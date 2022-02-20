This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My Family

Loving family: My family is the best family. First, they are really nice. Next, they give me all these toys. Finally, they are a loving family. I like my family.

TJ Stelmasezek

Grade 2, Benjamin

Information about my family: My dad’s name is Aldalberto and my mom’s name is Yara. My family was born in Mexico. My mom likes monkeys and horses. My mom likes to get Michael Kors bags. My dad likes to spoil my sister and me. My sister’s favorite food is sushi and her favorite colors are purple and gray.

Yartizell Bartolo Palafox

Grade 3, Bent

Fun family: My family is fun. I love my mom and dad and I love my brothers.

Mila Jaeger

Grade 1, Epiphany

One brother and pets: I have one brother and he is crazy and silly. Our kitten sometimes gets crazy when we play or pet her. Every now and then our other cat gets the zoomies and the fish are scared of her.

Evan Westendorf

Grade 3, Epiphany

Kind family: My family is kind because people are nice to us. My family loves to play outside in the winter. It’s so fun when I try to build an igloo with my brothers and sisters. It’s also fun to do a snowball fight with my brothers. My sister likes to put makeup on me.

Anah McCabe

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

My family: My dad is a very busy guy! He works all day. He comes home and watches me play my Nintendo Switch. Then we eat dinner and go to bed. I love my dad so much! He is very special to me.

Brantlee Pulling

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Activities with family: I want to go to a restaurant with my family. I went on vacation with my family. I love my family.

Sai Itte

Grade 3, Northpoint

Many siblings: I have four brothers and two sisters. I play with my brothers and sisters.

Haleigh Beard

Grade 5, Northpoint

How I describe my family: My family is cool, kind, and fun.

Jesse Kabena

Grade 2, Oakdale

About my family: First is my dad. He likes to watch football. Sometimes I watch it with him. Next is my mom. She likes to cook. I like to cook with her, too. Next is my sister. She likes to play dollhouse. Sometimes I come downstairs and play basketball and she plays dollhouse. And finally is my brother Zachary. He likes to play Legos with me.

Peter Hoerr

Grade 2, Parkside

Dinner with family: Every Wednesday, my family and I make dinner together. The kids get to pick what to eat. Sometimes we choose sliders. Sliders are mini hamburgers. My favorite food to make is sushi. Instead of crab meat on the side, we put bacon. Dinner with my family is the best.

Layne Wright

Grade 5, Prairieland

Big family: My family is a pretty big one. My family has eight people in it, including myself. I have two sisters and three brothers, and a mom and dad.

Gio Magallanes

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Awesome family: I love my family because they are awesome! They are so nice, caring, and good.

Hudson Morefield

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Mom and dad: My mom and dad are Jarod and Heidi Rinkenberger. My mom’s favorite thing to do is reading to us kids. My dad’s favorite thing to do is watching movies with us kids. My mom’s favorite animals are whales and elephants. My dad’s favorite animals are dogs. My mom and dad’s favorite food is pizza. What’s your family like?

Adele Rinkenberger

Grade 2, Benjamin

The world: My family is everyone in the world, except we don’t know all their names. My real family is the Holy Family. The family that I have on Earth is my mom, my dad, my sister Cecilia and my brother Luke.

Hannah Kinate

Grade 1, Epiphany

Wonderful family: I have a wonderful family. I have four siblings. The oldest is Jiles, second is me, third is Krimzyn, fourth is Cruze and fifth is Jensen. Jiles is in fifth grade, I am in third, Krimzyn is in first, Cruze is in pre-K and Jensen stays at home. My dad works at State Farm, but my mom has to watch Jensen.

Haizley Hilgenbrinck

Grade 3, Epiphany

The best family: My family is the best family I think. I watch football, baseball, the 49ers vs. the Rams with my family. Hockey was fun to watch, Rivermen vs. the Thunderbolts.

Raiden Mullenix

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Family of seven: I have a big family. There are seven people that are living in our house. My sisters' and brothers' names are Kelsey, Kyle, Kalyin, Cadin, Chloe and Aubrey. I have a beagle and his name is Walker Texas Ranger. Our other dog, Sammy does not get along with Walker. I love my family and my pets!

Avery Banuat

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Games with family: My family includes my mom, dad, and brother Carter. We play games. My favorite is Fortnite.

Aiden Smallwood

Grade 3, Northpoint

Go to Chicago with family: In my family I have my mom, my dad and my sister. We all like to go to Chicago together.

Rishi Putti

Grade 5, Northpoint

Nice and sweet: My family is really nice and sweet. I love them so much. My sister is nice too. We play and draw. Sometimes we paint too. My mom and I are on the iPad together. It is fun to go to the store too, and playing with my dog is fun.

Giovanni Sims

Grade 2, Oakdale

Play with family: My family is fun to play with. I like to play with my brother because he is the best ever. I like to play with me cousin because she is funny. My aunt likes football and I do too.

Khaydon Hall

Grade 2, Parkside

Spending time together: I love to spend time with my family. We do all kinds of things together like play games and go shopping together. My absolute favorite is going to the store with my family. We get lots of snacks and food so we can eat. What do you like to do with your family?

Mackenzie Cook

Grade 5, Prairieland

Supportive family: My family is the best family I could ask for! They are loving, caring, funny and supportive. They will always be there for me, always have my back, and help me through tough times. I love and support my family.

Ella Wolden

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Two sisters: I have two sisters, named Karina and Laura, who I love very much. We spend a lot of time together.

Karizma Moore

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Hard to explain: My family is hard to explain. Most of the time, I can’t even see my brother or my mom and dad because my brother has cancer. He has acute lymphocytic Leukemia. My mom has to stay with Ty and my dad has to help mom with Ty. Sometimes I can see Ty at St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. I love my family so, so much.

Brooklyn Andracke

Grade 2, Benjamin

Fun parents: My mom is like a soft pillow. My dad is a tickle monster. My mom and dad are nice.

Melena Ulrich

Grade 1, Epiphany

Playful family: I live with my sister, brother, mom and dad. My sister and I play. Sometimes we play house. Every week we have family night. We watch a movie and play a game called Trouble.

Gina Hickey

Grade 3, Epiphany

Best family in the world: I have the best family in the world. My mom can do anything. Will is the best in so many ways. My dad is always ready to play.

Emma Schertz

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Huge family: My family is a big family, so it’s hard to keep track of it. I live with my mom, brother and my dog. My cousin and I are best friends. On my grandma’s side is a small family, but on my dad’s side is a big one. Lastly, some of my family is German and some of it is Swedish.

Peyton Gresham

Grade 3, Lowpoint-Washburn

Older brother: I have an older brother who plays Nintendo Switch with me. My mom also plays with me. My dad teaches me cursive writing.

Aadi Avala

Grade 3, Northpoint

We are family: There are two brothers, Peyton and Colton. We swim in the pool. We love Mommy and Daddy. We are family.

Peyton Smith

Grade 5, Northpoint

Cute family: My family is cute. My dad is fun. My mom is nice. My sister is sweet as pie. My family has beautiful names. I love my family.

Sarah Castaneda

Grade 2, Oakdale

Sports with dad: I like to play sports with my dad. I love my dad so much! I like to help my mom cook. My big brothers and I play Fortnite together.

Adrian Guerra

Grade 2, Parkside

Small family: My family is small. I have two dogs and one sibling with two parents. I also have a really cool aunt and her wife. I really like seeing them with my cousins. I like going to play with my cousins. It is fun to go over to their house.

Sophia Phillips-Ohmart

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Baby sister: I have a mommy, a daddy, and a baby sister, Piper. We like to play games. We like to make hot chocolate.

Zoey Birchler

Grade 1, Sugar Creek