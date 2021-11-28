This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Loves birthday: I love my birthday because I get presents from my parents and friends. I cut my favorite cake on my birthday.

Jai Jadon

Grade 2, Benjamin

Iron Coyote birthday: My birthday is going to have balloons with cake, and all my friends and family will be there. It will be at Iron Coyote. But after that I will have a party for only my family.

Kelsey Daniels

Grade 3, Benjamin

6th birthday: I love my 6th birthday because I got my Switch. I loved my 8th birthday because I went to Chuck E. Cheese with Jonas. Next year my birthday theme is going to be Fortnite.

Kiam Todeo Garcilla

Grade 3, Bent

Fun birthdays: My birthday is fun every year. I’m turning 9 this year. Last year I had an agent spy birthday and I invited all my friends. This year I’m thinking of a cute animal theme birthday.

Arianna Beatty

Grade 3, Calvary

Wisconsin Dells birthday: I love my birthday. This year for my birthday I went to Wisconsin Dells. This year was my favorite birthday yet!

Eileen Kelly

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Upcoming birthday: My birthday hasn’t come yet, but it is coming up in a bit. I am going to get two new pairs of shoes. I want some Lego sets. I want a milkshake. I’m not sure what cake I want.

Alec Chalmers

Grade 5, Epiphany

8th birthday: On my 8th birthday I had all of my friends come to Iron Coyote. We all played. Then we ate dinner somewhere else. Next, we dropped all of my friends off at their house. Some of my friends that invited were Emma Arbuckle, Kristin Landstrom and Jenna Chapman. Have a good year!

Norah Kauten

Grade 3, Grove

Presents and chocolate: I love my birthday because I get lots of presents, and I get yummy cake of chocolate. I also like getting to see my friends at my birthday.

Luke Koetters

Grade 2, home school

Summer birthday: My birthday is in summer. Last year I had a birthday party, but it was special to me because I never get to have a birthday party. Sometimes my birthday reminds me of Christmas because you get presents.

Brooklyn Ringger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

October birthday: My birthday is in October. It is my favorite time of year. We go out to eat. My favorite place to eat is Olive Garden. My brother, my mom, and my dad come with me. My cousins go with us too. It is fun. I have a birthday party.

Jordyn Mizell

Grade 2, Oakdale

Bowling party: My birthday is in October. Right now I am 8 years old. Last birthday, I went bowling with my family and my friend Jesse. I got 4th place. Jesse got 3rd place.

Peter Hoerr

Grade 2, Parkside

Hotel party: My birthday was fun. For my birthday party I went to a hotel and everybody got to swim in the pool. It was fun.

Eli Haynes

Grade 1, Prairieland

Summer birthday: My birthday is in the summer. It is hot on my birthday. I like to celebrate with my friends and family. I hope to get a skateboard for my birthday.

Bentley Sharpe

Grade 2, Prairieland

Gifts and cake: I love my birthday! I love all of the sweet ingredients in the soft and creamy cake. This year I got to play mini-golf with my friends, and we had some phenomenal pizza. My favorite part of all is the gifts and the cake. My friends are very kind and give me wonderful gifts, for I use the goods often. Sweet delicacies on my birthday are my favorite because they make me realize how lucky I am to have a great birthday. Birthdays are awesome and I couldn’t ask for more!

Maxx Pattelli

Grade 5, Prairieland

Kitten: Last birthday I had I got a kitten and I named her Cupcake. For my birthday every year, I get to pick what we eat and I get to pick my cake. I like chocolate cake.

Caylee Wylie

Grade 3, Sheridan

Sky Zone birthday: On my birthday I have balloons and presents. I go to Sky Zone. It will be fun and so good for me.

Caine Ferguson

Grade 2, Stevenson

Eating cake: I like eating cake! My cake was "Space Jam" themed.

Akron Ahart

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Happy birthday: I am happy on my birthday. I eat cake on my birthday. My favorite type is chocolate. I blew out my birthday candles. I hope I get a football game. I hope people get presents.

Henry Modine

Grade 2, Benjamin

Seeing cousins: I like seeing my cousins on my birthday because they are so nice and fun. I like swinging on my cousins' big swing. My cousin and I have the same birthday. I love my birthday.

Tenly Gerike

Grade 3, Benjamin

New age: I love my birthday not just because of the presents but to celebrate my new age. When I’m at my birthday party with my friends and family I love to hang out with my nana and papa.

Brigham Kruger

Grade 3, Calvary

VR party: For my birthday this year I had my birthday party at a VR place. I had lots of fun. We had a VR flight simulator, a whole VR set, VR rides, and a VR arena. My favorite part was the VR arena.

Neil Gupta

Grade 5, Epiphany

Shares birthday: I want a party! I share my birthday with my brother.

Konrad Gibson

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Great Wolf Lodge: On my birthday my mom lets me have my birthday at Great Wolf Lodge. Great Wolf Lodge has so many activities. It has an indoor water park, an arcade, bowling, a jungle gym, and a candy shop. It has a teddy bear making station. When it is my birthday I get a huge birthday paper that they stick on my room door.

Carlyse Brown

Grade 2, Oakdale

Dream birthday: One night I had a dream about my birthday, my dream birthday. I was at the movies. Just my mom, dad and I. We were at the movies for my birthday. We watched "Ron’s Gone Wrong." It was fun!

Emae VanCalbergh

Grade 2, Parkside

A happy birthday: Wow, my birthday is coming up! I’m so happy! Maybe I’m too happy.

Arabella Grazar

Grade 1, Prairieland

Quality time: There are lots of things that I love about birthdays. I love the food, the presents and going places. The best thing about birthdays is spending quality time with my family; it just smacks a smile on my face. People are only spending time with their electronics. Birthdays are an opportunity to get off electronics and be happy with the real world instead of the virtual one.

Gianna Maxison

Grade 5, Prairieland

Picks restaurant: What I do on my birthday is special to me because I get to pick what restaurant we get to go to. I like Tasty Crab. After we play board games; we play board red light green light and we sing happy birthday to me.

Ariane Ford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Good day: On my birthday I have a good day. I play with my friends. My friends have to come to my birthday and can eat cake with me.

Amiya Jenkins

Grade 2, Stevenson

Winter birthday: My birthday is in December. I am going to have a Beanie Boo party.

Avery Wilson

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Birthday wishes: Birthdays are so much fun! Let me tell you about them. First, there are birthday wishes. Next, there is birthday cake. Last but not least, there are also birthday presents. One last thing, a very last thing, there are party hats, party favors and lots of friends. My cake shape was a doughnut shape. I also went on a scavenger hunt in the house.

Rayirth Chandra

Grade 2, Benjamin

Perfect birthday: On my birthday I would to have a perfect birthday. I would wake up and climb down in my bunk bed. I’d walk down the stairs to find hot dogs for breakfast and lemonade as my drink. After breakfast I would reread my favorite book series and jump on the trampoline with my sister. For lunch I would have carrots and grapes to be healthy.

Ruby Dover

Grade 3, Benjamin

Excited for birthday: For my birthday I’m still choosing if I should go to the roller rink or if I should plan for something else. Either way it will be super fun. For my cake I want to it be ice cream cake because it’s always so good. I’ll be turning 9 years old. I hope I get a Blacklight Notebook. I’m really excited for my birthday.

Lincoln Bennett

Grade 3, Calvary

Favorite time: My birthday is one of my favorite times of the year. I love all of the gifts and parties, but most of all, knowing that I am living another great year of my life.

Eva Youngman

Grade 5, Epiphany

Almost Halloween: My birthday is right before Halloween. I like to celebrate it. My birthday is special to me. My family loves my birthday.

Kaedrian Crayton

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Got a switch: My birthday is on the fifth and this year I got a Nintendo Switch.

Tucker Smith

Grade 2, Parkside

Alexander's Steakhouse: I love my birthday. It's one of my favorite days of the year. One of the reasons I like my birthday is because every year on my birthday I get to pick the restaurant. Even though my birthday is a couple months away, I know which restaurant I want to go to this year. Alexander's Steakhouse is my favorite restaurant.

Addison Lawless

Grade 5, Prairieland

Skating rink: On my birthday, I’m going to the skating rink. I will go home and eat cake. My birthday is going to be fun. I love my birthday.

Jahylen McClellan

Grade 3, Sheridan

Ice cream: On my birthday I like ice cream and sometimes I go to Sky Zone. I have cake, pizza, balloons, presents, and cheese and pepperoni pizza.

Kaceson Davis

Grade 2, Stevenson