the best.
Norah Whitworth
Grade 3, Washington
Lots of favorites: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are my favorite holidays.
Calianna Monroe
Grade 2, Bent
Loves winter: I love winter! It is a perfect time to spend with family. We make tamales on Christmas. It is a tradition where I am from. We like to play card games or watch movies.
Luciana Quiros Rojas
Grade 3, Bent
Egg hunts: My favorite holiday is Easter because I love doing Easter egg hunts and being with family, and also I love bunnies.
Julian Hooten
Grade 5, Calvary
About Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas because Jesus is born on that day. I like the Christmas trees.
Sophiana Spicer
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Giving: My favorite holiday is Christmas. It is a time of sharing and giving.
Caleb Neuhaus
Grade 1, Epiphany
Many favorites: My favorite holidays are Valentine’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. I really like them because we get to celebrate with stuff. We get to use many decorations for every holiday.
Serah Arun
Grade 3, Epiphany
Holidays are fun: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get to see family. You get to drive a lot. You get to open up presents, but it really just having fun and seeing family.
Emma Swanson
Grade 3, Grove
Candy: My favorite holiday is Halloween because you get a lot of candy and scared. You also meet a lot of new people. You see a lot of your friends too.
Izaac Rodriguez
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Two favorites: I have two favorite holidays. They are Christmas and Halloween. I get presents for Christmas and candy for Halloween.
Sheba Hampton
Grade 4, Northpoint
Dress up: My favorite holiday is Halloween because you can get candy and you can dress up. I was a Fortnite skin this year. Halloween is a great holiday.
Zack Formella
Grade 2, Oakland
Best holiday ever: I like Christmas. This is my favorite holiday Because we get to sit around the Christmas tree. We get presents on Christmas morning and we get to visit everybody. It is the best holiday ever.
Eli Prahl
Grade 3, Oakland
Easter Bunny: My favorite holiday is Easter because it’s so joyful to find the eggs the Easter Bunny hid around your house. I like to see what's inside the eggs and my Easter basket. I also like to see how many eggs I get.
Nolan Taylor
Grade 5, Prairieland
Time with family: My favorite holiday is Christmas. You get all the presents, and you get to appreciate God. You have time with your family, and you can eat your favorite dishes and meals with your family.
Bram Chapman
Grade 5, St. Mary's
April holidays: My favorite holiday is April because it is my birthday, Easter and April Fools.
Dimaggio Anderson
Grade 3, Sheridan
Decorations: My favorite holiday is Christmas. Before Christmas we decorate.
Masiyah Childress
Grade 2, Stevenson
Day of Thanks: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I love to see my family and cousins. I love to my see my grandma.
Jeremiah Casas
Grade 3, Stevenson
The food: I like Thanksgiving! My grandma gives me pumpkin pie. We take pictures.
Reece Duzen
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
No school: My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get to miss a day of school and get presents.
Donivyn Singeltary
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Christmas is the best: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you get presents. Your elves come and Santa comes. I love the way people are kind. My elf is the best. Christmas is the best!
Andrew Godfrey
Grade 2, Washington
Holiday activities: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I can watch Christmas movies with my family. Then we go to my grandma’s house and eat together. I love to see Santa at the mall and secret Santa.
Finley Wilson
Grade 3, Washington