This week's 'Flying Horse' theme: My birthday

Winter birthday: I go to McDonald’s on my birthday. My birthday is in winter. My birthday is in February.

Brian Sandy-Gonzalez

Grade 2, Bent

Cake and movie: My birthday is in December. We do cake and watch a movie and my cousins come over. It’s so much fun. We play hide-and-seek and sometimes we play in the bed and we play outside. I love my cousins.

Allison Flores

Grade 3, Bent

My family: My birthday is in January. I am glad to have my family since they celebrate with me and get me presents.

Piper Rudd

Grade 2, Corpus Christi

Turning 7: I’m turning 7 and I love my birthday. My birthday is in December.

Emery Peterson

Grade 1, Epiphany

Very important: My birthday is very important to me. Maybe not to everybody else but when my family comes over our house is a mess. Last year my mom made me a baseball design for my cake. The year before my mom made me a three-layered cake.

Isaac Henehan

Grade 3, Epiphany

Favorite time: My birthday is one of my favorite times of the year. I love spending time with my friends on my birthday and doing crazy, fun stuff with them! Just being honest, the best part of my birthday is presents. No matter what you get, everything is cool. I love my birthday because it’s a special thing just for me.

Aadya Manthena

Grade 5, Grove

Tractor theme: This year my birthday is going to be tractors. My grandma is going to make the cake. I am going to invite Jax.

Calin Gauger

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Altitude party: For my birthday, I really want a new iPhone 13. Another thing I want is a gecko. After three years I’m finally going to celebrate my birthday at Altitude. Thirteen of my friends are coming. It’s going to be a lot of fun!

Eva Paul

Grade 3, Northpoint

Likes birthdays: I like my birthday. I love to cut the cake with my family and friends.

Varsha Atyam

Kindergarten, Oakland

Chuck E. Cheese birthday: I went to Chuck E. Cheese for my birthday. I got my bracelet. I went to play games. Then Ella showed up. I had a fun time.

Treyton Gutu

Grade 2, Parkside

November birthday: My birthday is in November. When I woke up I was surprised! Dad said, "We're going to chuck E. Cheese!" I jumped off the bed. I dressed up for my birthday. My sister and I jumped in the car. We were at Chuck E. Cheese. We ate pizza. Yum! We were playing there and Chuck E. Cheese showed up! I was excited he was here.

Shavon Canva

Grade 3, Prairieland

Once a year: I love my birthday. It’s a day where your family and your friends can go out to eat or stay home. It’s whatever you want. You also get cool gifts and cake of whatever flavor. It only comes once a year so it’s even more special.

Anna Harmon

Grade 4, Prairieland

Twins: Hurray! It's my birthday! My twin brother and I share a birthday because we are twins, so we get to have one big party with friends. We usually have pizza and cake. Then we get to pick a restaurant to eat with family and open presents. I love my birthday! It’s my favorite day of the year!

Lydia Boratto

Grade 5, Prairieland

Cat theme: My next birthday is going to be themed about cats. I will invite my friends and cat lovers. It will be my best birthday ever.

TaiLynn Jiardina

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Already happened: My birthday was last month. I got a lot of things. I am 9 now and we got to golf and lots of more fun.

Lawrence Harris

Grade 3, Sheridan

Farm party: What I like about my birthday was when I was 9 and I had a farm in my backyard. It was fun, then I went to the mall with my mom and dad. Then I went to the movies and had a lot of fun.

Taylor Stokes

Grade 4, Sheridan

March day: My birthday is in March. My sister and brother's birthday is in July. Birthdays are the best.

Jamir Crishten John Lanier

Grade 2, Stevenson

9th birthday: For my 9th birthday I got a lot of presents, but I'd rather have no presents. I would rather spend time with my family because I love my family so much.

Hailey Grubbs

Grade 3, Stevenson

Cake and family: On my birthday I had cake and watched Netflix with my family.

Camille Gaskin

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

Extra special: I love having birthdays. I am turning 9. I love my birthday because I feel so special and at school I feel extra special. I love my birthday.

Norah Whitworth

Grade 3, Washington

Birthdays are fun: My birthday isn’t about the presents. It is about family and having fun!

Eli Hafliel

Grade 2, Bent

Trampoline park: My birthday is in October. My birthday was in 2015. My last birthday was at the trampoline park.

Joseph Paine

Grade 1, Epiphany

Pool parties: My birthday is in July and I have a party. I either get to pick if it is a party with friends or cousins. Last year it was a couple of friends with a lot of cousins. I love my birthday. My grandma and grandpa have a pool and my parties are always a pool party.

Codi Kaisner

Grade 3, Epiphany

Birthdays are best: My birthday is in February. All my friends and family come to celebrate. We love to decorate and eat yummy food. I love my birthday. It’s my favorite time of year. It is the best.

Jaxon Spaulding

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Presents: My favorite part is the presents. You’ve got to love them. I mean you never know what you will get until you open it. I get so excited! Another thing I like is the food. Maybe you get cupcakes or candy. Do you like decorations? I do.

Brooklyn Weber

Grade 3, Prairieland

Twin birthday: My birthday is the month of April. When you are a twin, your twin has the same birthday as you. I have a twin. Her name is Sophia! We are BFFs. Well, when you have a sibling, your sibling and you are always BFFs. Anyways, I am 9 years old.

Sydney Lieder

Grade 4, Prairieland

My favorite birthday: My favorite birthday is when I was 6. I had a bounce house because it was snowing on my birthday. My birthday is in February, so my birthday is in winter. That was my favorite birthday because I had a bounce house. It was so much fun I invited all of my friends.

Ivanna Wallace

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Aug. 3: My birthday is in August. I love my birthday. It is so fun. My friends love when it is my birthday.

Elijah Shorter

Grade 3, Sheridan

Cakes, cupcakes, cookies: My birthday is in February. I like cake, cupcakes and cookies. I get to visit my auntie and grandad. I get to go anywhere I want. I love my birthday.

Zion Jones

Grade 4, Sheridan

Cheer birthday: My birthday is in May. I am turning 10 years old. I am going to have a cheer themed birthday. I think my cake will be a pompom with a cheerleader with gold, sparkly letters spelling out "cheer."

Emma Colby

Grade 3, Stevenson

Cake and presents: My birthday was a blast. I got a bunch of presents and we ate cake.

Leo Brockmeyer

Grade 1, Sugar Creek

What I want for my birthday: For my birthday I want a sweater, dolls and cake.

Hattie Holtke

Grade 3, Washington

Sleepover: I had a slumber party and there was a unicorn cake.

Janari Perkins

Grade 2, Bent

Seeing friends: My birthday is in August. I like ice cream. My favorite thing about it is seeing all of my friends.

Audrey Hermes

Grade 1, Epiphany

Close to holidays: My birthday is in December. This year I’m turning 9 years old. I like my birthday because it's close to Christmas. I have never remembered that it snowed on my birthday. I usually get a present from my mom and dad, my aunt, my uncle and my friends.

Dominic Foserri

Grade 3, Epiphany

Pinata: My birthday is in October. My party was on Saturday. My friends and cousins come to my party. At my party we had a pinata full of candy.

Etta Yackley

Grade 2, Jefferson Park

Birthday parties: I love parties! The best part was to open my present from my friends. It was a big coloring box! I loved art! There were pencils in all colors and crayons, thin and fat markers.

Anvitha Rajseshan

Grade 3, Prairieland

Surprise party: As I walked into the living room my whole family was there. Surprise! They all screamed. There were at least 10 presents in the living room. Then I walked over and opened my first present. Inside it was an Avengers Lego set.

Aiden Klix

Grade 4, Prairieland

Harry Potter party: My birthday is going to be Harry Potter themed. It's going to be the most fun party ever. There's also going to be lots of fun and food.

Isabella Tandy

Grade 5, St. Mary's

Arcade birthday: My birthday I want to go out of town to go play arcade.

Kamarian Crawford

Grade 3, Sheridan

Movies with friends: When it is my birthday I will go to the movies with my friends. I will have a sleepover and go out to eat. I will have a lot more fun stuff.

Travaun Erving