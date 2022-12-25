This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite holiday

Father's Day: My favorite holiday is Father’s Day because I get to spend time with my dad.
Rose Perkins
Grade 2, Bent
Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas because everybody is so cheerful and you always hear “Merry Christmas.” I like hearing the Christmas story.
Emery Cox
Grade 5, Calvary
Best holiday ever: My favorite holiday is Christmas! You get presents, you have elves, and you get candy canes. If you have a fireplace you can sit in front of it and watch movies. Christmas is the best holiday ever.
Stavroula Delis
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Easter: My favorite holiday is Easter because the Easter Bunny takes eggs to children.
Analise Kamradt
Grade 1, Epiphany
Loves all holidays: I don’t have a favorite holiday but I love them all. I like Fourth of July because I like the fireworks. I like Christmas because Jesus is born. I like Halloween because it’s scary.
Connor Koch
Grade 3, Epiphany
Christmas joy: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love this holiday because it is around a very beautiful time of year when snowflakes dance, fire burns, gifts are given and joy is everywhere.
Izzie Letsky
Grade 3, Grove
Halloween: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I get a lot and a lot of candy and toys.
Henry Koetters
Grade 1, home school
Jesus' birthday: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because I get a lot of presents and toys, and it’s Jesus’ birthday. We get to sing lots of songs. Christmas is an extremely jolly holiday.
Luke Koetters
Grade 3, home school
Celebrate America: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. I like it because I like the fireworks and it is fun. I like to celebrate America!
Wyatt Moore
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
Christmas break: My favorite holiday is Christmas. During Christmas break, I build snowmen with my dad. We put a Christmas tree up with decorations around the house.
Ali Bouzouma
Grade 4, Northpoint
Friends and family: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to open presents. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. I am so excited!
Angelina Novy
Grade 5, Northpoint
My favorite holiday: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I can see my family and I can play in the snow and build a snowman. It will be cool and I can play with my friends.
Aubrey Rosales
Grade 2, Oakland
Spook day: My favorite holiday is Halloween because there is so much candy that you could have. Another reason is that you go to a lot of houses. I also like to trade candy with my sister after trick-or-treating.
Jayce Koopman
Grade 3, Oakland
The one with my name: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because it has my name. I get to see my grandma and grandpa and it has my name on Christmas. I get presents.
Chris Taylor
Grade 2, Parkside
Value of Christmas: Christmas is my favorite holiday. The value of Christmas is family and friends. Also, the most important thing is Jesus’ birthday.
Kinsley Cowen
Grade 2, Prairieland
The best holiday: My favorite holiday and the best holiday in my opinion is Christmas. I love all of the things related to Christmas. The carols, the treats, the presents and seeing family.
Anna Harmon
Grade 4, Prairieland
Holidays are magic: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I love how magical Christmas can be. I love all of the decorations of Christmas.
Cece Aiello
Grade 5, Prairieland
Christmas is fun: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to hang out with my family. Also because I get presents. For me, Christmas is really fun.
TaiLynn Jiardina
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Christmas and New Year's: I love Christmas and New Year's. They all both great times to hang out with family and friends!
Jo Estrada
Grade 3, Sheridan
Thanksgiving: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I get to see my cousins and I only get to see them once or twice, counting Thanksgiving! I get to see all of my family on my dad’s side.
Maxwell Guzman
Grade 3, Stevenson
Loves Christmas: I love Christmas, because when I wake up, my stocking is filled with candy. We open presents on Christmas morning. We eat ham.
Madelyn Johnson
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Easter egg hunts: My favorite holiday is Easter because when I wake up I get to go on an Easter hunt. I love getting all of the candy and Beanie boos.
Sophie Williams
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because of all of the presents and my family. I like getting surprised. I like Christmas.
Tate Wickenhauser
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Give and receive: My favorite holiday is Christmas. After all it is Jesus' birthday. We get to give gifts and get gifts. My family gets to eat a good dinner and meet up with cousins.
Connor Corrington
Grade 5, Sugar Creek
Santa: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you can see Santa. My elf gets to come. I love getting a tree and putting up the ornaments. Getting to spend time with your family is the best part.
Kate Nickel
Grade 2, Washington
Winter: Winter is my favorite holiday because Christmas. I love giving presents to other people and I love getting presents from people.
Grey Davenport
Grade 3, Washington
Veterans Day: My favorite holiday is Veterans Day because my grandpa was a veteran. He was in the Navy but I never got to meet him, which makes me sad.
Samuel Bowling
Grade 2, Bent
My birthday: My favorite holiday is my birthday because you get a fun day and cake, presents.
Anthony Fallat
Grade 5, Calvary
Jesus Christ: My favorite holiday is Christmas because Jesus Christ was born.
Piper Ruud
Grade 2, Corpus Christi
Candy day: My favorite holiday is Halloween.
Wyatt Kaisner
Grade 1, Epiphany
Dec. 25: My favorite holiday is Christmas. First we see the white thick snow. It is celebrated in December. Once it’s December 25th people start celebrating and they all say "Merry Christmas!"
Benji Ritter
Grade 3, Grove
Turkey day: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I love to eat all the food. Also because I get to watch Macy’s Day Parade. It is fun. I like to help my mom cook and I get to see my family.
Anderson Wyss
Grade 2, Jefferson Park
School break: My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get a long break off of school. During break I like to sleep all day. On Christmas Day I like to open presents!
Sai Itte
Grade 4, Northpoint
Excitement: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get gifts. This year I asked for more film for my camera to take pictures. I can't wait!
Da'Myala Dotson
Grade 5, Northpoint
Time with loved ones: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I see my aunts and see my family and friends.
Abner Michalski
Grade 2, Oakland
My top holiday: My top holiday is Christmas. I like it because I get presents and it is really fun. I think it is really fun to celebrate holidays. Christmas is fun because everybody gets presents.
Ernie Zimmerman
Grade 3, Oakland
Snow and presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. I like to open presents too. I love playing in the snow too.
Ivory O'Hanson
Grade 2, Parkside
Celebrate Baby Jesus: My favorite holiday is Christmas! Christmas is a celebration of Baby Jesus coming to be born! Relatives and family members come in one place to celebrate!
Sydney Lieder
Grade 4, Prairieland
Many reasons: My favorite holiday is Christmas. My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get presents, candy, and beautiful Christmas trees with beautiful ornaments on them.
Cooper Hill
Grade 5, St. Mary's
Family and presents: Christmas is my favorite holiday because I get to spend time with my family and get presents.
Lawrence Harris
Grade 3, Sheridan
Why I love Christmas: I love Christmas because I get presents and that’s why I love Christmas.
Jamir Laney
Grade 2, Stevenson
Valentine's Day: My favorite holiday is Valentine's Day. I like it because I like giving cards.
Sania Denton
Grade 1, Sugar Creek
Gifts from mom: My favorite holiday is Christmas because my mom gives me presents.
Alex Reyes
Grade 2, Sugar Creek
Surprises: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I love surprises. Surprises are amazing. You could get something you wanted like a tablet.
Tanaya Shah
Grade 3, Sugar Creek
Get-together: My favorite holiday is Christmas because my family gets to gather together. We also get presents, which is one of the best parts. A super cool thing: We see Santa and set up our Christmas tree.
Harrision Clark
Grade 2, Washington
Family: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love Christmas because I love to spend time with family. Christmas is not about presents. It is about spending time with family.
Mackenzie Johnson
Grade 3, Washington