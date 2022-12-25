This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite holiday

Father's Day: My favorite holiday is Father’s Day because I get to spend time with my dad.

Rose Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Christmas: My favorite holiday is Christmas because everybody is so cheerful and you always hear “Merry Christmas.” I like hearing the Christmas story.

Emery Cox

Grade 5, Calvary

Best holiday ever: My favorite holiday is Christmas! You get presents, you have elves, and you get candy canes. If you have a fireplace you can sit in front of it and watch movies. Christmas is the best holiday ever.

Stavroula Delis

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Easter: My favorite holiday is Easter because the Easter Bunny takes eggs to children.

Analise Kamradt

Grade 1, Epiphany

Loves all holidays: I don’t have a favorite holiday but I love them all. I like Fourth of July because I like the fireworks. I like Christmas because Jesus is born. I like Halloween because it’s scary.

Connor Koch

Grade 3, Epiphany

Christmas joy: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love this holiday because it is around a very beautiful time of year when snowflakes dance, fire burns, gifts are given and joy is everywhere.

Izzie Letsky

Grade 3, Grove

Halloween: My favorite holiday is Halloween because I get a lot and a lot of candy and toys.

Henry Koetters

Grade 1, home school

Jesus' birthday: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because I get a lot of presents and toys, and it’s Jesus’ birthday. We get to sing lots of songs. Christmas is an extremely jolly holiday.

Luke Koetters

Grade 3, home school

Celebrate America: My favorite holiday is the Fourth of July. I like it because I like the fireworks and it is fun. I like to celebrate America!

Wyatt Moore

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Christmas break: My favorite holiday is Christmas. During Christmas break, I build snowmen with my dad. We put a Christmas tree up with decorations around the house.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Friends and family: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to open presents. I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. I am so excited!

Angelina Novy

Grade 5, Northpoint

My favorite holiday: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I can see my family and I can play in the snow and build a snowman. It will be cool and I can play with my friends.

Aubrey Rosales

Grade 2, Oakland

Spook day: My favorite holiday is Halloween because there is so much candy that you could have. Another reason is that you go to a lot of houses. I also like to trade candy with my sister after trick-or-treating.

Jayce Koopman

Grade 3, Oakland

The one with my name: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because it has my name. I get to see my grandma and grandpa and it has my name on Christmas. I get presents.

Chris Taylor

Grade 2, Parkside

Value of Christmas: Christmas is my favorite holiday. The value of Christmas is family and friends. Also, the most important thing is Jesus’ birthday.

Kinsley Cowen

Grade 2, Prairieland

The best holiday: My favorite holiday and the best holiday in my opinion is Christmas. I love all of the things related to Christmas. The carols, the treats, the presents and seeing family.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Holidays are magic: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I love how magical Christmas can be. I love all of the decorations of Christmas.

Cece Aiello

Grade 5, Prairieland

Christmas is fun: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get to hang out with my family. Also because I get presents. For me, Christmas is really fun.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Christmas and New Year's: I love Christmas and New Year's. They all both great times to hang out with family and friends!

Jo Estrada

Grade 3, Sheridan

Thanksgiving: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I get to see my cousins and I only get to see them once or twice, counting Thanksgiving! I get to see all of my family on my dad’s side.

Maxwell Guzman

Grade 3, Stevenson

Loves Christmas: I love Christmas, because when I wake up, my stocking is filled with candy. We open presents on Christmas morning. We eat ham.

Madelyn Johnson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Easter egg hunts: My favorite holiday is Easter because when I wake up I get to go on an Easter hunt. I love getting all of the candy and Beanie boos.

Sophie Williams

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because of all of the presents and my family. I like getting surprised. I like Christmas.

Tate Wickenhauser

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Give and receive: My favorite holiday is Christmas. After all it is Jesus' birthday. We get to give gifts and get gifts. My family gets to eat a good dinner and meet up with cousins.

Connor Corrington

Grade 5, Sugar Creek

Santa: My favorite holiday is Christmas because you can see Santa. My elf gets to come. I love getting a tree and putting up the ornaments. Getting to spend time with your family is the best part.

Kate Nickel

Grade 2, Washington

Winter: Winter is my favorite holiday because Christmas. I love giving presents to other people and I love getting presents from people.

Grey Davenport

Grade 3, Washington

Veterans Day: My favorite holiday is Veterans Day because my grandpa was a veteran. He was in the Navy but I never got to meet him, which makes me sad.

Samuel Bowling

Grade 2, Bent

My birthday: My favorite holiday is my birthday because you get a fun day and cake, presents.

Anthony Fallat

Grade 5, Calvary

Jesus Christ: My favorite holiday is Christmas because Jesus Christ was born.

Piper Ruud

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Candy day: My favorite holiday is Halloween.

Wyatt Kaisner

Grade 1, Epiphany

Dec. 25: My favorite holiday is Christmas. First we see the white thick snow. It is celebrated in December. Once it’s December 25th people start celebrating and they all say "Merry Christmas!"

Benji Ritter

Grade 3, Grove

Turkey day: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because I love to eat all the food. Also because I get to watch Macy’s Day Parade. It is fun. I like to help my mom cook and I get to see my family.

Anderson Wyss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

School break: My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get a long break off of school. During break I like to sleep all day. On Christmas Day I like to open presents!

Sai Itte

Grade 4, Northpoint

Excitement: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I get gifts. This year I asked for more film for my camera to take pictures. I can't wait!

Da'Myala Dotson

Grade 5, Northpoint

Time with loved ones: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I see my aunts and see my family and friends.

Abner Michalski

Grade 2, Oakland

My top holiday: My top holiday is Christmas. I like it because I get presents and it is really fun. I think it is really fun to celebrate holidays. Christmas is fun because everybody gets presents.

Ernie Zimmerman

Grade 3, Oakland

Snow and presents: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I like Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. I like to open presents too. I love playing in the snow too.

Ivory O'Hanson

Grade 2, Parkside

Celebrate Baby Jesus: My favorite holiday is Christmas! Christmas is a celebration of Baby Jesus coming to be born! Relatives and family members come in one place to celebrate!

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

Many reasons: My favorite holiday is Christmas. My favorite holiday is Christmas because we get presents, candy, and beautiful Christmas trees with beautiful ornaments on them.

Cooper Hill

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Family and presents: Christmas is my favorite holiday because I get to spend time with my family and get presents.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Why I love Christmas: I love Christmas because I get presents and that’s why I love Christmas.

Jamir Laney

Grade 2, Stevenson

Valentine's Day: My favorite holiday is Valentine's Day. I like it because I like giving cards.

Sania Denton

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Gifts from mom: My favorite holiday is Christmas because my mom gives me presents.

Alex Reyes

Grade 2, Sugar Creek

Surprises: My favorite holiday is Christmas because I love surprises. Surprises are amazing. You could get something you wanted like a tablet.

Tanaya Shah

Grade 3, Sugar Creek

Get-together: My favorite holiday is Christmas because my family gets to gather together. We also get presents, which is one of the best parts. A super cool thing: We see Santa and set up our Christmas tree.

Harrision Clark

Grade 2, Washington

Family: My favorite holiday is Christmas. I love Christmas because I love to spend time with family. Christmas is not about presents. It is about spending time with family.

Mackenzie Johnson