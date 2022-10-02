This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My favorite character

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid": My favorite character is Greg from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." I like this character because he is really funny and his adventures with his friend Rowley. He tries to fit in but deep down he knows he is not a normal kid. He also is very funny.

Jessica Duncan

Grade 5, Benjamin

Bob from Minions: My favorite character is Bob from Minions. He’s so funny and also cute. I saw the new Minions movie and I like the movie so much. Also, it was so cool, and I like Bob because he has his cute teddy bear.

Angelli Reyes Sanchez

Grade 3, Bent (Angelli passed away Sept. 16. The staff at The Pantagraph offers their sympathy to Angelli's family and everyone at her school.)

Garfield: My favorite character is Garfield. He’s funny and I like that he eats a lot. I also like Odie. I feel bad for him when Garfield puts him off the table in the comics.

Nathan Kaufman

Grade 5, Calvary

Maverick from "Top Gun": I like "Top Gun." Maverick is my favorite character. He is brave.

Anderson Wyss

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Rolley: My favorite character is Rolley. He is from the show "Puppy Dog Pals." He is a dog with a long tail.

Ali Bouzouma

Grade 4, Northpoint

Roblox character: My favorite character is from Roblox. She has curly hair and looks like me. I play Roblox with my friends.

Dniyah Simmons

Grade 5, Northpoint

Harry Potter: My favorite character is Harry Potter. Harry goes to a wizard school. His house is Gryffindor. He is a good guy.

Liam Glenn

Grade 2, Parkside

Liv and Maddie: My favorite characters are Liv and Maddie. They are funny and cool. My favorite character of Liv and Maddie is Liv. She wears cool outfits. She is a really cool singer. My favorite episode is the space one. That one is so cool, petty and funny.

Maggie Sluder

Grade 4, Prairieland

Mario: Mario is the best video game character ever. He can do everything. When he turns into a raccoon he can fly and when he gets a star he is invincible and can run through everybody. It's also cool how he can win against Bowser. Mario is powerful and awesome.

Eve Nauman

Grade 5, Prairieland

Stitch: My favorite movie character is Stitch from "Lilo & Stitch." He is my favorite character because he is funny, cute and an alien. He can change from having six arms, two antennas, and spikes to a normal animal. He is the coolest movie character ever in my opinion.

Bennett Brucker

Grade 5, St. Mary's

SpongeBob: My favorite character is SpongeBob. He is my favorite because SpongeBob always cooks the food for all the people and he has a pet. He plays with his pet.

Kamarion Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Junie B. Jones: Junie B. Jones is my favorite character because she is a little girl like me.

Seni Taa

Grade 2, Stevenson

Jack Jack: My favorite character is baby Jack Jack because he is so cute and small.

Dakota Hoskin

Grade 3, Stevenson

Elsa: My favorite character is Elsa. She is the best singer. She has the best castle.

Honey Calhoun

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Greg: I would pick Greg from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" from Jeff Kinney, a novel in cartoons. It was on the New York Times Best Seller list and it is one of my favorite books.

Charlie Gonzalaz

Grade 3, Washington

Jayfeather: My favorite character is Jayfeather from "Warriors." I love his personality! He is described as grumpy and short-tempered. Jayfeather is blind and many cats thought that would stop him from helping his clan, but he became a medicine cat. Being blind is not a burden to him, but he uses his sense of smell to guide him.

Ariana Max

Grade 5, Benjamin

The really fast one: My favorite character is Sonic. I saw both movies at my house. Sonic is really fast.

Olises Martinez Sandoval

Grade 3, Bent

Anakin: My favorite character is Anakin from "Star Wars" because he is cool.

Grayson Philyaw

Grade 5, Calvary

Mirabel: I like Mirabel because she is the main character in "Encanto." She is funny.

Chandler Jones

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Favorite character: My favorite Roblox character in racing Ismael. He has Gucci glasses, blue jacket, red headphones, black pants, and an Elmo backpack.

Ismael Abreu Arias

Grade 4, Northpoint

Sonic: Sonic is my favorite character. He runs fast. He's different.

La'Teriyana Howard

Grade 5, Northpoint

Naruto: My favorite character is Naruto. Naruto is stealthy. He protects people. He trains and he is a ninja.

Logan Fincham

Grade 2, Parkside

Book character: My favorite character is Jordan from the book "New Kid." He is my favorite character because he is very smart and gets amazing grades. He inspires me and always finds a way to accomplish his goals. I want to be just like Jordan.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Luke Skywalker: My favorite character is Luke Skywalker from the "Star Wars" movies. He is a young Jedi hidden for most of his life on a desert planet called Tatooine. His mom, Padme, died at birth and his dad, Anakin, turned evil. He doesn't know anything about his family though. Luke faces many challenges but does not give up. He is a very inspirational character.

Brandon Ott

Grade 5, Prairieland

Steve Harrington: My favorite character is from "Stranger Things." His name is Steve Harrington. His nick name is Mommy Steve because he literally takes care of the kids he babysits. He works at two jobs: Scoops Ahoy and Family Video with his best friend Robin. Steve Harrington is known for his hair and his looks.

Palmer Graven

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Turning Red: My favorite character is Meilin from "Turning Red." She is funny and she is cool and interesting and nice.

Samaella Wila

Grade 3, Sheridan

Wilbur from "Charlotte's Web": Wilbur is my favorite character. He’s a cute, innocent little pig. He thinks he’s going to die, he loves eating, and he lives in a barn.

Giovani Casas

Grade 2, Stevenson

"Stranger Things" characters: My favorite characters are Dustin, Max, Eddie, Eleven and Nancy from Stranger Things. I love watching "Stranger Things"!

Summer Stine

Grade 3, Stevenson

Sully: My favorite character is Sully. He is from "Monsters, Inc."

Heath Howard

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Howie from "Moana": My favorite character is Howie from "Moana." "Moana" is my favorite movie. I think Howie looks like a boy version of me and Moana looks like me. I love when Howie sings "You're Welcome." It’s my second favorite song in "Moana."

Alexis Byers

Grade 2, Washington

Iron Man: My favorite character is Iron Man from the Marvel movies.

Porter Shane

Grade 5, Calvary

Dog Man: I love Dog Man because there is a lot of action and he is funny.

Izaac Rodriguez

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Sonic the Hedgehog: My favorite character is Sonic the Hedgehog. I like that he runs fast. My parents took me to see the new Sonic movie.

Aadi Avala

Grade 4, Northpoint

Superman: My favorite character is Superman. Superman has cool powers. Superman loves to protect people. He is super strong.

Oliver Hunt

Grade 2, Parkside

Willow: My favorite character is Willow. I like her purple shirt, black coat and dark blue pants. I think she looks cute. Willow is a wolf and is the main character in Roblox in Piggy Book 2.

Shriya Patel

Grade 4, Prairieland

Nezuko: Nezuko from "Demon Slayer" is my favorite character because she is so cute. Her brother is human, but she is a demon. She still loves him and now protects him.

Tailynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Bambi: My favorite character is Bambi because I like the movie "Bambi" and my other favorite character is Simba from "Lion King."

Teresia Kasongo

Grade 3, Sheridan

Frog and Toad: My favorite character is Frog and Toad. Frog and Toad go on adventures and Frog leads. Toad was sick one time. Frog is nice!

Ariyah Brown

Grade 2, Stevenson

The Hulk: My favorite character is Hulk. Hulk has super strength!

Daniel Lubala

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Prince Caspian: My favorite character is Ben Barnes who plays Prince Caspian in "The Chronicles of Narnia."

Hanna Joy

Grade 5, Calvary

Pac-Man: I like Pac-Man because I like video games and Pac-Man is a video game.

Olivia Bressner

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Cat Ninja: My favorite character is Cat Ninja. I love how he is a hero. He is very brave around bag guys. He is very smart.

Brynnleigh Best

Grade 2, Parkside

Greg Heffley: My favorite character is Greg Heffley from the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book. The book is about a kid that his mom got a diary when he asked for a notebook, but she got a diary.

Mason Vance

Grade 4, Prairieland

A Harry Potter villain: My favorite character is Bellatrix Lestrange. She is a Harry Potter villain. She is my favorite character because she is wicked and crazy. Bellatrix is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Elizabeth Clover

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Henry and Mudge: Henry and Mudge are my favorite characters. They are in a book and it’s my favorite book.

Eljiah Pablo

Grade 2, Stevenson

Jack and Annie: My favorite characters are Jack and Annie. They are funny and they are not alike.

Tamaar Bouie

Grade 3, Stevenson

Kirby: I like to play Kirby’s Adventure. Kirby is pink, and so cute!

Madelyn Johnson